VERY EARLY ON IN SEPTEMBER WE HAD A CASE FOR THE SLOWER PACE AND HIKED GROWING AS THE CASH RATE IS RISING. WHAT IS IDIOSYNCRATIC ABOUT THE ECONOMIC CONDITIONS IN AUSTRALIA VERSUS THE BROADER INFLATION TALENT WE SEE GLOBALLY? PAUL: THERE ARE A FEW DIFFERENCES. ONE DIFFERENCE IS THAT INFLATION DID NOT ARRIVE UNTIL A LITTLE BIT LATER IN AUSTRALIA AND AS A RESULT OF THAT IT HAS NOT EMBEDDED ITSELF IN THE EXPECTATIONS YET. WE HAVE SEEN WAGES GROWTH START TO PICK UP, IT IS TAKING A LOT OF TIME TO GET THROUGH. THE BROADER WAGES STORY, UNLIKE THE U.S., WAGES GROWTH HAS NOT GOTTEN GOING. THE SECOND ELEMENT IS THE RBA HAS A POWERFUL INFLATION TOOL. THEY HAVE A POWERFUL CASH RATE. MOST OF THE MORTGAGES IN AUSTRALIA ARE DIRECT. THEY HAVE A QUICK EFFECT ON THE ECONOMY. A VERY POWERFUL TOOL. MAYBE THEY DO NOT NEED TO DO QUITE AS MUCH? THE FINAL ELEMENT, THE GLOBAL ELEMENT AS WELL. WE ARE WATCHING WHAT IS GOING ON GLOBALLY. IF WE WERE AT A TIPPING POINT IN THE GLOBAL STORY, IT IS SOME INDICATORS THIS WILL BE OVERNIGHT AND SO ON. THIS INFLATIONARY FORCE THAT THIS MAY DELIVER MAY BE GOOD FOR AUSTRALIA. I THINK THE RBA GOVERNOR HAS TAUGHT ME ABOUT THE IDEA THAT HE WANTS TO DELIVER A SOFT LANDING. HE DOES NOT WANT TO PUSH THE ECONOMY TOO HARD. THAT IS DIFFERENT FROM WHAT WE ARE HEARING FROM OTHER CENTRAL BANKS WHO ARE FOCUSED ON INFLATION IRRESPECTIVE OF WHAT IT MEANS TO GROWTH. THERE ARE DIFFERENCES THAT EXPLAIN SOME OF THAT. HAIDI: GLOBAL FORCES, UST FORCES HAPPEN HELPFUL FOR DRIVING THE AUSSIE DOLLAR DOWN -- USD FORCES HAVE BEEN HELPFUL FOR DRIVING THE U.S AUSSIE DOLLAR DOWN. PAUL: THE AUSSIE DOLLAR IS DOWN AGAINST THE U.S. DOLLAR. IT IS NOT NEARLY AS MUCH DOWN AGAINST A TRADE-WEIGHTED BASKET. IF YOU LOOK YEAR TO DATE, IT IS DOWN SLIGHTLY ACROSS THE AREA. FEWER STOCKS OF STRENGTH. A LOT OF COMPANIES ARE COMING DOWN, THE EURO IS DOWN, THE POUND IS DOWN. IT IS NOT JUST AN AUSSIE STORY. IT IS A STRONG U.S. DOLLAR STORY. FOR THE INFLATION OUTLOOK FOR AUSTRALIA, THE IS IMPORTANT. IT IS IMPORTANT TO WATCH WHAT IS GOING ON IN THE WEIGHTED INDEX RATHER THAN THE AUSSIE DOLLAR, U.S. DOLLAR. IT WILL NOT BE NEARLY AS INFLATIONARY BECAUSE THE INDEX HAS NOT COME DOWN NEARLY AS SHARPLY. TO YOUR POINT ABOUT COMMODITIES, IT HAS NOT BEEN TRACKED IN COMMODITIES. THE AUSSIE DOLLAR HAS SOME DISCONNECT. I THINK THE PRIMARY EXPLANATION IS IN THE EARLY 2000 WHEN WE HAD A BIG CONNECTION BETWEEN THESE TWO THINGS WE HAD A MASSIVE ISSUE WITH CAPITAL GOING INTO IRON, COAL, AND NATURAL GAS. THIS TIME AROUND IT IS VERY DIFFERENT. HAIDI: AND YOU DELVE INTO THE WAGES SIDE OF THINGS -- CAN YOU DIVE INTO THE WAGES SIDE OF THINGS? MORE OF A PICKUP THAN THE OTHER INDICES WE FOLLOW? PAUL: THEY ARE THE LEADING EDGE, THE NEW JOB TURNOVER, PEOPLE WHO SWITCHED JOBS ARE DRIVING A LIFT IN WAGES GROWTH AND WE ARE SEEING THAT PICK UP AT A FASTER RATE. YOU HAVE TO KEEP IN MIND FOR AUSTRALIA, 40% OF THE WAGES IN ENTERPRISE BARGAINING, AGREEMENTS BETWEEN FIRMS AND WORKERS AND UNIONS. THESE TEND TO BE TWO OR THREE YEARS LONG ON AVERAGE. A LOT OF THEM HAVE NOT MOVED OVER YET. THE WAGE RATES. THE WAGE RATES. COULD THE RBA RATE TOOL, HOW POWERFUL IT IS COMPARED TO OTHER COUNTRIES, SAY IN THE U.S. WE HAVE MOSTLY 30 YEAR FIXED RATE? PAUL: THAT IS RIGHT. 60% OF AUSTRALIAN MORTGAGES OR ON VARIABLE RATES. IT GETS THROUGH TO THOSE RIGHTS ADVOCATES THROUGH THE HOUSEHOLDS. THAT IS UNUSUALLY LOW. THROUGH THE PANDEMIC THERE WERE A WHOLE BUNCH OF PEOPLE WITH MORTGAGES IN AUSTRALIA. THEY ARE NOT 30 YEAR MORTGAGES ARE LIKE PEOPLE HAVE IN THE U.S.. THEY RESET IN A LARGE WAY RUNNING THROUGH NEXT YEAR INTO 2023. BY THAT POINT, THERE WILL HAVE A LARGER SHARE OF VARIABLE RATES. HOUSEHOLD DEBT LEVELS ARE HIGH, MOST OF THE RATES ARE VARIABLE AND MOST OF THE MORTGAGE RATES ARE VARIABLE. WHEN THE RBA MOVES IT ADDS A PRETTY RAPID IMPACT ON HOUSEHOLDS. A POWERFUL TOOL MAY NOT NEED TO BE LOADED QUITE AS STRONGLY IN ORDER TO GET THE SAME SLOW DOWN WHAT WE -- THE SLOW DOWN TO GET INFLATION UNDER CONTROL. HAIDI: UCD 4% TERMINAL RIGHT, WHAT IS THE RISK OF UPSIDE INFLATION SURPRISES FORCING THE BANKS TO GO FURTHER THAN THAT? PAUL: IN NEW ZEALAND, THEY ARE TALKING ABOUT THE IDEA OF SLOWING THE PLATE. I DO NOT THINK THEY ARE READY TO DO THAT YET. I THINK THE NEW ZEALAND CASH RATE WILL BE AT 4%. WE DO NOT THINK THEY WILL GO ANY FURTHER. THEY NEW ZEALAND ECONOMY IS ALREADY SLOWING DOWN QUITE SHARPLY. THEY WILL HAVE A HARDER LANDING THAN AUSTRALIA. HAVING BEEN THE FIRST CENTRAL BANK IN THE G10, A FIXED INTEREST RATE IN THE CYCLE. WE THINK THAT THEY MAY BE THE FIRST IN THE TAIL END OF 2023. THE NE THE NEW ZEALAND STORY IS INTERESTING TO WATCH.