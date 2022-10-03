Lithium Demand Continues to Rise

00:00

Give us a sense of the world supply of lithium. How much is there how much do we need and where does it exist. So thanks for having your on your show. Lithium isn't rare. We actually have quite a bit of lithium in the US and Canada. Our project in Nevada is actually the largest deposit in the United States and the fourth largest in the world and untapped at this point. Traditionally it's come from Australia from Chile and Argentina with the bulk of the refining being done in China. But with a quick adoption of these and actually even stationary storage batteries for renewable energy the demand has really taken off. So you think about today there is about six or seven hundred thousand tons of demand of this product which is pretty small compared to traditional markets like copper or things like that. And that demand is set to grow more than five times by 2030. So we don't have a lot of time to take advantage of it. A lot of the great legislation in our fight against climate change. So give us a sense of the timeline. I'm getting a lithium mine up and running and functioning. How long's it take. It can take ten years especially in locations like the US where there's a lot of work that needs to be done up front to prepare for committing to go through the permitting process. And invariably there's usually an appeal at the end of that permitting process. It's quicker in other locations like Canada and Australia but again still takes several years for the time you discover or categorise a deposit. The shortest is only about five years and the longest could be could be 10 to 20 years. Any upon what types of issues that the company runs into to develop it. So if my math is right ten years takes us beyond the 20 30 date that you just mentioned that we I guess time is a wasting as a practice. Talk about the permitting because that's something that obviously has been very talked about a lot in Washington with the proposal from Joe Manchin on permitting reform. How important is some sort of reform for your business to get the permits faster. I think it's important even beyond just critical minerals a sector where in its access fee for all the infrastructure to support this transition to green energy. When you talk about transmission lines or pipelines in our case here is to develop these deposits there aren't that many that are being looked at right now but the process can be very long and lengthy especially the appeals process. And that actually helps or it actually hinders capital deployment where private companies if they don't they're not sure when they're going to get a return on their investment. You don't invest at all. So luckily our government has stepped in the loan program office. And I think the very good legislation that's been put out with the Inflation Reduction Act which is going to help spur development domestically. But there still is work that needs to be done to ensure that we come up with a good compromise solution and have strong legislation strong rules. But at the same time we're able to proceed forward for this infrastructure change and for commercial green energy in United States. Well my understanding is the inflation reduction actually helps on the demand side to make sure that we're going to actually make the transition. But on the permitting side does it do anything to expedite the permitting. No it does not. There's other legislation that the government has probably gave it earlier that does add to the permitting process in terms of helping optimize it especially around areas like hiring additional personnel for the Department of Interior and girl land management. All very helpful. But there's still some more areas that the government is focusing on. It is a bipartisan focus. And I'm hopeful that we can come to a solution. And we need to as a country because as I said this is more than just critical minerals. This is the whole infrastructure for our country as we convert to intellectual electric would electrify our country across the board. You said earlier Johnson that there really isn't a shortage of lithium globally that there's a fair amount of lithium around the same time. My impression is a lot of people are locking up supplies as best as they can. Certainly we've heard stories about China locking up supplies. But also I wonder if U.S. auto manufacturers are coming to people like you and saying we'd like to have a contract long term contract to get access to the lithium producing. They are actually and I'll go back to the Inflation Reduction Act. The legislation requires that the critical minerals are sourced in certain countries mainly countries that have free trade agreements with the United States. And there's an additional instead of their forest actually build here in the US where there's actually a tax credit for those production facilities. So the domestic auto manufacturers and even European and Asian manufacturers really want to relocate here to take advantage of those not only the tax break for the purchase of the vehicle but also the long term tax break once the facility is his is actually built. So there is a lot of private capital that's being unleashed with the Inflation Reduction Act which is really what's been needed and why this industry hasn't grown quick enough with the help of the government or Pollution Reduction Act that just passed. So I think you're going to see a big change and things are going to rapidly accelerate now and you're going to see investment here in the United States which I know that's one of the reasons for this as well as to build our not only our national security and our march towards energy independence but also actually also our economic security and good paying jobs. It's one thing to. Lithium out of the ground is another thing to make it usable for the batteries as I understand you the refining process where are we on the capacity for refining lithium. There isn't very much in the US. It's not outside of the realm of things we know how to do. And actually we used to do a lot of that here and it went to other countries but very little has been done. But even when you have refining you actually need to get the source of lithium from somewhere. The most economic way to develop these projects is from resource through refining right at the same site. And actually that's kind of the way you want to do it because the carbon footprint and the lifecycle analysis of that is much better than the way it is today where you have stuff shipping all over the world from Australia to China or Australia to the US they're really co-located. Projects that are integrated actually are much better but we don't have much of either. In the US there's only one active lithium project that's producing in the US and last I saw there's probably three refining operations in the US. That's it. We're moving to electric vehicles overwhelmingly to try to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions. And what sort of emissions does the mining and refining process generate. It all depends on how you by design the process. So our our project in Nevada and Packer Pass is designed to be carbon neutral. We actually generate most of the heat as part of a we waste heat from our process which gives us about half the electricity we need and capture the waste to generate electricity. And then we will add hydropower from the Columbia River Valley. So there is a way here actually upfront to be able to design these projects where impact on the environment like the carbon footprint or the amount of water that you use. We recycle. Eighty five percent of the water that we use in our process is recycled even though most importantly the social licence and the engagement the local communities a lot of these projects are set up in very rural areas where there isn't a lot of economic opportunities. So that's another piece that actually needs to be considered. And part of the project plan whether that's local infrastructure like schools or daycare or road improvements. A lot of these communities haven't seen any economic development. In some cases ever. So there's there's a there's multiple pillars that need to be addressed even beyond the carbon footprint. But they can be.