00:00

What is going through your head right now when you sit at your desk and you look at the world. What do you say. Well I definitely see a change in excitement across the venture market. I think generally what us venture capitalists believe is that we're bracing for winter yet again. But this time around it's really that the crystal ball going into Q1 and Q2 of next year is quite unclear for most of us. And some of us are just breathing a sigh of relief that many of our companies just have a war chest of cash sitting on their balance sheet for now. So I think we're all just bracing for winter. We aren't exceptionally excited about any of the IPO prospects that we want to remain bullish. Ultimately it's an assessment of where will companies go and how will they control spending money going into the rest of the year. I'm taking a look at some of your firm's portfolio companies. Interesting names. You know that's another perspective when you speak to the founders and executives at these firms you know many of them sizable. What is your advice to them in this market. Well many of the companies in our portfolio are very late stage in preparing for an IPO. Quite frankly we believe that there is a three step formula for the companies that are preparing for IPO is going into the remainder of the year as well as Q1 and Q2. And those three things are first and foremost that they have to have a really compelling tailwind story that will project them really high going into being a public company. So for example trip actions is going to ride those very deliberate tailwinds and prepare for their confidential filing. And I think overall that tells a really compelling story that for number two on the list is show value creation to retail investors that once they buy into an IPO that there's only upward mobility from there. And then number three is that they actually can control spend and remove the obvious nature of being unprofitable and show that path to profitability if not right before the IPO but after. So those are really the three things that we're going into our late stage companies and directing them on. Andre you're a venture capitalist and we're always thinking about the Fed higher rates. How brave a decision is it to sit on the sidelines right now and not deploy capital. I think right now overall we all are kind of bracing to say we can wait just a bit longer. I think that there will be a lot of questions coming from the limited partner community that are investing in these venture funds going into Q1 of next year. If many of us do not deploy capital for the remainder of this year but for now I think we're all just really comfortable sitting tight and saying hey we're here to just support our portfolio companies so that they end the year really strong and focus less on where the Fed is going with the higher interest rate hike and say listen let's just control where the balance sheet is going. Sit tight. Many of them still have hiring freezes that are in place and stop spending money on crazy R and D projects to wrap up the year. Are we talking about this as being sort of a multi quarter not phenomenon that process. I mean do you think that we get to the end of this year first quarter of next and things change or you kind of battening down the hatches a bit longer term than that. I would say we're all battening down the hatches a bit longer than that. I don't see much of the dismay going into Q2 of next year but at least Q1 because I think we're all going to have a really retrospective look on 2022 once we get into the first quarter. Overall companies at least we'll be able to display that they controlled spend they cut costs or they needed to and showed that the growth can continue. But I don't know if I see that it's going to be any more than quite frankly neutral until we go to Q2 where companies say OK now that we have a handle on our balance sheet we can really rev up where we had controlled all of our costs in 2022. So I'm much more bullish about a Q2 trajectory from here. There's a term that we've bandied around a little bit. The IPO winter is there an IPO winter particularly for tech. I absolutely think so. I think we're all really excited. And of course we obviously have a bit of a bias to say OK we might have prospects such as insta cart that will really be a shining star maybe even a Trojan horse for some other companies that are comparable to go public at that time frame in Q4. But really that IPO winter it's going to be freezing. It's going to be chilly and it's going to go until the second half of December if we don't see any IPO by November late November. And then the first week of December I really would say it's going to be quite a cold winter going into Q1. I kind of like your sort of refreshing honesty. You know if you're being honest with yourself and we think back to say the beginning of 2020 2018 2019 where we just really overvaluing growth. We were overvaluing growth at all costs in lieu of profitability. I absolutely think so. I think companies said we want to 100 x our growth because that's what startups are fueled to do. However now we're really seeing what the the after effects the aftershocks of that are going to be. And right now companies are pricing well below 10x forward revenues. And I think that that's a healthy place for us to be. And I think that that's going to take you know another two three quarters to recover from when it comes to valuation stabilization. And at this point in time companies are just absolutely terrified of taking a valuation haircut. So they're agreeing to some pretty aggressive investor friendly terms in new rounds of funding today.