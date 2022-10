00:00

CAROLINE: I'M CAROLINE HYDE WELCOME TO BLOOMBERG TRIPLE TAKE WHERE WE TAKE ONE KEY TOPIC AND SPLIT IT INTO THREE UNIQUE ANGLES. TODAY WE'RE FOCUSED ON TWITTER. THE SOCIAL MEDIA GIANT ANNOUNCING ITS INTENT TO CLOSE A DEAL WITH ELON MUSK. IT COMES AFTER MONTHS, SIX MONTHS, OF BACK AND FORTH OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS, GENERAL UNCERTAINTY. BUT, NOW SIDES ARE CLOSER TO AGREEMENT. NOW, WHAT NEEDS TO GET DONE? THE MARKET IS A VERY DIFFERENT PLACE THAN IT WAS BACK IN APRIL, WHEN THE $44 BILLION OFFER FIRST BECAME ANNOUNCED. ROMAINE: A LOT TO BREAK DOWN. ASSUMING THE DEAL GOES THROUGH, THERE'S A LOT TO BE SORTED OUT. WE WILL FOCUS HERE. ON THE FINANCING THAT APPARENTLY STILL REMAINS INTACT. THAT ALSO MEANS A POTENTIAL DEBT HEADACHE FOR TWITTER GOING FORWARD. LET'S TALK ABOUT THE BROADER SOCIAL MEDIA LANDSCAPE. WE TALK ABOUT SOME OF THE PAIN WE HAVE SEEN A TWITTER WITH REGARDS TO ENGAGEMENT AND ACTIVITY, SOME OF THE SAME PAIN THAT ATTRACTED ELON MUSK TO THE DEAL THE FIRST PLACE. THERE'S ALSO THE CONCERN ABOUT THAT DEBT LOAD. HOW TO SOME OF THESE BANKS OFFLOAD THIS? THIS IS THE TRIPLE SEED BOND YIELD, OVERALL, IT'S UP TO 15%. YOU TALK ABOUT THE ORIGINAL COMMITMENT, WHICH WAS SOMEWHERE AROUND A RATE OF 12%. THE FACT THAT WE HAVE SEEN YIELDS GO UP SINCE THEN, RAISES A QUESTION OF WHETHER THE FINANCING THAT IS BEEN SECURED, OR WHETHER THE BANKS ARE GOING TO BE WITH OFFLOAD THAT? CAROLINE: WAS IT TWITTER THAT WAS A BIG TWEET? ROMAINE: I HAVE LOST TRACK. MAYBE. TAYLOR: KICKING US OFF FOR THIS BIG CONVERSATION. OUR VERY OWN OLIVIA. AS ROMAINE REMINDED US, HIGH YIELD IS ACTUALLY FOR THE FIRST TIME IN DECADES, HIGHER YIELDS. WHAT PROBLEMS NOW DOES THAT POSE TO THE DEAL? > > IT POSES A LOT OF ISSUES TO BE HONEST. SOME QUICK NUMBERS, TWITTER CAME TO THE DEBT MARKET IN FEBRUARY. THEY SOLD $1 BILLION WORTH OF BONDS FOR 8% YIELDS. THAT IS WHAT INVESTMENT GRADE IS YIELDING RIGHT NOW. SO, THEY HAVE NOW ABOUT $12.5 BILLION WORTH OF DEBT THAT WILL BE ADDED TO THEIR BALANCE SHEET. AND UNSECURED PORTION OF THE DEAL IS LOOKING TO BE A TRIPLE C RATED CREDIT, THAT WILL COME AT 11.75. WE COULD SEE YIELDS MUCH HIGHER THAN THAT, DEPENDING ON WHERE THE BANKS HAVE TO PRICE IT. CAROLINE: TALK TO US ABOUT THE BANKS AND WHAT THEY HAVE TO DO NOW, THE BRIDGE FINANCING, IS THERE A BOOK -- WHAT IS THEIR OBLIGATION? > > THEY ARE ON THE HOOK FOR 6.5 LOANS AND UNSECURED BONDS. THE UNSECURED PORTION IS GOING TO BE THE TRICKIEST WANT TO SELL BECAUSE IT IS NOT AS HIGH UP IN THE CAPITAL STRUCTURE. THE BANKS HAVE COMMITTED TO FINANCING. THEY'RE GOING TO HAVE TO GIVE THAT OVER TO ELON MUSK AND TWITTER. THE QUESTION IS, ARE THEY GOING TO BE ABLE TO SELL IT TO INVESTORS IN TIME, OR ARE THEY GOING TO BE FORCED TO FUND THE DEAL THEMSELVES? ROMAINE: IT'S SORT OF WHAT THE END COMPANY WILL HAVE. I WAS LOOKING AT THIS EARLIER. IN THE LAST 12 MONTHS, THROUGH JUNE, IT WAS ABOUT 62, 60 $3 MILLION. I'VE SEEN SOME ESTIMATES SAY IF THE DEAL GOES THROUGH BASED ON THE FUNDING PACKAGE THAT TAKES IT UP SOMEWHERE IN THE $900 MILLION RANGE. THAT'S A HUGE CHUNK. WE MENTION $12 MILLION GOING TO THE BALANCE SHEET. THERE DEBT IS $7 BILLION? > > ONLY $5 BILLION IF YOU ARE INCLUDING CONVERTIBLE BONDS. THEY DON'T HAVE MUCH DEBT. THIS WILL MAKE THEIR INTEREST COST SORE -- SOAR. ROMAINE: THIS IS LIKE WORST, WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE FUNDAMENTALS OF WHAT YOU WOULD BE ON THE HOOK FOR, FOR WHATEVER THE END COMPANY IS, THIS IS A LOT WORST, ON PAPER. > > THE BANKS GOT STUCK WITH FIX $.5 BILLION. THEY WERE ABLE TO OFFLOAD SOME. THE QUESTION IS WHETHER THEY WILL BE ABLE TO OFFLOAD ANY OF TWITTER TO INVESTORS. THAT WOULD LEAVE THEM WITH $12.5 BILLION ON THEIR BOOKS AND COULD TRANSLATE A LOT OF LOSSES. TAYLOR: THE AVERAGE COST OF CAPITAL FOR THIS COMPANY, I WILL READ OFF AT LEAST TODAY WHAT WE KNOW, THAT COST AFTER-TAX IS ONLY 5.5%, THE COST IS 10%. WHEN YOU WAITED OUT IT IS ABOUT 9.5% OR SO. IT WILL NOT BE CHEAP. > > NOT AT ALL. CREDIT PRICES COME OUT SAYING THAT IF THIS DEAL WERE TO GO THROUGH AND REPORTS EARLIER IN THE YEAR THAT TWITTER COULD BE FACING DOWNGRADES. CAROLINE: WE WILL KEEP A CLOSE EYE -- THE OVERALL HEALTH OF THESE COMPANIES ARE CONSIDERED. HOW THE OVERALL PROCESS IS GOING TO CONTINUE AS WELL. A LOT OF THE NUANCE SHOW THAT IT MAY BE WHETHER THE FINANCING REMAINS IN PLACE. ROMAINE: WE TALK ABOUT WHETHER THE FINANCING STICKS ARE NOT. ANY IDEAS THAT ELON MUSK IS NOT ONLY RICH ENOUGH BUT INFLUENTIAL ENOUGH, BUT HE COULD PROBABLY PULL THIS TOGETHER ONE WHERE ANOTHER. AGAIN, YOU LOOK AT THE END RESULT. IF THIS WERE MEZA PUBLIC COMPANY AND THIS IS THE -- THIS REMAINS A PUBLIC COMPANY AND THIS IS THE DEBT THEY ARE SADDLED WITH, IT CHANGES THE DYNAMIC A LITTLE BIT. A DEEPER DIVE INTO TWITTER AND THE DEAL THAT IS NOW BACK ON. WE MOVED TO OUR SECOND TAKE, THE DEAL ITSELF. MUSK'S PROPOSAL TO RESURRECT HIS TWITTER BID, HIGHLIGHTS THE WEAKNESSES OF HIS CASE TO TERMINATE THE DEAL. THE GLOBAL CHAIR OF M & A JOINING US. WE KNOW WHEN THIS A DEAL WAS FIRST ANNOUNCED THERE WAS SO MUCH SKEPTICISM, WHETHER IT WAS ABOUT MOTIVES OR THE SMARTNESS OF THE DEAL AND THEN ALL OF THE LITIGATION THAT TRANSPIRED, THAT TRIED TO KILL THE DEAL. THE QUESTION IS, IS IT WISE? > > HE STUCK WITH IT. -- HE IS STUCK WITH IT. SINCE THE NEWS CAME OUT TODAY, EVERYBODY IN MY BUSINESS AND INVESTORS SAYING, THERE'S A CREDIBILITY ISSUE. WHEN YOU STAND BACK FROM IT IT WORKED. MAYBE WE ARE GOING TO RETHINK THINGS AND WORK OUT AN INDIVIDUAL RATHER THAN A COMPANY ON THE END OF IT. THE STRUCTURE ON THE TERMS IN THE CASE LINE EVERYTHING, IT'S PREDICATED ON ONE COMPANY BUYING ANOTHER COMPANY. WHAT IS SO EXTRAORDINARY IS THAT IT WAS AN INDIVIDUAL AND A HUGE TRANSACTION. THEY ARE NOT MANY OF THESE KINDS OF DEALS, BUT THEY HAPPEN. SOURCE DEALS. THERE'S OTHERS. PEOPLE WILL RETHINK HOW TO DO THEM IN THAT CONTEXT. IN GENERAL, THE SYSTEM WORKS. CAROLINE: PEOPLE HAVE MADE MONEY. WE ARE SEEING COMPANIES THAT ARE CLOSING OUT THERE LONG ON TWITTER, WITH THE MOVE HIGHER TO $52 CLOSING IN ON THAT PRICE. IS THE DEAL NOW LIKELY TO GET DONE? IS THAT BETWEEN NOW, THE DISCOUNT, SMALL ENOUGH TO SHOW THAT THE MARKET THINKS IT IS GOING TO GET DONE? > > I CAN'T THINK OF A DEAL OF THIS MAGNITUDE THAT HAS HAD A DIGNITY -- DISCOUNT FOR THIS LONG. THAT IS PART OF THE CREDIBILITY ISSUE I WAS TALKING ABOUT A MINUTE AGO. THE ASSUMPTION IS, IF IT'S SOMETHING WITH THE FINANCING OR ANOTHER SHOE TO DROP, THAT IS WHAT THEY ARE WORRIED ABOUT, THEY'RE WORRIED ABOUT GETTING RID OF THE CASE, THEY'RE GOING TO TAKE THE POSITION OF FINANCING THAT HE'S NOT GOING TO GET OTHER TRUSTEE BILLION DOLLAR BREAKUP FEE. BUT THAT IS PRETTY FAR-FETCHED I THINK. THE LETTER THAT WAS FILED WAS MENTIONED EARLIER WAS VERY LOYAL . THAT IS WHAT YOU WOULD EXPECT FROM THESE CIRCUMSTANCES. IF THERE WAS A BELIEF THAT THERE WAS A FINANCING ISSUE, IT WOULD BE HARD NOT TO PUT OUT A STATEMENT LIKE THIS, SAYING THEY ARE GOING FORWARD WITH IT, WITHOUT SAYING SOMETHING ABOUT THAT. I THINK THE RIGHT BET IS THAT THEY MADE A GOOD BET, IT LOOKS LIKE TO ME THAT IT IS GOING TO HAPPEN. TAYLOR: IT WAS INTERESTING, SOME OF OUR EARLIER LITIGATION ANALYST MENTIONED THAT YES IT WAS A CONTRACT, BUT IT DIDN'T REQUIRE SPECIFIC PERFORMANCE FOR THIS AMOUNT OF DEBT FOR THIS SPECIFIC TYPE OF DEBT, WITH THIS SPECIFIC TYPE OF COMPANY, HOW ARE YOU LOOKING ABOUT WHAT IS ACTUALLY IN THAT CONTRACT AND WHAT IS OR IS NOT REQUIRED WHEN IT COMES TO THE FINANCING OF THIS? > > AS I SAID, EVERY TIME THERE IS A MAJOR EVENT OR A MAJOR EVENT IN THE MARKET IN GENERAL, LIKE THE FINANCIAL CRISIS, WE LOOK AT THESE AND TRY TO SEE WHAT SHOULD WE DO IN LIGHT OF IT. I'M PRETTY SURE THE ANSWER IS GOING TO BE NOT MUCH. AT LEAST WHEN THE BUYERS ARE CORPORATE BUYERS. CORPORATE BUYERS, ONE OF THE THINGS ABOUT THIS DEAL THOSE ARE MARKABLE, WAS THE BUYER -- REMARKABLE, WAS THE MEYER -- REMARKABLE WAS THE BUYER WAS ON TARGET WHEN THE DEAL WAS DONE. WHEN YOU ARE PUBLIC COMPANY AND YOU ANNOUNCED A DEAL, YOU TAKE IT TO YOUR SHAREHOLDERS AND CONVINCE YOUR SHAREHOLDERS THAT IT IS A GOOD DEAL. YOU'VE GOT A BOARD AND ALL THAT SORT OF STUFF. THREE WEEKS LATER, HE TURNAROUND, SAY I'M NOT SO SURE ABOUT THIS, MANAGEMENT WOULD BE OUT THE DOOR. I DON'T THINK THINGS ARE GOING TO CHANGE VERY MUCH. IT REMAINS TO BE SEEN, WE HAVE TO HAVE A CLOSING. IT SOUNDS LIKE YOU HAVE SEEN SOMETHING. I HAVE NOT SEEN ANYTHING OF TWITTER YET. I WILL FEEL BETTER WHEN TWITTER IS SAYING, WE ARE ON TRACK. I THINK CLOSING WILL HAPPEN PRETTY SOON. NOBODY -- NOBODY I TALKED TO IS WILLING TO SAY ABSOLUTELY, IT'S GOING TO HAPPEN, WHILE THEY MAKE A FINANCIAL BET ON IT -- WILL THEY MAKE A FINANCIAL BET ON IT, MAYBE. ROMAINE: TWITTER PUT OUT A STATEMENT SAYING THEY INTEND TO GO THROUGH WITH IT. SO WE KNOW A LOT CAN CHANGE HERE, ONCE YOU GET INTO THE DETAILS, WHEN IT COMES THE DEBT FINANCING. GO BACK TO SOME OF THE COMMENTS ABOUT THE UNIQUE NATURE OF THIS DEAL, THE IDEA OF ONE INDIVIDUAL, A VERY WEALTHY ONE, DECIDING TO DO THIS, NOT ONLY ON HIS OWN, BUT PUBLICLY -- BUT WITHOUT A GREAT DEAL OF GUIDANCE, BEFORE HE MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT. I ASSUME YOU WOULD DO THINGS DIFFERENTLY IF YOU WERE ADVISING HIM ON THIS. THERE'S AN ARGUMENT TO BE MADE IN DEFENSE OF MUSK AND HIS STYLE OF DOING THINGS THAT MAY BE CIRCUMVENTING THE TRADITIONAL PROCESS MAYBE WORKS MORE TO HIS ADVANTAGE AT LEASE IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. > > WELL YOU COULD MAKE THAT ARGUMENT, BECAUSE HE STARTED OUT BY SAYING, THIS IS MY ONLY OFFER, YOU GUYS BEING ON THE BOARD, YOU THINK YOU'RE GOING TO COME BACK AND NEGOTIATE A BETTER DEAL, OR DO ANYTHING ELSE, FORGET IT. WHEN HE FIRST SAID THAT, PEOPLE SAID DOES HE REALLY MEAN THAT? I THINK HE DID. IN A SENSE, HE PLAYED OF THAT PART BRILLIANTLY, QUITE WELL IN TERMS OF GETTING IT DONE ON THE TERMS HE WAS WILLING TO DO IT. WHAT HAPPENED SINCE THEN? TESLA STOCKS TAINTED --TANKED. THEN WE HAD EVERYTHING THAT HAS HAPPENED SINCE LAST APRIL SINCE THE DEAL WAS ANNOUNCED IN TERMS OF CREDIT MARKETS AND THE EQUITY MARKETS. IT'S BEEN DIFFICULT. BUT HE DID GET THE DEAL HE WANTED TO DO HIS WAY. I THINK, YOU HAVE TO SIGN AN AGREEMENT, LIMITED DUE DILIGENCE, WHICH IN SOME SENSE WAS ALMOST NONE, AND TWITTER GOT A GOOD DEAL. SO EVERYBODY GOT A GOOD DEAL EXCEPT FOR ONE THING, THINGS CHANGED AND NOW TWITTER H -- [INDISCERNIBLE] CAROLINE: WE THANK YOU SO MUCH BOB PROFUSEK. COMING UP, WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR THE SOCIAL MEDIA LANDSCAPE AT THE MOMENT? ROMAINE: WELCOME BACK TO TRIPLE TAKE ON BLOOMBERG. WE ARE FOCUSED ON TWITTER. ELON MUSK, TWITTER OFFER. WE DISCUSSED THE POTENTIAL DEBT HEADACHE FOR WALL STREET. WE'VE TAKEN A LOOK AT THE INS AND OUT OF THE DEAL FROM AN M & A PERSPECTIVE. WE MOVED TO ARTHUR TAKE, WHICH IS THE -- WE MOVED TO OUR THIRD AT TAKE WHICH IS THE BROADER HEALTH OF THE LANDSCAPE. TAYLOR: WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT SOCIAL MEDIA SCORE, WHAT DOES THAT MEAN? IT'S COMMUNITY, ADD RELEVANCE, SECURITY, ALL OF THESE KEY FIVE THINGS COMBINED INTO ONE. FORTUNATELY ON THE YEAR-OVER-YEAR BASIS RELATIVE TO LAST YEAR, THIS IS INSIDER INTELLIGENCE GIVING US THIS DATA, EVERYTHING HAS DECLINED. TWITTER, AS YOU WILL SEE, DOWN ABOUT 4.8 POINTS. IT'S IN THE MIDDLE OF THE PACK. BUT NONE OF THE STORIES LOOK VERY POSITIVE, WHEN WE THINK ABOUT THE HEALTH AND RELEVANCE OF SOCIAL MEDIA. CAROLINE: AT A TIME WHERE WE ARE WORRIED ABOUT ADVERTISING STRENGTH AND THINKING ABOUT PEOPLE RETURNING TO A MORE NORMAL LIFE. DEBRA AHO WILLIAMSON, PRINCIPAL ANALYST INSIDER AT EMARKETER. SHE GIVES US A UNIQUE POINT OF WHETHER WE ARE ON THE DECLINE IN SOME WAY OF THE OLDER GOD OF SOCIAL MEDIA. > > ABSOLUTELY. YOU REALLY HIT IT ON THE HEAD WHEN YOU SAID THAT IN A TIME WHEN ADVERTISING REVENUES ARE STRUGGLING, THIS IS THE EXACT TIME TO REALLY FOCUS ON TRUST AND CONSUMER ATTITUDES TO THE SOCIAL PLATFORMS. SO, WE CONDUCTED THIS RESEARCH, INSIDER INTELLIGENCE FOR SIX YEARS. I'VE BEEN INVOLVED IN THIS RESEARCH FOR THE PAST COUPLE OF YEARS. ESSENTIALLY WHAT WE LOOK AT HIS TRUST IN THE PLATFORM -- IS A TRUST IN THE PLATFORM TO PROTECT CONSUMERS INFORMATION AND PROVIDE A SAFE ENVIRONMENT FOR THEM TO CREATE AND ENGAGE. WE RANK THE NINE SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS LONG FACTORS SUCH AS PRIVACY, SAFETY, AD RELEVANCE, ENGAGEMENT AND LEGITIMACY OF CONTEXT. IT MAY BE A SITUATION OF NO DUH, CONSUMERS DON'T TRUST SOCIAL MEDIA. THAT IS NOT A NEW STORY. BUT WHAT HAS BEEN REALLY COMPELLING FOR US THIS YEAR AND ALL SOCIAL PLATFORMS, TWITTER INCLUDED, IS THAT TRUST IN SOCIAL MEDIA HAS DECLINED THIS YEAR. ESPECIALLY IN AREAS SUCH AS PRIVACY, WHICH IS ALREADY A BIG PROBLEM FOR SOCIAL PLATFORMS. WE HAVE KNOWN THIS FOR YEARS. IN THE LIGHT OF THIS TWITTER DEAL, WE REALLY DO NEED TO START TAKING A BETTER LOOK AT HOW CONSUMERS FEEL WHEN THEY USE THE SOCIAL PLATFORMS. ROMAINE: THERE'S BEEN A LOT OF EVIDENCE THAT THEY ARE NOT HAPPY. AT THE SAME TIME, THERE ARE A LOT OF PEOPLE THAT FEEL TETHERED TO IT. LIKE THEY HAVE TO BE A PART OF IT TO COMMUNICATE WITH THEIR FRIENDS, EVEN IN THEIR PROFESSIONAL LIVES. I AM CURIOUS AS TO WHICH PLATFORMS ARE FARING THE WORST WHEN IT COMES TO SOME OF THOSE METRICS THAT YOU JUST LAID OUT? > > ABSOLUTELY. FACEBOOK IS AT THE BOTTOM OF OUR LIST. FOR THE THIRD YEAR IN A ROW, MAYBE EVEN MORE THAN THAT. AT LEAST THREE YEARS IN A ROW. TWITTER IS ABOVE IT AT EIGHT. IT WAS EIGHT LAST YEAR AND AID THIS YEAR. THE PLATFORMS IN THIS COUNTRY THAT PERFORM THE BEST IN OUR RANKING HIGH IS PINTEREST, AND LINKEDIN RANKED THE SECOND. AGAIN WE SAW DECLINES IN TRUST FOR ALL NINE OF THE PLATFORMS THIS YEAR, WHICH WAS UNUSUAL AND STARTLING TO US. IT SPEAKS TO SOMETHING THAT WE NEED TO PAY MORE ATTENTION TO, WHICH IS THAT PEOPLE ARE VERY TETHERED TO SOCIAL MEDIA, THEY FEEL LIKE, OH MY GOSH MY FRIENDS AND FAMILIES ARE ON THIS, THIS GREAT CREATOR IS ON IT. SO MANY REASONS TO USE SOCIAL MEDIA. THEY HAVE CHOICES. I THINK THE PEOPLE ARE LEAVING FACEBOOK, TWITTER IS HAVING TROUBLE WITH GROWTH. WE ARE SEEING THESE PLATFORM STRUGGLE TO KEEP PEOPLE ENGAGED. IF PEOPLE ARE NOT ENGAGED, THEY DON'T TRUST THE PLATFORM, OUR RESEARCH SHOWS THAT THE ADVERTISING, THEY DO NOT TRUST -- THERE'S LOWERED A TRUST IN THE PLATFORM AFFECTS THEIR INTEREST IN ENGAGING WITH THE ADVERTISING. THAT'S WHY IT BECOMES A BUSINESS PROBLEM FOR THE SOCIAL PLATFORM. TAYLOR: WHEN YOU MENTION PINTEREST AND LINKEDIN, THEY ARE BIT HIGHER UP. IS IT TOO MUCH TO SAY THAT YOU DON'T GET THE TYPE OF NEGATIVITY, THE TROLLS, THE BACKLASH THAT MAY BE SOME OF THESE OTHER SOCIAL MEDIA COMPANIES HAVE, DO KEEP A LOT OF USERS AND INDEED ADVERTISERS WANTING TO BE OUT OF THAT DRAMA? > > WITH LINKEDIN, IT'S A PROFESSIONAL SOCIAL NETWORK. MOST PEOPLE WHO USE LINKEDIN ARE USING IT IN A PROFESSIONAL CAPACITY. THERE SPEAKING PROFESSIONALLY -- THEY ARE SPEAKING PROFESSIONALLY. THERE'S A SENSE OF MORE SAFETY SECURITY, PERHAPS LESS MISINFORMATION THAN OTHER PLATFORMS. NOT TO SAY THAT THERE IS NONE. ALL OF THE PLATFORMS HAVE ISSUES WITH THIS. SOMETHING LIKE LINKEDIN FARES BETTER. WHEN IT COMES TO PINTEREST THE FOCUS IS VERY MUCH ON INTERESTS AND PINS OF WHAT YOU'RE INTERESTED IN IT COULD BE FASHION, FOOD, IS LIKE THAT. THESE SORTS OF TOPICS ARE LESS PRONE TO THINGS LIKE MISINFORMATION. PINTEREST, ALL OF THESE PLATFORMS HAVE PROBLEMS WITH ALL OF THIS. PINTEREST HAS ALSO TAKEN REALLY GOOD STEPS TO REDUCE MISINFORMATION AND REDUCE VISIBILITY OF CONTENT, ADVERTISING, THAT COULD POTENTIALLY BE MISINFORMATION. I THINK THAT IS A FACTOR AS WELL. TAYLOR: REALLY APPRECIATE YOUR TIME AND PERSPECTIVE. DEBRA AHO WILLIAMSON, JOINING US FROM INSIDER INTELLIGENCE. CAROLINE: WHERE HAVE THE LAST SIX MONTH GONE? I FEEL LIKE WE ARE IN A PERPETUAL STATE OF ONGOING NARRATIVE AROUND THIS. TAYLOR: WILL THE FINANCING COME THROUGH? ROMAINE: WILL THE FINANCING COME THROUGH, AND WHAT IS THE LONG-TERM FUTURE FOR TWITTER IS A PLATFORM, WILL HE TAKE IT PUBLIC OR KEEP IT PRIVATE? CAROLINE: THERE'S A LOT OF TWITTER POLES, THAT WE CAN DO ALL OF THESE -- ON ALL OF THESE. AND WHETHER PEOPLE WILL REMAIN ON THE PLATFORM IF IT BECOMES OWNED BY ELON MUSK.