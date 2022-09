00:00

Hi my name's Eric Roston. I'm a climate reporter here at Bloomberg Green which is Bloomberg News is global news unit focused on climate change. I'm here today with Sonia Hernandez who is vice president for Sustainable Development and ESG at the National Bank of Canada and Aldo Rahmani who is head of sustainable finance at the European Investment Bank. This has been a bewildering time to focus on climate disclosure because there's so much going on in the United States in Canada in Europe and beyond. And I wanted to tee up today's discussion with just like a couple of quick facts. One is in a report released by the global nonprofit GDP which tracks corporate disclosures on climate change. Earlier this month they found that Canada Canadian companies ranked bottom among G7 countries in the number of climate targets that their companies have. Another thing to start off the call here is a acknowledgement of the relationship longstanding obviously between Canada and the United States in the effect that new FCC regulations on climate disclosure may have on Canadian companies whether they're also listed here or not. So acknowledging that you may not have seen the CDC GDP report don't feel it necessary to weigh in on that facts. If you don't want to. But help us get started here. Although or Sonia whichever whoever wants to start first on unpacking this web of disclosure developments. I think it's the new regulation related to S.E.C. will naturally impact NIKKEI and company like you said because some of them do business in both sides. But also it's in a positive positive impact because that will help everybody. The quality availability of data it will also allow a better measurement and following of the impact of the really at that the different target that people put in place and also make sure that investors have data available to make good decision. And also as to banking institution that themselves commit to net zero. So that will all us to have better data. So for me it's a good sign. One regulation will come will that we bring standardization also. So that's also it's a good the. I think a good thing. I'm sorry go ahead I interrupted. I'm sorry. I just wanted to compliment what has just been said because I can only subscribe to this view and in my own experience. Let's say on the other side of the Atlantic it is the market itself that has been striving for more clarity in sustainability. This has been an handicap for markets to work efficiency at the service of sustainability in order to have this efficiency. You need the objective. You need to compare and objective Asian only. Update 6 Marking a new way. In any in some way defines the rules of the game so that you have fair competition and you have effectiveness in the action of markets on the real economy. Although can you give us a little bit of insight into the development of the EU taxonomy what it is. How far along it is. And what lessons may be learned from that experience and in Canada or other countries developing their own policies now. Well the whole story begins in 2016 when the G. 20 Green Finance Synthesis report highlighted that lack of clarity with regard to green finance hampers investor decisions. So the what is the way forward is a one size fits all approach possible. Definitely not. But is it possible to move in the right direction. Yes it is. You have to agree. Ian Sutton internationally comparable indicators that permit investors and issuers to compare like interface their preferences in a better way. So this is the principle that has been taken on board by the European Commission that India decided to intervene highlighting that it would do so in the context of measures directed to foster the Capital Markets Union in India. What does this mean. In Europe we have institutional system that clearly states a sustainable development is a goal of the European integration. But the instrument to be used for that purpose is the market. And of course capital markets are a very useful and very important pillar of that. Now how do you want to have a market in internal market IBEX properly. If everybody in each national jurisdiction defines by himself what is green and what is not and also how do you want to have investors influence the real economy. If you do not have a uniform use of definitions along the investment chain. So this generated a series of workshops working groups that have tried to develop let's say common bacteria for the definition of what it means to be an economic a sustainable economic activity. There are certain core ideas in particular is not important what the financial product is like. It is important how the funds are used. Second point you have to focus only on the essentials because otherwise without simplification the market will not be able to adjust. You have to wonder if I can hear you. Sorry. Ms. Criteria that are easy to verify. I don't want to be too long but definitely there has been there have been important. Let's say advancements in this field. And in January this year the first the taxonomy for climate change mitigation and adaptation has entered into force. Quick follow up there if I may about the conversations that have been going on in Europe over the inclusion of natural gas and nuclear power as green investments and whether you have an opinion about that or you doubt that. That's not surprising if you don't wanna speak about that on the air. But but I am interested in that example as a case study of what you just said. You've got to keep it simple. You don't want to get too detailed. Is that an instance of things you want to avoid having an overly prescriptive disclosure or guidance system. And Sony if you have thoughts on that I welcome your thoughts as well. And please go ahead. I have spoken my. I'm OK. I was just want to mentioned that I know that a U.N. thinks enemies and we're looking for where will work on one in Canada. But my point is naturally putting in place including a nuclear including natural gas. I think the facts on me will need to be evaluated. Also with the other events and the knowledge that we'll have going forward. So I think it's the tax on the visas is not necessarily restrictive to be really strict. And the. I think we will evaluate. So I think also that we need to like others said we need to use it for guidance to make sure that when we invest we're going in the right path the right way and we'll be able to see real impact on this. But I think it's important that we see it as a guide guidance. That's well we need to follow the way. The issue of gas and nuclear is beyond my remit. So as you know this is a subject of great political sensitivity and we have processes democratic processes in place that lead to certain results. But what I would like to highlight is that what is relevant is the fact that a black form of reference criteria as Sonia was just saying is put in place so that investors can make their own decisions. This is not you know an obligation to finance with a certain type of product. Certain areas of the economy it is just the possibility to do so under certain conditions with regards to the transparency and accountability with which you put forward those activities. Investors will be asking and issuers will be deciding as to whether they want to cover with those products those areas or not. Eventually it is the market. It will seem that ISE information and make clear whether the majority of investors or special special constituencies we want to have and consider that as green in their guidelines. Another important point is that so far the taxonomy has focused on what contributes substantially to a certain policy objective. There has been a report for example however in in March that has highlighted it as the first step. It is important also to extend the set of definitions to what does not substantially contribute back. For example does not cause substantial harm to a certain objective. So there is a series of activities that a series of activities that do not contribute substantially to set objective but at the same time also do not harm that objective material. So the process is only you know still in the evolving phase and will provide investors with a proper set of instruments to make their own decisions efficiently. Against. For for many years this has been a real chicken and egg question between what investors need and what governments can or want to ask of the private sector. Should we be having this conversation now. Should we have had it five years ago. Should we be having it five years from now. You know just use it. Going back to the nuclear and natural gas question. Maybe maybe we're too early. Or are we too late. I think that's the question is is where are we in the maturity of these disclosure systems now that governments are finally maybe mandating some of them. I think we need to see it. I like the transition. Also the fact that we weren't at the tour. We need to transition to toward a green economy. So sometime we'll need to make and in between. It's not perfect but we need to transition towards that in the armor and ISE way. Also picking social and consideration also. So I think in regulation they will guide us and help us. I think we'll need to have this discussion now to help and and give tools to invest to know what they want to invest and know and give them. Also search and measurement that they will be able to use. But I see the importance that in division we have on this is to see it like a transition path. And then they're solely on the end path because coming biodiverse ISE subject will come and we'll need to measure also so it will be globally. We'll make that choice. For me it's a start. We're not at the end. Yep. Just as I'm sorry. Although just hop in. Sorry. Well I. Well I know I absolutely agree with this. I think it would have of course been even nicer if these discussions had started long ago. But there are certain natural secular trends in the market that need to be taken into consideration. If I look at these fears of green bonds for example the original idea when we now rated the marketing doesn't 2007 7 was simply to put in place an infrastructure that would permit investors to truly monitor the flow of disbursements. When our targets were set in terms of just signatures of envelopes put at the disposal of the economy. But then it was investors in 2000. Let's say 14 now one degree more visible square created that started to ask for in fact. And it is that request that has led them to first of all at to standardize reporting so that we're not stunned the dazed. And then to come to the core questions that pertain indeed to what is green and how you measure it. So it is difficult in a market driven economy to just steer things in this context. Also governments are just a constituency like all others. They are now supposed to provide signals but then it is up to the constituencies to decide how to follow those signals. And I would like to highlight that the approach that has been taken so far in Europe for example is for a voluntary indeed. For example you know alignment with the upcoming huge. Yes you agree on standard for example. So a lot is still in the hands of the market. Dear. Maybe we should drill down a little bit. The name of the panel here draws attention to the FCC movement which is focused on climate disclosures. And I wondered if you there you had thoughts again on the maturity of the systems of climate disclosure in particular whether it's scopes or the reliance on CFD task force on climate related financial disclosures or any other element of specifically the the emissions conundrum. I think for me that is starting with scope one scope to it. It's a good thing because this is the base and also this is will provide life supplier change because the scope tree you need the people scope and scope to. So it's the chain. So I think started by scope and scope too will be easier for businesses to calculate their scope and to because there they are. Nobody direct control of it. Called tree will be remaining a challenge. But Scope Tree is still important because in the fact this is how you start to have a dialogue with also your supplier and see how that impact. So that will be nice. And also I think that the fact that it's a link to two TCM of data structure the ADD that will help also because a lot of companies already disclose to see of the order way that governs. So I think that's will is it continues work that they are doing. And governance for me is a key also on all this because it's something to disclose a number. They make sure that their members ride the proper governance. You have an accountability to take care of the climate risks. It's really important. And their organization and also one investor I think this a part of that they are looking for. So you might like experience as a citizen ability funding especially state that has followed the development of the market there have been important that it has been a really important progress with the establishment DAX regulation for example in Europe because the principles the logic the structure or all of the approach have been clearly delineated and. Certainly proposals were made even before the final version of the classification in the ISE permitted institutions like ours that is explicitly at the service of the objectives of the European Union to start collecting and structuring the information according to information according to the new reference to compare what we do and how we allocate with the criteria that were originally proposed by some working groups. And then in the course of time to incrementally align our allocations the criteria for allocations with what had been proposed. And now this year for the first time to bring everything in line. This is our objective with the criteria for substantial contribution that have been put in place by the delegated act. At the beginning of the year. So definitely it is a process where disguised as Estonia was seen before. This guidance is extremely important in taking action now and not waiting for a formal final fully fledged system to be in place. This is an enormous improvement and I think will facilitate and create positive snowball effect. Knock on effects in this area. Ultimately the reason we're talking about any of this is climate change itself. Obviously we've we've seen a one point two degrees Celsius rise in global average temperatures since before industrialization. And I wanted to ask about the intersection between the things we're talking about investment decisions government guidance for investment decisions. What is the theory of change. How do you describe how these themes we're talking about ultimately will help lead to lower emissions and a safer world. One aspect I have direct experience of is that by putting in place a platform of regulation that is indeed conceived as rules of the game that have relevance and have by the way direct appeal could be application. For example at national level in Europe because since European Commission is in charge of competition it has been able to use this instrument of regulation that ISE does not require. Further legislation and national level to become active has created a platform that the number of people from within each organization can take as reference to take initiative. I think this is the most important point from a micro perspective. You change organizations you change ways to work only if you have a critical mass of people that can take this kind of platform as a reference for their own initiative based on their own knowledge of the organization. So this is not something that comes from outside but empowers people from within. And I think this is the most relevant and hopefully effective way to take things forward. And I would just have agreed totally. I think what we can measure we can CDM fact. So if the fact that we'll be able to use the same framework we make that company compatible but also the fact that we measure we'll be able to see if we have real example the initiative to put in place through have real impact. We see really an impact on the decrease of the temperature or limitation. So I think that will help also to pinpoint maybe the focus of some area that we need maybe to do a little bit more than some others and maybe more focused our actions. Also.