F1 Group CEO: Interests Already Exceeding Pre-Pandemic Levels

Stefano let's take a look at F1 post-Covid. I mean are we really back to normal. Well actually I would say so in the most part of the place. We are going. And this is great because we F1 has to navigate through difficult to years. But we were able to you know to accomplish our mission. We we were able to do world champions around the world despite Covid was different from region to region. And we were very strict in applying know sort of bubble approach respect and of course the protocol of the different countries. And I think that we need to be proud of it because to navigate in that such a hard time and seen the growth of F1 being so strong it's a reward for all the people involved in this business. It is a business like you said it is about profitability. Is profitability where you want it to be. Is it back to pre Covid levels. I would say if you look at the numbers. I would say yes even better. But as always in life in a constructive way. We are never happy because we need to strive for the perfection we need to strive for better growth but the level and the quality of of the business today is very very high. The profitability around all of us is super. And as always in life better than words are facts that have proven that we never had so many partners not only with the Formula One but also with the teams. We never had so many requests from different promoters around the world to host races around the globe. These are sign of an incredible and intense growth of our sport in terms of also awareness. We are more and more younger generation and female looking at our sport. It's a great responsibility from one side but these are great energy that we can share with all the people that loves our sport. Even sports will have to navigate geopolitics. It is a complicated world. You suspended for instance the races in Russia is that likely to persist. Well you know this fight we are not a political organization. We want to just focus on the positive values which sport is bringing to the society. Of course we cannot denied that. We need to look around with it and see what is the status of the world. And I think that it was pretty clear that with regards to the Russian situation without being too specific it was impossible for us to have a race in this context. Any level would see other things with development but for sure we want to focus you know the fact that the sport has to highlight the positive positivity of our society we are all around the world to talk about the great intense fight on the track between great sportsmen. Like you know we know that the lengths around F1 is huge and therefore everything that can happen in the countries we are going will have an incredible power because you know everyone is watching. And therefore that's what I'm saying. It's very relevant because we go or you know in all the countries around the world. But then we will see if certain things that has to move in it with regards to the process to say will happen because with us being there everyone is looking. What will it take for you to reverse that decision. What will it take for you to take the races back to Russia. Well it's difficult to say today. I think we are not in a situation where it's pretty clear that this moment that we cannot think to come back. But you know sport has been always positive. If and I really hope we can come back means that the situation has improved dramatically. And this is really the hope that we should all have. China of course the other market has been suspended for three years and that's because of Covid. Any indication in your conversations in China that it could return sometime soon. Well of course as you have seen we have China back in the calendar next year. And you know we would like to be back as soon as possible. We need to respect The constraints that the government put in place and we are looking forward for for having you know the latest information we want to be there and of course respectful of the decision of the country. And if we are ready for it for it. You talk about next year it looks pretty good. 24 rounds. How do you decide who's in who's out. That's a good question. The good point is that today we are in a situation where we need to say who's in who's out. In the past. Actually we not going that in that position. I think that decisions related to being balanced being a world championship in having races in all different continents. As you know we would like to go back to Africa as soon as the condition will allow us to go back in terms of finding the right partners and the right continuity because we if we go back we need to stay there for a long time. We need to check the balance between the traditional races with new promoters that wants to host races with an incredible level of energy and a level of professionality. And of course its relevant If our partners our teams and our business has interests in the different parts of the world. And I would say 24 seems a big calendar is a huge number. Actually it's the biggest in terms of what F1 has been able to deploy since it was born. But that shows the level of interest that today we have.