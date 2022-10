00:00

OPEC ANNOUNCING THEY COULD BE CUT ONE MILLION BARRELS A DAY, AND THAT SUPPORTS OIL. THE S & P IS UP 2%. ENERGY IS UP ALMOST 5%. THE OTHER INDICATOR HAPPENED ON THE ECO FRONT. ISM MANUFACTURING WAS SOFT. HE ALSO HAD EMPLOYMENT AND NEW ORDERS ROLLING OVER. NEW ORDERS DOWN THREE IN THE LAST FOUR READS. THAT MEANS THE ECONOMY IS SLOWING, MAYBE THE FED WILL HAVE TO SLOW ITS ROLE A LITTLE BIT. ALMOST PRICING IN A RATE CUT OF NOVEMBER NEXT YEAR FROM THE FED. ALL OF THOSE STORIES COMING INTO SEE A BETTER EQUITY MARKET AND LOWER YIELDS. GUY: LET'S TALK ABOUT SOME OF THE SINGLE STOCKS CAUSING TURBULENCE IN EUROPE. A MACRO STORY BUT ALSO A GRANULAR STORY. CREDIT SUISSE, MORE TURBULENCE, FRESH MARKET TURMOIL. FRIDAY WE GOT THE NEW CEO TRYING TO REASSURE INVESTORS AND OTHERS, DON'T LOOK AT THE SHARE PRICE. THINK MORE WHAT IS HAPPENING FROM A STABILITY POINT OF VIEW. THAT IS WHERE OUR STRENGTH ULTIMATELY LIES. BUT IT BACKFIRED. INVESTORS, EMPLOYEES DID NOT READ IT THAT WAY. BUT DID HE HAVE A POINT? THAT IS THE QUESTION THAT WE NEED TO THINK ABOUT. SONALI JOINS US NOW. NEW KITCHEN IS KEY AT THESE JUNCTURES. WAS IT BAD COMMUNICATION OR A BAD STORY UNDERLINE WHAT IS HAPPENING HERE? SONALI: WE KNOW THESE ISSUES HAVE EXISTED, AND EXACERBATED. YOU ARE SEEING RISING FUNDING COSTS AS WELL AS DETERIORATING REVENUE. THE QUESTION OF WHETHER A CAPITAL RAISE LOOMS NEAR, HOW THEY FILL THAT GAP WITH ASSET SALES, IS STILL A BIG QUESTION. LET'S TALK ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED OVER THE WEEKEND. THE STOCK FELL TO A RECORD LOW. ADR'S RISING TO RECORDS IN THE U.S. ALSO LOOK AT WHAT SOMEONE SAID ON TWITTER. YOU HAVE CREDIT SUISSE CAUGHT UP IN THIS GRAND MACRO STORY NOW WHICH PUTS IT IN A DIFFICULT AND INTERESTING POSITION COMPARED TO DEUTSCHE BANK IN 2016, WHERE THE MARKET WAS REALLY FREAKED OUT ABOUT THE BDS WIDENING, WHAT WOULD HAPPEN TO THE BANK IN THE LONG-TERM. I ASKED ANOTHER INVESTOR, ARE YOU WORRIED ABOUT CREDIT SUISSE IN THE LONG TERM? HE TOLD ME KNOW. IS THAT BECAUSE THEY ARE IN SWITZERLAND OR BECAUSE THEY CAN TURN AROUND THE STORY OPERATIONALLY? THEY ARE A DIAMOND OF SWITZERLAND, MASSIVE BANK. AFTER 2008, REGULATORS HAVE KEPT A CLOSE EYE. THIS IS NOT A BANK THAT IS MADE TO FEEL FOR SWITZERLAND. THERE ARE CAPITAL BUFFERS. THE POINT THAT YOU SAY, THEY ARE NOT IN THIS LIQUIDITY CRUNCH NOW. IN FACT, CAPITAL RATIOS ARE IN THE PLANNED RANGE FOR THE YEAR. M RATIOS ARE ACTUALLY HIGHER THAN WHERE DEUTSCHE BANK HAD THEM IN 2016, WHERE WE SAW THE BIG MARKET ISSUE. ALIX: THAT'S A GOOD POINT, LOOKING AT THE IDEA OF TOO BIG TO FAIL ISRAEL, THEY DON'T WANT A REPEAT OF THAT. NONETHELESS, WHERE IS THE COUNTERPARTY RISK? THERE MAY BE TURMOIL IN THE MEANTIME. WHERE IS THE CONTAGION RISK FOR THAT? SONALI: YOU HAVE CLIENTS ON MULTIPLE SIDES OF THE EQUATION. TRADING CLIENTS, WE KNOW SINCE ARCE GOES, HAVE STARTED TO DIVERSIFY THEIR BASE, MOVE TO BANKS WITH HIGHER CREDIT RATINGS. WE HAVE SEEN THAT FLOAT THROUGH IN MANY QUARTERS ON THE TREATING NUMBERS. THE INVESTMENT BANK, WHICH IS UNDER A STRATEGIC QUESTION TODAY, THAT IS INTERESTING TO SEE, WHETHER CLIENTS STAY OR GO BASED ON WORRIES A LARGER SYSTEMIC ISSUES DOWN THE ROAD. WHAT HAPPENS NOW, WE ALREADY KNEW THIS WOULD BE A LONG TURNAROUND STORY. THE COST THEY HAVE TO FACE IN THE NEAR TERM WILL MAKE IT AN EVEN LONGER STORY. WHAT STRUCK ME IN THE MEMO TO CLIENTS, EVERYONE WAS FOCUSED ON LIQUIDITY, BUT WHAT STRUCK ME WAS THE METAPHOR THAT THE CEO USES. CREDIT SUISSE IS LOOKING TO RISE LIKE A PHOENIX, THAT IS FROM THE ASHES. THE CEO ACKNOWLEDGING TO HIS EMPLOYEES THAT THIS IS NOT AN EASY TASK, BUT SOMETHING THAT HE IS TRYING TO RALLY THE TROOPS AROUND. ALIX: I DON'T KNOW HOW MUCH YOU WANT TO COMPARE YOURSELF ON ASHES TO THAT. THANK YOU. THAT IS A GREAT SET UP TO OUR QUESTION OF THE DAY. FINANCIAL STABILITY? ARE WE SEEING THIS AS CENTRAL BANKS TIGHTEN AROUND THE WORLD, ARE WE SEEING THE FALLOUT FROM THAT? SEEMA SHAH, PRINCIPAL GLOBAL ADVISORS IS WITH US NOW. IS THIS THE BEGINNING OF THAT BIG SNOWBALL ROLLING DOWN THE HILL? SEEMA: IT IS TOUGH TO CALL IT A SNOWBALL EFFECT. WHAT WE WILL SEE IS WITH FINANCIAL CONDITIONS TIGHTENING, NOT JUST IN THE U.S. BUT GLOBALLY, THERE ARE A LOT OF VULNERABILITIES IN THE SYSTEM. WHETHER THAT IS ON THE ECONOMIC SIDE OR LIQUIDITY SIDE, THAT IS INEVITABLE. FROM AN INVESTOR PERSPECTIVE, YOU WANT TO REDUCE YOUR EXPOSURE TO PARTS OF THE MARKET THAT WE KNOW WILL BE CHALLENGED BY A WEAKENING GROWTH ENVIRONMENT, HIGH YIELD, LOW QUALITY CREDIT AREA, INCREASING YOUR LIQUIDITY SO THAT YOU HAVE MORE OF A DEFENSE MECHANISM, AS THINGS WILL GET TOUGHER OVER THE COMING MONTHS. GUY: INCREASING LIQUIDITY, WHAT DOES THAT LOOK LIKE? SEEMA: WE HAVE SEEN OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF DAYS. THE ONE THING THAT WE KNOW, AT SOME POINT IN THE NEXT SIX MONTHS, THERE WILL BE A BOTTOM IN THE MARKET. WE THINK THERE WILL BE A FURTHER MARKET SLIDE, CREDIT MARKETS WILL BE CHALLENGED. AS THESE FEARS PERCOLATE, THAT WILL PUT PRESSURE ON YIELDS. WE ARE INCREASING EXPOSURE TO THE LONG END OF THE TREASURY CURVE. THE BENEFIT OF THAT, WHEN THINGS START TO TURN AROUND, THEY WILL TURN AROUND PRETTY SERIOUSLY. YOU WANT TO HAVE THE FIREPOWER TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THOSE OPPORTUNITIES AS THEY START TO ARISE. ALIX: IN THAT SCENARIO, DOES THE FED AND CENTRAL BANKS KEEP TIGHTENING? WILL WE SEE HICCUPS IN THE ABILITY OF CENTRAL BANKS TO WITHDRAW LIQUIDITY? SEEMA: THERE WILL BE HICCUPS. WE ARE TAKING THE FED AT FACE VALUE WHEN THEY SAY THEY ARE FOCUSED ON INFLATION. WE THINK THEY WILL HIT THAT PEAK EARLY. WE ARE THINKING PROBABLY BY JANUARY OR FEBRUARY THEY WILL HIT THAT PEAK, 4.75%, THAT IS OUR FORECAST. BY THEN WE EXPECT THE ECONOMY TO WEAKEN. I DO BELIEVE THAT AT SOME POINT, LATE IN 2023, THERE WILL BE A CUT IN THE FED FUNDS RATE. NOT IN MAY, JUNE THAT WAS BEING FORECASTED A MONTH AGO. GUY: DO YOU THINK THAT GLOBAL CENTRAL THINGS WILL BE ABLE TO GET INFLATION DOWN TO TARGET? OR DO YOU THINK THAT FINANCIAL STABILITY ISSUES WILL KNOCK THEM OFF COURSE AT SOME POINT BEFORE THAT IS ACHIEVABLE? IF THEY CANNOT GET IT DOWN TO 2%, I WOULD THINK THAT IS NOT GREAT NEWS FOR BOND MARKETS. SEEMA: THAT IS CLEARLY THE KEY DEBATE. EVEN LAST YEAR, EARLIER THIS YEAR, WHEN THE FED STARTED TO HIKE, HAWKISH FORECASTERS STARTED TO COME OUT, THAT WAS REAL PUSHBACK. YOU START TO HAVE TIGHTENING REALLY GETTING INTO THE PACE THAT IT WILL BE. THAT IS WHEN YOU SEE LIQUIDITY ISSUES COME UP. THAT WILL PREVENT THE FROM GETTING TOO HIGH. IF THE FED DOES NOT GET HIGH ENOUGH, INFLATION DOES NOT START TO COME DOWN, IF YOU WANT TO TAKE THIS THROUGH, THE FED CONTINUES TO HIKE, MAYBE LIQUIDITY PROBLEMS EMERGE. THAT, IN ITSELF, SHOULD PERCOLATE INTO THE ECONOMY ANYWAY AND BRING DOWN INFLATION. WHATEVER THE FED WILL DO, THEY WILL GET THERE, THEY MIGHT GET THERE THROUGH DIFFERENT PATHS, BUT INFLATION WILL EVENTUALLY COME DOWN. ALIX: I APPRECIATE WHAT HAPPENS TO THE GILT MARKET LAST WEEK WAS IN SOME WAYS IDIOSYNCRATIC, BUT IT ALSO POINTED TO THE FACT THAT THINGS BREAK WHEN CENTRAL BANKS TAKE AWAY LIQUIDITY. THEY CAN BE FUELED BY FISCAL POLICY NONETHELESS. BUT THE BOE CAME IN AND HAD TO BUY LONGEND GILTS FOR A COUPLE OF WEEKS, AND IS THAT THE FIRST PIECE TO FALL? WILL THE FED BE IN A SITUATION LIKE THAT? SEEMA: IT WAS AN IDIOSYNCRATIC FACTOR BUT IT MEANS PRESSURE POINTS WILL BE BUILDING UP MORE AND MORE FOR CENTRAL BANKS. I THINK WE COULD GET TO A WORLD WHERE YOU HAVE RISING INTEREST RATES AND QE ON THE LONG END. THAT IS SOMETHING THAT HAS NOT BEEN CONSIDERED ENOUGH. ALMOST A DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE THAT WE HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED. YOU ARE STARTING TO SEE THAT IN THE ECB, BANK OF ENGLAND. MY NOT IN THE FEDERAL RESERVE AS WELL? WE KNOW THEY ARE VERY FOCUSED ON INFLATION AND CANNOT AFFORD TO LET LIQUIDITY RISKS ESCALATE AND START TO HAVE SEVERE DAMAGE. FROM THAT PERSPECTIVE, INTEREST RATE HIKES AT THE SAME TIME OF QE IS A POTENTIAL SOLUTION TO THE PROBLEM. GUY: IF WE GET TO THAT SOLUTION, WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR THE BOND MARKET, EQUITIES? HOW SHOULD I BE THINKING ABOUT THE STRATEGIC MOVES I WANT TO BE MAKING? IF THAT IS THE SCENARIO WE ARE POTENTIALLY HEADING TOWARD, WHAT DOES IT FAVOR, NOT FAVOR? SEEMA: IT CONTINUES TO FAVOR DEFENSIVE, LONG AND BONDS. THAT IS WHERE YOU CAN SEE CENTRAL BANKS STEPPING INTO STEM SOME OF THOSE LIQUIDITY PROBLEMS. INCREASINGLY THE ECONOMY WILL BE CHALLENGED INTO 2023. THIS IS GOING INTO HIGHER QUALITY. IT IS ABOUT REDUCING EXPOSURE TO AREAS IN THE WORLD. THE DOLLAR IS A KEY PRESSURE POINT. WE DON'T WANT TO BE INCREASING OUR EXPOSURE TO COMPANIES THAT HAD EXPOSURE TO OUTSIDE THE U.S. THE AREA THAT WE CONTINUE TO LIKE OUTSIDE OF TRADITIONAL FIXED INCOME CONTINUES TO BE A REAL ASSET. THIS IS STILL A HIGH INFLATION WORLD. YOU WANT TO LOOK FOR STABILITY, HIGH CORRELATION. [INDISCERNIBLE] GUY: ALWAYS GREAT TO CATCH UP. WE APPRECIATE THE INSIGHT. SEEMA SHAH, PRINCIPAL GLOBAL ADVISORS, CHIEF STRATEGIST. COMING UP, U.K. PRIME MINISTER LIZ TRUSS IS STANDING BY HER CHANCELLOR EVEN AFTER THE GOVERNMENT SHE MEAL EATING TAX RETURN. HE IS ABOUT TO SPEAK AT THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY CONFERENCE IN BIRMINGHAM. WE WILL BRING THAT TO YOU LIVE. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ KWASI: WE NEED TO MOVE FORWARD. NO MORE DISTRACTIONS. WE HAVE A PLAN AND WE NEED TO GET ON AND DELIVER IT. THAT IS WHAT THE PUBLIC EXPECTS. THAT IS WHAT THE PUBLIC EXPECTS FROM THE GOVERNMENT. WELCOME BACK TO BIRMINGHAM. THIS IS A REMARKABLE CITY. IT HAS A HISTORY OF GREAT BRILLIANCE. JOSEPH CHAMBERLAIN IN THE 19TH CENTURY WAS AN EXTRAORDINARY CIVIC LEADER WHO LED BIRMINGHAM AND THE WORLD THROUGH THE INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION. TODAY, ANDY STREET IS FOLLOWING IN THE GREAT TRADITION. [APPLAUSE] GRASS AND GRIT TURN THE SMALL TOWN, FIRST INTO A THRIVING INDUSTRIAL MARKET. THEN INTO ONE OF THE CENTERS OF THE INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION WHICH POWERED AND GREW NOT JUST THE BRITISH ECONOMY BUT PROVIDED THE NEW TECHNOLOGIES THAT CHANGED THE WORLD FOREVER. THE INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION WAS ONE OF THE MOST MONUMENTAL TRANSFORMATIONS IN HUMAN HISTORY, AND IT BEGAN HERE, WITH DETERMINATION AND APPLICATION. THOSE BRITONS FELT A THRIVING ECONOMY. THEY INSPIRE ME TODAY. THEY REMIND US THAT IN BRITAIN, WITH THE BRITISH PEOPLE, ABSOLUTELY ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE. OUR PLAN TODAY FOCUSES ON THE SAME BOLD SENTIMENT. THE SAME INSPIRATION. TO DEAL WITH THE CHALLENGES OF TODAY BY GIVING THE PEOPLE THE TOOLS THEY KNEW TO THRIVE TOMORROW. TO GET BRITAIN MOVING. [APPLAUSE] WE HAVE GREAT IDEAS, WE HAVE THE SAME INSPIRATIONAL PEOPLE, AND I KNOW WE HAVE THE SAME DETERMINATION. OUR GROWTH PLAN SET OUT 10 DAYS AGO WILL ENSURE WE FOCUS RELENTLESSLY ON ECONOMIC GROWTH. BECAUSE WE MUST FIRST UP TO THE FACT THAT FOR TOO LONG OUR ECONOMY HAS NOT GROWN UP ENOUGH. THE PATH AHEAD OF US WAS ONE OF SLOW, MANAGED DECLINE. BUT I REFUSE TO ACCEPT THAT IT IS SOMEHOW BRITAIN'S DESTINY TO FALL BACK INTO MIDDLE LEAGUE STATUS, OR THAT THE TAX BURDEN REACHING A 70-YEAR HIGH IS SOMEHOW INEVITABLE. IT IS NOT AND SHOULD NOT BE. [APPLAUSE] WE NEEDED A NEW APPROACH FOCUSED ON RAISING ECONOMIC GROWTH. BECAUSE THAT IS THE ONLY REAL WAY TO DELIVER OPPORTUNITIES, TO DELIVER HIGHER WAGES, TO DELIVER MORE JOBS, AND CRUCIALLY, TO DELIVER THAT REVENUE TO FUND OUR PRECIOUS PUBLIC SERVICES. AND IT IS THE BEST AND ONLY WAY OF ACHIEVING LONG-TERM FISCAL SUSTAINABILITY. BECAUSE IT IS ONLY BY RAISING ECONOMIC GROWTH THAT WE WILL SPREAD OPPORTUNITY AND PROSPERITY TO EVERY CORNER OF OUR COUNTRY. WITH ECONOMIC GROWTH, EVERYBODY BENEFITS, AND I MEAN EVERYBODY. WHILE WE ALL BELIEVE IN GROWTH, WE AS CONSERVATIVES, ALSO BELIEVE IT'S AN IMPORTANT PRINCIPLE THAT PEOPLE SHOULD KEEP MORE OF THE MONEY THEY ARE ON -- EEARN. I DON'T NEED TO TELL YOU THAT. [APPLAUSE] I DON'T NEED TO TELL YOU THAT. THAT IS NOT RADICAL, THAT IS NOT IRRESPONSIBLE, IT IS A DEEPLY HELD BELIEF THAT WE ALL SHARE AS CONSERVATIVES. WE WERE FACED WITH A 70-YEAR HIGH TAX BURDEN. WE WERE CONFRONTED WITH LOW GROWTH. AND THE PATH THAT WE WERE ON WAS CLEARLY UNSUSTAINABLE. THAT IS WHY WE ARE CUTTING TAXES FOR WORKING PEOPLE. THAT IS WHY WE WILL REVERSE THE NATIONAL INSURANCE HIKE ON THE SIXTH OF NOVEMBER. AND THAT IS WHY WE WILL BRING FORWARD THE CUTS TO THE BASIC RATES OF INCOME TAX BY ONE YEAR. [APPLAUSE] THAT IS WHY WE WILL TAKE 200,000 PEOPLE OUT OF -- ALTOGETHER. TAKEN TOGETHER, THIS IS WHAT OUR SUPPORT WILL DO FOR ALL OF OUR PEOPLE. THANKS TO OUR ENERGY INTERVENTION, A TYPICAL PERSON IN A SEMI-DETACHED PROPERTY WILL SAVE 1000 150 POUNDS ON THEIR ENERGY BILLS THIS WINTER, ON TOP OF THE 400 POUNDS DISCOUNT. IF THEY ARE EARNING AN AVERAGE SALARY, THEY WILL BENEFIT FROM AN ADDITIONAL TAX GOT UP AROUND 400 POUNDS. THAT IS ALMOST EIGHT 2000 POUND SAVINGS THIS YEAR ALONE. BUT I CAN BE FRANK. I KNOW THE PLANS PUT FORWARD ONLY 10 DAYS AGO HAS CAUSED A LITTLE TURBULENCE. I GET IT. I GET IT. WE ARE LISTENING, AND HAVE BEEN LISTENING. NOW, I WANT TO FOCUS ON DELIVERING THE MAJOR PARTS OF OUR GROWTH PACKAGE. BECAUSE WITH ENERGY BILLS SKYROCKETING, PAINFUL COVID AFTERMATH, WAR ON OUR CONTINENT, A 70 YEAR HIGH TAX BURDEN, SLOWING GLOBAL GROWTH RATES, GLACIALLY SLOW INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT, WE COULD NOT SIMPLY DO NOTHING. WE CANNOT SIT IDLY BY. WHAT BRITAIN NEEDS MORE THAN EVER IS ECONOMIC GROWTH. AND THE GOVERNMENT IS WHOLLY COMMITTED TO ECONOMIC GROWTH. THAT IS WHY WE WILL FORGE A NEW ECONOMIC DEAL FOR BRITAIN, THAT AN IRONCLAD COMMITMENT FOR FISCAL DISCIPLINE. [APPLAUSE] MORE BUSINESSES, MORE JOBS, HIGHER PAY, MORE MONEY FOR PUBLIC SERVICES. BECAUSE WE CANNOT HAVE A STRONG NHS WITHOUT A STRONG ECONOMY. WE CANNOT HAVE GOOD SCHOOLS WITHOUT A STRONG ECONOMY. WE CANNOT FUND OUR ARMED FORCES WITHOUT A STRONG ECONOMY. SO, GROWING OUR ECONOMY SHOULD BE OUR CENTRAL AND GUIDING MISSION. WITH THIS PLAN, WE ARE AIMING FOR 2.5% ANNUAL TREND GROWTH. WE HAVE DONE IT BEFORE, AND WE CAN DO IT AGAIN. [APPLAUSE] AND EVEN IN THE FACE OF EXTREME BUT VOLATILITY IN GLOBAL MARKETS, WITH MAJOR CURRENCIES WRESTLING AN INCREDIBLY STRONG U.S. DOLLAR, LONGER TRENDS FROM DEMOGRAPHIC CHANGE TO CLIMATE CHANGE, WE WILL SHOW THAT OUR PLAN IS SOUND, THAT IT IS CREDIBLE, AND THAT IT WILL INCREASE GROWTH. THAT IS OUR PLEDGE TO THE PEOPLE OF THIS COUNTRY. [APPLAUSE] HOWEVER, CONFERENCE, THERE IS AN IMMEDIATE CHALLENGE FACING NOT JUST OUR COUNTRY, NOT JUST OUR PEOPLE, BUT THE WHOLE OF EUROPE. THE HIGH COST OF ENERGY GRID BY PUTIN'S BARBARIC INVASION OF UKRAINE. TOSS YOUR MIND BACK A FEW WEEKS AGO, DIRE WARNINGS OF EXTREME ENERGY PRICES TO COME. CORNER SHOPS TO HEAVY INDUSTRY PREDICTED UNPRECEDENTED DISRUPTION. BUSINESS GROUPS FEARED MASS ON EMPLOYMENT, ENTIRE LIVELIHOODS ON THE LINE. MAKE NO MISTAKE, THIS WAS A VERY REAL PROSPECT FOR OUR COUNTRY. WITHIN 48 HOURS OF TAKING OFFICE, WE ANNOUNCED ONE OF THE MOST SIGNIFICANT INTERVENTIONS EVER CONCEIVED BY THE BRITISH STATE. ANNUAL ENERGY BILLS OF UP TO 6500 POUNDS FROM NEXT YEAR WERE STARING US IN THE FACE, EVERYBODY WAS WORRIED. NOW WE ARE HOLDING DOWN THE PRICE AT AN AVERAGE OF 2500 POUNDS, NOT JUST THIS WINTER, LIKE THE LABOUR PARTY PROMISED, BUT NEXT WINTER, TOO. TWO YEARS OF SIGNIFICANT TAXPAYER SUPPORT TO PROTECT OUR PEOPLE. [APPLAUSE] BECAUSE THIS GOVERNMENT WILL ALWAYS BE ON THE SIDE OF THOSE WHO NEED HELP THE MOST. [APPLAUSE] FOR OUR BUSINESSES, TOO, CONFERENCE, HELP IS ON THE WAY. A LOCAL PUB CAN SAVE 3000 100 POUNDS A MONTH BY CUTTING THEIR BILLS 41%. MAKE NO MISTAKE, THIS IS A MONUMENTAL SUPPORT PACKAGE PROTECT MILLIONS OF FAMILIES AND BUSINESSES FROM DEVASTATING PRICE HIKES UNLEASHED BY VLADIMIR PUTIN. THERE IS NO DOUBT, THIS IS A SUBSTANTIAL INTERVENTION. BUT WE HAD NO CHOICE. DOING SOMETHING WAS -- NOTHING WAS SIMPLY NOT AN OPTION. WE COULD NOT CROSS OUR FINGERS AND HOPE FOR THE BEST. THE PRICE OF AN ACTION WOULD HAVE BEEN FAR GREATER THAN THE COST OF MISTAKE. WE WILL DEAL WITH THE SHORT-TERM SHOCKS CAUSED BY PUTIN, BUT WE WILL ALSO GO FOR GROWTH, MAKING SURE WE ARE MUCH MORE EFFICIENT, THAT WE WILL TACKLE THE MISTAKES OF THE PAST. TO ENSURE THE U.K. CAN NEVER AGAIN BE BLACKMAILED BY PEOPLE SUCH AS PUTIN AND HIS LIES. [APPLAUSE] WHEN COVID HIT OUR SHORES, WE WERE RIGHT TO INTERVENE TO PROTECT LIVES AND LIVELIHOODS. AND I CAN SAY IN ALL SINCERITY THAT WE WENT INTO THAT CRISIS IN A MUCH BETTER POSITION BECAUSE OF THE ACTION WE HAVE TAKEN OVER THE LAST DECADE. BECAUSE OF SUCCESSES OF CONSERVATIVE GOVERNMENTS, THEY U.K. NOW HAS THE SECOND-MOST DEBT TO GDP RATIO IN THE G7. THROUGHOUT THIS ARROGANT ENDEAVOR OF OURS TO PROTECT BRITAIN FROM HIGH ENERGY COSTS, IN RESPONSE TO THE URGENT NEED TO GROW OUR ECONOMY, WE HAVE TAKEN THE APPROPRIATE ACTION. OUR ENTIRE APPROACH WILL BE UNDERPINNED BY A STRONG INSTITUTIONAL FRAMEWORK WHICH ENHANCES GROWTH IN OUR COUNTRY INCLUDING OUR INDEPENDENT BANK OF ENGLAND AND OFFICE FOR BUDGET RESPONSIBILITY. WE WILL HAVE A STRONG FISCAL ANCHOR WITH DEBT FALLING AS A PROPORTION OF GDP OVER THE MEDIUM-TERM. THAT IS THE CONSERVATIVE WAY. [APPLAUSE] BUT TODAY, WE FACE NEW CHALLENGES. AND IN ADDRESSING THOSE NEW CHALLENGES, WE WILL ACT IN A FISCALLY SUSTAINABLE AND RESPONSIBLE WAY. THAT IS WHY SHORTLY WE WILL PUBLISH OUR MEETING TERM FISCAL PLAN, SETTING OUT OUR APPROACH. IT WILL SET OUT HOW WE PLAN TO GET DEBT FALLING AS A PERCENTAGE OF GDP OVER THE MEDIUM-TERM. I HAVE ASKED THE OBR TO PUBLISH A FULL ECONOMIC AND FISCAL FORECAST ALONGSIDE OUR MEDIUM-TERM FISCAL PLAN. THERE IS NO PATH TO HIGHER SUSTAINABLE GROWTH WITHOUT FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY. CONSERVATIVES HAVE ALWAYS KNOWN THIS, AND WE KNOW IT STILL. AND IT IS BECAUSE WE ARE CONSERVATIVES THAT WE REMAIN ABSOLUTELY COMMITTED TO BEING SERIOUS CUSTODIANS OF THE PUBLIC PURSE. THIS IS WHAT DEFINES US AND SEPARATES US FROM THE LABOUR PARTY. CONFERENCE, TO GROW THE ECONOMY, WE REALLY NEED TO DO THINGS DIFFERENTLY. WE KNOW THAT IT IS OUR TOWNS AND CITIES WHICH ARRIVED MUCH OF OUR ECONOMIC GROWTH TODAY. BUSINESS INVESTMENTS, SKILLS, SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY, INFRASTRUCTURE, HOUSING, ENERGY SUPPLIES, STRONG FINANCIAL SERVICES. THESE ARE THE KEY INGREDIENTS FOR HIGHER ECONOMIC GROWTH AND WELL-FUNDED PUBLIC SERVICES. I HAVE A GREAT PRIVILEGE OF BEING IS A SECRETARY FOR TWO YEARS. I VISITED EVERY CORNER OF THIS COUNTRY. I SAW THE CREATIVITY, THE DRIVE, THE ENTREPRENEURIAL SPIRIT. WE HAVE TO CELEBRATE OUR ENTREPRENEURS, BUSINESS PEOPLE, JOB CREATORS TAKING RISK. BUT I ALSO SAW WHERE GOVERNMENT GOT IN THE WAY OF PROGRESS. MY JOB NOW IS TO FREE THAT POTENTIAL. THIS STARTS WITH INVESTMENT FLOWS. WE WILL EMPOWER LOCAL AREA TO DO THINGS DIFFERENTLY, JUST AS HERE IN BIRMINGHAM, WE WILL LIBERALIZE PLANNING RULES, RELEASING LAND AND ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT. WE WILL CUT TAXES FOR BUSINESSES IN THOSE ZONES. WE WILL ACCELERATE TAX RELIEF FOR NEW STRUCTURES AND NEW BUILDINGS. WE WILL PROVIDE RELIEF ON INVESTMENTS ON PLANS AND MACHINERY. WE WILL LOWER TAXES WHICH GET BUSINESSES HIRING AND SCALING UP THEIR WORKFORCE. THAT IS AN UNPRECEDENTED SET OF INCENTIVES FOR BUSINESS TO INVEST TO CREATE JOBS, TO BUILD RIGHT ACROSS OUR COUNTRY. AND IT WILL START RIGHT NOW. CONFERENCE, WE WILL GET BRITAIN MOVING. [APPLAUSE] BUT TOO OFTEN REGULATION HOLDS BUSINESS AND BRITAIN BACK, STIFLING REDTAPE PUTS UP TOO MANY BARRIERS FOR ENTREPRENEURS LOOKING TO SCALE UP, TOO MANY RULES FOR SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS WHO WANT TO TAKE ON AN APPRENTICE, TOO MANY BURDENS ON OUR FINANCE SECTOR, STOPPING IT FROM INVESTING IN KEY PROJECTS. WHEN BRITAIN'S JOB CREATORS AND RISKTAKERS ARE HELD BACK, SO IS BRITAIN. THAT IS WHY WE WILL REVIEW REPLACE OR REPEAL, RETAIN EU LAW HOLDING OF OUR COUNTRY BACK. [APPLAUSE] [APPLAUSE] WE WILL ALSO SPEED UP THE DELIVERY OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND PROMOTE HOUSE BUILDINGS TO CREATE A TRUE HARMONIOUS, SHAREHOLDING DEMOCRACY, UNAPOLOGETICALLY AND EMPHATICALLY, WE WILL GET OUT OF THE WAY OF BUILDING. OVER THE COMING DAYS AND WEEKS, WE WILL FORGE AHEAD AND BREAK DOWN THE BARRIERS THAT HAVE HELD OUR COUNTRY BACK FOR TOO LONG. FROM CHILDCARE, AGRICULTURE, IMMIGRATION, PLANNING, ENERGY, BROADBAND, BUSINESSES, FINANCIAL SERVICES, SENSIBLE ECONOMIC REFORM FOR MORE OF THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WE NEED TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS, TO CREATE JOBS, AND TO GENERATE HIGHER PAY AND PRODUCTIVITY. AND WHEN IT COMES TO THOSE WHO WOULD HOLD US BACK, WE WILL ACT. MALICIOUS STRIKE ACTION DISRUPTS THE LIVES OF BRITISH PEOPLE AND SLOWS DOWN OUR ECONOMY. IT STOPS CHILDREN GOING TO SCHOOL. STOPS PARENTS FROM GOING TO WORK. AND IT STOPS PEOPLE FROM GETTING THE VITAL CARE THAT THEY NEED. ACTION WHICH SLOWS DOWN OUR ECONOMY CANNOT BE THE POLICY OF ANY SERIOUS PARTY SERIOUS ABOUT GROWTH, AND A PARTY WHICH IS NOT SERIOUS ABOUT GROWTH CAN NEVER BE CONSIDERED FIT FOR OFFICE. [APPLAUSE] WE WILL INTRODUCE IMPORTANT REFORMS TO STOP STRIKE ACTION FROM DERAILING REFORM, PERFORM TO GET BRITAIN MOVING, UNASHAMEDLY A PRO-BUSINESS PLAN. [APPLAUSE] I KNOW THAT THE INTEREST OF BUSINESS AND HARD-WORKING FAMILIES ARE NOT IN CONFLICT BETWEEN BUSINESSES THRIVE, THEY RAISE WAGES AND CONTRIBUTE MORE. WE ARE BACK IN BUSINESS. THAT IS WHY WE NEED TO MAKE OUR TAX SYSTEM SIMPLER AND MORE COMPETITIVE. SO WE WILL REVOKE A PLANNED INCREASE. 90 BILLION POUNDS OF BUSINESSES TO REINVEST TO CREATE JOBS AND W RAISE WAGES. UNNECESSARY COMPLEXITY AND COSTS. WE WILL MAINTAIN THE ONE MILLION POUND ANNUAL INVESTMENT RATE, GIVING 100% TAX RELIEF ON INVESTMENT AND MACHINERY. FOR OVER A DECADE, THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY STOOD UP TO WORKING PEOPLE IN THIS COUNTRY. SINCE 2010, WE HAVE DELIVERED THE LOWEST UNEMPLOYMENT SINCE THE 1970'S, ONE MILLION NEW BUSINESSES, MORE THAN DOUBLING THE TAX-FREE PERSONAL ALLOWANCE. WE HAVE TAKEN 2 MILLION OUT OF PAYING TAX ALTOGETHER, THE NATIONAL MINIMUM WAGE, FROZEN FOR 12 YEARS, THE 1000 POUND UPLIFT IN UNIVERSAL CREDIT, MAKING SURE WORK ALWAYS PAYS. THESE ARE GREAT ACHIEVEMENTS, CONSERVATIVE ACHIEVEMENTS, AND LET US NOT FORGET, WHEN THIS PARTY CAME INTO GOVERNMENT, WE WERE MET WITH LABOUR'S ECONOMIC INCOMPETENCE. NO MONEY LEFT, TAXES RAISED, RECORD UNEMPLOYMENT. WE REVERSED THAT STORY. BUT EVEN AFTER THREE ELECTIONS, THEY STILL HAVE NOT LEARNED THEIR LESSON. THE LABOUR PARTY WILL HAVE YOU BELIEVE THAT EVERY PENNY YOU EARN SHOULD GO STRAIGHT INTO THE GOVERNMENT COFFERS. THE LABOUR PARTY BELIEVES THEY KNOW HOW TO SPEND YOUR MONEY BETTER THAN YOU DO. THE LABOUR PARTY BELIEVES THAT THEY CAN TAX THEIR WAY TO GROWTH. WE DON'T BELIEVE THAT. WE BELIEVE IN LOW TAX, HIGH-GROWTH, FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY. WE ARE CONSERVATIVES. [APPLAUSE] AND THAT CONFERENCE IS WHAT OUR GROWTH PLAN DELIVERS PEER LAST WEEK, WE SAW A LABOUR PARTY WHOSE PLAIN OLD IDEAS, NATIONALIZATION, AND A LOW PLAN FOR GROWTH. WHAT WE AS CONSERVATIVES BELIEVE IN BRITAIN. WE LOVE THIS COUNTRY. IT IS NOT SOMETHING WE TURN ON TO NEGOTIATE, LIKE THE LABOUR PARTY. IT IS WHAT IT IS TO BE CONSERVATIVE. IT IS OUR UNYIELDING QUALITY. YES, WE HAVE CHALLENGES TO FACE, BUT OUR PLAN WILL TAKE THIS COUNTRY FORWARD, WE WILL GET BRITAIN MOVING, WE WILL DELIVER LOWER TAXES FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, AND WE WILL GROW OUR ECONOMY. I KNOW WE CAN ACHIEVE THAT GOAL WITH GREAT, WITH DRIVE, AND DETERMINATION WHEN WE MEET THE CHALLENGES OF THIS NEW ERA. THANK YOU. [APPLAUSE] > > YOU HAVE BEEN LISTENING TO THE CHANCELLOR OF THE EXCHEQUER, KWASI KWARTENG. HE HAS BEEN SPEAKING OVER THE LAST 20 MINUTES, ABOUT HIS GROWTH PLAN FOR THE U.K. I THINK THAT IS ONE OF THE BIG QUESTIONS PEOPLE ARE ASKING ABOUT, IS THAT Y U.K. POLITICS WOULD LIKE TO HAVE? HE IS GOING TO STICK WITH A LOT OF THE TAX CUT AND POLICIES, HE HAS OBVIOUSLY HAD A NEW TERM, BUT NOW WE FIND THEMSELVES IN A SITUATION, WILL THE MARKET WANT MORE? LET'S GET AN ASSESSMENT OF THE KWARTENG SPEECH. LET'S GO BACK TO BIRMINGHAM, WHERE LIZZY BURDEN IS STANDING BY. HE IS GOING TO STICK WITH MUCH OF WHAT IS IN THE BUDGET, IN TERMS OF WHAT IS HAPPENING ON CORPORATION TAX. DOES THE TOP TAX CUT HAVE LITTLE IMPACT IN TERMS OF GOVERNMENT FINANCES? HOW IS HE GOING TO TRICKLE THOSE OTHER POLICIES IF THE MARKET CONTINUES TO DELIVER THE KIND OF VERDICT IT HAS DONE THUS FAR? WHAT IS YOUR ASSESSMENT OF THAT SPEECH? LIZZY: I COULD NOT AGREE MORE WITH THAT. I MEAN, WE HAVE BEEN TALKING TO THE CHIEF SECRETARY OF THE TREASURY TODAY. HE ADMITTED THAT THE TOP STORY OF INCOME TAX WAS IN LESS THAN 5% OF THE OVERALL PACKAGE, SO GIVEN THAT MARKETS WERE SMOOTHLY OFFENDED BY THE SIZE OF THE BORROWING, THAT IT WAS UNFUNDED, THE FACT THAT IT WAS AN INFLATIONARY INTEREST RATE WITHOUT A FORECAST, NONE OF THIS HAS BEEN ADDRESSED. KWASI KWARTENG DID NOT SAY WHAT WOULD BE BROUGHT FORWARD FROM NOVEMBER 23, SO NOT TRYING TO CALM MARKETS IN THAT WAY. IT WAS DEFIANT THROUGHOUT. THIS SPEECH WAS PREVIEWED LAST NIGHT, AND NOT MUCH OF IT CHANGED, REALLY. THE OPPOSITE TONE FOR THE LEADERSHIP CAMPAIGN, THROUGHOUT WITH THEY ATTACHED THE ORTHODOXY OF THE ECONOMIC INSTITUTIONS OF THE U.K. THE GOVERNMENT IS DESPERATELY TRYING TO CLING TO THEIR CREDIBILITY, TO TRY TO REASSURE MARKETS. HE ALSO MILKED THE ENERGY BAILOUT, BECAUSE, OF COURSE, IT IS SO EXPENSIVE, AND THE GOVERNMENT NEEDS TO TAKE POLITICAL CREDIT FOR IT. THEY KIND OF WERE NOT ABLE TO BECAUSE OF THE QUEEN'S DEATH AND ALL OF THE FURY AROUND THE TOP RATE INCOME TAX. IN THE SPEECH, YET AGAIN, HE TRIED TO INTERNATIONALIZE EVERYTHING. YOU HEARD ALL THE MENTIONS ABOUT PUTIN AND THE WAR IN UKRAINE, AND YOU HEARD HIM BLAMING ALL THE PROBLEMS FROM THE FED ON THE STRONG DOLLAR. THEY CAN SEE THAT THE MOVES IN THE POUND OR GILT ARE TRUSTING THESE ANNOUNCEMENTS THEM AND THE REST IS IN ALREADY. EVEN THE BANK OF ENGLAND HAS SAID SIGNIFICANT MOVES ARE GOING TO BE NEEDED, EVEN MORE SIGNIFICANT BECAUSE OF THESE MEASURES. SO, GUY, YOU ASKED ME, IS IT GOING TO CALM MARKETS? I'M REALLY NOT SURE. ALIX: WE ALSO HEARD ABOUT REFORM COMING IN CHILDCARE, GDP, AND I'M WONDERING IF THERE SETTING THE STAGE FOR SOME SERIOUS CUTS THAT HAD BEEN POPULAR TO BRING THE PUBLIC. LIZZY: WELL, IN ORDER TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE, THE BLOOMBERG ECONOMIC ANALYSIS SUGGESTS THEY ARE GOING TO HAVE DEEPER SPENDING CUTS THAN IN THE AUSTERITY YEARS, AND THAT IS GOING TO BE PAINFUL. THEY CANNOT LIVE IN SUCH DEFENSE OF SELF OR PENSIONS. IS IT GOING TO COME FROM BENEFITS DURING A COST-OF-LIVING CRISIS? I ASKED THE CHIP CIRCUITRY IN THE STATE SECRETARY -- CHIEF SECRETARY AND THE STATE SECRETARY WHEN THEY CAME ON BLOOMBERG EARLIER, AND THEY DID NOT DENY CUTS WERE COMING. AGAIN, IT SEEMS TO BE POLITICALLY TOXIC. IS IT GOING TO COME FROM INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING? IT IS EASIER TO CUT THAT, BUT HOW DOES THAT RISK GOING FOR GROWTH? IT IS A QUESTION WE ARE GOING TO HAVE TO AWAIT THE ANSWER TO. GUY: LIZZY, THANK YOU VERY MUCH INDEED, LIZZY BURDEN JOINING US FROM BIRMINGHAM ON THE CHANCELLOR'S SPEECH. THE CHANCELLOR DID ACKNOWLEDGE A LITTLE TURBULENCE IN THE FINANCIAL MARKETS. ALIX, THAT IS VERY CLEAR WHEN IT COMES TO WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH THE U.K. INTEREST RATES. MORTGAGE RATES HAVE BEEN RISING FOR A WHILE IN TERMS OF THE RATES THAT HAVE BEEN CHARGED, BUT THEY HAVE GOT A LITTLE BIT OF A TURBO BOOST AS A RESULT OF WHAT HAS BEEN HAPPENING TO THE MARKETS, SUBSEQUENT TO THE MANY BUDGET ANNOUNCEMENTS. SO RATES ABSOLUTELY SHOOTING HIGHER. OVER HERE, THEY ARE TALKING ABOUT WHETHER OR NOT YOU'VE GOT THE RIGHT MORTGAGE. ONE WHO COVERS THE EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE AND CONSTRUCTION HERE FOR BLOOMBERG, BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE, JOINING US NOW. WE TALKED ABOUT TURBULENCE IN THE MARKETS. WHAT ABOUT THE TURBULENCE SEEN IN THE U.K., AND WHETHER THERE IS ANY END IN SIGHT TO THAT TURBULENCE RIGHT NOW? > > IT IS A SIGNIFICANT UNDERSTATEMENT, A SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM. OVER THE PAST SEVERAL WEEKS, I W OULD SAY THE BACKDROP FOR U.K. HOUSING IS DETERIORATING FAST. WHAT HAPPENED OVER THE PAST WEEK IS ANOTHER LEVEL. INTEREST RATES HAVE BEEN RISING QUITE A LOT, WITH MORTGAGE RATES ALSO DRAMATICALLY RISING, BUT EVERY AUGUST, WE’'VE HAD THEM SAYING THE WAGE AT 90% SHOULD BE AROUND 3.6% FOR A TWO-YEAR FIXED IS DOWN, A SOLID THREE PERCENTAGE POINTS HIGHER. THIS IS UNPRECEDENTED. THEY ARE WAITING ALL DAY, THE PACE OF THE INCREASE, THIS IS IN AND OF ITSELF, AGAIN, I WILL REPEAT MYSELF, IT IS NOT FOR THE FIRST TIME. SO ALIX: ALIX: IF I AM A HOMEBUYER, AND I HAVE A RATE MORTGAGE THAT COMES UP AND I CANNOT PAY IT, AND I CANNOT GO FROM 3% TO 8% OR SOMETHING, WHAT HAPPENS TO THAT UNDERLYING MORTGAGE? WHAT IS THE TRICKLE DOWN HERE? > > SO A LOT OF THE EXISTING COMMODITY HOLDERS, THEY WILL BE FAR AROUND 3% INCREASE IN MORTGAGE RATES, SO JUST IN GENERAL, AND THE U.K., YOU ARE LOOKING AT THE TOP DATA BEING ACTUALLY ABLE TO GET A MARKET. SO IN TERMS OF RESILIENCE, THERE'S A GREAT DEAL OF THAT, SO I WOULD SAY A LOT OF THESE BUYERS WOULD BE ABLE TO PAY THEIR MORTGAGES, BUT THERE WILL BE A MARGINAL POPULATION WHO MAY STRUGGLE, AND I THINK THE OPTION FOR THEM IS TO TALK TO THEIR BANK AND TO HAVE, EXTEND THEIR BANK MORTGAGE, TO THE STANDARD VIABLE RATE, INTEREST RATES THAT CAN PASS. BUT WITH THAT, IT IS HARD TO TELL. ALIX: YEAH, I JUST CAN'T IMAGINE THAT HAPPENING IN THE U.S. ON A MASSIVE SCALE, FOR EXAMPLE, IT WOULD BE CRUSHING. I WANTED THANK SO MUCH IWONA HOVENKO FROM BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE. GUY? GUY: EUROPEAN MARKETS HAVE CLOSED. LET'S JUST SUM UP WHAT WE HAVE SEEN TODAY. FIRST DAY OBVIOUSLY OF THE NEW QUARTER, GENERALLY QUITE POSITIVE. EQUITIES A BROMAN OR FOR WHAT IS ABOUT TO COME NEXT. THE FTSE 100 UP BY .2%. THE DAX UP BY A .7% TO THE SPANISH MARKET UP BY 1.3%. YOU CAN SEE GAINS BEING GENERATED HERE. LET'S TAKE YOU TO WHAT THE SECTIONS LOOK LIKE. THE BACK END OF LAST WEEK LOOKING REALLY QUITE NEGATIVE. WHEN WE GET THERE THIS MORNING, WE HAVE BEEN CLIMBING THROUGHOUT MOST OF THE DAY. WE ARE UP BY AROUND .8%. SOME OF THIS MAYBE IS THE KIND OF BAD NEWS/GOOD NEWS STORY BEING DELIVERED BY THE U.S. I AM DATA -- USIM DATA. LET'S TALK A LITTLE BIT ABOUT WHAT IS HAPPENING. LET'S SET THE STORY AND BREAK IT DOWN, FROM THAT POINT OF VIEW. WHAT WE HAVE SEEN TODAY CLEARLY IS A BIG RATE, WHICH HAS COME THROUGH QUITE STRONGLY. NOT QUITE WELL IS LOOKING FORWARD, BUT A VERY NEGATIVE DAY FOR THE ONE GOALIE IN MARKET, BUT WE WILL MOVE ON. ALIX: GUY: LET'S TALK A LITTLE BIT ABOUT THE INDIVIDUAL STOCKS. THIS IS GLOBAL. ONE OF MY FAVORITE PRODUCTS. ALIX: NO, LET'S TALK ABOUT MONGOLIAN STOCKS. GUY: OK, WE COULD DO THAT. IT IS NOT MY SPECIALITY. ALIX: NICE TRY, NICE TRY. GUY: SHELL, LET'S TALK ABOUT THAT. UP QUITE NICELY TODAY. YOU GET A BIGGER REACTION THERE. AND THEN WE WRAP IT ALL UP, FROM CREDIT SUISSE, WHICH STARTED OFF TODAY LOOKING REALLY HORRIBLE, BUT IT IS NOT GOING DOWN BY AROUND 1%. IT IS NOT JUST THIS, THOUGH, KNOCKED DOWN VERY MUCH. NOW APPEARS TO BE PREVAILING. PAUL IS WORKING ON THE SUBJECT. IT MAY NEED A NEW PR STRATEGY OR COMMUNICATION STRATEGY. [LAUGHTER] PAUL: THAT IS THE STORY HERE, ISN'T IT? IN SOME WAYS, THE NARRATIVE WAS NOT THE WRONG ONE, IT WAS JUST DELIVERED SLIGHTLY IN THE WRONG WAY. THE PROBLEM WITH THE NARRATIVE AT THE MOMENT IS THEY DO NOT YET HAVE THE NARRATIVE. YOU KNOW THEY ARE GOING TO REFOCUS ON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, YOU KNOW THEY ARE GOING TO TRIM THE INVESTMENT BANK. HOW DOES IT GET THERE, AND HOW MUCH IS IT GOING TO COST TO GET THERE? WE HAVE A BUNCH AT THE END OF THE MONTH WHERE THEY MIGHT BE ABLE TO TELL US WHAT THEY THINK THEY ARE GOING TO DO, AND EXACTLY IF THEY ARE GOING TO RAISE THE MONEY SOMEHOW, SOMEWHERE. UNTIL THEN, IT IS ALL VERY UNCERTAIN. ALIX: BUT, PAUL, THAT IS THE TRICKY BIT, RAISING MONEY FROM SOMEWHERE, SOMEHOW. WHEN THEIR STOCK IS ALREADY TRADING AT A RECORD LOW, WHERE DO THEY GO? PAUL: WELL, THEY REALLY DO NOT WANT TO GO TO THE EQUITY MARKET, IF THEY CAN POSSIBLY HELP IT. THE FOCUS NOW IS VALUE, RAISING SOME ANALYSTS ESTIMATE A $4 BILLION TO PAY FOR RESTRUCTURING, WHATEVER THEY WANT TO DO. I THINK THE MARKET CAP NOW IS ABOUT $10 BILLION VERSUS $30 BILLION A YEAR AGO. SO WHAT ELSE ARE THEY GOING TO DO? THEY WANT TO TRY TO GET THE MONEY INTO MAYBE THEIR SECURED PRODUCTS GROUP, MORTGAGES AND SO ON. OR THEY MIGHT TRY TO SELL SOME ASSETS. THEY HAVE NEWS ABOUT SOME OF THE BUSINESSES IN LATIN AMERICA. SO IT WILL BE A BIT OF A SCRAPING MONEY TOGETHER HERE AND THERE. BUT THE PROBLEM IS THAT THE LONGER THIS PROCESS GOES ON AND THE WEAKER THE BANKS LOOK, THE MORE THAT ANYBODY WHO THEY MIGHT SELL IT TO IS GOING TO LEAVE THEM FOR A CHEAPER PRICE. GUY: SO DID WOULD HAPPEN OVER THE WEEKEND, HOW MUCH HARDER DOES THAT MAKE THE JOB OF PUTTING TOGETHER THE PLAN THAT WE ARE GOING TO BE SEEING NOW? WITH A PLAN LEAD TO THE COMMUNICATION STRATEGIES OVER THE NEXT TWO DAYS? PAUL: I DO NOT THINK IT CHANGED MUCH. NOTHING HAPPENED OVER THE WEEKEND. A LOT OF PEOPLE GOT EXCITED. GUY: FROM AN INTERVIEW POINT OF VIEW, A KIND OF FURTHER DOWNGRADE OF THE NARRATIVE A LITTLE BIT, DOWN THE BANK -- AROUND THE BANK? PAUL: IT STILL DOES NOT HAVE THE ANSWERS IT NEEDS TO GIVE THE MARKET. THAT IS AN ISSUE. THERE'S ALWAYS UNCERTAINTY ABOUT CLIENTS, ABOUT THE STAFF, AND IT IS BAD FOR INVESTORS IN GENERAL. ALIX: ALIX: TAKING A LOOK AT THE MARKET HERE, BAD NEWS, GOOD NEWS, THAT IS WHAT THE S & P IS TELLING YOU, UP BY 2%, YIELDS ALSO DOWN, THE STORY IN THE U.K., IS NOT THE SAME STORY IN THE U.S.. MANUFACTURING MEMBERS, A BIG -- BIT DISAPPOINTING. AN UPSIDE IN THE MARKETS, ALSO TERRIBLY OVERSOLD. THE OPTION MARKETS ARE IN A PRICE IN FED CUT AGAIN FOR NEXT YEAR. HAPPY MONDAY FOR YOU. HAPPY OCTOBER, HAPPY BEGINNING OF THE FOURTH QUARTER. THAT DOES IT FOR ME AND GUY. AUSTAN GOOLSBEE, CHICAGO BOOTH SCHOOL PROFESSOR, WILL BE JOINING US ON RIPPLE THROUGH THE MARKET ON -- ON "BALANCE OF POWER."