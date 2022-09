Navigating Markets in an Environment of Spread Decompression and Reduced Liquidity

00:00

Good morning. I'm Leon or they kind of does investigate bought it at Bloomberg News. Thank you for joining us. I'm pleased to be joined by Andrea Doar head of Funding Capital Markets Capital Markets and Investments at the World Bank. Treasury Tim Hopkins Assistant Deputy Minister of Provincial Treasury for British Columbia. And Andre Delgado lead funding officer at the Inter-American Development Bank. Thank you so much for joining us today. How do you view the credit space. Because fears of a recession widen the spreads but we're still getting conflicting messages about the economy. On the one hand unemployment rate is low consumer spending is high. But on the other hand consumer sentiment is near a record low and interest rates and inflation are rising. So how do you view the credit markets at the moment. Well I could I could weigh in on that land if you're quite correct. The central banks are facing mixed signals but it's also clear that they will not tolerate inflation at multi multi decade highs and you will aggressively tighten monetary policy. And even if that means a recession. Do let deleveraging and recessionary fears I think explain the current inversion of the yield curve. And I believe that it'll probably continue in well into 2023 other affair. Several factors that I expect will conspire to keep rates higher for longer. And credit spreads wider modestly water into 2023 and 2024. Inflation I expect will be very sticky as the economic impacts usually lag the impact of globalization in its supply chain. Disruptions will take some time to stabilize. The impact of Ukraine is destabilising and putting pressure on inflation. Geopolitical factors curtail calm in the credit markets. Liquidity challenges in the U.S. Treasury market from tightening monetary policy is another headwind on credit spreads going forward. And Andrea what's the what's your what's your view on DAX. I guess the markets. Despite that level obviously we have a significant amount of market volatility but deals are still getting done. I think that level of volatility will continue unless there is some direction in terms of what the seminal rates will be and also some sort of market consensus or direction as to whether inflation will continue to go up. But that being said and we have seen spread widening. But like I said you know the market is still very resilient and we've seen a lot of trades being done. In fact if you look at in terms of volume from even the U.S. markets September we have seen the highest volume the second busiest month for the year. You look at for instance the euro market you would see that in August as well was probably the busiest. The business funding period for investment grade assets in the last six months. So I think despite all these conflicting messages and despite the volatility that we're seeing in the market we're seeing you know the market has been strong and deals getting done. And Andre. Yes we see a very similar study as Brad Just Nation. There is a continued strong demand for the bank financing and of course we keep observing the evolving situation in Ukraine and also the global inflation phenomenon which has of course an impact in our region. The Latin American Caribbean region and also the face of interest rates. Normalization is another factor that would just add to the volatility. And in such instances I would say that for tier one associates to some extent benefits of course there is a widening but deals still continue to be done. And there is to some extent a little bit of flight to quality if you will. And even if there is expected pressure from credit ratings to some of our borrowing member countries because of the commodity volatility and the commodity prices they affect the countries in our region. Again Latin American Caribbean I'm talking about in different ways depending on if the country is important or an export identifier and if it's an importer of exporter certain commodities etc. But I would say that opens opportunities for financing there. In many topics including for instance shorting. So that would be one of the topics that would potentially be off of a hot topic in 2022. And to some extent in 2020 too as well. So we continue to see. High demand for our banks products in high commodity prices. He is all expected to have a positive impact for government revenues in exporting countries but on the other hand the high oil prices will impact competitors. And that would perhaps be the case for us and for America and the Caribbean region. I want to go back to what you mentioned about about the deals. So why do you think that the deals continued unabated. Do you think it's because they already priced in the interest rates or do you or is it because they're expecting further hikes and they just want to issue bonds before it's the exit rate. Well we have them. We have seen unprecedented volatility in the arrest Treasury markets in such spans as well not the but not. Not so much in SSA spreads a bit wide and that's for sure. But to some extent lame is less by a smaller extent than other other potential credits. There is a lot of uncertainty regarding the F in the face of central bank actions and that's the main thing at the moment. That has been impacting these brands. So I was talking about unprecedented volatility and. In the past not so much so long ago it was rare that we cease and like a day that we'd have a 10 basis points. In fact in the US Treasury markets in nowadays looks like it's much more common. And that's just tells you how much it is volatile and how much of a special case it is until such time when the central banks reach their final goal in terms of the target interest rates in those markets stabilize is seen as a function of that area. What's it. And why do you think deals are still continuing. In our space we're very strong. Tripoli a medium in times of uncertainty. In those type of market environment we tend to see a flight to quality. And so that's one of the factors we able to provide investors with high quality safe haven asset. So we're seeing that increased demand. There's also a lot of liquidity in the system that needs to be put to work. So you have that combination as well. In terms of the amount of liquidity if you look at year yet to year issuances despite that we're seeing increase volume in August yet year issuances have been is down. So you have that combination of you know a lot of redemptions significant amount of redemption. So you have high amount of liquidity in the market as well. Now obviously you're a lot less issuance windows now. And so that also poses poses a challenge. But I think part of it and as I mentioned in terms of the widening spread but relative to the other asset classes we look at probably poor me you'll see on average spreads widening around at least 50 basis points that have come down. And you see the average spread may be in the range of five to maximum 10. Adjusting the market last week really able to do a couple of significant side street and the real issue premium was just a couple of basis points. So do you expect the spreads to widen again more or do you or do you think that investors are already priced in the interest rate hikes as well as inflation. I would hope that investors and that's what I thought even last week when inflation numbers was just marginally higher than market expectation. Yet still we saw so much volatility in the market double digit at one point you saw like 15 basis points move in the sprints. So so so so. And before I imagine no change in inflation would not have had such an impact on the market like that. So I think it's a broader picture. It's not just inflation to hoard have joy in terms of the geopolitical backdrop. You know there there there there is that there are no other factors. And it's not just inflation. And now what we're seeing that every piece of data. Moves the market data that would not have even been looked at would not. You're not even focused on before a move the market. So it's very difficult. You know I wish you know I had a crystal ball in that regard. It's very difficult to see whether that we expect to see spreads tightening continue to tighten. But what we have seen. Like I said you know the market is still very very robust. See seen spreads actually come in. In terms of asset class that's the way it was a few months ago. Jim do you also what's what's the view for you from British Columbia. Well I would agree with Dorian and read on a number of points. I think the the destabilizing factor for investors in the in this. SSA space is that there is a strong flight to quality and the the entities that comprise the top tier SSA board are responsible and are responding in a stable predictable way. We are here for the long term very real very long term. And this is a an episode in the capital markets which is perhaps a little disturbing to the extent that interest rates have spiked at the rate at which they have the probably unprecedented since the early 1990s. Have interest rates moved as quickly as they have. But as I say the well for example in the case of British Columbia our response is to stick to a fiscal plan which is easily understood and transparent and and to give investors the confidence that we will turn turn this situation into returning to a stable again a stable stable one. And it's not cause for undue undue concern. I do think that probably inflationary news is still got more legs to it into 2023. And that may be maybe unsettling. But again I think the. As I say in the case of British Columbia we're managing a fiscal plan that will mitigate any anything that would be fundamentally disruptive. So how do you think mounts did decompression of you and how do you think. How is it impacting your organization. And the funding and funding. How are you managing. Well yes quite well as I say there's a couple of things to do. We're basically we're managing very well. It's not a it's not a not a not a concern. We have experience spread widening for sure 15 20 basis points. But we have been fortunate that we have been able to perform in line with what we would be able to deliver spreads which are pretty much stable as a percentage of the underline and immaterial lower materially lower than other provinces in the offshore markets. Our approach is is a fiscal plan a plan which has a lot of contingencies built into it so that as the economy does improve and I should say the economy has improved quite significantly our growth now is 6 percent. But as the economy does improve we're. We're able to perform to the upside. And I think that's what investors want to see and and that's what they appreciate. With a triple A triple-A rated entity in the case of roof funding where we are a split triple A double A plus entity. But we are showing signs of improvement in our income statement and run in our balance sheet and debt. Actually our debt burden is the most affordable all Canadian provinces that only three cents per dollar as a DAX cost as a percentage of revenue. So it's it's all very magical. It's just probably the headlines are unsettling sometimes. And the the propensity to dig into every piece of data that comes out has. Has sparked the sort of volatile reply which sometimes can be unsettling as I say. But fundamentally I think that's the important feature is fundamentally the markets are remain in good shape. And Andre Watts. Do you have anything to add to this. To this. No. In the case of the World Bank and specifically IBM d the U decompression does not have any impact on our balance sheet. The reason being is that we have a floating rate balance sheet. So basically all or most of our funding that we do in the market we swap it back to dawn. So we have a dollar balance sheet swapping back. So defined to our balance sheet is immune. And in that regard. So you know however what we have seen in terms of the decompression of Europe particularly in currencies where we are seeing negative million of currencies in the past few years this normalization of U is helpful. Yeah because we have seen there are a number of investors in some cases that are unable to buy negative yielding assets. So now we have yields normalizing of becoming you know it has fully normalized but at least trending. If you take for instance Utah is trending in positive territory. We have seen that as a positive effect for us. And Andre is a similar at the Inter-American Development Bank. Do you think that the impact has been positive. Yeah exactly the same age. He also has very strong and robust risk management policies and its management policies in the same as the World Bank. Our funding is based on dollar floating rate so far and the funding and also the financing. So in that sense the level of yields does not have any impact at all in our balance sheet. It does have to some extent an impact on the borrowing member countries because the rules now of course if even if they pay soft and the extent that they suffer rate is increasing they would be higher higher higher cost for their loans. Yeah I'd say that's third actually. We are still at a very low interest rate levels. So perhaps the countries and the borrowing member countries had a benefit too recently of a very very low rates. And again we have policies to manage our debt and the even compression or any change in the ratings of our party member countries will not change of our envelope our ability to lend to those countries since we have a very large and strong capital buffers to do to whether. So for him. So basically the short answer is there is very much no impact on our balance sheet simply because every ISE every finance that we do is slumped back in to U.S. dollars floating rate and virtually all our funding is also U.S. dollar floating rate as well. So Andrea would you talk us through the impact of the current market conditions on your strategy or your funding strategy for the World Bank Treasury. From a strategic standpoint I think the key thing is the increased level of volatility I mentioned earlier. What that means what that translate to the off field windows the funding program for many of our peers has increased given the multiple crises that we've seen over the last couple of years. Coming from Covid now to the war in Ukraine. So we have seen multiple crises and the funding program because we fund development boards in the developing countries and those countries are the ones that are most heavily hit during the crisis. So volatility coming back to your question few windows or issuances and the ability to move quickly. Also providing investors with products being invested driven. One example is that last week we were recently in the market and we did one of first of a kind. George French Quarter so far for your bond on a fixed rate 7 year. So take it into consideration. And looking at the current maturity mix is important. And we saw there are some investors that were very defensive and wanted to see on the shorter part of the call in an interest rate increase in enrollment floating rate assets was more suitable or that's what we saw. Great to be mindful. Whereas you had other investors that were looking for fixed rate assets and we saw given the shape of the yield curve obviously up to seven years what what we see as the maturity in the fixed asset side that had the best man. So in terms of strategy our strategy remain in terms of being investor focused flexible. But with the increased volatility it just means that we need to react and adapt to the changing market environment. And Jim do you are you did you change your strategy in any way at this Columbia or is it the same. Yeah. Fundamentally it's the same. And you know I harken back to what I said earlier is that what you'll see the province do in the CAC markets is what you've seen us do in the past. I think that continuity is that is welcome from investors. In our case is to produce fiscal plans which generally perform to the upside and keeps debt affordable keeps the debt burden affordable holds onto our very strong credit rating which we put a lot of value on. You know investors do as well. It's also we also want to maintain a long term welcome mat in the in the in the capital markets and so you'll see the province diversify outside of Canada into U.S. dollars into euros Aussie dollars. And we also have a track record of going beyond into ramin be onshore offshore the selling bonds. If you don't we fill a lot of value on diversification and we'll continue to do that because I think that's that helps the province with assuring that it does have a welcome mat around the world to ensure its financing its essential services. The other thing that we'll do and this is no different than we've done in the past is we'll continue to price size and time our offerings for performance. So that's I think very important for investors. I think maybe the only change that you might see from Bruce Busby is that we will mix in a shorter dated financing given the shorter dated term financing given the the rise in interest rates. So whereas before we're largely 10 years longer you might see burst finally do a bit more in the three to seven year term. Okay. And just because we're running out of time. I wanted to ask Andre Inter American Development Bank have you seen changes in interest in ESG issuances. Yes we have seen a renewed interest and an increasing interest from the part of investors for USG related products. In our case we do issue bonds the SGP format and we also issue bonds which is our social framework ie bonds are they finance products project scene indication youth and employment and see DAX. And we did see an increase but that was a trend that has been probably starting earlier even before the pandemic. Perhaps investors have been more cautious in terms of being socially responsible and. In terms of our friends we spent Dow Jones on no big changes. We continue to press service both investors and sometimes they. We see now the investors also coming back to the long end of the curve A to B. Also you showed the seven year bonds he had two weeks ago and that was highly successful treatments with lots of receptivity. And that was done in this debate format. So it did attract a lot of investors and interest. So that's testimony that to investors that focus in. They seem to be working so hard to be more focused on ESG related products.