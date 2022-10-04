KPMG: 91% of US CEOs See Recession in Next 12 Months

00:00

So tell us. Top line I was particularly interested in the likelihood of recession and how bad it might get. So ninety one percent of U.S. CEOs surveyed said that they believe there'll be a recession in the next 12 months and only one third said it would be mild and short. Fifty one percent CEOs talked about the possibility of job force reductions in light of a potential recession. So while those are the headlines it's also really interesting to note that 95 percent of CEOs are still very optimistic about growth prospects over the next three years. And they're thinking about transfer more transformational MFA. They're thinking about changing their organization through significant acquisitions and continuing continuing the digital journey they've been on for the last two and half years. That was one of the things that really struck me that we think there's going to be a recession. We think it could be a bad recession but we're looking to buy or merge at least. So perhaps you're thinking there could be a shakeout that could really shake out some opportunities for companies and maybe get some valuations back down that could afford them do some things they wanted to do before. There's no doubt about that. I certainly think the valuation story is one that in the United States in particular has been difficult for companies. But now some valuations are coming down with the stronger dollar. There's opportunities to acquire assets globally to David. So another thing you've touched upon in your survey was ESG environmental social and governance issues which are somewhat controversial at this point. They become very political in the United States with some state governors and state legislatures really going after it. What's the attitude overall if you can describe one for CEOs toward ESG. Well what I noted in the survey is that 70 percent of CEOs are talking about ESG being positive for their financial performance while at the same time they've noted that they may have to tap the brakes somewhat during a recession. But for the longer term CEOs are absolutely positive about ESG from a financial performance perspective. So what I'm thinking about there is the fact that our customers want to see us be more environmentally sustainable. Our employees want us to CSP more diverse and inclusive. Along with being more friendly to the environment. So longer term both customers employees sir certainly investors and lenders are going to be looking for us to walk the talk and ensure that we deliver on our ESG commitments. One of things we've seen change in part because the pandemic maybe was already starting to change. But was it a real trigger. Is the relationship between employer employee and our relative to the workplace the extent to which we work in the workplace as opposed to work from home. Did you learn anything about that about CEOs. Anticipate about how that is evolving. Yes. So approximately two thirds of the CEOs said that the future the next several years will be either remote or hybrid. So I think it's all about optimizing the hybrid structure at this point. We're not seeing a major movement in the U.S. back to office at the moment. So one thing I've got for you actually at KPMG in a sense back when I was in a law firm when there was a downturn it changed the nature of what we did in a law firm. We put less emphasis on some things more on other issues. Are you preparing a KPMG for a downturn in what that might mean for your clients and what they have to pay attention to. Well when we think about our business you know we're seeing with the opportunities for mergers and acquisition the continued digital automation of business models and operating models real opportunity in the market for our business including our audit tax business. With respect to our clients and we're trying to help them think about what is an optimal future with respect to the business models that they have as well as trying to make those operating models more digitally efficient for the future. And it's really about operational efficiency and and strategy at the moment. Well you are a CEO of course a very big company at KPMG. As you look at CEOs saying you look at it we're gonna have a bit of a rough patch here. It looks like we're gonna have to take a look at our workforce. We may actually have fewer employees. Are you looking at belt tightening at KPMG. Well so we're seeing the current landscape is more of an opportunity. You know we need certain hot skills and we're seeing a pretty robust demand for our services. You're also thinking David about the fact that during the early stages of the pandemic there were some job cuts and a recession and then the economy bounced back very quickly. We don't want to be prepared for a pretty quick return to growth if there is a downturn. And also we think about the great resignation and what we learned during that time period that people are our greatest assets. So we are planning for a pretty bright future. KPMG So I'm curious. I mean obviously this is interesting for us. I mean that's why you're on where we're interested what the CEOs are thinking. Do you operationalize this at KPMG. I mean do you take a survey like this and say look we're going to change how we invest the people we bring on what we do what we emphasize that we're certainly investing heavily in innovation and technology much like all of our clients are doing today to try to make sure that we are as efficient as possible for the future but importantly so that we can deliver the services that we deliver with excellence fasting. And so as you look at this quarter that what's. In the people you're bringing into KPMG today than it was five 10 years ago so certainly much more focus on skills around data and analytics skills around technology certainly around cyber awareness and security. So there's no doubt that when you think about who are bringing you today those skills are very hard. What's going on in the accounting industry more broadly that you see and how much of your business really is accounting versus consultancy at this point. So KPMG in the U.S. it's approximately 40 percent advisory consulting and around a lot more than 30 percent audit lower less than 30 percent in tax in a downturn a time of downturn. Does the audit and tax go up because there are more problems with some of the companies. Well certainly during difficult times we see companies needing our help. And so with respect to our audit business you know it's largely an annuity business because we audit public companies. Many organizations are trying to reimagine how they do tax. And they're seeing global minimum tax as a real possibility. So their scenario playing to thinking about what the future holds. And we're seeing pretty robust demand in those areas to.