We get it. And we have listened life from New York City for our audience worldwide. Good morning. Good morning. This is Bloomberg Surveillance on TV and radio alongside some Cade and Lisa Rabbit Sam Jonathan Ferro. We get it. And we have listen. We're not talking about the audience feedback and sitting around a desk Tom Mackenzie. We're talking about the chancellor in the UK. We're talking about the chancellor in the UK. I got up at 117 to watch history mood in a fractured group. Britain John. And all I can say is the excitement of last week falls right into this week. Can I just say around all the present news it's a huge week of us. Couldn't agree more. I think we call the UK a U-turn. I think that was a U-turn. That was a U-turn. That is really not a very face saving measure. I mean how much does it actually give credibility to an administration that already has caused incredible turmoil in the markets. The question now is how do they follow that up with some sense of consistency some sense of stability some sense of unity among conservative policy. I'm so pleased you led with a market reaction for me. How the market responded last week is so much more interesting than the policy it was announced the week before it. So much more interesting. Jonathan Ferro. Some of it is real simple and I will do. Yeah. Leader lest you turn your guilt right now. And yes it's improved a little bit for Prime Minister Truss John but it's right. And on a yield basis that support there's been very little make up of this U-turn. It doesn't get into the weeds too much too quickly. But the number the Bank of England spent so far in the gilt market operation. Sixty five billion is the total of the package. I spoke to David Goodman over in the UK in our London team three to four billion. Sterling is the number so far. They haven't actually had to spend that much time yet on this market down with the intervention of Japan going through 145. But on the on the Britain LDA pension crisis every adult I talked to says beware there could be more. And pretty much every now. I read over the weekend Lisa said the same thing for Genesee Fragility. Yeah. Financial market stability. Joel Weber. Everyone seems to feel like there's this whack a mole playing right now where there are nodes of instability and policymakers come in and try to you know just basically bandage over that for the time being. And then everyone seems to look for the next Band-Aid. Matt Miller next problem the next node of potential contagion. Question Tidjane Thiam. Where's the Labour Party in all this. I think they let this play out. That's what you do. Just bite your lip. You just give them some more rope. Give them another give them another shovel to keep on digging. Yes. What you do in something like this place out is a civics one or one. But we have a schedule of elections. Do you have a schedule of elections in the United States and nothing on the calendar right now. We know that it's gonna take place by seven time time and it could happen before then but nothing on the calendar right now. Okay. Absolutely fascinating. I'm learning as I go folks and what we're going to do as far follow the mark. Zero John to start the data. What do you mean. I think we got to stop at Credit Suisse. Lisa front incense. You talked about all these little farts we've got to put out. Credit suites is down by 8 percent in Swiss trading. We get an absolutely hammered Emma Chandra. Yeah. This comes as the CEO says just wait. Enough time for us to be able to give you some sort of plan. And the market isn't waiting. So what happens. How do they address this more quickly and how do they come up with something that's comprehensive John. At a time when the market is pushing back and they have a lot of issues. We were talking about whether this market could wait for the Bank of England on November 3rd. You can have to wait for the credit slips. CEO until October 27 to Tom Mackenzie October 27. I looked at John. You do this in the BQ screen in the terminal for those with a terminal price to book zero point two one. Okay it's trading. I'm going to guess one sermons one eighth of JP Morgan. This is at a point where in America this gets solved by regulators. And the mystery to me and I'm uncertain. Is it the Swiss regulators. Is it regulators in London. I just don't know. But we're at a delicate point where it was in the new. Everybody knows it was in the news. Credit default swaps which I'm not a big over in blow out but where the regulators this morning has to do a cash call. They're going to raise capital. That's been part of the story. The story has been they might have to raise capital to instill the new strategic plan. What did they can wait until the end of October for 10000. I think it's going to be a lot more than 10K. If they do need to raise capital. Credit Suisse is down by about 8 percent or whipped through the rest of the market for your equity futures. Look a little something like this on the S & P 500. Futures are just about flat this morning on the S & P. We are positive five or six points up a tenth of 1 percent yield to lower by five basis points on a 10 year to 377 45 brammer Eurodollar and 97 63 Emma Chandra. Yeah right. Now we are watching what happens in Europe especially as you get a slew of different finance ministers and leaders meeting in Luxembourg for the European Union to discuss what's going on with inflation what's going on heading into this winter with energy prices going to catch up a little later in the show with 3:00 today. And one of the members of that you group ISE watching inflation. And we did see year over year if you take a look at the overall euro zone and this is just showing Spain. But if you look at the overall eurozone inflation it has reached 10 percent the highest level in the bloc's history. How did they counter this at a time when they're dealing with a very politically fraught issue which we also talk about later in the show Wednesday. I am so interested in how this is going to play out. Plus is going to meet for the first time in person since the pandemic potentially deciding to cut oil production by the most. Going back also to the heart of the pandemic. How will this play politically at a time when you've got President Biden saying please do more please produce more we need to lower these prices in order to reduce inflation. Oh and by the way guess who may come. The Russian oil minister. And how much does that sort of play into the alliance there and create friction between OPEC plus and the United States and Western allies and also on Friday. This really is the big event. U.S. non-farm payrolls. The high expectation the high analyst's projection is for three hundred eighty nine thousand jobs created. The low is about 200000 jobs. I'm watching the nature of those jobs. Are they part time or are they full time. Are we seeing a greater number of people coming into the market at a time when a lot of people are saying we need to see the unemployment rate go up to about four and a half percent. That's the Fed's target in order to reduce some of the inflationary pressures. John is it good. No bad number for the market. We started early. I mean honestly how much are we looking for some sort of deceleration in the labor market to say to the Fed. OK maybe you don't have to go quite as quickly and maybe you can just hike and then wait. Lisa thank you. It's good news. Spent these two Cairo Friday. I know you're excited. You taught me that. You taught me. John did that Monday ISE Monday matters. I said my day matters. I agree with you. I think there's some good stuff going on. But you know what folks. We'll bring you the data. The Carnell babbles through the morning. Looking forward to that cable right now standing against the U.S. dollar. One eleven seventy one. Joining us from Birmingham is Glenn Beck's Lizzie Borden out of the UK. Morning Lizzie. Morning John. Well I'm at Conservative Party conference and I'm sat here with Chloe Smith the secretary of state for work and pensions. Chloe thank you so much for making time for me. It's a wild morning here in Birmingham. This budget that the chancellor had announced was described as reverse Robin Hood. At the one end you are cutting the top rate of income tax that has now been reversed. But at the other end the chancellor said he'd cut the benefits of people who were not trying hard enough to get a job. Are you not going to U-turn on that as well. What is equally politically toxic. I think the key points about the growth package that the chancellor set out is that it is all about getting more people into jobs and getting higher wages. And in fact you can see that around us as a slogan here at the conference is painted on the stairs just over there that we want to be able to deliver more jobs and higher wages. Now the majority of the growth package set out was to be able to do that for example including putting money straight back into people's pockets through the adjustment to the lower rate of income tax. And of course that builds on the cost of living package and the energy price guarantee. Now my role is then to be able to help people into those jobs that that growth package will create. And that to me is a real priority. So to pay for all your tax cuts to have any credibility in markets you're going to have to cut spending. The one thing that the prime minister promised yesterday was that she was going to raise pensions in line with inflation. We're in a cost of living crisis. Has the chancellor asked you to look at cutting benefits. The prime minister was right to talk about the triple lock on pensions. That's been a commitment of ours for a while and that's been a clear public commitment already. Now naturally there is then also the decisions be taken about benefits operating. This is one for me in my role. I can tell you here and now what that will be and what the data that goes inside it will be because I have to wait for that data to come to me. Now the key principle though that I want to take in approaching that decision is how we can best protect the most vulnerable in our society. For me this builds on those elements of the cost of living support that we have already been doing and delivering my department to be making payments to people. And there'll be more coming out very shortly that are supporting people at that time of real need. Why is it fair to guarantee pensions not benefits in a cost of living crisis. People need to plan now. And one of the other principles that I really want to look at here is how we protect those who can't perhaps work to raise their own earnings. So for example that would usually include pensioners and it may well include others as well. These are the principles that I'm thinking about very carefully as part of that decision. But let me also say this as a party we are about helping more people into work. We shouldn't be writing people off and saying that they can't work. We should instead be looking at what people can do rather than what they cannot do. So that's what the growth package is all about. And that's the golden thread that you see going through the other rest of the work of my department helping people into work and ensuring that there is an incentive to work. Okay. So you mentioned pensions last week. The Bank of England had to step in to bail out the pensions industry from a systemic crash that was triggered by your government. Are you having emergency meetings with the pensions regulator and asset managers. And if so what proposals are being discussed. Well colleagues are having the right meetings of course with the pensions regulator with the Treasury and across my department as well. I can't give you further details than that but I'm glad that the Bank of England was able to take the action that they did last week. And naturally we are keeping a very close eye on this situation because we want there to be a thriving pension industry in this country. That is an essential part of supporting people in their retirement. Terry Smith secretary of state for the Department of Work and Pensions thank you very much for joining me John. The question remains then what happens when the Bank of England's rescue package ends on October the 14th. Unclear if we're going to have the same issues for LG ISE. Hey Lizzie thank you. Looking forward to catching up with you through the next couple of days. Lizzie Burton there at the United Kingdom. A lot of people describing that October 14th line in the sand. Lisa is somewhat of a cliff edge for the skill mark and perhaps even for this banker being within the government too. Yeah. How much is it going to have to be a response that we see from policy makers from Atlas Truss's administration. We just saw a response from them. How much is it going to have to be that is the trigger breaker at a time when they're dealing with inflation and the Bank of England is kind of caught between a rock and a hard place. The city had this to say this morning. Some and acts walking back on a top rate tax cut will mean two billion starting less out of a total of 45 billion cost for the next two years. His note was brilliant over the uproar of this politically. But the market pros are watching a lot of other data including the recent inflation seen John. It's higher. Is it going to be higher. Is going to print higher in the United Kingdom the life of New York City this morning. Good morning. This is Bloomberg Surveillance. Keeping you up to date with news from around the world with the first word. I'm Lisa Mateo. British Prime Minister Liz Truss has done a U-turn. She's dropped a plan to cut taxes for the highest earners. Just 10 days after it was announced it's an attempt for trust to fend off from a rebellion from her lawmakers in her own Conservative Party. Chancellor of the Exchequer Kweisi Qua tank says the tax cut had become a distraction. Trust and courting will be helping to end days of market turmoil that followed his fiscal package. The price of oil jumped today. There are indications that the OPEC plus alliance may slash production by more than a million barrels a day to revive plunging prices. A cutback of that size would be the biggest since the pandemic. OPEC plus meets Wednesday in Vienna. Another defeat for Russian forces in Ukraine. Several thousand Russian troops withdrew from the strategic town of Lehman over the weekend. They were outnumbered and increasingly encircled by Ukrainian forces. Lehman is in the Donbass region when a four annexed by President Vladimir Putin in Brazil. The presidential election is headed for a runoff on October 30th. Voters will choose between President Jaya Bozo Neto and his leftist rival former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Lula had the bigger share of votes on Sunday but fell short of the absolute majority he needed to win. And shares of Credit Suisse fell to a record low today and the cost of insuring the bank's bonds against default climbed to a new high. In a memo to employees new CEO Ulrich Korner said Credit Suisse has a strong capital base and liquidity position. He will announce a turnaround on a plan October 7 27. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake at least. Mateo. This is Bloomberg. All of you who are looking for a pivot. Be careful what you wish for because this pivot only happens. You have an economic accident or financial accident and the journey into an economic and financial accident is a very painful turn. Mohammed al Shery Ahn just absolutely fantastic. Three last week gonna get through some of this market carnage over the last couple of quarters as well. A flight from New York City this morning. Good morning. The price action shaping up as follows on the S & P 500 relatively unchanged after three consecutive quarters of losses on the S & P. The longest quarterly losing streak gone back to 2009 features right now up a tenth of 1 percent a year or two lower by four or five basis points 378. I make it about nine straight weeks nine consecutive weeks of 10 year yields climb A.K. nine weeks let's up. And this is the underplayed story this morning. There's lots of other distractions including what Lizzie BURDEN just talked about in Birmingham. But you're absolutely right. It's about the technical construction of yields here there and everywhere is an aside including in Japan where the 145 Yang John were almost back to that intervention point. And again that's linked into their yield manipulation. A lot of that going on. We're going to now this Birmingham. You've got this Birmingham Birmingham which teams are from Birmingham Aston Villa and Birmingham Aston Villa Dani Burger City. Yeah. Would you rather Birmingham Alabama was erm bombing. Let me help Birmingham which needlessly Birmingham. We can do premier accents in the next commercial break as well. What else has he has. That's not what Lewis even understands closer to what I might have had if I'd state that a little bit long. But you've become posh my cousins. I wouldn't have become posh. My cousins have a bit of a booming accent. It's safe. Okay. There you go. Got those. That was the clinic that I want to show you John right now. Before we get to Lauren Covid. Seen a decade per year return aspects way out. Does Russell 2000 John aspects up 12 percent per year Russell 2000 up 9 percent. The small caps underperform. Do you think the return assumptions need to shift lower for 10 years. Maybe they're shifting right now. Let's do that right now with Kelvin scene of RBC Capital Markets. Laurie is it small caps time. Hi. Thanks for having me. Tom and I think it is if you look at small cap relative to large cap I'm just pull up the R T Y against s VIX on your Bloomberg. We've been in sort of a trading range all year on the relative trade. And if you look at small caps we're basically at historic valuations on both an absolute and relative valuation. We've already priced in a big spike in jobless claims and typically you want to buy small caps when the unemployment rate starts to tick up. So you want to keep that in mind as we look ahead to Friday. But I will just say this small caps have really been orphaned for quite some time. They are more domestic and we are hearing a lot of interest in small caps even from people who are very bearish on the market overall. I'm so overweight and we feel very good about that call in the turmoil we're in including low GDP will there be transactions in combinations of combined small caps into midcaps. It's interesting Tom. I mean we have been combing the transcripts among the big cab companies for commentary about it. And we're not seeing it picked up yet. I wouldn't say it's necessarily eminent but I do think that when you're in a sluggish growth environment and I think that's the price we have to pay for a short shallow recession if indeed that's what we end up getting. I do think companies will try to go out and buy growth. And you know we find that a lot of small cap companies are also much better run than they were in the past much cleaner balance sheets much higher quality management teams. So we think the asset base is more attractive than it may have been in past cycles as well. Laurie is overweighting small caps a fight to lose less or actually to get returns that are bigger than some of the negative returns that we're seeing across the board and broad indexes. I think it's a great question Lisa. I think that depends on your time horizon in the short term as stocks search for a bottom. I do think it's unlikely that small caps will start going off while everything else is still going down. So it may simply just be that you lose less on the bar on the way down to kind of find that absolute bottom. But at the same time I will tell you Lisa when you talk to people who have done small cap for a very long time and you go back and look at the history the pivots back in the small caps tend to be pretty sharp. So I do think it's an area where if you really kind of wait around and try to pick the bottom in the market you're going to miss the chance. You do tend to make a lot of that outperformance in those early days in the trade. Right now we're looking at thirty five eighty five and close on Friday for the S & P 500. Your target for your end is 40 200. What's the trigger. What's the pivot point that gets us up there. Is it just the bear market rally that we heard about from a number of analysts. I think that's one thing you can look at. I mean we actually found if you look at the S & P 500 this year in 2022 it's got about a 72 percent correlation with how stocks were trading back in 2002 which was another period of kind of painful normalization after a big market shock an initial rally. And so if you sort of go through that playbook there is a fierce talky rally. And then you gave most of it back in the first quarter. That seems like a plausible way for things to turn out this time around as well. I think also Lisa we're about a month out from the midterm elections. Go back to the summer. I started really getting an earful from a lot of investors about how that would be a potentially positive catalyst for markets. So we do think that something on investors radar and if you look at the generic congressional ballot after several weeks of seeing the polling data kind of shift back in Democrats favor we actually saw the Republicans pull ahead of Democrats in the congressional generic congressional ballot data last week. So things are starting to shift a little bit more market friendly way in the latest data there. We just wanted to squeeze this in. Nike FedEx Apple Tesla missing this morning. What are you learning from corporations about how quickly this downturn is coming around. Well look I think what we are learning John is that we are starting to see some companies rip off their earnings Band-Aid. If you go back to the summary that is something investors were telling me they really needed to see happen to get comfortable with buying markets. People said you know we want to buy stocks around 15 times a year the market around 15 16 times P. But we just need a little bit of certainty on that. We need to see the numbers come down. You know we'll see if the early reporters turn out to be a harbinger of what's to come in the actual reporting season. But I do think you know kind of getting those earnings expectations down is something that we really need to see. Laurie thank you. Awesome as always. Laurie Campbell senior of RBC Capital Markets. Earning season unofficially kicking off with JP Morgan as you guys know October 14th. So Lisa a lot happening on October 14th. I was about to say that sort of correlation or causation that the Bank of England is going to possibly end their intervention on the same day that if a worker reports earnings I don't know. You didn't find the stage was set deliberately. No I'm just. They were just playing around. But it is going to be really pivotal. I don't know how much JP Morgan's necessarily going to be the harbinger of what's to come. And if Nike and Tesla might be even more of a harbinger at a time when people are looking at the on the ground supply chain disruptions of making stuff not just financial markets and the engineer as you would say the physical world the physical what Tom said call it deliveries to Mr. Tesla. And that statement I think could have happened maybe 20 months ago maybe before that. We're still talking about the same thing. Supply chain disruptions. And here we are the only only 26 really important to take this supply chain thing and pull it out further. RTX axis gives you more uncertainty and particularly in the United Kingdom where they're hugely constrained by supply and demand dynamics and it folds into Brexit all that. I just. John I'm just saying the x axis goes out and this is due to October this week. So we're pushing out the supply chain problems and bringing forward the earnings issues. That's not great for earnings season going into that next month. But it did Michelson say that light at the end of the tunnel is really a freight train other steam coming earnings. Oh great. Thank you Lisa. That was a smart move. Chris. Hello October hello. Q4 is the price action this Monday morning. Good morning see you on the S & P 500. Leaving behind a monthly loss on the S & P negative 9 percent on the S & P 500 in September. Ugly futures this morning positive two tenths of one per cent on the S & P on the NASDAQ 100 down a little more than a tenth of 1 percent yields last month to year up 79 basis points in a single month. Your bond market looks like this right now sees tens and 30 your two year yield to lower by nine basis points to four 1857 on a 10 year let's call it 377 DAX six basis points. Would you believe it. Last week Sterling the best week since March 2012. I mean seriously really bad but numbers are numbers. Sterling's here right now from 1 to 350 a week ago to just short a 112 time at 111 970. Jonas massively and determine. And I got to 111 97 now and yen I'm buttressed right up against innovation intervention point one forty five. Oh no. I was a developed nation. Currencies are working this morning. I don't think the volatility is over. Let me be clear that I really don't. In fact I think that was the story of what happened in the last week. I don't think it was the policies announced by the UK that debatable. We can have that conversation. But the fact that this market was so fragile in response to the NASDAQ the fact that the Bank of England had to come in with a gilt market operation I speak think speaks volumes and its lessons for us all to learn. Abigail Doolittle Manchester United this was not a great weekend day for was pretty febrile. I think that was the gilt market. Let's talk about that later. Right now we're in Zagreb Michael Crowley who wrote an essay as he always does weekly prospects widely read from JP Morgan on Friday after that tumultuous week. And he said guess what. This Friday matters for November 2nd. We need to get from the data this week on the jobs report on Friday after November 2nd where a federal decide. Bruce Kurzman joins us now. Chief economist at JP Morgan. Bruce I usually go global but I got to go domestic today. The Fed will decide how close are we to a Fed that will decide what to do over the next number of meetings. Well I think the basic message of the Fed is telling us is that they're committed to creating a softer labor market pushing the unemployment rate up. That the picture on inflation has been concerning enough and that they really want to gain control over credibility here. So unless we get a really big downward surprise here I think we're not only on track for a seventy five basis point move on November 2nd but further big moves in the next couple of meetings after that. So what is your rate get out to. I mean the game here the parlor game is three and three quarters for even up to 5 percent. How does that what does that mean for the Bank of England. What does it mean for the Bank of Japan. What does it mean for the Bank of Indonesia. Well I think the Fed is we would see it goes up to the mid fours. And stopping at the mid fours in our forecast does require to see a material slowing in job growth over the next few months which is in our forecast. But obviously we haven't seen yet. I think the Bank of England story is really going to be dependent on how much the government gains credibility. We think they're on track for getting rates up at least to 4 percent probably more as we go through the next few months. And as you're noting there's a number of other central banks in GM that have wanted to slow down maybe even stop here. They've been using f ex intervention. They've been using their rhetoric. But with the Fed moving with the volatility we're seeing in markets it's harder. And we've obviously been backing off of what we thought was some kind of moderation going on in the central banks. Well Bruce that really raises the question of what point the dollar becomes the US's problem not just the rest of the world's problem. What's the trigger point for the US starting to respond for the US's sake not just out of some charity for other nations that are really struggling in the face of the greenback. So I think the big issue here is does the Fed get the kind of controlled moderation in labor markets and growth. Does it see inflation come down. I think on the inflation story the dollar rises combining with what we think is a fairly significant fading in both commodity and supply chain pressures. We think we're set up for a pretty decent drop off in goods pricing here in the next few months. We've already started to see it on energy. And I think the economy actually shows resilience here. It looks like it's tracking 2 to 3 percent growth in the current quarter. So I think you have attention that the Fed will get a benefit here on inflation. I think in the next few months. But it may not get the job market. It may not get the growth number that gives it the comfort to stop. In which case the concern is is not so much that I think the dollar is itself a drag in the near-term. But the Fed keeps going in a way that it doesn't pay enough attention to the lags and therefore the economy slows much more sharply next year. Let's realize the risk here is looking at six 12 months down the road not where we are right now. And this really speaks to the column that Paul Krugman wrote at the end of last week in The New York Times where he basically said is the Fed breaking too hard. The risks have moved too possibly. Yes. Do you agree with that view. Well I think before we ask whether the Fed is breaking to art we want to ask is the Fed intending to break things. Because if you listen to Paul if you listen to some other speakers they seem to be preparing us for a significant slowing in job growth and perhaps a meaningful rise in the unemployment rate. So I think yeah there is a risk that they move too hard because they're I think concerned about seeing results and not paying the kind of attention to the lags in the monetary transmission mechanism. But there's also a concern that the Fed has decided that it's it's much more appropriate to risk a recession here than keeping inflation unusually high. Bruce none of this is in the textbooks. It's sort of the Krugman textbooks the make your textbooks a chasm in textbooks with the survey data on Friday. I have a three month moving average of non-farm payrolls of two hundred eighty six thousand. That's job formation. Is J.P. Morgan saying that will break that that will slip down to some appallingly three month moving average of say one hundred and sixty thousand. Well we have a three hour forecast for 300000 job games on Friday. So clearly that's a pretty strong number even if it's a moderation. I think to get the Fed to pause you need job growth to slow to at least 100000 month over the next step two or three months. That I think is a hard one to get confident in. And that's that is what's based on our forecast that the Fed the first quarter sees that and is ready to pause. And I think that's the key issue here both in terms of getting the Fed to pause and also the concern that if they don't see that and they keep moving that they go further than they actually need to. Bruce we've got to expand on that. That's a stunning number. I have a run rate back decades of one hundred and fifty thousand and maybe you come up to 200000 per month for non-farm payrolls is a healthy normal America. You're saying we've got to get down to one hundred thousand one hundred thousand. Then another hundred thousand to make this fed blink. Well yeah I think if you want to have an economy in which the unemployment rate is moving in a controlled way to roughly four and a half percent unemployment rate which is what I think the Fed is telling us you need job growth to be a soft one hundred thousand may not even do it. But I'd say 100000 is probably the kind of number the Fed needs to see to be comfortable to be thinking about pausing. Bruce this goes to something that you flicked at earlier. Do you think that it's inappropriate for the Federal Reserve to be targeting the unemployment rate at a time when the jobs market has dropped dramatically changed post pandemic. I think it's appropriate for the Fed to be targeting a softening in the labor market. I think it's appropriate for the Fed to be paying attention to what's happening in the inflation process wages salience inflation expectations. But I think it's also appropriate for the Fed to be forward looking which is to recognize that there's lags in the process that they're getting a restrictive policy in place. And the difficult call is do you stop on the tightening before you've gotten everything you want to see in the data. That's really the the tough call that they're gonna have to make here at some point. I think somewhere in the range of 4 4 and a half percent seems perfectly reasonable to be pausing but they may not have the labor market outcomes at that time that makes them comfortable to do so. Bruce this is the question isn't it. I think you just framed it perfectly. How can you be forward looking if you're chasing a lagging indicator. Exactly. And you're also being uncomfortable by the fact that inflation is persistently high that you're worried about salience in terms of the lagged inflation affecting price and wage setting. So it's really I think important to be forward looking but it's really hard to be forward looking. Bruce CAC of J.P. Morgan. Bruce wonderful to hear from you sir. Thank you as always. How could you be forward looking when you're chasing a lagging indicator. And if you're being emboldened by the labor market data are you guaranteeing a ton of damage to be done in the not too distant future. And maybe we're seeing some of that play out already. Do you know how much I flunked leading contingent and lagging. How did you get exams. How did you get home. I just don't believe it. I just I just I get the science behind it. The PGD Wangari of it. But things change you know. I mean something's lagging becomes coincident something this leading you know etc. This cycle is moving quickly. Amah Kris Harvey of Wells Fargo came on the program with us a number of months ago and he said the weakness you're expecting is probably not gonna come into the first half of 2003. Then in the last couple of weeks Lisa we turned around said you know what's happening much much faster much much faster than I thought. It wasn't credit to credit to the team for actually just coming out and saying get you seeing is somebody corporations. It's happening quicker than I thought. And Lori Covid said the ripping off the Band-Aid with the earnings results and what they're looking forward to. And is it ripping off the Band-Aid or is the scene just moving so quickly that they're readjusting and they're going to have to keep readjusting. And that's why I think that the earnings season this year is going to be this next quarter is going to be probably the most important data point at least when it comes to risk assets and the road ahead. There are a ton of Fed speak in the last week or so. Most important line you can read the nuance between all the different speakers the officials. I know that's the spot. I get it. I participate sometimes often via Shep Rein. It said this. We're committed to not pulling back prematurely. I think I. So you need to know right now from this fact and basically what Paul Krugman wrote in this is the reason why he spurred so much controversy. The risk that the Fed is moving too slowly to contain inflation has declined while the risk that high interest rates will cause severe economic damage has gone up. And that's the asymmetry that people are looking at. This is going to go to when we go to Washington for IMF meetings. And I believe we're going to quiz our imposing on us. Are we doing as a mental ballet to get out to where we impute a new higher inflation level from 2 percent where 3 percent Posen is the new 2 percent. So what this exercise is they're saying no. Pretty pretty aggressively. Pretty much every single offering. You said she said it's premature committed to not pulling back prematurely. Premature. Want to stick with us. What would happen if they started flirting with 3 percent. I think it will be harder to get to 3 a grade. It would make it even harder to get to 3. They're not going to do that because what fair market participant in that flirting with the idea returns on its own hurdles. The new to I'd be like okay tracking it back to 5 percent which is the reason why they're not going to do it. They'd have to announce that in Birmingham. I think that was nice. You should go to the Conservative Party conference with Lizzie Burton next year. It's like I can go right now. I'm going to leave and leave right now. I'm dressed to go peaky blind date. Did you bring that. And did you like this prop. I don't wear my judo. You don't wear them. It's that got razor blades in the CAC. Yes it does too. Joel Weber. They're over here. Where did you get that from. Actually it's a secret. It is made by fashion people. God. I really don't know if you've been watching me. No. I mean kill with that component. Oh is that what I sort of. Okay. All right. Okay. That was lost. How do you say Liverpool. I gonna do that later. All right. From. This is Glenn Beck. Loving the left Tom Keene keeping you up today with news from around the world with the first word. I'm Lisa Matteo. It's a humiliating reversal for British Prime Minister Liz Truss. She has now dropped the plan to cut taxes for the UK's highest earners. Just 10 days after it was announced the move was Truss's attempt to fend off a rebellion in her own Conservative Party. Chancellor of the Exchequer quasi car tank says a tax cut plan had become a distraction. In a tweet he wrote We get it. And we had listen. According to a new forecast demand for European natural gas will slump next year. The IEA IEA says that high prices will result in European consumption falling by 4 percent in 2023 after a record 10 percent decline this year. But supply restraints will keep markets tight even as demand slows global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than 20 700 journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Lisa Matteo. This is Bloomberg. The 45 he wrote quickly became a focal point of discussion. There were lots of concerns. I listened to people I spoke to spoke to colleagues spoke to people in the country and saw the reaction and felt the best thing to do was to not proceed with the abolition of the 45 day rate simply because it was just drowning out the other elements of the plan. British politics is absolutely brutal sometimes. That was Chancellor Quantock speaking earlier this morning. Good morning to you. Has the price action elsewhere in the S & P 500 building on the losses of September the fares out there big time that that might continue on S & P 500 futures just about positive by a tenth of 1 per cent a year or two lower by six basis points 376 44 yield much higher over the last couple of months. We had a little look at 4 percent last week. When I look at Credit Suisse we're having a little look at 360 366 credit suites down in Swiss trading by almost 8 per. Tom as we await this strategic plan from the CEO at the end of this month the strategic plan of the end of this month how do they get to the end of this month. Let's talk about this for three seconds here with David Harrow who we've talked to for years as a major shareholder. Do they do a new cash card to sell out to Deutsche Bank. What is the the best guess of what they'll do. The focus is going to be on divestitures and asset sales and maybe America. They were talking about bringing the first Boston branding back. Maybe some would be tough luck. We'd be talking about this investment bank. I think I remember going over to see Brady Duke and in Zurich Switzerland maybe tell you I never did having that conversation with him then and was still having it. Now I would say it's a 20 year workout. I became familiar with the struggle with their acquisition of Dunstan Lufkin Jenrette who had a close relationship with them. It's been decades but here we are on this Friday with Bloomberg reporting over the weekend. And you wonder where we'll be next Friday or under force. Was Frank's drama the pressure on this bank building and building and building a building. The longer they wait the more difficult it is going to be to get out from underneath this. I mean if they try to raise equity considering the fact that their equity valuation as of Friday was about 10 billion dollars if they start to raise four billion dollars in some sort of equity sale which is what some are saying that they might have to do how much they have to pay up at a coupon payment of some sort of deferred or something like that because talk about dilution. What does that do to the market cap. This bank is a third of what it was in spring of 21. So well there it is and will continue to file as was agreed to in Zurich and also in London I should point out as well between in Luxembourg. Sebastian Gallo joins us right now senior medical strategist Nada Asset Management. Sebastian I'm gonna go to one sentence there. It can be the us can be erm any other country. You say inflation will plunge. Why. Yeah. The way you look at it is we had this big surge in demand particularly from the US a big search a big issue in terms of supply chains. Some of it is because of low investments for a long time as was the Covid-19 and that's create an enormous surge in inflation. Everybody gets excited because it becomes a consensus trade and people are very fearful of it because it's just spectacularly unhelpful. The question happens when demand slows down inflation is very high. Well one of the reasons is so high is because of markups are insanely high everywhere. People have been gouging prices for any goods like Coca-Cola. Good as are a can or something of that nature. And it's too expensive. And as demand cools off eventually these markups fall very brutally. And another issue is that some of these guys have been overpriced so much that there's actually no demand for it because it's oriented towards weaker households. Right. You go to target and likes and they just don't want to bite. And so the real cool down. I mean Sebastian to be simple here. If I get the galley plunge. What does it mean for U.S. dollar. Everybody's got a one way trade to resilient and strong dollar. Is that the trade to Q4 and into next year. No because as the Fed bears he continues to hike and inflation eventually face much lower than expected. It's pretty freaking awesome for U.S. equities. So you actually want to be long. Of course the Fed interest in to a pause. That doesn't make much of a difference. You're talking with 25 50 basis points difference. It still gives you that long dollar trade and still remains a consensus. It just becomes a U.S. equity oriented type of trade. So once inflation comes down only in the U.S. but also abroad where you're going to see basically a bit of relief rally in fixed income as well as in equity. Lisa that's the massive international economic ambiguity many people would say. Gold doesn't know what he's talking about. Well. And other people would say he's dead on here. We're going toward a situation Sebastian where a lot of people are talking about the nodes of contagion. We're talking about the UK as one example. And what happened in the gilt market not necessarily being an outlier. When you're looking at the potential vulnerabilities in this market what's the next area of concern that you're watching. Well if you look at what happens in an environment where people are looking for consensus traits there are bullish traits. There are very few left. There are a bearish traits in which you end up as people going out with a lot of stories for example on cat issues which are still completely unwarranted. These are regulators is sitting within the bank and you are also sitting on people trying to create a phenomenon a bearish phenomenon like a which is on the top of a hill and it gets very exciting. The reality is is a bit different to financial stability has become very strong post 2008. It is very weak before and that is in general and bull market but also in China India and the like. So if you look at a financial stability issue it might come from a sovereign yields. And we see that maybe in emerging markets but also in developed markets. And we saw that for example in the UK with a gilt curve a rising very substantially and questions in the European periphery and then in the centres of course in on Italy and Spain as the pain economically of high inflation is too high can they sustain these high level of debts. And the answer is quite mitigated. So it's quite difficult going ahead despite just call it which is on top of a hill and atmospherics. I loved that. We didn't write that down. Well I was yeah. I was writing down a couple of things that he had said. Thank you sir. Put that question galley there. I have no idea. Asset management which is on a hill. Well there are people who are hoping for some sort of catastrophic systemic event. And this idea that there could be some sort of washout catharsis of yours. I'm not rooting for that. Come on. No no one wants to see some sort of meltdown. But you do hear this feeling that maybe the you know what is it called thieving. I think so. Writing down the black swan trade et cetera that there just isn't the trigger breaker. The Fed can't be it and policy makers can't be at the way that they have been over the past few DAX what the Bank of India last week had to be it. That was that big call last week. And that gilt market operation has the latest in the UK. The prime minister has confidence in her chancellor. There are just things you never want to say. You know as a bank you never would have to call up investors and say our capital position is really strong you know. And as a spokesperson for the prime minister you never wanna have to go out there and say I have confidence in my chancellor but that just things you never want to have to say. Maybe not now but you know maybe end of October. We need to coverage again in London. We'd like to go over this. The witches of what circling on the top of the hill is just like waiting for a pound your coins from like a year ago. This is another more poetic way of saying no. It's a potential contagion. Knows a potential contagion. No. They were so good there. They could do. They opened for Annmarie Horden Lincoln Palmer. Nice good memories of that 1970s to have any memorabilia like they opened for. What was it called. Cathartic puke. Cathartic bones of contagion. Is that heavy metal. Cathartic. Cathartic puke is pretty heavy metal probably followed by James Taylor. I don't know James Taylor. I know. And I was that fine when done right now. Fired and went to do I keep going. Ding ding. And bankers. Yeah losers. And they're sticking with my clients. Tell me that they're sticking with most of the plan. Let's face it it's just the top income tax bracket that they were gonna count that they're not going to cut any more. I mean folks we're exhausted with our great team from last week and we got through the weekend with his non-stop frankly. And here we are. Well as the day is continued into Monday morning good morning to you all. Your equity market just about positive on the S & P 500 as we kick off Q4 kick off Q4. With equity markets shaping up as follows only S & P 500 futures just about positive up a third of one percent up 11 points. Sunny S & P yields lower 7 basis points 375 64. Coming up Dan Skelly of Morgan Stanley. This is pulling back. The market was already worried about global growth. It was already worried about U.K. fundamentals. Things are pretty unsustainable at the moment and it's all tied to policy officials raising rates. I would love for like power someone to come out and say hey you know we're just cleaning up the mess made by fiscal policy. This is not the first time we've seen these kind of movements and they never seem to be fully priced in. And we have a bear market rally. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz. Hello cue for a live from New York City for our audience worldwide. Good morning. Good morning. This is Bloomberg Surveillance on TV and radio alongside Tom Keene and Lisa Abramowicz. Some Jonathan Ferro futures just about positive on the S & P. T.K. leaving behind an ugly Q3 ugly Q3 and many people saying it continues into Q4 and it's hugely dated dependent. And this is the mother of all data dependent weeks. Anyway the strike might just keep going. No I think we Tom Keene. OK. That's the feature of last week. Jim Bianco of Bianco Research. High volatility Paul. Liquidity financial stress. That was the bond market. And that's the reason why you're seeing the concern at trickle into all the other markets because that is the full faith and credit. And that's what we were hearing you know just now from Sebastian daily gayly this idea that if the risk is in the sovereign debt complex how does that trickle out to the rest of the market that is used to relying on low yields and gains in the sovereign market to fuel some of the gains elsewhere. And if we aren't coming into recession Lisa Tom a bomb's going to behave like it. Expect bonds to behave Dani Burger. Not as simple as that. And we're gonna have to watch. And the volatility in the U.S. market is tangible in the demon says or we say it's incalculable. John I want to go to the United Kingdom and Washington. Standard deviation in the basic idea here is how much is trust made. Back in the last couple days she was negative six. Standard deviation I think if she's made it back to Swedes is the mantra endlessly difficult to strip out the Bank of England's action in NASDAQ and speak to the team in the UK here at Bloomberg on the bank having a David Goodman and CO. I think it's fascinating to see the bank having to come in. Announcer 65 billion sterling operation. Lisa but only have to spend something like three to four. Just gives you an idea of how powerful central banks still are when they do start talking about stepping back in. Okay. So now the question is will policy cooperate so that they don't have to spend that. Because the fear is if they actually spend all of it by the end date of October 14th when this plan to exercise is going to be over then what does it become a spiral where they have to keep fuelling it. And still there is this loss of confidence by international ISE Street question of last year some last week rather. Can these banks these central banks do something about addressing financial instability and at the same time do something about bringing inflation down. Theoretically you can't do that. What they have to do is maintain credibility which is a baloney word. I mean the chancellor this morning is trying to maintain credibility I believe but they've got to maintain credibility and that is sell the message. Maybe we'll see that this week. Then a quiet period this week to let people speak this week. What the Fed Reserve will have from Williams a little bit later. Janice Brown Brammer is going to go through the Fed speak and you might not have actually held off on some of the Fed's picks. I figured everyone just knows everyone speaks but they're going to say something and give us some Fed speak. No no. Go ahead. I mean I a due tomorrow. We're have a lot of fed speak really ready pumped up this week. What exactly is it going to do to change the market dialogue right now. Honestly I think you won't fight. You're fired up and fed speak. It's just I actually give it a lot of thought this morning. Should I talk about all the Fed speak or does it even matter anymore. Because right now unless they come out and they say we are now more concerned about financial stability we're more concerned about some of the weakness that we're seeing overseas. What difference does it make. Wants to know will you include the bond auctions in the press. Yeah that's something that's going to work. That's going to take cocaine. Let's wait for the price action for selling S & P 500 and beyond. Credit Suisse to that stock in Switzerland is down about 7 per cent right now. We'll pick up on that story a little bit later. Futures up four tenths of one per cent on the S & P 500 after last month delivered an ugly loss on the S & P. We were down about 9 percent the third straight quarterly loss on the S & P longest losing streak and back to 2009 ugly know to lower by seven or eight basis points on a 10 year 375. Annalisa euro dollar euro dollar negative a quarter of one per cent 97 78 Dani Burger. Yeah you know I think it's important to say that right now we're looking at the possibility of a 97 78. And what we're looking at is the fact that we're not seeing any roll over in inflation even though you are seeing this hawking up of the ECB rate hike and more aggressively hiking rates at that still 10 percent year over year CPI for the euro region. And today and tomorrow euro area and EU finance ministers are going to meet in Luxembourg are on Maria Tadeo is there with them to talk about what to do about this especially because you are seeing slowing growth. How much policy can they really come out with. What would a price cap to oil to gas to natural gas actually do to it to lower some of the inflationary pressures. Wednesday OPEC plus meeting to decide potentially how much to cut production. This could be the biggest cut in production going back to March 2012. The peak to the heart of the pandemic. Also notable to say that plus is meeting for the first time in person since the pandemic onset. There is some speculation some questions around whether the Russian oil minister is going to join them. And you are seeing a popping crude today although you have seen a real steady downtrend as people get more concerned about a slowdown in economic growth. And on Friday that is the key event. U.S. non-farm payrolls. The high expectation on Wall Street is for three hundred eighty nine thousand the lowest around 200000. How much does that really matter unless we get down to what we were talking about earlier up a potential 100000 print for several consecutive months as a brisk been were saying would be necessary for the Fed to pause. How much has the unemployment rate really need to go up for the Fed to take a second look at some of their tightening plans. John Williams at 310 and Bostic at 9 at 5:00 this morning. Thank you sir. Thank you very much. Doubling down on the best seller you know in the studio with his telling the head of market research and strategy at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. They watch the Fed's speech say I don't know. No don't watch it. I just can't speak. You know I know I sort of glance at the headlines in the Anna Edwards. I'm with John for when I move on. You know I'm sorry. I mean it's like the Beige Book. You don't read the Beige Book. No I never have Rich yammer on. The late Rich Cameron was brilliant. It really was fantastic wasn't it. Beige Book. He called the Orange Book. That was valuable. Like you actually learn something. Let's learn something from Dan Scott again. Fantastic. You're notoriously bearish through much of 2022. It's worked out almost perfectly. We're all wondering now for you what are the preconditions that you want to see the checkbox. Check check check check check to add equity exposure. Sure. And good morning. And by the way it's great to be in studio all together and having the band here back together. This is a dog who's been to this dance for too long. I'll change my chair to John Taylor Riggs here. Question. You know look we've done a lot of damage obviously in the third quarter and last month but notably we're we're still trading around the June lows. But notably all of that work has been rates right. We haven't seen the earnings reflected yet. And so talking about Fed speak I think investors want to hear management speak really at this point and really kind of throw in more of a towel. So no one is earnings. Number two is P.M. ISE. We haven't seen that contraction yet. And number three is jobs. And we have a big update coming this week. But we just haven't seen that rise in the unemployment just yet. I've been waiting waiting waiting for research you know like you've got which is real simple. Look at dividend growers how to dividend growth change how does dividend growth change given dampened economy dampened revenue growth and then down the income statement. How does it filter into the dividend growth decision. Well when you look at companies MSA and deals have been really dried up this year. So I think you look at companies being more defensive. Buybacks has obviously been a huge use of capital this year and dividend continues to be a huge use of capital. And investors are rewarding dividend growth wildly this year. How many basis points pickup do you have there with dividend growth vs. the riffraff that's out there. I mean when you look at kind of income styles dividend growth sales they're down kind of mid single digit high single digit this year versus the S & P down 20 percent plus. So Dan Tom said something earlier at the start of the show that are Bonds going to and John asked him are bonds going to react the way that they normally do in a downturn where they gain value. People pile in. Tom was saying he doesn't think so. A lot of people agree with him do you. Inflation is still stubbornly high. And so if we have a plan telling or a moderation in inflation I think bonds could certainly act better. But Lisa to your point that was the case earlier this year. The first four and a half months of this year was all about stagflation. And so you saw both stocks and bonds down together. It got a little bit better over the summer than as you've seen again. Bonds have sold off quite rapidly. So I think around the 4 percent level on the 10 year there is more value in bonds there to do their job in a volatile environment. But my Wolfson your colleague a good friend in the last couple of weeks and asked him whether you guys start to get uncomfortable when everyone starts to share your view when you start to see some of the big bulls on Wall Street capitulate and market kind of each came about that close on Friday. Do you feel uncomfortable when everyone starts getting comfortable with your way of thinking. You do but your thesis is still in check right. So when you think about the call Mike made and we joked a few months ago about that Lonely Island show anywhere at once on board it's overflowing. What's your point John. Then you look at the sell side you look at the buy side mutual fund cash levels hedge fund net exposures. And we have a particular vantage because Morgan Stanley's the biggest prime broker out there. So everyone is entering its sales call for you or here in studio. It's certainly a power play. But to Jonathan's point we are growing a little bit more nervous about that consensus trade. But that doesn't thing that doesn't mean things can't go lower still. Credit Suisse. This morning I think said he did as well. Jonathan Gallup time has gone to 38 for 50. Wow. Four year and down from forty three hundred. When the free exchange changed once a global one had gone on board. Michael McKee Ireland is very crowded right now. You were the first one there though Dan. It's got to see it. That's going backwards. And Michael Bloomberg nailed it. Fantastic. Certainly Ellen Zentner was transitory and on a dime she switch shifted to a tighter fatter reserve. Keeps saying this to have one if you start the year bullish. Nothing wrong with that. The surprise has been the war in Ukraine a massive massive move from the Federal Reserve. Think about where we started 2022 in the year and projections from the Fed. And I keep repeating this because I think it's worth going over. They had 90 basis points year end and in the S & P Emma Chandra that was the DOT ninety basis points year end in the S & P at least. Everything changed. The fear is that now people have changed this idea of a stick your inflation and the Fed needing to overshoot. With respect to the rate hikes and what if the facts are changing on the ground just as quickly in the other direction on the annex side of the story as well something we'll keep focusing on coming up shortly semolina to Brown the head of global macro strategy at BNP Paribas. Looking forward to that conversation. Futures positive. A third of one per cent on the S & P. From New York this is Bloomberg. Keeping you up to date with news from around the world with the first word. I'm Lisa Mateo. British Prime Minister Liz Truss has done a U-turn. She's dropped the plan to cut taxes for the highest earners just 10 days after it was announced. It's an attempt for a trust to fend off a rebellion from lawmakers in her own Conservative Party. Chancellor of the Exchequer Kweisi Qua tank says the tax cut had become a distraction. Trust in Gauteng will be hoping 10 days of market turmoil that followed his fiscal package. The price of oil jumped today. There are indications that the OPEC plus alliance may slash production by more than a million barrels a day. To revive plunging prices a cut back of that size would be the biggest since the pandemic. OPEC plus meets Wednesday in Vienna. In Brazil the presidential election is headed for a runoff on October 30th. Voters will choose between President Jaya Bozo Neto and his leftist rival former President Louise Ignacio Lula da Silva. Now Lula had the biggest share of votes on Sunday but fell short of the absolute majority he needed to win on the first day of its new term. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a landmark challenge to the Clean Water Act. A couple is suing the Environmental Protection Agency hoping to limit its authority in protecting waterways and wetlands. The plaintiffs are backed by a long list of industry groups including the National Association of Home Builders and the American Petroleum Institute. Shares of Credit Suisse are fell to a record fell to a record low today and the cost of insuring the bank's bonds against default climbed to a new high. In a memo to employees new CEO Ulrich Korner said Credit Suisse has a strong capital base and liquidity position. He will announce a turnaround plan on October 27. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake. I'm Lisa Mateo. This is Bloomberg. I think the ECB has the problem that they can't fix this problem on their own or if they tried to fix it on their own they're going to make the problem worse. They need the support of governments. Governments are the ones that can raise supply which can help raise supply of energy and therefore lift supply overall and bring inflation down. Big problems in Europe. We'll talk about those problems in just a moment. That was Christine Shells that a deputy chief European economist over a city life from New York. Good morning to you. As we kick off Q4 and the month of October in this market futures just about positive. A half of 1 per cent on a S & P 500. The equity market down and down half through the month of September. Another quarterly loss for Q3 every single quarter lower through the year so far yet with a down 10 basis points. Now 372 83 euro dollar negative a third of one per cent 97 72. But of feedback this morning on sweats at some not mentioned at Tottenham this morning. No no. We're. We're just pretending that never happened. You mentioned the things that are changing here as we move in October. And one of them is Arsenal keeps winning. Like I said a quiet period for Tottenham cause serious damage this morning. Very good learning. We are supposed to be at the Derby. We weren't. You and I felt I know we're out of this shit. So yeah we're supposed to be there. What an interesting day. And it is about the greater economies of the world. One of the great facts as Madrid as a best museum in the world. It is called the Prado and it is a must visit. And that speaks to the healing of tourism in Spain. Spain is booming like Paris like London. It's been a very strong story. But whether to add up to 10 percent inflation Maria Tadeo now with a deputy prime minister of Spain. Tom thank you so much and we are joined of course by Spain's finance minister and deputy prime minister and now they call venial. What is he asking. Morning. I have a lot of questions about Europe. But first of all I have to get your thoughts on what's going on in the U.K. because today we've seen a huge U-turn from the U.K. government. Markets really flipping on this country. I don't want to create trouble. But when you look at that country is it a message in terms of what not to do going into the winter perhaps for you. I think it's very good news that they backtracked. In particular when it comes to the reduction of the taxes on the wealthiest parts of society because it really shows that it's not only a matter of financial stability it's also a matter of fairness. We're all confronted with a challenge how to contain prices how to support our economies how to fund our public services. And we need to ensure that we have fiscal sustainability financial stability but also a fair distribution of the impact of the war. So that means essentially tax the rich more to some extent. That's what all international institutions are recommending. And this is what the Spanish government has been defending when it comes to the international framework not not specifically or not only these mentioned but generally we need a fair tax system. We need to avoid a race to the bottom which at the end of the day is making all of us. Porter when we need stronger states to also face the blackmail coming from Russia. And that's a message perhaps for less trust. But I don't want to create trouble intentionally perhaps between the EU and the UK. So let's talk about Europe. It seems to me there's forces that are pulling from different ways. You have demand destruction which seems to be working. At least the message is resonating with Europeans. The storage is up but you have an escalation in the war and an escalation in the energy war. In your view what's the outlook for Europe going into the winter. We're challenging at a very challenging moment. No because the war is entering a new phase. So it seems we also see that Nord Stream supply was cut first of September. The positive element here is that the prices are not continuing to escalate as they did in past months when Putin was using the energy blackmail. So I think that actually what we see now is that the storage level is appropriate that Europe is having a stronger voice when it comes to international energy markets. And we should continue in that direction with a response which is united determined and also based on solidarity between the different member states. When you say solidarity last week Germany came out with a 200 billion euro package to save their households and companies. Is that solidarity for you. Well I understand that each country is subject to a different kind of challenge. No I mean the increase of energy prices hit Spain maybe before other countries because of the flexibility of our electricity markets. But now we see that inflation is already going down in Spain whereas we see in Germany that the situation is very different. They have ISE dependence on Russian gas and oil. And so we have to be respectful of the different specificities of the different countries and ensure that our framework and our rules are fit for purpose in the sense of allowing for this flexibility in terms of the response at the national level but reinforcing the European level instruments so that we ensure fair treatment of all citizens and companies throughout the EU to reaffirm that message as a final question. On Wednesday the Spanish Prime Minister Bernardo Sanchez will need where the German chancellor. Is he going to convince the Germans to drop their opposition to this price cap on gas. I hope so. Well definitely. It's been well for the last year. Spain has been pushing for a European response. We've been pushing for price caps and we've been pushing for a joint purchases and an overhaul of the European legislation. We managed to have a very exception which is allowing us to have a gas price gap between Spain and in Spain and Portugal. And this is already saving European Spanish citizens and companies more than 2.5 billion euros. And it's proving to allow us to have lower prices in other countries. It has even decoupled the wholesale gas price from the Mediterranean. The barium guys from the TAF reference which shows that we can act and we can change things if we act together. So I am sure these will be discussed in the summit between Spain and Germany on Wednesday and I hope we do convince Germany to move in this direction. And it's interesting how the diplomatic ties are changing between Madrid and Berlin perhaps growing closer over the past three weeks in particular when it comes to potential gas supplies coming in from Spain. But you also make it clear it has to go both ways. Nadia Calvino thank you so much for joining us on Bloomberg TV this morning. And we hope to see you very soon of course in a few if a few hours time. Yes indeed. Thank you Randi. Thank you so much. And guys back to you. Maria thank you. One of the best Maria Tadeo that alongside Nadia Kathleen Hays Spain's deputy deputy prime minister. Are we uncomfortable with how. How easy some of these foreign ladies are making comments about fiscal policy in the UK. We've heard that from Spain now out. The U.S. government. I've heard it from the IMF. They seem to be very very open about how they feel about UK fiscal policy. I am with the crew where most of it's where the line and frankly if I'm in front of Gergiev at the IMF meetings it's my first question. First question why. Why the U.K. and why not close to why the U.K.. You've got a few other headaches to worry about but just walk us through the process that generated this letter. Can we agree that letter was the catalyst for all that went on. There is a larger question about whether markets are dictating fiscal policymakers response and whether they're getting the okay to come out pretty aggressively against this move because of the move in markets and because of the threat to financial stability. I don't remember many governments coming out and commenting on the US fiscal policy in quite the same way. I liked it. But markets liked it at the time. Do they like it now. But that's the issue. How much does that shift the narrative. Completely. A lot from New York. Good morning to you. This is pulling back. Life in New York City this morning. Good morning to you. Here's the price action on the S & P 500 be on just about positive four tenths of one percent. As we kick off Q4 and the month of October futures up by about a tenth of 1 percent on the Nasdaq 100 leaving behind a quarterly loss and in the month of September down nine full percentage points on the S & P. Can we find some gains have gone into earnings season. Bram ISE gonna go through that for you in just a moment. Want to talk about the bond markets whose teens and 30s for a ninth consecutive week yields higher on a 10 year. At the front end 12 months ago some 30 basis points right now for 15 26. We come in 12 basis points on a session. So on the day as we kick off a brand new quarter yields in and yields in big time as the bond market want to finish some foreign exchange sterling table table looks like this right now at about 111. Eighty nine we can call it one swells off the back of share and we call it U-turn some days from the Pacific element of the overall mini bunch here. And we can build on that a little bit later. But starting last week from 1 to 350 through 112 briefly some believe it or not. Biggest week against turning against the U.S. dollar. Come back to March 20 20. And for those keeping score as we look at equities bonds currencies commodities what's so important here John is bonds don't move like F X. So to equate sterling moves with gilt loses maybe amateur hour. Couldn't agree more. And it's a lot a lot of dates in the diary for this month's. I'll pick two at the end of the month. We'll hear from the ECB and in the middle of the month where we hear from the Bank of England. With that gilt market operation they announced last week set to expire set to end on October 14th. A couple of things to think about. That's the cross asset price action. Sterling one eleven ninety eight. This case has single names a second monitor Brammer and Lisa. John you're saying that October 14th is going to be one of the most important dates of this particular month. It will also be important because of the earnings kickoff from JP Morgan. We're getting a little taste of what's to come potentially. And will it be ripping off the Band-Aid that we heard from Laurie Covid or is this just the beginning of what's more to come. Telstra shares down five and a half percent after reporting that deliveries for the third quarter were disappointing. Why. Because of shipping issues some of the supply chain issues that have not abated still even though here we are. Then of course you've got a brand some of the pandemic darlings that have releasing their bloom come off but those shares down gosh nearly 19 percent at this point ahead of the open after reporting preliminary third quarter earnings that missed estimates. Again you have to wonder if this is the response to an earnings miss what's been priced in how much earnings pain if we actually acknowledged in the valuations of some of the US equities. And then I want to take a look at Nike and they reported earnings after the bell on Thursday. On Friday a brutal show more than 12 percent decline in the shares the biggest one day loss going back to 2001. And here we are pre market still lower. So even with all of this people aren't seeing the value. We did see RBC Capital move away Tom from their overweight of Nike because there could be more of these downside surprises. This is also with a lot of the inventory build that you're seeing across retailers. That will mean lower prices but will also mean much much smaller margins. Lisa thanks so much. Greatly appreciate it. Futures up 15. Dow futures up 160 certainly. So that's someone John paying attention. ISE Dow futures as a star of keeping up with the conditions Kim could assume inequity in bonds currency commodities. She was in crypto. The FCC just report the FCC. So stick to a press release from the FCC charging Kim Cardassian for unlawfully touting crypto security. The press release and I read you the first couple of paragraphs you can all get up to speed. The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced charges against Kim Cardassian for touting on social media a crypto asset security offered and sold by E3 Max without disclosing the payment she received for the promotion. The press release goes on to say the condition agreed to settle the charges pay one point to six million dollars in penalties and interest and cooperate with the commission's ongoing investigation. The second paragraph some reaches follows The FCC has order finds that can't and failed to disclose that she was paid to engineer fifty thousand dollars to publish a post on her Instagram account about emacs token the crypto assets security being offered by Ethereum. Max this is brand new. But when I'm going to go to is the key idea. You know we make jokes about this but this is serious stuff. And the users celebrities and influencers and that's really interesting in a modern. Is this the first time this August institution Arthur Levitt's STC has gone modern. And how much are they using Kim Cardassian as the key poster child for don't do this right. I mean how much they're going to try to go hard on this so that they do set a precedent when it comes to social media and influencers. So there's two issues at play here. One is social media and how social media is used and what you need to disclose when you put some kind of posts like this one on say Instagram. The second issue picking up on what your post. Talking about here and we've talked about it on this program celebrities touting any kind of financial vehicle security asset class makes me deeply deeply uncomfortable. And when I see those interviews in a financial media I absolutely despise them. What does this mean John for Mr. Musk is a corporate officer public. Well Twitter's public traded companies such as Tesla. But is he a celebrity. Is he an influencer or when he's using social media. I have no idea. Speaking of the keepers here's what you disclose that you were paid to publish the post on Instagram on the Instagram page. I mean there that's the key issue at play here. The fact that she was paid 250000 dollars but a key going back to something I said repeatedly if you see celebrities on TV touting any kind of financial security asset class whatever it might be that is merely only about the media trying to get clicks trying to get eyeballs. And it drives me absolutely insane. Now let's leave the S.E.C. story to one side and we can pick up on this a little bit later. And let's talk about the general media how the media covers the likes of crypto. Any new fad when the spammers make you know we should we should we should get going about this because I think that big big problem. The media also has a responsibility not to chase the latest fad in financial markets get eyeballs and clicks and to get the audience up for a couple of weeks. A company you're 100 percent correct. And what upsets me is not so much people that aren't getting paid a quarter of a million dollars to do whatever. But are we showing the academics and the people really really thinking about all of this digital stuff. And I would suggest the media runs away from that because it's boring like the show. But you know. Thank you Tom. That's the promotion. That's a promotion for the show. You can do banks and credit day. We gotta get some adult entertainment out there. Fans like Ralphie all our B.S. and a series now just to put on this one. Kim Cardassian failing to disclose that she was paid 250000 to publish a post on her Instagram account about emacs tokens. Least probably won't be the last. This issue is certainly isn't new. We've seen this repeatedly on a whole range of circumstances and this is the latest misrepresentation and acting in a in an appropriate manner considering that and that is an age old kind of credence. And that's what we're going to be looking for from the FCC. We say thank you to Deborah Cunningham as we divert to that important FCC statement. Ms. Cunningham of course global liquidity markets CIO at Federated Farmers were absolutely thrilled. It's a perfect time to speak to her about liquidity. Deb I'm going to cut to the chase. I don't care about the Fed right now. I care about the operation of the global fixed income markets. Is there a liquidity particularly in the short term space. Well first of all let me tell you I was completely entertained by that discussion you just had on Kim Carr Daschle and celebrities advertising and promoting products especially financial products unlike dealing with The National Enquirer dealing with the S.E.C. is a completely different ballgame. And I think they need to learn that. So thank you for that. As far as the bond markets go the global bond markets the global liquidity markets there is liquidity in a constrained sense. It is there for both buying and selling. There are plenty of securities out there. It's price action. You've got to make sure you know what the value is that you're looking to purchase that you're looking to sell sell because that's where the question marks exist right now. There are market makers but you can see in some instances drive a truck through the bid ask spread. We're going to be delicate. Europe is cutting here. And I want to be very very respectful of the heritage of Federated or as if a given larger bank is visible with challenges and trust. How does that change the plumbing and the mechanism of a troubled major bank with people like Federated and your good competitors out there. How does that give and take on a daily basis change with any given bank challenged. Certainly. Well there are two main ways of dealing with our large banks here in the United States as well as globally. And that is both from a credit perspective as well as from a counterpart perspective. From a credit perspective. It's the second that we see chink in the armor. The second that we see problems from you know any kind of loan loss reserves any kind of issues with regard to their you know their earnings and their profitability. Those types of issues then allow will require us to no longer continue funding them. So from a credit perspective the ability for us to lend them money in instances where there is deterioration from a credit process exists on a counterparty side depending upon what what types of trades you're doing. GBP other types of you know sort of riskless trades where you are looking to the counterparty for some form of execution but you're also not giving them anything until you receive something in return simultaneously. There's a little bit less of an onus issue less on the owner as process under which we review who our counterparts are who versus who our credit credit those that we extend credit to would be Deborah. Based on where we are right now how concerned are you about some sort of liquidity event about the withdrawal of liquidity from both a fiscal and a policy at a monetary policy stance that everyone seems to be talking about and preparing for. You know I think we still are not dealing completely with where we are from a rape perspective so many people that are in the market today think zero rates are normal and they're really not normal. Two percent three percent. I'm not sure what's normal in today's environment but I think that it is no longer a reality to think that zero percent is normal. So you have to get used to that new normal at which point liquidity then becomes a bit more of a front and center issue. You can't deal in a marketplace that doesn't have equal buyers and sellers at a price that's you know agreed upon on a pretty rational way. So I think you know you're you're in the midst of discovering that we're certainly still seeing you know some bond market revolt. I don't know that much of it is is because of what the Fed is doing from a standpoint of rates or from a standpoint of quantitative tightening. You know the 90 billion that they're doing per month 90 plus billion they're doing per month in the marketplace you know actively reducing their balance sheet. But it's all contributing to a little bit less from a market making capability for some players in the market. Deborah I've got to squeeze this in. I spoke to a lot of people in fixed income last week and overwhelmingly the consensus was that the pension industry in the UK dominates the gilt market. It's a very unique space. What's happened down the last week probably won't happen elsewhere. Would you agree with that. I would agree with that. In fact I was in London last week and I was watching it unfold. And I I thought how different this is from the U.S. marketplace. There are obviously some similarities and comparisons but the issues that were taking place from a pensions LDA perspective in London are are unique to that that area of the world. They are not something that we should be experiencing in the United States at any point. Deborah of fantastic catch up with you as always. Federated meets on a bond market that has experienced a wild wild ride for the year so far. The bond market at the moment though is not behaving like a bond market that's about to go through an economic downturn. Because Lisa if it were we'd be expecting yields to become much much lower. Not tested 4 percent like they did last week. Unless we're talking about stagflation unless you're talking about insistently high inflation in the same time you're seeing growth decline which is right now the big fear a massive fear captured maybe by corporate America slowly and then more quickly and then all of a sudden all at once. S & P 500 this morning. Good morning to you. Just about a half percent which is sitting even close to getting closer and closer. New. This is Bloomberg. I think it would be a pity if in Europe we don't have investment banks and we have to rely only on U.S. banks European clients want India and stable counterparts that are there always. Not not only in good times adults in bad times. And we've seen that you know often when you have a crisis there is a tendency to concentrate on your own market. And this is true for American banks. ISE. That was the Renzo Benny smartie that the chairman of Sustained General Life from New York City this morning. Good morning. Your price action shaping up as follows on the S & P 500 just about positive. A half of one per cent Credit Suisse get an absolutely hammered this morning guys. T.K. we're down by seven point eight percent in Swiss trading is down from the end of the week. And I do want to see Ben Swagger. They're hugely qualified to opine here on the state of EU banking. Also an EU banking is Marian after Michael Bloomberg finance reporter in Zurich the home of Credit Suisse. And she joins us with a brief this morning. Marianne what is the choice. What are the options that this beleaguered management has. That's a very good question. They're going to have to present something very strong at the end of this month to really truly reassure the markets. On the state of the bank and whether it can continue existing in the state that it is you know some of the options they've been looking at is you know what can they exactly do with this costly investment bank. And so that ranges from you know outright spinning it off to just cutting different parts of it. For example selling the structured products business cutting costs money. Marion this is a big big conversation now about whether they have to do big capital raise. What are the numbers you are hearing about how much this would cost. Listen the ranges are big. It goes from you know a billion to 4 billion. We're not sure exactly it's going to depend on how much they actually plan to cut and therefore how much they need to actually fund the cutting. And that's not all going to come from job cuts for example. So the other thing is that capital raise right now looks very difficult with you know the stock at an all time low. You were just hearing from the CEO of Societe Generale talking about the importance of the steadiness of the counterparty the importance of credibility. Can this bank make it till the end of the month when there is some sort of plan released. Also a good question. I mean they've been struggling and staggering along this whole year. They've got about two three weeks left just to make it to the announcement. And then after that a question of whether or not that's even going to assuage the markets and whether they can make it to the end of the year without further announcements. So definitely we'll be well on the lookout for more communication from the bank. How are they keeping their best talent right now. It's a lot of conversations around bonuses retention payments etc. but there has been a lot of talent fight over the last two years so it's it's hard to say you know what they've been able to keep and and what they'll be able to attract going forward as well. Mary we need to be respectful of the ongoing concern that any given institution is including one in Zurich in America. It's done different. In the crystalline point was James Diamond of J.P. Morgan buying for two dollars per share a beleaguered investment shop in March of 2008. How close are we to that drama in staid Zurich. I think you have a lot of voices a lot of important knowledgeable voices including the analysts who cover the bank day in and day out who have been saying you know let's not get ahead of ourselves. The bank is still solid. They have capital buffers. You know that isn't to say that there might be a takeover offer but it's not a situation where the bank really needs guys queuing at this moment. Where's your government or is it diffused. Because of the diffuse cap and structure and the domestic statehood and nationhood of Switzerland. Is there a regulatory body in charge. There is the regulators so Fen my hair is is actively looking at the bank and has been for the last two years ever since we had the multi-billion dollar losses in 2021. So there's definitely been some oversight and conversations behind closed doors. But I think until we get to a point where the bank is really in a dire situation the government and the regulators will not step in. Marina Matt Miller gonna be catching up with you before the end of the month that's for sure. Marian Hoff the mother from Zurich Switzerland on the latest with Credit Suisse. Banks in Europe and off them found themselves in the trap time of trying to cut their way to growth. It's a vicious spiral that's very very difficult to get out of. It's a story we need to be careful. We're not in the rumor business here or anything like that. We heard a lot of rumors this week. And what I would suggest is it always comes down to regulatory pressure. It's no different than Barbara Carnival going over to Nixon on a given night a million years ago and saying presidents over. Where are the regulators to say continue or do this this that the other or it's over. I mean where are the Swiss regulars. They were blind this weekend. They do this that and the other could take place at the end of this month when they come out with a strategic plan. Why wait. The capital race that goes alongside potentially and I say potentially this capital race that goes alongside that strategic plan makes it a complication. There are the numbers on the screen right now 365 365. That's a big change from where we were 12 months ago. They're not going to raise that much money for the amount. They're going to dilute their existing shareholders which becomes down to the sort of downward spiral. And what do they have to pay up in order to attract new investors. If you have a 10 billion dollar valuation down from what. What is that one tenth of what. It used to be something like that. It's a fraction. It's a fraction of what it used to be. If you try to attract new shareholders you're not raising that much money to really make it worthwhile to get the message out of the bank over the last week. And here's the quote from the CEO I trust that you are not confusing on day to day stock price performance with a strong capital base and liquidity position of the bank. We mentioned this a little bit earlier on. When you hear companies come out and need to say those things usually at a pretty difficult spot and is sink is fat forever want to say right now they're in a tough spot. Also I mean if you think about attracting business it is a highly competitive environment that it's only become more so because there are fewer deals to be had. What is their competitive edge to win those deals to win the confidence of clients at a time when you're seeing these kinds of rumors swirling and you see a share price that's plunging and you see credit default swaps surging the costs protect against a default to the highest level since 2009. To really understand it what you make of that the seller's market the way behave sometimes. There could be just people using what does it which is circling at the top of a mountain. No no no. I'm just going to go to Sebastian Gillie. I think that's actually well said. Think is worth a conversation. Tom Keene. I know you have stuff to say. I know I'm not a big fan. ISE. Yes I've seen too many other times where it's just off the mark on a deviation basis versus other more reliable series. And I am not saying I'm not knowledge. Wanted to say don't do CDO as I'm saying a question that the slope the value. I would argue that this is signaling a high probability of some sort of restructuring that will show a default event not necessarily that it will become insolvent but people are preparing for a wholesale change in a bank that used to be a mainstay a huge competitor. When it bought DLJ it was the leveraged finance king of Wall Street just to understand put into perspective the engine of growth that it once was. And we all know some phenomenal people working in the bank. It just reminds me the Deutsche Bank situation. Yeah. Really. Yes. Yes exactly. And what this is amounts to is the people we talked to as a general rule folks are in research an hour away from these immense challenges of profit making and certain investment banking and trading divisions and have suffered after poor leadership after poor leadership flow in poor leadership. I would argue particularly of the last five years I think it's just absolute unique. And you know I I we could speculate UBS take some Deutsche Bank takes them out. The NIKKEI has called it leases talking about I don't know features positive some four tenths of one per cent kicking off October and Q4. Strange kickoff isn't it. Just Semblance and Brown. BNP Paribas is going to join us in a round about five minutes time. What's that about. I thought we went with T-shirts on as cute. I don't know. That's where maybe go knocking hedge fund manager stores and stuff with T-shirts on you take. Got to ask the question well what happens when the Bank of England takes away this extraordinary support of the gilt market. The dollar's strength is simply making its way around the world. It is something that will likely continue in our view. The risk is that inflation expectations he anchor we are looking for a recession. You know sometime next year. The question is you know exactly when. I think we're getting really close to a bleak. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz. Good morning everyone. Jonathan Ferro Lisa Abramowicz and Tom Keene we are together with you the first day of the fourth quarter of 2022. John a slow news day. A slow news day. How much more news do you want. We were overwhelmed all last week through the weekend back and forth. And John here we are with a U-turn by the British government essentially. But other u turns out there as well including the economic data we see this morning. The biggest issue for me last week and I think we're all on the same page when it comes to this was not the announcement the previous week from the U.K. government was how this market responded to it. The financial stress the instability the fact that a central bank had to step back in the NASDAQ key feature this market the moment a key fear for many many people that we start to see more of that in pockets across Europe and perhaps here at home in the United States. My theme of the research weaken was many people saying don't get distracted as the chancellor was distracted by attacks by the U.K. ballet. There's so much other stuff going on that indicates some real tension and concern. The question we were asking in the last six months is do we have to make a choice between accepting higher inflation or a recession. I wonder if that question has changed a little bit over the last week. Is it now a choice between a recession and financial stability or higher inflation for financial stability is in the calculus that without doubt the IMF meetings. But but listen. Maria Tadeo wonderful interview with a Spanish official. The fact is 9 percent model inflation is 10. When do we have CPI here again. In a week or so. In a week or so. Well this goes to the question of what does the Fed do. What does a central bank do in the face of financial stability. Is the UK playbook the Bank of England coming in with not Kutty like we're going to dress up for Halloween as but quantitative easing essentially going back and buying bonds in order to stabilise markets. Can they do that because of what you're saying. Nein to going to 10 going to who knows where in terms of inflation. Let's get to our important goals. Let's frame out the data now John. And I'm looking critically 145 for an onion almost back to the intervention point. I'm sorry I thought Sterling would move more off. The UK announced it will be 113 114. It's weaker pound than we had a sizable move last week believe it or not. Pretty strong week for pants sterling. The feature of this morning's price action that gets my attention again is just how much yields are moving by Lisa to see the two year down 15 basis points the 10 year down 14 basis points. Not exactly a big morning for market moving data that would whipsaw this bond market around. But look at these moves 10 15 basis points. Is this the new normal for what a volatile Treasury market is going to look like. Dani Burger and can risk assets really get a bed. Can there be some sort of steady rally if you have such volatility in benchmark asset classes and benchmark rates. And that's I think what people are looking for to stabilise before they get some more conviction. Bonds behave like bonds. Tom Keene. Well no one like bonds. What did you observe in the spread mark. At least that's your wheelhouse what you see. So people last week were saying that they're starting to see signs of dysfunction and we saw that from Bank of America. They came out and they said that they were getting really close to some sort of credit event or at least liquidity event. But we did see was a slight bit into credit on Friday. So I don't know what to make of a spread market that's getting mixed signals and that perhaps is looking to that blank that I don't know parse whatever we're going to call her separate quarter. Yes pivot. The VIX is pivoting still above 30 31 points. Six eight. What else John. The equity market just about positive on the S & P 500 leaving behind a pretty ugly month of September on the S & P were down about 9 per cent down on the quarter as well down for a third consecutive quarter. On the S & P futures right now T.K. up around about six or seven tenths of one per cent Jason Kelly. In the study of economics there are points where there is a division. You either get it or you don't. And one of those econometric Sam Lynn Brown is at BNP Paribas the head of Global Macro Strategy with definitive work at Bristol in economics and the Arch Science of Econometrics. Sam what is the econometrics of these markets tell you right now. Can you find a trend. Can you find believability or are you making it up every week as you go. Thanks for the question and good morning. So I think the first round of books on that we have real genuine connection and even from there is higher rates in Europe. We think the ECB is going to take policy rates to 3 percent. When you look over the past 50 years bond yields have only been beneath the ECB policy right. On very few occasions. So we think that bond yields can rise as high as ISE policy rates. Which point of view take this up to 4 percent of complaints. Can I go on. Because you've got to make one point at a time and that's a massive point. If we can get. If we can get the ECB rate to 3 and bunds are coming along for the ride. Can you share with us where Italy is trading at that point. This is where the ECB is prevention measures the transmission protection instruments going to be important. And it's also why we don't think the currency or risk assets in Europe will respond in the way the banks typically expect to the rate hikes because effectively if the ECB front loading time into what's highly likely to be a recession for Italy specifically one of the offsetting positive factors that is with inflation this high nominal growth is also very high. And effectively if Italy's nominal growth rates of its level of guilt debt sustainability concerns should be alleviated growth. So we do believe that the ECB could get to a 3 percent rate without triggering these types of significant systemic peripheral spread one time before you get to your next point. I just want to understand the euro in this kind of context because basically you're having quantitative easing on one hand in order to suppress some of the yields in the periphery while raising rates to 3 percent and a level that really many people couldn't have imagined in recent years. What does that do. How weak does the euro get versus the dollar. The ECB front loading into recession is as bearish and the key here is why is the ECB. If the ECB were hiking rates as a result of the better growth backdrop rather than a negative supply shock the weakening growth pushing inflation up and that might be positive. So our view is this is bearish. Your ISE bash your risk assets assets by the we'll trade down to 3000 for your dollar. We're already at very cheap levels. We don't think the asymmetry to be sure at this level is appealing. And that's partly based on our own struck gold. So how does the US do into particular companies. And this has been one of the biggest themes that I read and notes over the weekend of when does the strong dollar become a problem for the US for U.S. corporations. At what point does it really lead to some sort of protracted pain that causes a federal spots. That is a question I believe the market is going to be very focused on over the next six months if you like. Along the lines of applause a recall to point out the view that we've got here is that it's not only offing anytime soon. There's few reasons. Three fundamentally more flexible on the fundamental side. First the dollar is not nearly as strong as it was prior to coordinated global intervention to weaken the currency on a real effective 10 cent nominal effective 30 percent. So still a big gap as that. Second is the inflation trajectory. The U.S. prior to the last time they took action to weaken the dollar and inflation etcetera and had decelerated for several months. The battle against inflation but effectively already being one this time is different. Third point there is the US well cutting rates back then. So being Congress to have a Federal Reserve hike while that was global coordinated intervention to weaken the dollar. There's also the political point which from where you'll saffron. Sure you understand better than I did that given how important inflation is is a topic in the midterms. The probability of Biden effectively agreeing to transfer purchasing power from U.S. consumers seems elsewhere what we think is very low probability. Some next move at the back end of this month. Have you expecting that hike to be. We think they'll go 75 basis points. Effectively what the market already prices. This is an is beta understands. They'll buy the cards. And in contrast to the US inflation is yet to be salary. Oh hi. So it's an ECB faced with a very high level inflation that's likely to Amanda Lang even with some of the fiscal support that we've seen the pressures down the net some trajectory let alone that fiscal supports or so key for the medium term. It's not going to stop a recession now but it might mitigate the severity. And in the medium term it will support growth in and it will support medium term inflation which requires the ECB to do more. They sound awesome as always. What a cool someone to brand. There have been people Papa. That's what's gonna make a market. Someone on one side thinking we're going to get to 3 per cent up on an ECB rate. Who's got the crystal ball. I don't. I don't. Just the animal spirits. The technology overlay of Europe just isn't there by the way. There's a war. So maybe forecasts Linda Deutsche Bank says there's a lot of government spending that boosts up nominal GDP. But I can't go there. I'll say this upfront Lisa. I didn't expect to see the 10 year at 2 percent over in Germany. So I'm not going to sit here and say I've got the fiction that we're not getting to 3 because we got to to in a way that I didn't imagine. There is an issue though here about the new playbook. Is it to hike rates on the front end and buy bonds in the long end basically. Are we all becoming Japan. Is this all going to be a massive exercising yield curve control. A central banks try to engineer perhaps what isn't going to be a complete financial crash while also mitigating inflation. And can they have their cake and eat it too. I really do think that's one of the main questions emerging after the past couple of weeks and agree more after what we saw with the Bank of England. I would argue that it started with the ECB the moment the ECB came out and talked about a rate hike cycle and we were all waiting for this vehicle this mechanism to keep yields down in Italy. How do you buy bonds get rates up attack inflation and do something about financial stability all at the same time. And so go with your left. I mean ridiculous. I looked at her this morning and I think Italy is a really important point of study. I have real trouble with the ruble becoming like Japan's scenario. It's such a unique story in Japan. I just don't think it's comparative. I think when it comes to the intervention I think that's the point Lisa is making at least when it comes to the intervention BHO is making. Will others have to follow. Will you have to dampen market discovery mechanisms yet again in order to achieve goals that are incredibly difficult to achieve. Some might say impossible price discovery. This was the point we were making last week. How can you price risk when we're having great difficulty pricing the risk free asset. Again this morning and up 10 basis points. Down 10 basis points. In Brazil the presidential election is headed for a runoff on October 30th. Voters will choose between President Jaya Bozo Neto and his leftist rival former President Luis Ignacio Lula da Silva. Now Lula had the bigger shares of votes on Sunday but fell short of the absolute majority he needed to win. Reality show star and entrepreneur Kim Cardassian will pay almost one point three million dollars to settle latterly allegations that she illegally touted a crypto token. According to the S.E.C. Cardassian used social media to promote crypto assets security offered by the Shery Ahn Max. But she failed to disclose that she was paid two hundred fifty thousand dollars to do so. And TV channels owned by Walt Disney are back on Dish Network after a weekend blackout that left millions of DISH customers without access to networks like ESPN and ABC. In a statement Disney said it has reached a tentative agreement with DISH that reflects fair market value for its content. I'm Lisa Mateo. This is Bloomberg. Can we have a bear market. Sure. Absolutely. You know eight to 10 percent in this kind of environment is not unheard of. And it does provide you an opportunity. Your store. And I thought you know I thought thank you. I thought to the long term Marvin Lowe that is senior level macro strategist at State Street Life in New York City. Good morning to you. Features positive on S & P 500 positive by half of 1 percent. Climate hype. I ran about 19 points on the S & P and the bond market yield shaping up as follows a 10 year down by 12th basis points 371 a two year DAX twelve to four point 1 5 5 percent. The range a guess last week. What we still be telling Kutty at the start of 2023 term. Will we still be doing cutesy at the start of 2023. I got a yes from C battery. Shampoo. A sock. And I got a yes from lovely Caribbean Goldman. I got a yes from direct participation. I got it. I'm not sure from Mohamed El-Erian. Yeah. Very much on the fence. Wondering whether that can actually continue. Given a financial stability consensus it's not to bubble to the surface. Well it's a bit more. And what Dr. Lawrence talking about there is the is the data dependency and the arch game theory that every central bank has to keep their options open. And one of them is keeping people guessing about this not making a decision along the way. Last week bond vigilantes are back on a very cool and we have perspective on that now from the gentlemen of the vigilantes Edward Jordan who joins us president Yardeni Research. But far more than decades of study of Wall Street. We've never seen this year done. He's never seen this. We get a brief this morning. You call it a bearish opera. And on we go with the media. How do you sort out act one from act three. How do you figure out what's going on. If everyone's speaking Italian. Yeah. Well then the idea of the opera is that came to me on Friday when Fed chair Lael Brainard gave a speech in which she basically indicated the Fed is sort of between a rock and a hard place. I think it's actually between Volcker 2.0 and Bernanke 2.0. And so it is kind of a bearish opera. The conclusion is that they operate over until the Fed lady sings a more optimistic tune. She was very concerned about financial stability. It's really the first time that you fed official talking about financial stability. And you said on the show that the financial stability is in fact one of the mandates. And the question is how important is it. And I think it's number one. It's number one is financial stability great. But the fact of the matter is when the facts change any central bank changes how close are we to the facts changing where we see it. We observe it in the Fed dialogue. Well I'm I'm totally stumped mystified surprised that Fed officials don't seem to acknowledge that they're just focusing on the Fed funds rate as part of the monetary tightening cycle is a mistake. When you also have a duty to and you have a soaring dollar these are very restrictive monetary developments. And I believe that they're not going to get up to four and a half five percent and the Fed funds rate. I think they've got one more rate hike coming in November and that'll be it because the financial stability issue will pop up. His primary concern. Hold on a second. So do you think that they're going to raise rates possibly even by 75 basis points. I'll let you speak for yourself and then that's it because something breaks. What breaks. Well I think it's already breaking I think what's breaking is the soaring dollar the soaring dollar has been associated in the past with creating creating financial crises on a global basis. We have to have a global perspective on all this in this tight monetary policy here is having a tremendous impact on the rest of the world especially in the emerging markets where companies do tend to and governments do tend to borrow in dollars and a soaring dollar is just killing them. And Ed you've been somewhat constructive on the U.S. stock market longer term more constructive than a lot of people are. And yet Mike Wilson over the weekend said that light at the end of the tunnel that you might see from a Fed that does pause or even pivot is actually a freight train of the oncoming earnings recession that the Fed cannot stop. How do you deal with the earnings recession that will ensue from some of the tightening that would be necessary a prerequisite for the Fed to maintain that pause. Well again I take a global perspective from a global perspective. I agree with Mike Wilson that there is a recession out there. But I think it's in Europe and I think it's in China. And I think it's basically in the rest of the world. And the rest of the world needs a safe haven and the Stephen Engle as the United States. So the dollar remains strong. Money continues to pour into the U.S. credit markets. And I think you're also going to see some money coming into the equity markets on a global basis. I see earnings going sideways. I think we are at war. I think we're already in a recession. It's just a growth recession. We have had two quarters now of no growth. I think third quarter is going to shape up something also similar to that. They've been slightly positive fourth quarter on a continuation of that growth recession. So I think that's that's what we experienced. I think on balance we make it through this in much better shape than the rest of the world. I just want to finish on the bond vigilantes. Your term you coined a long time ago. Do you think these central banks would allow the bond vigilantes to wreak havoc through bond markets for longer than a week. Well I think what the Bank of England did is an example of what the little template for what the others were likely to do. I do think there's similarities between what's going on and sort of moving towards the Japan model of keeping a peg on the long and permanent intervention possibly even when the high court. Ed thank you sir. Lovely conversation next time on this. Ed Yardeni. Ed Yardeni research. Think we can all come up with scenarios to have various scenario analysis of how the Fed reserve policies pivots whatever you want to say. Exactly. Say bullish if they pivot or pause because of financial instability. Is it bullish if they pivot or pause because if a deep deep recession. Now the way I phrase this is as follows. If you asked someone if the Fed policies because they're worried about recession is that bullish. Someone might say yes if you phrase it just slightly differently. If the Fed isn't cutting in the next recession is that bullish. That's basically the same thing. Right. Because they could stop hiking. It doesn't mean they going to start cutting. Mohamed El-Erian made this point as well. And a number of people have made this point. Be careful what you wish for because if they actually pause the circumstances have to be so dire so as to be pretty negative for the rest of the economy. Taking a step back even if the Fed pauses if inflation is where it is and it is not rolling over naturally. You have a big problem. It is not just a Fed engineered downturn. There are some real structural problems in the economy. And that I think removes the equation of the Fed even being able to be put because it's unclear what will be the savior. The Fed stepping in some is still the conversation. Well it's still the conversation. The question is when. You know basically there's three scenarios. But what I would focus on a year Danny's point is the Venn diagram using the IMF of the Blue Book the green book. The Brown Book. You've got the economics of it. You've got the fiscal of it. And you've got the financial stability of it. And all of a sudden like once every once every 10 years. Guess what. The Green Book matters. That's what you'll see in two weeks. It's dominating Tom Mackenzie. Your Dow Jones features positive seven tenths of 1 percent on the S & P. Go to Iowa by 13 basis points on a 10 year low yield 369 83. Coming up Jeffrey Sachs economics professor at Columbia University. Life in New York City for our audience worldwide. Come on it's you on TV and radio. This is Bloomberg Surveillance alongside Tom Keene and Lisa Abramowicz. Some Jonathan Ferro with equity features positive just about up seven tenths of one percent on S & P 500 bet into the bond market yields lower by 12 or 13 basis points 370 on a 10 year euro show a weakness euro dollar down four tenths of one per cent. Ninety seven sixty six. And just want to get screwed because we haven't talked much about this. I got a 5 per cent 83 56 and a conversation now about Lisa output cuts to OPEC plus one million barrels potentially which is the most going back to the heart of the pandemic. Yes that's a significant amount of barrels cut not add it right. This is a complete reversal from what we'd been seeing. What's the political blowback going to be at a time when you've got OPEC plus saying we need to support the integrity of pricing that has actually helped the United sell it seats and helped many other nations with lower inflation futures up 22 this morning. The heart of Bloomberg Surveillance is a quality of our guests always in every case. And as you spoke to Dr. Yardeni moments ago we speak now to Jeffrey Sachs to say he's economic professor at Columbia University barely describes his contribution. I want to make note that he was 10 years out front on the collapse of American education and the struggle of two Americas. But Jeff I must digress to your take on the war in Ukraine and on the Russia you knew so well under Yeltsin. You're in the Atlantic this week and they're equating you with Mearsheimer of Chicago as the realists out there. What should be our response to Mr. Putin with your thoughts on war and aggression after the human atrocities that are reported. Yeah I was attacked in the Atlantic for hanging on the sock on the side of peace and I confess I'm on the side of peace. I am very worried that we are on a path of escalation to nuclear war not nothing less than that. We have a essentially a war in which Russia feels that this war is at the core of its security interests. The United States insists that it will do anything to support Ukraine's defeat of Russia. Russia views this as a proxy war with the United States and whatever one thinks about this. This is a path of extraordinarily dangerous escalation. And I am very sure. Right. You left this with Yeltsin. You were there for Gorbachev and Yeltsin and the rest. I remember when you got off the airplane at JFK essentially shattered over the collapse of that first experiment. Do you have a feeling that Mr. Putin is alone. Is his military in support of him. A lot of the world is watching the events in horror. And a lot of the world doesn't like this. NATO's expansion which they interpreted as at the core of this they want to see compromise between the U.S. and Russia. In vote after vote in the United Nations basically it's been the Western countries that have been voting for sanctions and denunciations and other actions whereas most of the world certainly most of the world counted by population is on the sidelines. They just view this as a horrible clash between Russia and the United States. They don't view this as we describe it in the media as an unprovoked attack by Russia on Ukraine. That's where anyone in the United States. That's him. What else is it. But that's because the way that our media have been reporting this. This conflict goes back a long time but didn't start on February 24th. 2022 would go. In fact the the war itself started in 2014 not in 2022 when even that had antecedents. And so most of the world doesn't see it the way we describe it. But most of the world is just terrified right now frankly because it's unbelievable to be hearing on one side. Well we'll use nuclear weapons if we need to win the other side saying that you can't frighten us. Well and Professor DAX I share that concern. And I'll be honest I spent the weekend also reading articles about the U.S. coming up with counter attacks and proposals of what they would do in response to some of these attacks. You know it's definitely a big concern. It's also an issue as you see the sea change in the economic trajectory in Europe and beyond. And some of this does come from the energy crisis. But suddenly we're talking about inflation that we have not seen since World War Two since potentially another time of incredible distress military intervention. How close are we to some sort of I do want to say hyper inflation but persistent inflationary impulse well above target in Germany in the euro area as they look to these alternative ways to suppress the peripheral region from getting out of control as they raise rates in the front. Well Europe is in a very very sharp economic downturn. The sharp decline of output in living standards also shows up as a rise of prices. But the the main fact is that the European economy is getting hammered by this by these sudden cut off of energy. And now to make it definitive. The destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline which I I would bet was a U.S. action perhaps U.S. and in Poland. This is going to stop there. That's that's a quite a statement as well. Why do you feel absolutely that. That was a U.S. action. What evidence do you have of that. Well first of all there's direct radar evidence that U.S. helicopters military helicopters that are normally based in Gdansk were circling over this area. We also had the threats from the United States earlier in this year that one way or another we are going to end Nord Stream. We also have a remarkable statement by Secretary Blinken last Friday in a press conference. He says This is also a tremendous opportunity. It's a strange way that Asari it's a strange way to talk if you're worried about the piracy on international infrastructure of vital significance. So I know this runs counter to our narrative. It runs. You're not allowed to say these things in. In the West. But the fact of the matter is all over the world when I talk to people they think the US of it what you want. And by the way even reporters on our papers that are involved tell me privately you're not. Well of course. It doesn't show up in our our media professor. But I want to get into tit for tat about what did or did not happen with RTS because I don't have the evidence and we don't have a counterbalance to this. There is an issue though that's at the heart of what you're saying which is a lack of trust in the United States a lack of cohesion in allies in the midst of incredible political as well as economic strife. I mean do you see the likelihood of working together at a time when there are such disparate interests and feelings of distrust. The biggest problem is that we have major geopolitical conflict. Not only U.S. and Russia but also U.S. and China. So I end again with a tremendous amount of provocation coming from the U.S. side as well. So we're breaking any sense of stability right now for the moment. Many in Europe are saying well the U.S. is our closest ally. We need to hold on. But watch what's happening politically. There is an upheaval in Europe. Country after country right now we're entering a period of enormous instability and word unstable in the United States as well. We went through an insurrection where we're still not past that. So we're entering the most unstable geopolitical era in many decades. We're entering the first hyperinflation in more than 40 years and we're entering the first escalation to the nuclear precipice in 60 years. 60 years. Exactly. This month was the Cuban Missile Crisis. And this is the most dangerous moment since the Cuban Missile Crisis. It's an extraordinary overload. And we see no attempt to tamp this down to quiet it down. Every day is about escalation. We're going to defeat the other side. We have our rights. We can stand up what we want. We have Speaker Pelosi flying to Taiwan. So many provocations in the midst of huge instability. Jeffrey I'll leave it there. Jeff Sachs thank you so much. Greatly greatly appreciate it John. We're getting a fiery response from this interview. Are you surprised. No I'm not. And you know this is what we do. It's surveillance is a different opinion out there. And I would call it small but there's a considered opinion out there internationally along his line again about the expansion of NATO. Too far too fast. I'll be as diplomatic as I can. Can we clarify. What we do is surveillance. We speak to experts about things that they are experts about. That's an economist not a rant about international relations. I will say it was a rant about international relations. But Jeff holds a special spot because he was the lead economic adviser to the failed Yeltsin experience. He has a huge Russian study now. After that you're right. We are in a lot of things there that are controversial. I heard very little about the actions of Vladimir Putin. Yes I heard very little about the rhetoric coming out of Russian leadership. I had very little about any of those things. And as for the article in The Atlantic the journalist at The Atlantic picked a quote from Jeffrey Sachs and the quote was as follows Since 1980 the U.S. has been at at least 15 overseas wars of choice went through several of them. While China has been a none and Russia only in wants Syria. Beyond the former Soviet Union. Now that of course excludes Georgia and of course excludes what's happened in Ukraine back in 2014 also and also in a sense opens the door to say well it wasn't beyond the former Soviet Union. So Georgia and Ukraine is okay. I think Tom incredibly incredibly complex. Some of the accusations that The Economist is making about international relations without any of evidence behind it whatsoever. The reason I'm deeply uncomfortable with someone like that saying those things is because they're presenting no evidence other than saying people don't want to talk about it because it runs counter to the popular and to that to the Nord Stream. Somehow that is right about the evidence was very if it turns out to be right then it turns out to be right. But as a journalist you don't say those things unless you have evidence to say that he's not a journalist. And that's why those things are not being said. But he's not a foreign policy expert either. And we shouldn't dress him up as well. This is Bloomberg. He's done a great job of reducing its short term dependence on Russian gas. And so I think that the added threats will create upward price pressure. It will continue that. But the recessionary fears the rampant inflation that you all have been talking about that creates a downward price pressure that keeps us more in balance. Virginia Mayor John Hughes global head of energy KPMG and really definitive on a race university and with their military experience on international economics and politics of hydrocarbons with futures up 32 Dow futures 231 the VIX comes in. Finally some optimism on the VIX thirty one point four five. But it would you wouldn't write home on at least help me here with the economic data that we see. It's a it's a deluge and we have some numbers. Farrell tells me they're important. They are important especially given what we have seen with services slowing down in tandem with goods. We'll get that later. We also get a bunch of housing data this week. But obviously the main point of the week is going to be a labor market report that non-farm payrolls coming out on Friday. How much does that really point to a slowing labor market. We heard there's some stunning numbers from Bruce Kurzman. Thank you for that. The gentleman from J.P. Morgan right now. No pack in our pack. Plus we go to World Kennedy who knows more than me. And it's real simple Will. It's about as you Bjarne Biran Brunei Kazakhstan Malaysia Mexico Oman South Sudan Sudan and Russia is OPEC plus. And yet everyone focuses on the path from Moscow to Riyadh. What does a path look like this morning. Well as you say there are 23 countries in this big OPEC plus group Tom. But the two that matter have always been Saudi Arabia and Russia at its heart. It's an alliance between Riyadh and Moscow to the world's two biggest oil exporters. And I think the fact that the meeting in person shows that it's very important for Saudi Arabia to keep this alliance going to keep the group together and to really think about what policy is going to be in the year ahead as we have huge things in the backdrop that you know global slowdown tightening monetary policy higher dollar which is putting huge pressure on oil prices. The development of the war in Ukraine. And it's going to be very interesting to see how radical a policy response we're going to see at this meeting the first face to face meeting since the pandemic on Wednesday. Well how much political pushback is there going to be if a big plus does go through with a million barrel production cut hike which is what we were talking about just months ago in the face of still inflation concerns worldwide. Wildfires are coming off a lot since the summer. And I think that's a concern clearly to OPEC producers and there is there is some worry that the world may be a little bit oversupplied but it's a little hard to see that when you look at the numbers. Demand is still fairly robust. But clearly OPEC feel the need to get ahead of things. So it will be interesting to see how Washington reacts. A million barrels a day I think it's worth pointing out it's almost 10 times the rate hike that came out of that meeting between Biden and Mohammed bin Salman earlier in the year. How much is Russia going to be a part of this particular OPEC plus meeting. Well the Russian energy minister be in person with them for this meeting. We don't know yet. That's not clear. We're still trying to get a final list of those people that will participate in person and those people who will participate virtually. He has been sanctioned by the U.S. but it's important to note he is not under sanctions in the E.U.. So it's very possible that he will be able to attend if he wants to. Well we are ever so fortunate to have you here with your team's work in Denmark and around the North Sea and over to the Baltic as well on Nord Stream and all of the upset of the rupture. I don't know if you're aware Will. We just spoke to Jeffrey Sachs in a hugely controversial interview where he basically implied the innuendo that the U.S. and Poland were involved in some form of rupture or damage to the pipeline. And it's created a firestorm for surveillance and social. What is Bloomberg's reporting on the damage of Nord Stream to. Well the reporting is that the damage is so severe that it will be very hard to ever repair these pipelines although the Russians have said recently that it would be reparable. We do not know for certain who did this. That's the important thing to say. But we do know it is sabotage and it was done deliberately. And it is hard to understand why those countries would want to would want to do that. Beyond that I don't think we know. I think we need to wait for people to investigate. And it's interesting that I think Sweden and other nearby countries are putting assets in play that may have a look at the pipeline and determine exactly what happened because beyond the fact that this was done deliberately. We do not know how it was done until we know how it was done. We cannot say definitively who did it. I've seen the reports of Sweden with. I'm going to call it undersea robots and even divers going down to look as it may somewhat close. Yeah that's right. And it's possible it is. That that's where we can send people down that probes down there and. Right. You know if that happens we will quickly be able to probably build a picture of how this was done. And as I say once we know how it is done we may get closer to knowing for sure who did it. Although a lot of people have their views and many people in Europe including the Poles have pointed towards Moscow. Will Kennedy thank you so much for your reporting into all of your team following this hugely controversial story. What a firestorm we saw off of the conversation with a gentleman who was with Yeltsin years ago but has changed over the years. Well it becomes very difficult. First of all it's really important not to make any allegations without tangible proof. If we do not have tangible proof which we do not then we should not be making this whole sessions. And I think that that's full stop. And I think whoever we have on it applies to them as well. There is an issue at this moment as you try to figure out who did it and what is behind it is the potential for escalation and that kind of concern whether with respect particularly to Moscow. Right. I mean especially with fingers pointing there of what kind of response this is and the fact that we've got energy ministers in the European Union speaking in Luxembourg and talking about how do we deal with a very difficult winter. And the idea that we cannot rely on Russia anymore at all for energy needs. I think you've brought it up really well. The calendar matters and it is the first business day of October and all of a sudden winter is upon us. I've seen different reports. And you know they're as good as the weather in New York City. I'm really not sure other than it is frankly is Professor Sachs mentioned it's a sobering time. We can all agree on that. It's a sobering time. And I think that you know his remit at least in terms of what he's a professor in economics it's a fund out for a very interesting time in there as well. In a revolutionary time if you take a look at inflation rates unseen since what we have seen since World War Two at least in Europe. How do you grapple with that after becoming accustomed to Federal Reserve intervention ECB intervention on the other side on lowering rates further. And that has always been the playbook. And this is a totally new world playbook as a date is we go to the jobs report on Friday. And what we can say is sterling with a bid continuing years through the morning we had a 111 Lisa now 112 25 stronger sterling off the news closer and even yen is stronger as well against pretty much flat dollars this morning. So here's one big debate. How much will Japanese officials be willing to come in and keep that same reporting. Yes. If it is it it was a 45 or is this just a controlled weakening in order to wait to buy time for the dollar to depreciate. Going to go. We'll talk about it tomorrow. But one calculation is the wealth of Japan is so great they've gotten many tranches of intervention they could do if they choose to do it. The eventual move slow continues on radio and television on this Monday to jobs day on Friday. Stay with us. This is Bloomberg.