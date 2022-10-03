Violent Protests Continue in Iran

00:00

Where are we on these demonstrations. They seem to be continuing. That's right. So these demonstrations were sparked by the death of Masa Meany nearly two weeks ago and they continue to go on. We don't have wonderful insight on exactly how large they are or where they might be occurring because of how much the government has shut off Internet and access to understand what might be happening in Iran day to day. So this is not the first time we've seen demonstrations even in recent years in Iran. Can you compare at all what we're seeing now what we saw three years ago and for them matter 13 years ago. That's right. So some of there are demonstrations. Typically every few years in Iran set off by some catalyst and most recently in 20 19 there were large demonstrations because of a cut to oil subsidies and therefore a rise in the price of oil. And there were large political protests many will remember in 2009 after the presidential elections after the regime also murdered a young woman. I mean it went viral on social media. It's difficult to make these kinds of exact comparisons because we don't know how many people are protesting now and how many were protesting then. But it does seem that you know that these are widespread. So they're happening in many cities and they are motivating a lot of particularly young people to take to the streets. So I think this will be remembered as one of the major kinds where we do see protests in the country. I'm on a similar scale to those previous events. And as you point out that unlike some economically motivated ones it seems to be a social issue with respect to women and what they have to wear because of the poor woman who is arrested and died in imprisonment. Does that make it more damaging potentially to the regime in Iran or less. Yes that's difficult to say. I mean here we do see the single event providing that catalyst. But really the reason why Iranians are protesting is the mounting pressure from the economic strain that the Iranian people are under. So there are underlying economic reasons but also the increasingly aggressive social restrictions of the hardline presidential race. The administration and the morality police and a lot of those that have been protesting are young people and or women. I think it's you know we don't know what's going to be the spark that actually successfully sets off this pile of kindling that is the you know exists in Iran under the Islamic republic. I do think sometimes economically driven protests like we saw those in 2002 in 19 could have a greater potential to mobilize people because perhaps more people feel connected to it. But it's also very easy for these protests to start about one thing and become about everything. So they might start about women's freedoms and women's rights but also our referendum on the ruling coalition on its social policies as well as its economic policies. Heather do we have any sense of to what extent this might be a threat to the regime. The government there or at least be perceived by the governors as threat. And perhaps some of that might become from their reaction because sometimes the Iranian government has not been hesitant to actually fire on some civilians. Well they already have in this case. You know we've had many deaths that have already happened in the last week and more at the hands of the regime. I think they see this as extremely threatening. I think they see it as one of the most serious and critical threats that the regime faces as a product of a revolution. They appreciate the power of revolution. And I think they also feel very threatened externally. And so that leads them to be very sensitive to these sorts of events. So I think they have a very high tolerance for using violence against their citizens and they will continue to do so as these protests intensify. Does this come at a particularly tricky time because there are reports of some illness by the ayatollah. How many do we know what his state of health is. So I told how many is eighty three years old. He is generally in good health for his age but he probably has prostate cancer and his lungs were permanently injured by an assassination attempt in 1981. I mean he was recently it seems very ill and assistance made public appearances. So it there. I think there is has generally been concerns over the last few years about his life expectancy and what happens. Were he to die. And so I do think that that can put people on edge inside the Iranian system. There is a constitutional process for his succession to pick a new supreme leader but for many reasons that is unlikely to go smoothly. Well that's just what I was going to ask. Well what is the succession process over there and why is it unlikely to go smoothly. Well there is a temporary ruling coalition that will take over and that is that this process is laid out by the Iranian constitution. And then the assembly of experts will come together or a group of clerics and select a new supreme leader. But this process has only happened once to pick Hogmanay after he succeeded. The original supreme leader of the Islamic Republic and I think he has been so successful in ruling the country and maintaining his hold on power over the last 30 years that there is a good appreciation that this is the prize that everybody who wants to be in charge in Iran needs to make sure that they have some influence or strong role in picking the supreme leader. And so I think they're going to recognize that this is a position to fight for very desperately. And in there there are these different competing political camps inside of Iran. Hot. How many has cultivated that during his time as supreme leader. So it's not quite clear who would be the anointed figures to take over. Would it be the republic the Revolutionary Guard. Would it be the hardline clerics who currently hold the presidency. Would it be more moderate figures like previous President Rouhani. They're all going to be wanting to try to get this position. And so finally what does it mean if anything for any possible negotiations over the nuclear deal. Because President Biden came to office committed more or less to try to reinvigorate that process put it back on the books. That's been sort of backwards and forwards not clearance maybe progress. Given what you said. Should we just not wait till anytime soon till that really gets moving. Yeah I wouldn't hold your breath. It doesn't look good at this point. It didn't look good prior to these protests. And now this is a further complication. And I think we all need to keep in mind what's happening also inside the United States and our own political cycle. And as Iran thinks about entering re-entering into full compliance with JCP away how competent can they be that a deal would survive a potential change in our presidency. So as the time period continues to shrink between when our president not presidential elections are scheduled to occur there's less incentive for Iran to come back into the deal at all. So I think at this point the odds are looking very very low that we will see all parties reenter into the joint comprehensive plan of action.