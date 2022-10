00:00

PROFESSOR, REALLY A PLEASURE TO HAVE YOU WITH US. I ' M VERY INTERESTED TO GET YOUR INSIGHT INTO THIS DIFFICULT, CHALLENGING SITUATION FOR THE PRIME MINISTER, WITH TO THREE YEARS UNTIL THE NEXT ELECTION. WE HAVE PETITIONS FOR AN IMMEDIATE ELECTION, WE ' RE HEARING SHE ' S LOSING SUPPORT WITHIN HER OWN PARTY, HOW DO YOU RESTORE CREDIBILITY, IS THAT POSSIBLE? > > I THINK THERE ' S A GREAT RISK OF OVER INTERPRETING WHAT HAS HAPPENED IN THE UNITED KINGDOM, SO LET ME TRY TO PUT THIS IN CLEAR CONTEXT. THE GOVERNMENT OF PRIME MINISTER TRUSS HAS VERY DECISIVELY OPTED FOR A LOW STRATEGY TO GROW THE -- THE ECONOMY AND ONE OF THE -- KEY PLACES THAT GROWTH STRATEGY WITH SIGNIFICANT TAX CUTS. THE PACKAGE THAT THE CHANCELLOR ANNOUNCED WAS A PACKAGE OF 45 BILLION POUNDS OF TAX CUTS, MOST OF IT AT THE LOWER END OF THE INCOME SCALE. THAT PROPORTION OF THE TAX PACKAGE THAT WAS TO GO TO HIGH INCOME EARNERS, WAS ONLY 2 BILLION OF THE 45 BILLION POUND OF TAX CUTS. AND AS A RESULT OF A VERY BAD REACTION TO THE PERCEPTION THAT THE WILL TO -- WEALTHY WERE BEING FAVORED BY THIS PACKAGE WAS THAT TO NOT PROCEED WITH THE REDUCTION -- REJECTION OF THE TOP RIGHT WHEN 45% WENT TO 40%. BUT THAT IS A SMALL PART OF THE OVERALL TAX PACKAGE. AS YOU SAID IN YOUR INTRO, IT ' S NEARLY TWO YEARS SINCE THE NEXT ELECTION, AND I THINK IT IS WAY TOO SOON -- SOME OF THE COMMENTARY THAT IS SOMEHOW A MORTAL BLOW IN THE EARLY DAYS TO PRIME MINISTER TRUSS ' S GOVERNMENT IS LUDICROUSLY PREMATURE. THIS IS A PLAN THAT WAS DESIGNED TO OPERATE ACROSS THE MEDIUM TO LONG-TERM, WHICH MAY BE OVER THE NEXT ONE TO TWO YEARS AND BEYOND. SO AN ADJUSTMENT TO THE PLAN, WHICH IN TURN IS AN ACTUAL AGGREGATE SIZE, IS A RELATIVELY SMALL ADJUSTMENT AS A RESULT OF THE POLITICAL OPTICS, ESSENTIALLY. I THINK IT IS NOT GOING TO, IN THE LONG RUN, HAVE ANYTHING AT ALL TO DO WITH THE EFFICACY OF THE PLANET OF ALL. HAIDI: THE PROBLEM IS THAT THIS COMES AT A TIME OF EXTREMELY -- EXTREME AREA ECONOMIC CHALLENGES FOR THE U.K., IS NOT AN EASING SITUATION LIZ TRUSS HAS FOUND HERSELF IN IN TERMS OF THE ENERGY CRISIS IN TO THE SOARING ADMINISTRATION AND THE ECONOMIC CRISIS LOOKING VERY DIRE. WHAT CAN THEY DO, WHERE CAN THE CUTS COME FROM? WE KNOW THAT THE FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY SIDE IS GOING TO COME WITH PAINFUL CUTS THAT ARE NOT GOING TO BE POPULAR. GEORGE: THERE WILL BE CUTS, BUT AS THE CHANCELLOR SAID IN THE GRAB YOU RAN JUST BEFORE, WHAT THE GOVERNMENT IS BETTING ON HIS ECONOMIC GROWTH, WHICH WILL, AS A RESULT OF THE GREATER PROSPERITY, WILL, IN THE LONG RUN, REDUCE THE DEBT. THIS IS A GROWTH STRATEGY. IT IS AT THE HEART AND CORE OF THE PACKAGE THAT THE CHANCELLOR ANNOUNCED 10 DAYS AGO. I THINK POLITICAL COMMENTATORS HAVE BEEN SO EXCITED ON ONE RELATIVELY SMALL, AND FISCAL TERMS, RELATIVELY SMALL -- THAT IS THE REDUCTION NOW ON THE TOP RIGHT ATTACKS, THAT THEY HAVE MISSED THE FACT THAT MOST ALL, THE PLAN, BUT THE OVERWHELMING LARGE PARTS OF THE PLAN DESIGNED TO CAP TEXT FOR MIDDLE AND LOW INCOME AND OTHER BENEFITS AS WELL, INCLUDING ABANDONING FOR A NATIONAL INSURANCE LEVY. AND WE ARE IN PLACE. SHERY: THE REASON THE CRITICS HAVE BEEN FOCUSING ON THE SMALL PART OF THE PACKAGES IS BECAUSE WE HAVE SEEN HUGE MARKET REACTIONS AND THE UNCERTAINTY IN THE SELLOFFS OF U.K. ASSETS, HOW DO YOU REGAIN THE CREDIBILITY COMING FROM INVESTORS WHO ARE LOOKING AT THIS COUNTRY? GEORGE: I ' M SURE THAT WAS ONE OF THE FACTORS THAT FELL INTO THE THINKING OF THE CHANCELLOR AND THE PRIME MINISTER WHEN THEY DECIDED TO REVERSE THAT PART OF THE PLAN THAT REDUCE THE TOP RIGHT ATTACK. IN THE MARKET SEEMED TO HAVE SETTLED DOWN. SO, THE POINT I AM MAKING TO YOU IS, A, WE HAVE TO SEE THE BROADER CONTEXT HERE. AND, B, THAT THESE DECISIONS WILL BE JUDGED IN THE MEDIUM TO LONG-TERM AND SHORT-TERM REACTION IS NOT ULTIMATELY THE POLITICAL OR OF THE MARKET CRITERIA OF THE MARKET TO BE JUDGED. SHERY: WE UNDERSTAND THAT YOU ARE A VERY CLOSE, PERSONAL FRIEND TO PRIME MINISTER TRUSS, HAVE YOU SPOKEN TO HER SINCE THIS PLAN WAS ANNOUNCED AND WHAT SORT OF ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE HER ON HOW TO MOVE FORWARD? GEORGE: THAT ' S SLIGHTLY OUT OF SIX, MY RELATIONSHIP WITH PRIME MINISTER TRUSS. I DO KNOW HER QUITE WELL. I KNEW HER AS THE COMMISSIONER AND THE UNITED KINGDOM. I HAVEN ' T SPOKEN TO HER SINCE THE DAY SHE WAS ELECTED LEADER OF THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY A FEW WEEKS AGO, AND I WOULDN ' T PRESUME TO GIVE HER ADVICE. I KNOW THEM BOTH WELL. HE IS ONE OF THE SMARTEST PEOPLE IN BRITISH POLITICS. ONE OF THE SMARTEST PEOPLE WHO HAVE BEEN A MEMBER OF THE HOUSE OF COMMONS FOR A VERY LONG TIME. IN LIZ TRUSS IS A CONVICTION POLITICIAN. BOTH OF THEM SHARE CORE TORY CONSERVATIVE PALLET -- CONSERVATIVE PARTY VALUES ABOUT SLIMMING DOWN THE SIZE OF THE STATE, GIVING PEOPLE MORE FREEDOM, INCLUDING MORE FREEDOM THROUGH THE TAX SYSTEM TO SPEND THE MONEY IN THEIR OWN WAY, RATHER THAN CONTRIBUTE TO THE SIZE OF GOVERNMENT. AND THEY WILL BE GUIDED BY THOSE VALUES AND THE DECISION.