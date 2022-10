00:00

What is the very very latest that we know. Yeah I mean you and Ed were kind of hitting on it right. Obviously Elon Musk is saying hey let's get back to this original deal that we had in April. Twitter has said hey we want to close this at 50 for 20 per share which is what they've been saying all along. Now you would think OK. Both sides are at the exact same spot right. That was the agreement. That was in April. Now the fact that there is a little bit of reservation here or hesitation just goes to show how much distrust has come up between these two sides over this process. Right. So the fact that both of them are saying they want the exact same thing on the same day. And yet people are still waiting to say well let's wait until it's officially signed on the dotted line. That just kind of gives you a sense of how this has played out. That that everyone is going to hold their breath until this becomes final final which we may find out in the next couple days. Right and who can blame them. Right. As a Tesla investor Ross you weren't happy about Elon Musk trying to buy Twitter at all. You got out of Twitter. What are you thinking now. I'm thinking it's going to make the business books on how not to buy a company. He's literally created a huge loss for himself by really the way he's handled this because a lot has changed inside Twitter in the last four months as well and including a mass amount of high quality individuals who worked at Twitter leaving and a lot more planning on leaving. So he's paying the highest price possible. He's trying to get dead at the worst time possible. He's basically being forced to by this company. It's not like he changed of heart. I think his lawyers told him he was going to lose. And so this is what I thought the whole time. And I got out of this mess because I didn't want to be involved with this mess. And I'm grateful I did. I lost a little money. But but this is a mess. It's really not great for Elan. That said I'm glad that it's going to come to a conclusion. And hopefully as a Tesla investor we can get back to focusing on the most exciting company in the world. Kurt let's talk a little bit about how Twitter is digesting this you know because they haven't dropped their litigation in talking to my sources. You know if you're Twitter you're gonna want some certainty. Is he really serious right now. Is this really it. What are you hearing from the Twitter camp about what their next move is. Right. Well to your point going back to that distrust I was talking about earlier right. There's not a lot of incentive for anyone to simply say we're going to drop everything we're doing because this guy said X right. And so I think you know my understanding is that Twitter would need to stay or essentially you know retract its lawsuit against mosque in order for him to sign this presumably. You know if they believe that he is operating in good faith that would be the next step was that they'd say OK the lawsuits over let's get back to the original agreement. But again the fact that we're even discussing this it just shows how fractured that relationship has been. And Emily we've talked about this before. What's crazy is this is now who they want to run Twitter. Right. A person that they've kind of painted as a liar someone that they painted as as you know not prepared to operate this social network. And yet they're fighting to get him to do it. That's where employees are today. Right. They're suddenly waking up and saying OK now this kind of in some of their minds worst case scenario is coming true which means that they're going to have a new boss very shortly. And it's someone that they might not necessarily agree with on a bunch of different things. Right and we know from many perspectives Twitters in a worse position than it was when Elon Musk decided to buy the company because of what's happened with morale. What's happened with folks leaving the company on the Tesla side. ROSS You know clearly investors are concerned about this. Given the reaction in the stock you do believe the concern is more that he might sell Tesla stock to finance this deal or the key man risk that his attentions are going to be even more divided. So you know from the perspective of Tesla he's sold a lot of stock already and it's been an overhang all year from those sales. And if he has to sell you know another couple billion it's a huge company. And that'll be that. And so it takes away that uncertainty. Either way I don't think it's that material from an economic perspective but I think the second issue brought up is material which is being CEO of three major companies is not something humans can do well. And so I get that he thinks he can do this. But this is now a media property which is very different than running a space or V which are both technology companies. And in the dynamic it takes to run a media company is completely opposite from his skillset. And that's been more than proven by the way he's handled the employees of Twitter like it all hands meeting. And I think you guys are being nice saying that there's distrust. It's not distrust. It's hate. They hate him. He's created a situation he created. And I love you. You know I I'm I'm a fan and supporter. Don't get me wrong. But I have friends at Twitter and they hate him. So this is like two getting to divorce people who hate each other to now get married again. Now if I'm Twitter I'm not going to get rid of this lawsuit at all. I'm going to force specific performance on Ellen because there's no trust there at all. So this is a really really difficult situation. And I think that's the risk. The key man risk to Tassler is that now he gets this company and oh like. Tell me what day is going to be easy for him at Twitter. And the reality is Covid. Let me know if I'm right here. I mean Musk could on Twitter in a matter of days. Right. This could all happen really quickly. That's right. Well all of the kind of stipulations for the deal closing have already happened including the shareholder vote which we covered last in September last month. And so you know yes this could all happen very quickly. What I find kind of crazy and sort of ironic and hilarious right is that the last guy who ran Twitter essentially was asked to do leave because he had two jobs. Right. And now the guy who is running Twitter is going to have three jobs. This has been said before. But the irony here Emily is is quite strong. Strong indeed. Ross as a Tesla shareholder what's your biggest concern about how you know he plans to run Twitter if he plans to run Twitter. How involved he plans to be in management. What would you like to see. I'm assuming a more hands off approach. You'd have this whole face. You know I don't know how he got himself into this but you know and he's a very smart guy. So I don't know. But that's sad. I mean I just don't know where this goes. Like so I think the most important thing is that he stay as much out of politics as possible. And obviously that's just not going to happen. And it's going to create a lot a lot of negativity towards him. And you know I just it's a really politically difficult environment to have an opinion about politics in this day and age. And of course you all the media knows this more than anybody. And every time he makes political statements he's attacked mercilessly and much of it for good reason. So that I think is the problem with him running Twitter is it puts him square in the face of a lot of issues that have nothing to do with Tesla that will affect people's perception of Tesla. And you know I think that there's a point in time where Tesla is a big enough company and it's it's now where it started it. It's like one needs to give a little bit of control up so that investors feel more confident about the secession plan. This is what I've been talking about for like years that there needs to be a strong number two a Tesla and there needs to be a deeper management best bench. And Tesla tells me all the time how great all these young people are. Which I agree. But I'm like you need to promote these people and you need to show and give these people some power over the business because the perception right now is exactly what you're saying is now this guy runs three public companies and in different industries like once again I don't think that's possible. So something's gotta give. And you know hopefully it's not Tesla that's for sure. And Kurt we're four weeks away from an election. How are folks at Twitter thinking about this. If this does happen right in a matter of days you know the election is four weeks away. Yeah and Iran has said repeatedly he doesn't agree with a lot of Twitter policies. He doesn't necessarily think they're necessary right. These are things that have been kind of implemented over years right. Over multiple election cycles. And you know the big one of course is he said he would bring back President Donald Trump on Twitter if if he was owning the company. Right. And there is a chance that all of those different things could come into play over these next couple weeks in the lead up to the U.S. midterms. And you know not even looking ahead to whatever happens in 2024. So I do think that there is a lot of people who are very conscious of that were probably very worried about that mostly because they just don't exactly know what he's going to repeal or take away if he indeed becomes a CEO and how quickly they would move on something like that. But given where we are with this election it has to be noted that that kind of stuff could play a factor.