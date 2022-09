00:00

I FEEL LIKE THIS IS HUGE MOVEMENTS AND MARKETS AND A LOT OF THE TIME, IT MOVES SO MUCH DAY BY DAY, IT IS REALLY THE PACE OF CHANGE THAT HAS INVESTORS WORRIED. > > ABSOLUTELY. IN THE PAST, THESE MAJOR MOVEMENTS ACTUALLY LEAD TO RALLIES, SO WE MIGHT SEE A BALANCE IN THE S & P 500. THE LEVEL WE ARE WATCHING FOR IS WHETHER THE S & P 500 WILL HAVE THE 200 WEEK MOVING AVERAGE, IF IT DOES BREAK THROUGH, THAT IS BAD NEWS FOR THE MARKET. DURING THE MONTH 2020 ROUTE, IT ENDED UP FALLING ANOTHER 40%. WE ARE GOING TO TOUCH LEVELS. FRANCINE: I KNOW WE HAD THE 30 YEAR YIELD HERE ABOUT 5%, 10 YEAR U.S., 4%. DO THESE LEVELS MATTER ANYMORE? KSENIA: WE KNOW THE BOND YIELD IS VERY LIKELY TO CONTINUE SURGING. WHAT IS INTERESTING RIGHT NOW IS THE CALL TO BUY THE BOND MARKET. JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT IS COMING OUT POLICY THAT TREASURIES ARE STARTING TO LOOK MORE AND MORE EFFECTIVE AND BOND MARKET IS BECOMING MORE AND MORE APPEALING SO IT IS NO LONGER -- THERE IS NO ALTERNATIVE WE HAVE SEEN OVER THE PAST 10 YEARS WHERE THE DOLLAR -- THE DOLLAR STRENGTH IS LIKELY TO -- THE MARKET WAS DISAPPOINTED TO SEE THE WHITE HOUSE IS NOT GOING TO INTERVENE, THAT THERE IS NO AGREEMENT PLAN AND AS A RESULT, THE POUND IS ESPECIALLY WEAK AND CONTINUES TO BE AFTER YESTERDAY AND THE EURO. ALL OF THESE CURRENCIES AND THE YEN ARE COMING DOWN ON INCREASED PRESSURE WHILE THE DOLLAR REMAINS THE TOP HAVEN. FRANCINE: WE ARE LOOKING AT BURBERRY. THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE, WE LOOK AT THE STOCK PRICE. KSENIA: WE HAVE SEEN THEM DO VERY WELL.