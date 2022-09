00:00

Kerry I feel like anyone that tried to buy the dip in 2022 was burned in a big way. Do you see any kind of opportune to do that now. Good morning. That certainly has been a rollercoaster for both bond and equity investors this year. I think we remain very cautious on the markets and would exercise a degree of patients when it comes to looking how far valuations have fallen and perhaps how attractive markets may have become. I say that because there is this big overhang of uncertainty around the central banks the inflation outlook and of course the looming risk of recession and what that means for the earnings outlook. So for us it is a case of being underweight towards risk assets this moment and focusing much more on quality when it comes to thinking about allegations and credit and government bonds. Okay. Quality in credit. Whereabouts in the world. Do I look for that narrow set of selections at this point. Kerry is about looking towards the investment grade market. We had had thinking about the sort of attractiveness of the oil and yield and high yield. But we are mindful of those spreads not really reflecting the same degree of recession risk that you might see being reflected in equity markets or even in the inversion in yields. So it is a case of thinking about the scope for some of those extended parts of the fixed income market to see those spreads wide now whereas we do think about the credit market in terms of investment grade being a little bit better in terms of the fundamentals around the corporate balance sheet. Sure. You could see a little bit more of spread widening. But again we think that's probably going to be mitigated by the fact that the strength of the corporate balance sheets thinking about not necessarily adding a huge amount of duration at this point in time given the movement we've seen in bond yields. But certainly moving away from those underweight positions that have been in place for a long time given those risks to growth that are out there and really coming to the idea that you know as we see inflation rates start to fall over the course of the next year it will be growth rather than inflation. That does matter for the outlook for the bond market. And I ask this question earlier Kerry is basically everyone in this market turn into a macro trader. How difficult is it now to really rely on the sort of bottom up fundamentals to to look at this market right now when it seems like the active central banks are just so fluid. It's a great question. I think it is not a market. You want to be a very passive allocator out security much more active. There's still a wide amount dispersion between valuations within sectors and within equities. We look at the US equity market for example and certainly when it comes to fixed income you have a very active approach when it comes to managing that duration. As we've seen bond yields move around. I would argue that it is much more of a stock pickers market though given some of that improvement we've seen in corporate fundamentals compared to entering a downturn in the last cycle and thinking about who's really going to win and lose as we think about entering into this sort of winter season of this cycle. And I would finally stress that when we think about the outlook for equity markets we are worried about the earnings expectations at the aggregate level that we're seeing a consensus earnings relative to what might be delivered. And so that does mean the index could see bear the pressure from here. We are aware that some companies will make money in this environment and that's where we focus on the quality of those earnings coming through. I think that bottom up does matter much more in this kind of environment. Is there a specific sector that comes to mind where earnings might remain resilient. But the one thing that stands out for us is obviously energy. We have seen the oil prices move down. We could see further support come through from the fact of disruptions around refinery thanks to Hurricane Ian it's now battering the US. And we've also seen risk coming up again from what's happening in Russia and also those sanctions that may be put in place by the EU. There's a lot of uncertainty around there but given that supply still looks relatively constrained even if we do see demand soften off with some of the slowdown in sluggish growth around the world we would see support for the oil price coming through and expect it to more likely rise a bit then fall from its current levels. So I think that's really quite positive for the energy sector in terms of other sectors out there. It has been a case of thinking about the volatility in the bond market that's been hurting the growth here parts of the market. We still expect that to persist. And so we'd be a little bit more conscious about thinking about growth versus value in this environment. Again leaning towards that quality bias more than anything else. You know we've been talking about our top story which is near The View OK with this really big big intervention that seems to be stabilizing markets at least today. The key. Okay join at the likes of the BOJ has been doing this all along. It's definitely not Kutty not so much QE so to speak. But what what's your take on this. What does it mean for the future path of rate hikes for global central bankers out there if we see more signs of this sort of intervention. Yeah I think it's a it's a troubling environment for every central bank. There's not the Fed at the moment. Obviously the Fed's driving a lot of what we're seeing around the world in terms of the strength of the dollar and what that means to many economies outside the US particularly around Asia. We would expect to see probably more intervention when it comes to the currency side of things to try and shore things up. Definitely expect to see a shift in terms of you know many Asian central banks who'd been a little bit ahead of the curve it came to raising interest rates and it perhaps been slowing down a little bit. Again picking up speed in terms of those rate hikes that come through to try and shore up that stability and currencies as well as that relative position compared to the Federal Reserve. Again we had been quite favorable when think about ASEAN assets the reopening that was coming through the domestic demand but that strengthen the dollar. The fact NYSE export slowing that it's going to temper that view a little bit. But we'd still see quite a lot of support coming through from an ASEAN equity markets in this environment.