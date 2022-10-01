After the Crash, There Will Be Consequences: Crypto IRL
When an industry loses $2 trillion dollars some questions need to be asked. What went wrong? How does the industry rebuild? And what will the future look like? In the first episode of Crypto IRL, hosts Tim Stenovec and Katie Greifeld sit down with Bloomberg Managing Editor for Crypto Stacy-Marie Ishmael and Chief Strategy Officer of CoinShares, Meltem Demirors, to unpack it all. Watch Crypto IRL on Fridays at 8 p.m. New York time on Bloomberg Quicktake, and at 8:30 p.m. on Bloomberg TV. And it’s always streaming at www.bloomberg.com/qt. (Source: Bloomberg)