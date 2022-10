00:00

Why don't we start with that era from Ed Yardeni there one more rate hike and then we're done. You agree. I don't. I do agree with Ed's premise that doing a lot of stuff here I think the Fed's probably doing a lot and maybe too much. But I think they started so late they probably shouldn't raise rates a year ago and we wouldn't be in this kind of quagmire. But I think they're going to continue to do this raising because they've talked about getting Fed funds to a point where inflation's under control to the 2 percent long term target. We're not going to be anywhere near that by the November hike. You know what. We've got numbers. Probably we're all going to see a 7 by the end of the year you know on our estimates for CPI. So I don't disagree that they should. But I think what's going to happen is they're going to continue to raise and continue to do some things to get it down. And I do think it's going to cause a recession next year but I don't think they're going to stop right away. They've made it clear that that inflation is their number one target. They're not concerned about the strong dollar. That's pretty much everybody else's problem. The world's not the U.S. is at this point. I think it kind of pass the buck. Right. It was Nixon's treasury secretary wasn't it. It's our currency it's your problem now. Michael tell me this then. I mean the Fed well the Fed federal flag before it pivots. Well ahead of that you know monetary policy acts with a lag. And you know by the time we get to 2 percent on inflation that dip that you were supposed to buy is done. So I guess my question is what would be the initial signs in your view that market conditions are about to improve. Yeah I don't I don't think we're going to have to wait until it gets to 2 percent to be there. I think you're gonna have to start to see the rate of change come down. We anticipate you'll you'll be at it for probably a year from now in terms of inflation. But I think the Fed's ability to predict these things hasn't been strong. I went back and took a look at the Fed notes from a year ago and they expected inflation as you point to point two percent today. Now I do get the direction right. I got the amount wrong and the direction wrong. So I think they're going to they're going to bring it in for a hard landing. I think there's things that work in this environment doesn't mean you can't invest but you're in the protection mode right now in the Fed. I think there is always a process you want to buy a little bit early. But I I still think it's too early. Given the fact that we've got real problems in Europe they've got a winter with no energy. Inflation is there in the energy space is nat gas and electricity are through the roof. Gas could be a real problem. And so much of the world is trades in dollars. I think the is the place to be for the time being. I think that gives you some protection against what's going to go on. So as far as equity exposure where are you invested right now. I think what most people don't do is we try to play both sides. So we try to both both the long and short. So we're short Europe. You've got a place that you want to avoid is selectively high quality dividend stocks in the US. There are some stocks that we like specifically in health care. But I think for the average investor that is trying to be in this market. I think they can look at both long and short and say OK there's some health care stocks I like but let me let me short the overall group. I think tech is extended. I'd probably avoid tech. Now I think the argument is that stocks have come down from 300 to 150. And one case in particular Nvidia boy we should run and buy that. They don't look back. The fact that in video was a 50 dollar stock a couple of years ago it's still up to two and a half times. So I think tech discretionary you want to stay away from. We've done well this year in Staples utilities and health care. We've been sure high yield credit the whole year. I think in the US that's continuing to be a good place to be. And I think that's kind of that trade that we look as let's lower volatility when the VIX is so high. It's not a place to be a hero and try to pick a bottom. It's a chance for us to preserve capital and let's wait for valuations become more attractive and start to see us work through some of this. We're in that workout phase. I think you probably ask me about Credit Suisse on the credit side with the workout phases. It takes time for these things to work out. We as a country and as investors want everything to happen real fast. We made money for three years. We've had eight months of bad returns and we want it to be over. I think it's going to play out a bit longer. And it's a patient's game at this point. We've got to be patient. Well we're moving into earnings season and you talked about valuations and we flash that for a year as 15 16 times on the S & P. A little bit low. I'm just checking my notes here a little bit lower in the Dow for example with the earnings season coming up. Do you think that will be a catalyst for a rally or for a further decline in other words when trying to get to his limits. Do you think we'll get further revisions up or down. I think you've got to be down. I mean issues and I preface it by saying I'm not a hermit bear. We are bullish 19 20 21. And I wish I was I wish I could tell I was bearish in January. I got more bearish in February. I think what's going to happen is our comparisons year over year. Tough margins were at all time highs a year ago. The consumer as much as I hear people tell me the consumer is in good shape they're not. In the US the savings rates decade low credit card using is decade highs and it's definitely deceleration. So I think earnings are going to come down. I think they need to decelerate on terms of the earnings estimates. And that's a point I think we can start to see things that get attractive. Maybe it's going to be a little more of a stock pickers market given the fact that there's going to be stocks that are attractive. Right now I think the issue is we can't look at the peaks. We don't know what that is going to be. I think that's what we're going to get some some estimates on what we've tried to do. Our work is let's be really negative or we think the economy is going let's dial in some of those numbers. Can we find some stocks are attractive with much lower earnings going forward. And that's what we're looking at to find. Right. Michael final question since you we're talking about it already Credit Suisse. Would you be going any we are just stock in other words. Is that a core. Is that a company issue or is that a broader credit issue. Here's what I think right now. It's a company issue but we really have to look systemically. I don't mean to scare people but everyone thought the bear was was more of an issue where it was just a company issue and obviously it had some systemic issues. You've got some cross-party trades that we got to look at right now. I think it's somewhat contained but that's one of the reasons we've been short Europe the whole year and particularly the banking stocks are really unattractive. Mean never made a lot of sense for me to invest your bond money at negative yields to begin with. So we always were skeptical of that sector to begin with. But this is really a chink in the armor over there hoping it's contained because obviously global contagion in the financial space. We've already seen that in the US that spread to the rest of the world. We don't need it to be basically brought from Europe to the US and to Asia. So we're going to watch that. I think right now it's in a visual issue. It's had some issues. I think it's priced in the market. But certainly the CBS is it blown out a little bit. We got to keep a close watch on that.