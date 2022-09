00:00

What did you learn in the course of your reporting on Thursday. Today we reported that Tony Blevins Apple's longtime vice president pick Durant been at the company for about twenty two years or so. He is leaving the company after he appeared in a very viral video that aired earlier this month on Instagram and tick tock. And in the video he made some crude comments. This is a tick tock an Instagram account by a creator named Daniel Mack. He goes up to people at car shows in Beverly Hills. Elsewhere in the world goes up to people and asks them if they're driving a fairly expensive car. What they do for a living. And Blevins response was clearly not in line with what Apple felt was acceptable leading to his departure now from the company. As you said Tony Blevins is a senior executive essentially head of procurement for Apple. That's a massive role. What projects is he been involved in. What deals has he done for the company. Yeah absolutely. Blevins has been head of procurement for Apple. And what that means is he does all the supplier agreements and partner agreements for many of Apple's products particularly the iPhone the iPod and some of their other mobile devices. So I'll give you an example of the global star deal that Apple did earlier this month or announced earlier this month as part of the new satellite emergency SJW feature for the iPhone 14 and 14 pro. That was overseen by blood. And Blevins did the complex negotiations related to Apple sourcing 5G Qualcomm modems for the latest iPhone units. He also did deals with Intel Samsung Display Imagination Technologies. Any of the big suppliers that you've heard of it was his responsibility to get those components ahead of the competition and at better prices than the competition leading to Apple strong margins. Some people in the company say he's even irreplaceable given how important he was to Apple's bottom line and their product roadmap. Mark what do we know about how Apple dealt with this issue internally and what has Apple is response been to all reporting. So the video was first published on Ticktock on September 5th and on Instagram on September 6th after the video became public which by the way it has well over a million views on tech talk and over 40000 comments on Instagram. So I'd quantify it as fairly viral. People within the Apple operations and procurement organizations reported the video to Apple's Human Resources Department which then enacted an investigation into the situation. We're told that this month Jeff Williams Apple's CEO chief operating officer made a decision that Blevins would be leaving the company. And today I spoke to Blevins. He issued a statement which is in our story. It's a form of an apology that you can read in the article itself. And I spoke to Apple as well. And Apple confirmed that Blevins would be leaving the iPhone maker.