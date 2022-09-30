F1 Group CEO: Interests Already Exceeding Pre-Pandemic Levels
The Formula One Singapore Grand Prix is set to see its biggest turnout since the first night race in 2008. Back in August, a government official told reporters ticket sales to the first race in the city in 3 years surpassed that of the previous race in 2019. Formula One Group Chief Executive Officer Stefano Domenicali told Bloomberg's Haslinda Amin that the interest from fans, sponsors and partners has already exceeded pre-pandemic levels. (Source: Bloomberg)