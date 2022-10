00:00

It never meant in my opinion. This is my judgment there are other members of the committee of course but in my judgment it never meant that we were going to simply ignore the outgrowth of inflation because we were worried that unemployment might go up a little bit because frankly we have a dual mandate price stability and employment. It even if we didn't have a dual mandate we would still have the experience that people need jobs but they also need price stability. Right now the pain that I hear everyday the suffering that people tell me they're going through is on the inflation side. And this is true of low and moderate income people not just people who are worried that inflation expectations will drift. They're worried about their day to day living. And you know I think a fact that it gets overshadowed a lot in the commentary but is really a critical fact. Average real wages adjusted for inflation have fallen 9 percent in the last two years. So unlike it's a great time to be a worker it workers have all this power. I don't see a lot of power. If you're real wages are falling 9 percent. And so that is sort of an example of why inflation is a corrosive. If we let it go it's a corrosive disease. It's a toxin that erodes the real purchasing power of people and actually hurts the less advantaged more. They bear a higher tech tax because of inflation. And they're the very people that we want an inclusive economy.