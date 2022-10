00:00

Elon Musk is a meme starter one of the biggest meme tweeters in the world. He's the butt of a number of means as well. What do you think him owning Twitter means for the platform. You know when he first started making hay saying he was going to buy it I thought it was going to be nonsensical. Now that he's invested in this is going to go through one of the things that we looked at was you know what is Elon Musk like to tweet. And he does tend to get right in the middle of very important worlds historic geopolitical flame wars. Just recently with LINSKY for instance about the war in Ukraine. And so he's he's not a politician but he's very much a political figure. And he now has bought one of the most consequential communication technologies of our present day. And so we have to be on alert and very careful about charting these changes that are going to come about it. Twitter very rapidly. And when he first started saying that he was going to buy the platform of course many good employees left right away. And so I'm I'm afraid that the people who are there that are doing excellent work are not going to want to stay there because of the political climate that their new boss brings. You make a very good point that just in the last 24 hours he got right in the middle of a war between Russia and Ukraine got a really heated response from Ukraine's president Zelinsky himself. What are your biggest concerns about someone like Elon Musk owning this platform. And would you say concern is your overwhelming sentiment right now. Or are you also intrigued or potentially even a little bit excited about the possibilities. Well if you read the book Mean Wars. It starts with the Occupy movement and Twitter is a key figure throughout the book as a place where people do launch mean wars and start and spark political movements and where politicians have gotten their voice and their audience all the way up to where we end the book of the insurrection where a then sitting president of the United States was able to use means and hashtags in order to foment an insurrection with Elon Musk I imagine are more than being concerned. I don't know the way in which he's going to come at questions of content moderation that are you know under the purview of what are extensively called trust and safety teams. And particularly some of the tweets and means that Elan has been sharing over the years do tend to run right up on the line of terms of service whether they're transform it transphobia or homophobic or anti woman or almost financial scams. He was also behind the early calls for people to take hydroxide chloroquine to cure Corona virus. And so everywhere we look and see his opinions floating around. We have to wonder to what degree is he also spreading misinformation and disinformation on the platform. But business model wise I can't imagine that this is going to be a big boon for Twitter over time because if the quality of the information people have access to on this platform degrades much further than people are going to seek out similar technologies. Public trust is fairly low when you look at the surveys in social media or on social media. Given your work covering and researching the Stop the Steele movement what do you make of the timing of this and how Elon Musk could influence the moderation of content on the platform just weeks days before midterm elections. It's a really good question because we don't know what's interesting about bureaucracies in general is they're usually so big and inflexible that it would be hard for him to undo everything all at once unless he were to say we're gonna get rid of the algorithms that remove hate speech for instance. There are other algorithms that remove Gore and pornography. Maybe they lead those in but maybe they remove the filters that take out hate speech. That could be really horrible for people who are using Twitter to look up information about voting or information about civic participation. And they're looking at it from the perspective of wanting to know if a candidate is black or Latino. And they been inundated with a bunch of hate speech and slurs and insults because that. That stuff is the stuff of content moderation. That's why our Twitter feed isn't like AOL in the 90s which was just heinously full of spam. And I think that based on the way he was talking about bots I don't know if he really and deeply understands the way in which this platform has evolved over time and that bots have been there since very early on on Twitter. And so the idea that you could get rid of bots it's not just a question of figuring out what's automated but also figuring out well is that business that is using a bot that is totally legitimate. Are they able to keep using the bot in that way. So I think he's going to I mean unfortunately I think he he bought a big bag of problems. All right. So last quick question. We're weeks away from an election. How do you think the memoirs wars are going to pick up between now and then. Elon Musk aside. Well Elon Musk is a voracious Moema and he does tend to get a lot of his beans from from Reddit. So I have a feeling he'll be in the game if Trump comes back. We're going to see the the reanimation of and on. It's already happening over on truth social. I think the mean more to watch right now is between Dr. Oz and Fetterman. Fetterman has been coming out with a bunch of means linking different things that Oz's done in his past to funny and could be sayings and short videos. Oz too has been trying to make Fetterman or expose Fetterman for having some medical issues. And so that is ongoing. We are also seeing a more develop around dark brand in this idea that Joe Biden isn't what the insult was have been saying all along that he is the senile old man. No. Instead he is this hyper aware man with laser ISE that is organizing some kind of deep state takeover by having Trump's family charged. And of course what's going on in Mar a Lago. And as we watch these things play out what we know that is underneath mean wars of course are lies disinformation. They're made to trick you. They're they're made to incite you. They're made to be confusing. But at the end of the day because they function in the medics they're also emotionally contagious. And so people do share them because it feels good.