WELCOME TO TRIPLE TAKE. ONE TOPIC, THREE ANGLES. TODAY, THE END OF THE MONTH, QUARTER. WHILE RIDE. CENTRAL BANK STARTED TO DELIVER THE DETERMINED MESSAGE, LOOK, THEY ARE RAISING RATES IN THE LONG HAUL AND WILL BATTLE INFLATION. THAT IS THE FOCUS. WE HAVE SEEN RESULTS WITH THE WORST MONTH SINCE 2020 AND THE LOWEST LEVEL SINCE NOVEMBER 2020. ROMAINE: THE FED TRYING TO FIGHT INFLATION AND AN ATTEMPTED NORMALIZATION, SOMETHING WE HAVE NOT HAD FOR THE LAST 10 TO 12 YEARS. WE WILL TALK ABOUT THE CROSS THAT PERFORMANCE FOR Q3. WE WILL TALK ABOUT CREDIT MARKET CONCERNS, A BIG DEBATE. CREDIT MARKETS, OK? REDLINES? WORRY? THEN THE FINANCIAL TIGHTENING, NOT ONLY IN THE U.S., BUT AROUND THE WORLD WITH CENTRAL BANKS WORLDWIDE WITH A FEW OUTLIERS TIGHTENING AND TIGHTENING AGGRESSIVELY. I WANT TO GO BACK TO VALUATIONS, BECAUSE A LOT OF FOLKS ARE LOOKING FOR BARGAINS AND BEAR MARKET RALLIES. LOOK AT THE CHART. S & P 500. FORWARD P/E RATIO. 16. THAT SEEMS REASONABLE. ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU CONSIDER WE ARE ABOUT 20 A LITTLE WHILE AGO. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE LONG-TERM AVERAGES AND A THE TROUGHS IN THE PAST YEARS, UC 16, WELL, MAYBE THAT IS NOT ENOUGH. TAYLOR: WELL SAID. THAT'S A GREAT SET UP FOR OUR SENIOR MARKETS EDITOR WHO JOINS US NOW. TALK TO US ABOUT THESE VALUATIONS. THIS WAS A QUARTER OF A HUGE REWRITING IN THE WAY WE ARE VALUING THAT. -- READ RATING IN THE WAY WE ARE VALUING THAT. > > YES, IT IS ACTUALLY THE THIRD STRAIGHT QUARTERLY DECLINE. THAT IS RARE. THE LAST TIME WAS 2008. NOT SOMETHING YOU SEE OFTEN. I AGREE WITH ROMAINE. EVALUATIONS ARE INTERESTING. IF YOU'RE LOOKING AT FORD VALUATIONS, NOBODY TRUSTS THOSE FORWARD INVESTMENTS. SO HOW MUCH FAITH CAN YOU PUT IN WHAT APPEARS TO BE ON THE SURFACE A CHEAP EQUITY MARKET, OR CHEAPER THAN AVERAGE FROM WHAT WE HAVE SEEN RECENTLY. YOU HAVE ANNOUNCEMENTS FROM NIKE, FEDEX, CARMAX, MICRON, THERE IS THIS SENSE THAT THE MARKET IS PRICING IN EARNINGS THAT WILL BE BELOW WHAT WE ARE EXPECTING, NOT JUST THE REST OF THE YEAR, BUT NEXT YEAR. CAROLINE: WE WILL SEE NIKE AND OTHERS GET HIT BY A STRONG U.S. DOLLAR. PEOPLE ARE SPEAKING TO YOU, IT IS ABOUT EARNINGS, CLARITY FROM THE FED AND WHEN WE GET PULLBACK? > > A LITTLE BIT OF THIS AND THAT. THE DOLLAR RALLY IS FRONT AND FOREMOST. ANOTHER DECENT PIECE OF TRIVIA IS FIFTH STRAIGHT GAME FOR THE BLOOMBERG DOLLAR INDEX. THAT HAS NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. THE DATA ONLY GOES BACK TO 2005, BUT THAT GIVES YOU AN IDEA OF HOW LONG-LASTING THIS DOLLAR STRENGTH HAS BEEN. WHAT PEOPLE ARE TALKING ABOUT IS THIS RID THEM OF THIS BEAR MARKET WHERE YOU HAVE A NASTY PLUNGE FOR A FEW WEEKS, THEN A FEROCIOUS REBOUND. IT DOESN'T GET YOU BACK TO THE TOP, THEN ANOTHER NASTY PLUNGE. IT HAS BEEN A STRAIGHT LINE DOWN SINCE THE MIDDLE OF AUGUST. WHAT GOES UP, MY PODCAST, HE IS EXPECTING A BEAR MARKET RALLY PERHAPS. ROMAINE: [INDISCERNIBLE] HE IS PRETTY SMART. I AM CURIOUS. THIS IS NOT A CRASH. IT HAS BEEN A LONG UNWIND. YOU CAN LOOK BACK AT THE RALLY IN JUNE AND JULY AND MAYBE MAKE A CASE THAT OK, THERE WAS SOMETHING MORE THEY ARE, BUT WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE SLOPE FEED FROM MARCH, APRIL ON DAY-TO-DAY, IT HAS BEEN RELATIVELY THAT WAY. > > SLOW-MOTION CRASH, SLOW-MOTION TRAIN WRECK. ROMAINE: YEAH. > > MANY PEOPLE ARE HOPING FOR THAT INCREDIBLY UGLY CAPITULATION DAY WHERE WE ARE DOWN MORE THAN WE HAVE BEEN. ROMAINE: DO YOU THINK WE WILL GET THAT? I DON'T MEAN TO INTERRUPT. DO YOU THINK WE WILL GET THE TREE SYSTEMIC MOMENT WHERE EVERYTHING -- > > THERE HAVE BEEN SEVERAL DAYS WHERE IT FELT LIKE THAT WAS IT, BUT THE FIX IS LOWER -- VIX IS LOWER. IT IS ABOVE 30, BUT TO GET THAT SIGNAL FOR CAPITULATION, YOU WANT TO SEE SELL EVERYTHING AND PEOPLE PAY UP FOR THE OUR INTUITIVE PROTECTION. WE HAVE NOT CHECKED ALL -- FOR THE VOLATILITY PROTECTION WE HAVE NOT CHECKED ALL THE BOXES BEFORE WE CAN REALLY BE COMFORTABLE IN THINKING THAT IS IT. ROMAINE: WE DID HAVE THAT BIG SPIKE IN THE INDEX ISSUE THAT TRACKS THE BOND MARKET VOLATILITY. I WONDER WHY WERE NOT SEEING MORE OF A CORRELATION BETWEEN THAT AND THE FIX -- VIX. > > PEOPLE ARE HEDGING IN OTHER WAYS. THEIR BIG SHORTS IN THE FUTURES MARKET, HEDGING ON INDIVIDUAL NAMES, AND IT IS BEARISH POSITIONING, SENTIMENT, SO THERE IS NOT AS MUCH EXPOSURE YOU NEED TO HEDGE AGAINST FROM THE INDEX LEVEL. ROMAINE: THANKS. WRAPPING UP WHAT HAPPENING Q3. MAYBE THERE ARE CRACKS WE SHOULD BE PAYING ATTENTION TO. ARE THERE ANY BROAD RISKS EASY RIGHT NOW IN THAT SPACE? > > THERE IS. WELL, TWO THINGS, YES, THERE ARE CRACKS. THIS IS THE FIRST WEEK WE REALLY STARTED TO SEE THOSE CRACKS. WE HAVE BEEN WATCHING DOLLAR PRICES FALL YIELDS GO UP, BUT WE HAVE NOT BEEN SEEING THAT SPREAD WIDENING I WOULD HAVE EXPECTED, AND SUDDENLY THIS WEEK, YOU KNOW, AS I TALKED TO THE TRADERS AND WE ARE GETTING CLOSE TO THE MARKET, I KEPT HEARING WORST EVER CAPITULATION, SOME FOR SELLING. WE ARE FINALLY STARTING TO HEAR THOSE WORDS THAT YOU NEED TO HEAR TO FEEL LIKE WE ARE GOING TO FLUSH THIS THING OUT. TAYLOR: IT IS INTERESTING BECAUSE WE WERE CHATTING ABOUT THIS AND I WAS NOTING TO YOUR POINT THAT UP UNTIL THIS WEEK WE HAVE NOT SEEN MASSIVE SPREAD WIDENING. TO HIS CREDIT, WHEN HE WAS POINTING OUT THE LOBO MARKET AND ILL-LIQUIDITY AND OTHER MARKET SECTORS. OUTSIDE CREDIT SPREADS, WHAT ARE THOSE SIGNALS. OUR CRACK STARTING TO APPEAR? > > YOU HAVE THE CREDIT SPREADS, TRADERS ARE SAYING THIS IS THE WORST LIQUIDITY I HAVE EVER SEEN. THIS IS 2008 TYPE OF LIQUIDITY. THEY CAN'T TRANSACT. PEOPLE WANT TO HEDGE. PEOPLE WANT TO GET THINGS DONE IN THE MARKETPLACE AND THEY CANNOT. THE OTHER THINGS IS THESE DEALS ARE NOT GETTING DONE. WE ALL KNOW OUT LIGHT THE FLOW HAS BEEN IN NEW DEALS, SPECIFICALLY IN HIGH-YIELD SO FAR THIS YEAR, BUT NOW WE ARE SEEING DEALS THAT WERE GOING FROM THE HIGH-YIELD MARKET GETTING DONE IN THE BANK LOAN MARKET GETTING DONE AND IN THE PRIVATE MARKET, AND WHERE HEARING THAT THEY'RE NOT GETTING DONE AT ALL. SO THAT WILL LEAVE AN OVERHANG, AND THAT IS STARTING TO FEEL LIKE A CRACK. CAROLINE: TO THAT POINT, THE ILL-LIQUIDITY AND INABILITY TO TRANSACT, IS THAT FILTERING BROADLY INTO INVESTMENT-GRADE? AT WHAT POINT CAN PEOPLE DECIDE THIS LOOKS APPETIZING AND I DO WANT TO BUY? > > WHAT IS MOST AMAZING IS IT WASN'T FX AND GLOBAL MARKETS THIS WEEK, SO IT'S NOT JUST HIGH-YIELD. IT WAS EMERGING MARKETS, BANK LOANS . IT HAS BEEN ACROSS THE MARKET. TO SEE IT ACROSS THE MARKET, SO THERE WAS REAL FORCE SELLING THAT CAME OUT OF LOSSES IN THE U.K.? > > I WAS LOOKING AT THE DATA COMING OUT, THE VOLUMES IN THE FLOWS AND I CANNOT FIND THE QUARTERLY DATA, BUT ON THIS MONTH ALONE IN SEPTEMBER, WE ONLY SAW SOMETHING LIKE $79 BILLION TO $89 BILLION WORTH OF DEALS IN THE NINE STATES AND THAT WAS HALF OF WHAT WE HAD ANTICIPATED INTO THIS MONTH. THERE IS A SENSE THAT IF THE CREDIT MARKETS ARE NOT CRACKING TO THE EXTENT OF BREAKING DOWN THAT THERE IS NO INCENTIVE FOR A LOT OF FOLKS TO COME OFF THE SIDELINES JUST YET. GREXIT YEAH -- > > YEAH, BUT I WOULD SOMEWHAT DISAGREE WITH THAT BECAUSE WE ARE HITTING A YOUR LEVEL THAT IF YOU ARE A LONG-TERM INVESTOR, IT IS STARTING TO GET INTERESTING. RIGHT? SO I THINK YOU HAVE TO STEP BACK HERE A LITTLE BIT AND SAY, OK, IS 6% FOR TRIPLE B BONDS THAT I CAN REASON WE THINK WILL BE A LONG-TERM SURVIVOR, IS THAT ENOUGH? IS 9.5% FOR HIGH-YIELD, IS THAT ENOUGH TO BE PATIENT, ESPECIALLY IF I CAN BUY IT AT $.50 ON THE DOLLAR. ARE WE STARTING TO HIT AN ABSOLUTE YIELD LEVEL WHERE THAT CARRIES JUST ENOUGH TO BE PATIENT? CAROLINE: WE WANT TO SAY THANK YOU SO MUCH. WE WILL SPEAK WITH SOMETHING ABOUT THE MARKETS IN THE CRACKS. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ROMAINE: WELCOME BACK. THIRD TAKE. TYPING FINANCIAL CONDITIONS. -- TIGHTENING FINANCIAL CONDITIONS. WE TOOK A DEEPER DIVE INTO THE COBLE DOES GLOBAL CREDIT ISSUES. WE WANT TO MOVE ON. TAYLOR: LET'S DO THAT. ONE MEASURE OF SUCCESS COULD BE QT IN THE RATE HIKES. THEY HAVE MANAGED TO TIGHTEN SOME OF THESE FINANCIAL CONDITIONS IF WE THINK GREEN IS LOOSE AND THIS IS ALL MASSIVE ACUTE INFINITY THAT WE HAVE HERE AND FINALLY HE TURNED THE CORNER AND 2022 YOU HAVE A LOT OF THE DOLLAR STRENGTH, A LOT OF VOLATILITY, AND THE FED PULLING BACK, AND WERE GOING BACK NOW AND FINDING SOME OF THE TIGHTEST LEVELS WE HAVE SEEN SINCE THE BOTTOMING OUT OF EQUITY MARKETS IN JUNE, AND ONE MEASURE THIS COULD BE DEEMED A SUCCESS. CAROLINE: SUCCESS, BUT IS IT PUTTING TOO MUCH PRESSURE ON THE FINANCIAL MARKETS AND WHAT ARE THE IMPACTS OF THAT? GREAT SET UP. LET'S TALK WITH BILL LEE. HE IS STAYING UP INCREDIBLY LATE OR GETTING UP INCREDIBLY EARLY FOR US IN ASIA. IT IS GREAT TO HAVE YOUR VOICE ON. MANY PEOPLE ARE STARTING TO CITE THIS AS A LAG EFFECT ON THE SUPREME TYPING WE HAVE SEEN HAS YET TO RUN THROUGH THE SYSTEM. ARE YOU WORRIED ABOUT THAT? > > WE LEARNED THAT MANTRA IN GRADUATE SCHOOL AND ECONOMIST 101 THAT WE DO NOT KNOW HOW LONG IT WILL TAKE FOR MONETARY POLICY TO TAKE EFFECT. BECAUSE OF THE TRANSPARENCY OF CENTRAL BANKS AROUND THE WORLD, THEY HAVE TELEGRAPHED THEIR INTENTIONS, AND MARKETS ARE MOVING QUICKLY. THESE LINES HAVE SHORTENED TREMENDOUSLY. THE VOLATILITY COMES ABOUT BECAUSE WHAT PEOPLE DO NOT UNDERSTAND ABOUT CENTRAL-BANK TIGHTENING IS THE MAIN CONTRIBUTOR TO THIS UNCERTAINTY. HOW MUCH TALK TRANSLATES INTO TOUGH ACTION AND HOW LONG WITH THE TOUGH ACTION BE REQUIRED TO BRING THAT INFLATION DOWN. THAT IS WHERE THE UNKNOWN IS. RIGHT NOW, BECAUSE THE FED LACKS CREDIBILITY COME AROUND THE WORLD, I AM HEARING FROM INVESTORS AND OFFICIALS THAT THE FED LACK OF CREDIBILITY MEANS JEROME POWELL HAS TWO CHANNEL PAUL VOLCKER. PAUL VOLCKER, IT WAS NOBODY BELIEVE THE FED AT ALL. NOBODY EVER BELIEVED WE WOULD GET INFLATION BELOW DOUBLE DIGITS. WE ARE NO WHERE NEAR THAT NOW. YET, THE MARKETS HAVE NEVER SEEN A TIGHTENING CYCLE, SO WE HAVE NOT LIVED THROUGH IT. THERE IS NO MUSCLE MEMORY ABOUT WHAT IT TAKES TO BRING INFLATION DOWN, AND THAT IS THE KEY. THE FED BELIEVED THAT THEY WILL ACTUALLY DO WHAT THEY SAY THEY WILL DO AND PEOPLE SAY MY GOD, GOING TO GET LAID OFF IN THREE MONTHS OR SIX MONTHS, I BETTER START SPENDING AND SAVING AND THEN YOU WILL SEE INFLATION COME DOWN QUICKLY, EVEN THE CORE ELEMENTS. ROMAINE: I'M CURIOUS ABOUT THE REACTION FUNCTION AMONG CENTRAL BANKS OUTSIDE THE FED WHETHER THE CENTRAL BANKS HAVE STARTED TO TYPE AND TYPE AGGRESSIVELY ARE DOING SO SPECIFIC WITH THE MINDSET UNDER THEIR OWN INFLATION ISSUES OR THEY ARE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO THE DEVALUATION OF THEIR CURRENCY RELATIVE TO THE DOLLAR AND TO THE MORE AGGRESSIVE NATURE RELATIVELY SPEAKING OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE? > > BINGO, REMAIN. THAT IS THE BIG QUESTION. THE CONSENSUS VIEW IN ASIA IS INFLATION DIFFERS AROUND THE WORLD. IN THE U.S., A LOT OF IT IS DEMAND DRIVEN AND THE FED IS TRYING TO CONTAIN DEMAND. THE ECB HAS A LESS EASY VICTORY, BECAUSE MORE THAN HALF OF THAT INFLATION IS COMING ABOUT BECAUSE OF SUPPLY ENERGY CONSIDERATIONS, THE WAR IN UKRAINE, AND UNCERTAINTY CAUSED BY HOW HIGH ENERGY PRICES WILL GO AND WHETHER THEY WILL SOLVE I'VE THE WINTER OR NOT, THE ECB TASK IS ONE OF THAT IS CONSTRAINED TO SUPPLY, BUT THEY HAVE TO BE CAREFUL, BECAUSE ONCE THEY FRACTURED THE EURO, AND THE FRAGMENTATION IS THE MOST DOMINANT THEME WE HEAR FROM PRESIDENT LAGARDE, AND WHY IT IS SHE IS SO HESITANT TO USE QT ALONG WITH THE FED, THEY DO NOT WANT TO CAUSE ITALIAN AND GREEK SPREADS THE BLOWOUT AND CAUSE ANOTHER EUROPEAN DEBT CRISIS. > > WE WERE SPEAKING WITH ANOTHER GUEST TO ECHOED SIMILAR THOUGHTS. CENTRAL BANKS DO QT BETTER, AND THERE IS A BETTER CHANCE OF SUCCESS WHEN THEY ARE DEALING WITH THE MAN INFLATION VERSUS SUPPLY INFLATION. DOES THAT MEAN IN YOUR OPINION THAT THE FED HAS A RELATIVELY BETTER SHOT THAN ANYONE ELSE AT MAKING QT A SUCCESS? > > I HAVE BEEN ADVOCATING FOR A MORE AGGRESSIVE POSTURE ON QT FOR A LONG TIME. FOR THE FIRST TIME COME THE FED HAS AN INTEREST RATE CHANNEL IN A QUANTITATIVE CHANNEL, BUT OUR EXPERIENCE WITH QT HAS BEEN MISERABLE BECAUSE ESSENTIALLY THE NEW YORK THAT SCREWED UP BY NOT HAVING THE ADEQUATE PLUMBING IN PLACE TO ALLOW THE REPO MARKETS TO SURVIVE QT. RIGHT NOW, WE HOPE THEY HAVE CORRECTED THOSE MISTAKES AND WE WILL SEE WHETHER THE REAPER MARKETS WILL SUFFER ARE NOT, BUT QT IS A VALUABLE INSTRUMENT THAT THE FED SHOULD NOT BE PUTTING IN THE BACKGROUND. CAROLINE: BIG, WE WANT YOUR GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE OF WHAT IS THE WILDCARD OF THE CHINESE ECONOMY OF THE SECOND-BIGGEST ECONOMY, SLUNG AT THE RATE IT IS? WHAT ARE THE RAMIFICATIONS OF THAT ACROSS ASIA IN THE WORLD AS WELL? > > IT SEEMS LIKE THINGS ARE BEING ACCELERATED BECAUSE OF WHAT IS GOING ON, EVEN CHINA, WHERE WE DO NOT HAVE A LOT OF TRANSPARENCY. WHAT WE SEE ARE THOSE DEMOGRAPHIC AND STRUCTURAL FACTORS THAT ARE RESTRAINING GROWTH IN THE CHINESE ECONOMY COMPLETELY ACCELERATED BY THE ZERO COVID POLICY. SO RIGHT NOW WE SEE THE CHINESE ECONOMY SLOWING TO A TO HANDLE, POSITIVE ONE HANDLE, AND XI JINPING HAVING TO DOES REALLY MAINTAIN HIS MANDATE, THE MANDATE OF THE PEOPLE, WHICH IS TO SAY YOU SUPPORT THE CHINESE ECONOMY AND I WILL GIVE YOU GROWTH. THAT PROMISE IS FAST DISAPPEARING GOING INTO THE PEOPLE'S CONGRESS, BUT ASIA IS NOT JUST CHINA. WHAT WE HAVE LEARNED IN THE MILKEN ASIAN CONFERENCE IS COLLECTIVELY, IT REPRESENTS THE FIFTH-LARGEST IN THE WORLD ALONG WITH KOREA, AND ASEAN IS SUFFERING FROM THE EXODUS OF MANUFACTURING FROM CHINA, SO INTRA-ASEAN AND INTER-ASEAN INVESTMENT FLOWS HAVE RISEN TREMENDOUSLY. TAYLOR: WHO IS EXPORTING INFLATION TO WHO? [LAUGHTER] > > WELL, IF YOU TALK TO EVERYONE OUTSIDE THE U.S., IT IS THE U.S. DOLLAR STRENGTH THAT IS CAUSING INFLATION TO BE WORSE EVERYWHERE ELSE. AND THEY ARE QUITE RIGHT TO SAY THAT, BUT THE POSITION OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE HAS BEEN WE ARE THE U.S. CENTRAL BANK AND WE HAVE TO LOOK AT WHAT'S GOING ON IN THE WORLD, BUT WE NEED TO TAKE CARE OF OUR OWN AND YOU BETTER DO OUR SAME. TAYLOR: IT WAS OUR PLEASURE. THANK YOU FOR STAYING UP FOR US. CAROLINE: WE HAVE BREAKING NEWS. ROB HAD PARTIALLY OR COMPLETELY CLOSE FIVE OFFICES. ROMAINE: THIS IS INTERESTING. WE KNEW THEY WERE DOING SOUNDS RESTRUCTURING -- SOME RESTRUCTURING. IT WILL BE A BIGGER AND MORE COSTLY RESTRUCTURING, POSITIVE DOUBLE THE ESTIMATES FROM BEFORE , AND IT WILL ADD TO THAT DRUMBEAT OF A LOT OF COMPANY SCALING BACK. THEY HAVE GONE THROUGH MASSIVE LAYOFFS AND CUTBACKS DURING THE FINANCIAL CRISIS, BUT THAT DRIP, DRIP, DRIP, YOU WONDER WHAT THIS WILL ACCELERATE FOR THESE COMPANIES. TAYLOR: AND SO DO THE PRESSURES ON THE COMMERCIAL SECTOR. WE ARE HAVING A LOT OF CONVERSATIONS ABOUT IT EARLIER THIS WEEK, ABOUT THIS PUSHBACK TO THE OFFICES AND WILL CERTAINLY WE ARE NOT SEEING THAT. ROMAINE: I AM EAGER TO SEE WHAT THIS EARNINGS SEASON BRINGS ON THE COMMENTARY THAT THESE COMPANIES GET. WE HAVE ALREADY HAD A LOT OF WARNINGS, AND YOU FACTOR IN SOME OF THE MACRO DATA, WHICH I SAID IS STILL STRONG, RIGHT. STILL MAKING MONEY COME STILL SPINNING, BUT THERE DOES SEEM TO BE NURSES ABOUT THESE CORPORATIONS THAT NEED TO TYPE THESE BELTS NOW. YOU WONDER WHAT THEY SEE IN THE MONTHS AHEAD. CAROLINE: NOT GROWTH AT ALL COSTS ANYMORE. WHAT IS INTERESTING IS ALSO WHETHER THEIR OPENING AND DOING 2021 AND HAVING OFFICES IN NEW YORK AND SEATTLE AND CALIFORNIA-BASED COMPANY AND THEY HAVE MANAGED THE FINANCIAL HUBS. WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR US, FOR A MIDTOWN AND YORK? ROMAINE: ROBINHOOD HAS ITS OWN ISSUESROMAINE:, BUT YOU MENTIONED THAT EXPANSION. HOW MANY COMPANIES HAVE WE TALKED ABOUT WHO DID MAJOR EXPANSIONS AND HOW MANY WILL HAVE TO SCALE BACK? TAYLOR: TRIPLE TAKE NEXT WEEK. OUR FINAL CHECK IS NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > THE COMPANY IS OUT FOR AN IPO. > > WE KNEW IT WAS COMING INTO THE LOWER BILLION DOLLAR VALUATION. BRINGING BACK EXPECTATIONS. STOCKS SLUMP. THE FACT THAT THEY STILL WANT TO BE TAKING ON THESE TURBULENT MARKETS. ROMAINE -- ROMAIN: WE KNEW THIS WAS THE PLAN ALL ALONG, BUT THE IDEA THEY WOULD CHOOSE NOW, THERE WOULD BE A BIG RUNWAY THEY WOULD HAVE TO DO. THE MARKETS WILL HAVE MAY BE PIVOTED. CAROLINE: WE PUSH AHEAD TO THE FOURTH QUARTER. WHAT A THIRD QUARTER WE JUST WRAPPED UP. WHAT STRESSED THAT WE STARTED TO SEE IN THE SYSTEM. WORRIES COMING FROM LUNA SALES.