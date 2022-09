00:00

I talk to investors across the industry here they were so excited about leveraged loans floating rate and now you're seeing that idea really come home to roost. And so how does this Apollo deal really fit into the broader picture here and add to the pains the banks are feeling and the leverage loan market. Absolutely. I think there is definitely a couple moving parts there. I would say the most important thing to consider when we're looking at the leveraged buyout pipeline is that a lot of these deals were underwritten many many months ago. In the case of this bright spot Apollo deal it was last year before the markets you know experienced so much volatility. And what that means is that the banks promise the borrowers that they were going to get these deals done at a certain interest rate which is now way lower than what interest rates are in the market today. And that's forcing banks to have to offer deals at very very steep discounts. Olivia how far away are we from figuring out the clearing prices of some of these deals. And it's not just what's happening with bride speed. There's a pipeline of these deals as you just described them coming down towards us. There is always a period of inertia where people aren't prepared to accept the new price. But do you think ultimately that we will see this get done. And if it does get done what kind of yield do you think we're gonna have to be looking at. Yeah I know. That's a great question. And the most important thing to consider when thinking about that is that like a year or two ago investors are really really hunting for yield and they were happy to lend to highly levered businesses because of those juicy yields that they were able to get. Now you have like investment grade bonds trading at you know a 5 percent yield like highest in like 13 years. And that's causing investors to really shift their priority towards higher rated debt and away from this like a riskier buyout debt. So what that means is that it's going to take a lot more to entice them to be willing to buy and that is going to really push up yields. I don't have a crystal ball but Citrix for example just price at a yield of about 10 percent. And then early pricing discussions for bright speed also suggest a yield of 10 percent. But right now what we're hearing is is that there's not much demand for the deal. So that definitely could change through the marketing process marketing process. But the reality is and I love guys question about you know what is the clearing price. Because you saw Elliot swoop in and Citrix for example. So are you seeing kind of classical distress buyers at this point come in and say you know there is a point at which we are ready to buy. But the banks are just going to take it. Yeah I mean we've seen some really interesting things happen like Elliot coming in and buying the debt for its own private equity buyout. And then for this deal with bright speed Apollo is funding that equity check with a loan. So we're seeing like a lot of really interesting things happening in order to get these deals done. At what level it clears though is going to change as the volatility in the market changes.