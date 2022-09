00:00

This would not be a true tech summit if we did not have some hybrid conversations for you. So I am here with you in person in the room. Jay is joining us virtually. You should see him right behind me on the screen here. So really putting that technology to work for you guys. First thing this morning. Jay thank you so much for joining me. Hello and good morning and thank you for having me head. I wish I was that in person. Are you all right. We are making the best use of technology. Exactly. You actually have a fascinating job. You're a leading cyber and intelligence for MasterCard especially at this time of of immense challenges. You have a to put it really bluntly. I'm so I'm really curious what is keeping you up at night right now. But a lot of things are keeping me up at night as you can see from from newspapers. Currently technology is advancing rapidly and you know. As a result we are seeing a number of strategic plans that are shaping the world around us. I would say the key big things which we are really keeping track of. I think the first key big one is connectivity. I think the world has never seen this kind of connectivity before. And the convergence of the physical world that the digital world with the 5G kind of connectivity we live in now pretty much all previous. That's almost creating an invisible integration and use of technologies in our everyday life. You know billions of devices that already connected to. I do. And you know it's predicted that more than 75 will be connected 75 billion to be connected by 2025. This is going to bring a lot of new opportunities. Now these connected devices and networks is creating exponential growth in data. And this data then creates an awful new level of personalization. But it also means you have to protect and you have to keep those data safe. And then all these emerging new technologies with A.I. not changing one time cloud digital assets again that's changing the whole ecosystem. Again we have to make sure that these are all secure and safe. So as a result of these changes which are happening in the world cybercrime is now almost a global industry. And the cost of cybercrime is almost expected to reach half trillion dollars by 2020. I think that's a mind boggling numbers. And I'm sure everybody here reads all the beaches and all the hacks which are going on. Everyone sees that every day. So it's never been more important that we innovate and create solutions to keep consumers safe to keep their data safe. And really that's that's my role. And we are using all the advanced technologies like the Quantum Cloud 5G which I spoke about earlier to make sure that no matter where you are physical world digital world that our consumers and customers can enjoy a seamless safe and secured experience. Long answer. But I think I made it through that setup. Great. You you mentioned a couple of different technologies and I want to part one of them in particular which you mentioned is A.I.. How are you using A.I. to make payment safer. So it's a great technology which is fueling development and innovation in the same way as nothing else has ever done. And A.I. has been around for a long time. But I think with all the technology changes I think this is now actually really helping the world from predicting weather patterns to food supplies to helping diagnose disease. It's really helping progress our society. Now we have been at the forefront of the ISE applying the technology in almost every aspect of our business. So we really use it for you know predominantly I would say three things for us to stay really CFR the whole eco system. I spoke about that earlier and in fact are high powered solutions have saved 30 billion dollars in fraud in the past two years. Second is to really enrich the digital experience which consumers can use and can benefit when they are buying when their customers are selling because these superior to digital experiences can be created with the help of advanced. And the third piece I would say is to really help improve society. So we invest in the future of the AI to really understand and help solve society's most pressing challenges. And we apply our responsibility particularly putting really individual interests at the forefront of our practices. I can imagine most people here like me want to pay for things as quickly as possible as safely as possible as easily as possible. We're used to tapping now. We want things to be instantaneous. So how are you. Are you seeing the challenges that you're facing on the security and cyber side of with the pressure that your consumers are saying we want it to be as easy and fast as possible. And that's about it. Some other consumer and what the consumer wants. So like I said earlier we are living in a time of unprecedented connectivity. And you know every hour millions of digital interactions are taking place. The DAX required verification that required a temptation of identity because the seller needs to know who you are. Are you the right person. Are you are a legitimate person doing the transaction. And it's to protect consumers as well as as the sellers. So whether you are shopping for groceries or a new car or in the physical store we are using technology behind the scenes to make sure that you have the most in tune of experience that you want and drawing on. Identity verification data artificial intelligence fraud prevention programs are identity services really help our customers confidently know who they are. At the other end because remember in the physical world people can see you in the digital world. They really can't. And that's where all the technology solutions come in. And you know give got advance solutions that can actually detect how your phone maybe you are are you actually the legitimate person doing the transaction and you know with biometrics coming in. Just imagine how many times all of us use biometrics in a single day to unlock our phone to make our payments open an hour. What do you mean brands that are building. And so we've combined all these technologies physical biometrics fingerprint face phone and have even created an experience of biometric checkout which is going to transform the in-store payment experiences to souvenir shop and physical world. You know visualize. You'll be able to you know just walk over to check out through official recognition technology linked to payments. And we have now pilots running around the world to do that. So I would say we want to stop there from you know family run merchants to fintech DAX to banks to governments and individuals on the board. We believe that innovation in payments has the potential to improve the business and lives for everyone. In our last 30 seconds together we're gonna be talking a bunch for the rest of the day around new and emerging technologies. So what's one newer emerging technology or particular excited about. So I would say it's a combination of technologies which will really help. But I would say 5G for cloud. I would be all of them I'd mention. But you know I'd walk for example on advanced contactless and I'm sure everybody uses contactless is an industry first in its security is it's million times harder to get. And this helps ensure that as new technologies like quantum computing that introduce contactless technology is future proofed to ensure consumers will continue to enjoy the same level of security and convenience that they do today. And for decades to come. Fantastic. Thank you so much for joining me. Thank you Laura. Thank you for having me.