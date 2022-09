00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] It gives a sense that the pound is on a picnic it's been to hell and back this week. How long can it perhaps stay higher. And how long will that be contingent on the ability for UK authorities to convince people that they are fiscally responsible. Show good morning and thank you for having me. I think Gottfried made a few interesting and quite relevant comments earlier in the segment. I think sea central banks across the region and across the globe are trying to keep things orderly in markets. And I think we saw a similar Adam from the Bank of England yesterday but that doesn't really solve the problem for the bond just yet. I mean if if they are looking to temporarily support the gold market that is that is fine. And that may be welcome. But the end at the end of the day some of their concerns around the funding needs of the UK economy and the inflationary pressures there remain in place. So I think if if Bond has to see some some more sustained support then Bank of England may have to raise rates to offer that support without which you know these these temporary measures will only go so far. Oh my God. I see that you're bullish on. And this is to turn to Japan. You're bullish on the Japanese currency. My question is why would you do that. Why. No. Citing I think one thing which we are focusing on is that the currency has already weakened quite a fair bit to the point where it has clearly become a source of concern concern for Japanese policymakers. And we already saw them intervening and that fixed market. We believe that a fixed intervention alone may not be sufficient if global bond yields and of treasure years continue to rise. But if that happens and given that they are out they are clearly concerned about excessive yen weakness. Now we see a risk of why RTS adjustment to offer a more sustained support for the currency. So we think that you know going to are we are close to that point where they cannot or they will be happy to allow for more yen weakness. If we think about it if think about the currency from a more medium to long term perspective then you know as we shift more from inflation concerns to growth concerns you know as this coordinated monetary policy tightening weighs on growth then the yen is likely to regain its safe haven characteristics as back in use coming depression. We did speak with I think it was the economic adviser to the US about this sort of the likelihood of any kind of plaza accord this time around. They seem to be really now at least for now. But my question is are we getting closer to that sort of coordinated intervention in order to kind of reverse the flows that we've been seeing so far. So again I mean you know what we have heard until now it doesn't look like you know we are close to that coordinated intervention just yet. I think again maybe another interest stuff of different countries are not yet aligned here. US obviously is still battling very high inflation and may not mind a stronger dollar. You know due to offer some support in that in that battle against inflation. But I think we won't rule it out completely if you know if markets continue to get more decidedly and unhinged than at some point you know maybe policymakers will realize that this this kind of a market setup is not really helping. There are there costs for inflation while creating other problems but it doesn't look like we are there yet. Well it gives us as it and I get occurrences here in this part of the world excluding Japan who are the ones who are likely to feel the heat more than others. So I think we have we are focusing on a few dynamics actually. One thing is that we are seeing significant signs of growth slowdown and slowdown in global trade and that is likely to weigh on the export oriented economies in North Asia some of which are also facing persistent capital outflow. Precious. So Taiwan that actually sticks out to us in an on on that aspect. You know we have cut into is likely to weaken on capital account remains under pressure. So we are banish on the currency the accordion worn faces some of those challenges as well. But United is showing some signs of improvement in the capital account. And also we have seen some measures from the policymakers to support that currency. So we think that you know given it has already weakened quite a bit it's going to start outperforming on a relative basis. So that's that's you know those other dynamics in North Asia. But if we if we move south in ASEAN and South Asia we are focusing on the domestic demand you know which has picked up strongly and which remains which is widening trade deficit in part of the region. And again you know that that that is a challenge for the currency. So I am not actually sticks out to us. You know we are we are banish given you know the trade deficit dynamics. The central bank has been very aggressive in supporting the currency there. But we think that you know they may be stepping back as as that as a piece of it as a draw down maybe unsustainable at the current pace. Maya I mean to your point on the Taiwan dollar. You know yesterday we heard from policymakers that they were using the threat of intervention and just now in fact crossing the terminal. We're hearing that they will not adopt ethics controls at least during the term there currently. What's what's the target there on dollar Taiwan. How high do you think that gets. So I think I think when it comes to Taiwan dollar I think the central bank has been clear that they are just smoothing the market moves. But they are not really drawing a line in the sand and says that the central bank earlier highlighted that the currency is not cheap in their view. So on longterm valuations the currency has corrected but it remains slightly over valued. So that's why you know we believe that. Sure. You know central banks won't like markets to get to wallet. But they are not that unlikely to draw a line in the sand. That's what is a dogged on dollar. Tijuana's gone son. I mean it it remains to end by the broad dollar index as well. Right. So the broad dollar is moving further than what we anticipated. But if the broad dollar remains as strong then as I was saying you know I mean we would like to think of currencies on a trade weighted index where Taiwan dollar that has room for more correction. Hey Mike before you go I'm just wondering in terms of just where energy markets are going these days I mean one day we're talking about supply concerns. Now is the demand picture that deteriorates. How big of a driver is that going to be across affects nominal. I mean as energy prices remain a big driver for the currency market and especially here in Asia where a bulk of large parts of Asia out in a GM photos. So obviously you know we saw rising energy prices weighing on trade balances across the region and being down on the currencies. Now the question is you know as you said now if growth concerns are weakening energy prices then then does that necessarily benefit Asian currencies. And I think the answer is not so straightforward. If if energy prices are coming lower because of growth concerns then you know they admit it may not be positive for some of those export oriented economies the likes of Korea and Taiwan. The only place you're in the region where I would say we cut energy prices would be a clear positive. Is Thailand. We had again the current account is driven more by the from the services side tourism numbers are picking up healthily. So you know as as energy prices come low and tourism numbers are picking up the current account starts to get more balanced and then that can allow Thai baht to recover. So we are looking to play for that recovery in Q4.