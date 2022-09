00:00

Welcome everyone. I'm Liz McCormick and I'm glad to be hosting this panel on managing a rising rate environment. Issuers how it affects their maturity profile and a little look at funding risk down the road. So thank you all for being on the panel and introduce our guests. We have Rod Blackwell who's director of Treasury Management Branch of the Government of Saskatchewan. Nicoletta operate a PREA from director of capital markets at the government of Manitoba. And we have Mike Manning who is executive director and CIO of capital markets at the Ontario Financing Authority. So thank you all for being here. We have so much we could talk about. We're going to try to get in as much as we can in 25 minutes. And you know what. I hope to have this be interactive. So I'm going to you know call on folks with questions. But then if someone replies and someone else would like to weigh in on that please feel free. Right. I think I'm going to start with you. Obviously we have not only very flat curves we have inverted yield curves. We have what seems like a global rising rate environment. And I know it might seem that you know what many people talk about is oh it's you know locking in long term rates because they're so low and lower than short term rates because curve is inverted is a great thing. But I'm sure and I know it at this point your fiscal year you're not borrowing. But overall in your trajectory over recent years I know you bar all across the curve. So can you talk a little bit about even with inverted curves why are there reasons to you know borrow short and is part of that from investor demand. Of course Les thanks very much for the question. And yeah you're at your door. I think you nailed it in terms of the activity and the curve and how much it's moved around and obviously the increase in rates the steep inversion of the curve. You know it's difficult really for a treasurers to to you know I guess try to play that inversion or our future rises in interest rates. At the beginning of each year we set a plan both on term on on the amount of course that comes from from budget the budgeting process and then also different levels of currency exposures. We'd like to have and we generally tend to follow that throughout the year. And of course different parts of the year will provide opportunities in different areas of those buckets. So we generally tend to follow investor demand throughout the year and hope to fill all of those buckets as the years go by or as the as time goes by throughout the year. We have for example short term debt is generally used to fund operating deficits. And I don't mean short term as an floating rate but under 10 years we generally look at at that term for operating debt. And then our capital program for either infrastructure for government or our crown corporations particularly our power company is building transmission and generating capacity will go out longer. So a longer parts of the curve. And it generally is difficult in that environment to try to change your techniques based on where the curve is or where you think it's going. Because of course that's a very difficult idea are at idea to predict. So we tend to try to get in on the average get into the market several times the year. Reopening bonds allows us to do that to to kind of smooth out the interest costs that we incur through the new interest costs that we incur throughout the year in the borrowing program. But I will say it does it does create some interesting dynamics with investors because I'd say there they're more influencing and they're always influenced where we would issue where their demand is. But I think where investor demand is probably a bigger piece of the puzzle this time around. Great. Thank you. Mike I want it to come to you next and if could talk a little bit I know you know you have some an average maturity profile of your debt program. You know I'm sure you go through it at the start of the year monitoring. And could you give us a sense you know especially with this environment where it is relative to history are you a little bit longer your average maturity profile over recent years shorter. And why. And is the shape of the curve or the rate environment have any backing for why that's changed. Yeah we do a fair amount of analysis at the start of the year where we kind of look at our our debt maturity profile and refinancing risk. We also look where we think demand is going to be. As you know demand is always larger in the shorter part of the curve. And typically we come up with the. You know an average term we think will probably achieve over the course of a year and that free end of that range the analysis issue is about fourteen point six years. It on the high side. These know the the highest average maturity of your head is about fourteen twenty five years which you've done a couple times so. So we quite you know we're generally we would look at that profile or we're more content to be at the upper end of the curve at the lower end of the curve. And this year is quite surprising. We've actually right now. Again it's been years not over but we have an average term right now Anna Edwards sixteen point nine years which is really long. And I think that's largely been driven by investors. I think investors have been coming to us right off with cargo orders large orders and I think it's driven partly by liability driven investors who who you know are seeing higher rates than they've seen in many years. And I think we've kind of seeing that happening and it has been beneficial for us in terms of extending the term of our foreign corporate. Great. Thank you. And Nicoletta I wanted to come to you. We were talking earlier that it's a little calm today but I would say this year has been very volatile and debt markets even for reporters like me keeping up with from one day to the next. And I know you know like Mike and Ron have already touched on you know your you folks are not out there timing the market but in volatility. And when you we have these like we had the pandemic crisis. Are there any things that you can do you know in your debt management program whether it's maybe trying to get ahead of your financing for the year or you know I guess like Mike mentioned a little you know go where there's investor demand and how it's possible to be somewhat nimble and how you deal with kind of volatility all similar to to other provinces. We do respond to investors demand. And what we've heard from investors is that liquidity is very important even more now in this volatile environment. So we're going to continue to focus on on building good benchmark size bonds. And a focus for the domestic market is 10 and 30 year part of part of the curve. So with a flatter yield curve like you mentioned in inverted yield curve we we will end up borrowing in the flatter part of the curve when it comes to the shorter end of the curve. I mean we've always left that part of the curve to borrow in the U.S. market. Our goal is to be in that market once a year. However it is our dependence. So we do leave room in our shorter maturity markets for for that such as 5 and 7 year. And with the volatility that we've seen in the market I mean we've. What we have done in this was at the start of the pandemic is that we have increased our liquidity position. So we have six months of cash on hand at any one time and we'll continue to keep a healthy liquidity on hand until we feel that some of the risk factors inflation geopolitical issues market volatility are are reduced. There is a cost associated with this. However it does give us the flexibility to issue when the demand is is there. And some of these costs are offset by the higher rates in the front end of the curve where the cash is invested. Great. Thank you. And Ron I wanted to come back to you. You know part of the title of our panel gets to you know looking at funding risks down the road which for me you know I always think about it as rollover risk. And I know you're managing you know getting your financing done in the most cost efficient way but you're always looking down the road of where where the rollover risk pain points may be. And I know you know that's always on your mind. But I wondered at this juncture you know any thoughts on potential rollover risk whether it's higher rates lower rates or you know how you kind of factor that into your programs. Well there's I think two components to that is there's the rollover risk in terms of what really is going to be refinancing at. And then there's going to be difficulty in refinancing in the first one is is more likely to to be considered. You know where where rates going to be in the future. And so we've always in our province bias towards longer dated maturities. Just for that purpose we do have more capital projects than than operating deficits in terms of our funding requirements. So we do go out longer but I'd say there is a bias towards locking in rates longer. Understanding it gives more predictability to your debt and lowers the risk of your refinancing at a higher rate. That becomes a little bit more tricky thinking about it differently when the curves inverted. And I'd say at a time like this where we're almost finding that the rollover risk is you know looking out is that potentially going shorter is actually maybe can be beneficial. And part of that is due to the there's some positive correlation we're seeing between government revenues and interest rates. When inflation is higher and the economy is doing well short term rates are higher and generally our sorry revenues are higher but also short term rates are higher. So on the margin I would say again we're not predicting where things go. But on the margin in times like this we may consider borrowing shorter in anticipation of those shorter rates possibly coming down in the future. And being read to re reinvest at lower rates. We're in this weird period to where or some of our debt is maturing now after years of maturing at lower rates and a higher interest rate debt maturing and being borrowed at lower rates. Now we're seeing higher rates. So there is a little bit of pressure on interest on debt as as that takes place. Oh Rod you led me into my next question which I was gonna come to Mike about the interest expense on debt which I know is a you know an important aspect of you all of your work. And I think Mike it may be the fourth largest expense where you are. And I wondered if you could talk like Ron touched on those actually during the pandemic. It was kind of maybe not surprising to you all but surprising to some that even as there was a lot of fiscal spending and a lot of issuance globally from provinces as well as federal governments that the interest expense on debt went down because the Fed and other central banks were lowering rates and we had very low rates. So it brought the interest expense down. I'm wondering Mike if is it already maybe at an inflection point I know you don't predict rates but can you speak a little bit about the interest expense on your debt how you manage it. Any thoughts on looking into the future. Sure. Well no interest on debt. You're right it is our fourth largest expenditure category. You know be at the health sector and education and children's social services that are ahead of us. So some of those top three sixty three point three billion and no account for about 60 years surplus sixty three point three percent a hundred twenty five point nine. But it's right. I correct myself there. So in that I O.D. or currently forecasting thirteen point six billion by six point eight percent. So it's a smaller but still still still important category. So we do spend a fair amount of time trying to forecast interest on debt. But I will say and I'm sure for your true viewers what we're trying to be very conservative and prudent when we we forecast interest on debt. And for example the assumptions we make about Ontario spreads are quite large and we're pretty confident that the norms will come in lower. So that's one of the elements that we do use to try and try and manage the IO to make it something that we can hopefully outperform. You know our IO D forecasts are are driven by private sector forecasters. We don't really rely on private sector forecasters but to do the honors that candid forecasting interest rates you can buy the best is is very challenging. And over time we've seen those interest rate forecasts is forecast to be quite difficult for investors to actually actually beat. So we have seen an increase in interest rates. We've had 300 basis points of a policy rate changes since the beginning of March which is quite phenomenal. You know we're going to have more increases. So that's really very unusual. This is something that happens maybe once in a generation. You know these type of these type of changes. So in our first quarter finances came out we did have a small adjustment. We went from thirteen point five billion diodes forecast to thirteen point six billion already forecast. But I would like to just comment that. You know forecasting interesting data your annual interest charges is not independent of your fiscal situation. So to the extent that provinces or Ontario were to have substantially better fiscal numbers then the deficit would be lower. Which feeds through to the borrowing program. So it's quite likely that it's sort of an offset to the pressure of interest rates in terms of increasing IO D and the potential is certainly there to have a better performing iodine numbers and in initially forecast. Interesting. So there's a lot involved with it and given it that and it's such an important topic and Rod kind of mentioned it as well Nicoletta. Can I come to you on the same topic like interest on debt. You know how it weighs into your work and what you see a little bit on the outlook. If you do. I mean the current environment is is definitely you know adding pressure to to public debt expense. When we do look at budgeting and forecasting the public debt expense. Manitoba too has a fairly conservative forecast when it comes to to forecasting the expense. However interest rates as Mike mention have been going up in the last little bit here. So we are seeing the pressure to public debt expense. And from a matter to a perspective I mean it's not so much in the current fiscal year. We started out the year with an addition to the plan six months of prefunding that I mentioned earlier. Our cash a year end was was also higher than what we forecasted. So that gives us a little bit more flexibility in terms of when do we need to to go to the market and borrow and the impact that will have on on current your public debt expense. So how are our borrowing. It is pushed out in the latter part of the year and we are seeing better revenues. Are our cash numbers coming in similar to other provinces is higher than than what we are forecasting. So current fiscal year there are offsetting factors that are offsetting to the higher higher rates that we're seeing. However in future years our next fiscal year we can see more pressure added to public debt expense. I mean we are our forecast is going to be conservative but it is going to be added pressure to two public debt expense. Thank you. And changing course a little bit right now I want to come to you with a broad topic that especially during the pandemic I know borrowing itself was challenging let alone what rate it was at. And I'm wondering in Nicoletta earlier talked about you know buyers like liquidity to go to look liquid points on the curve. And I wondered Ron if like broadly do you feel like conditions in the debt market are back to pre pandemic levels or is there still some you know overhang. It's not quite as clean and efficient. Just I'm curious what your thoughts are on that. Yeah the you know investors like us were the other side of the equation. But investors have been hit with a lot of volatility. They've had. I think Mike alluded to it a generational increase in interest rates maybe even more than that in terms of the speed of the increase and the resolve of the central banks. And we've got the added the added effect of quantitative tightening or they're not buying or not buying back bonds. They're letting them roll off their balance sheet at the Fed. So these investors have been buying bonds and seeing them go down in value almost immediately afterwards. And that's just on the rate side. The credit side is is very problematic too. And we don't have to talk about all the things that are going on in the world. So we're seeing that the investor appetite as I mentioned really drive where we issue. We have to be respectful of that. Bigger bigger or more liquidity can can really make it a little more difficult for the smaller borrowers. And so this year we are a smaller borrower. So we really do feel we need to move to where they're where they're looking. And if you were to you know it's it's a lot better than it was two years ago but I don't think it's much better than it was a year ago. Right now I'd say it's still the year ago. It was purely pandemic. Now it's this interest rate effect and and it's taken taken our shop. And I think a lot of investors awhile to to realize or to accept that the resolve of the central banks to keep raising rates. And it'll be interesting to see where it ends up. But that's making it quite difficult for investors right. I'd say we're probably 7 out of 10 6 to 7 out of 10 compared to a normally functioning market. That's a way to measure it. Right. Thanks Mike. Kind of not on the same question but in like in perspective I know you've been doing what you do for a long time. How would you put you know what you've all been through in the last you know two years or so the pandemic. Now we have a persistent inflation problem globally. Like Rod mentioned central banks and you all did tightening overall balance sheets unwinding you know perspective relative to the global financial crisis. How difficult it's been to be a provincial debt manager. Yeah well it's been and it's always challenging you know because we do have a large boring program and the pandemic was was was quite challenging in the sense that there was a dislocation in markets. It's a start of the pandemic which made we trade bar even short term borrowing quite challenging. So you know the federal government did provide support and the markets got functioning again. So I think we kind of weathered that storm. We borrowed over 60 billion dollars that fiscal year. So that's all time high of ISE by a large margin. So we're able to get the money in the door. And I think we do benefit from having a highly liquid borrowing program. Now what's been somewhat beneficial compared to the global financial crisis is that credit markets are healthy and we haven't had a lot of defaults. The recession that we had back in the global financial crisis saw. I would say that the global financial crisis was was was probably worse. Again that's you know that's just my opinion. Where we are now you know it's challenging because we always say that you don't really want to be borrowing at a time of central banks or an aggressive tightening mode. And that's exactly what we have now. The fear is that investors kind of sit on the sideline as they don't want to invest any more money till I see that interest rates have peaked. So but we have been getting getting issues done. But as Ryan was saying it's certainly is challenging. You don't really have the luxury. We talked a little about you guys sort of Friday and of your borrowing program. But when you have to kind of get ahead of the central banks but you don't want your large borrower that's kind of short. So you can't redo to do too much of that. So I would say everyone is kind of doing their best and kind of just coping with sort of the circumstance that we currently have. All right. Thank you. And I want one thing we haven't talked about. I believe you have some international issue and some foreign demand for your for your dad. And I wonder has that changed. You know has you know the maturity profile of what they're or they're leaning to or change at all. Or could you speak to that a little bit. We have seen some shift in terms of international issuance. I mean wonder pandemic hit that that year there was hardly any international ish ones that that we did in terms of the euro and Ozzie where where we have we've seen private placement interest. Last year however was was much better. We've we've we had a 40 60 split between domestic and international issuance and we were able to to access the U.S. market so much better last year. However we have seen a shift again this year in regards what to arbitrage. I mean we are we do go to international markets one off private placements as well as the U.S. and the interest has decreased. Now this is in large part of the arbitrage but also I believe a large factor is similar to to even domestic issuance is the volatility in the market has reduced demand that we see from international investors. What. What. Central banks raising rates. We're seeing investors on the sidelines and waiting to see just how much higher rates are going to go and and not willing to to participate and put money to work at this time.