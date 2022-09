00:00

All right. Jose never see a full face. Thank you very much indeed. There is so much to touch on with you and with your business and with a biography of you as an entrepreneur. But I want to start. Back in 2007 when you founded the business and then you had to navigate through the financial crisis you have to navigate through the eurozone crisis. And then potentially possibly arguably this unique moment that we're facing right now inflation geopolitical risks cost of living crisis. Talk to us about as you look back the meshing between technology and retail and particularly the luxury space and how that's evolved over that time how you've managed to navigate all of those different challenges by bringing those together. Look A it's a very passionate topic for me because I I started as a coder actually as a computer programmer and I am from the north of Portugal. There's lots of fashion companies their factories studios marine industrial companies. So that those were my clients. I started developing software for the fashion industry when I was 19 with our CTO. So we date back 30 years or something like that. And then I came to London to be a shoe designer when I was 22. And configure and. And I fell in love with the fashion with the fashion industry. It's about it's part of culture. It's about creativity craftsmanship and quality. And it's it's it's it's is it deals with emotions deals with individuality expression of one's individuality. So it's absolutely fascinating. And it's always fun. For me the most fascinating thing was how are these two worlds going to come together and how can technology foster this path of culture that is fashion and vice versa. And how can we bridge those two worlds. And that's that's terrific. That's the car of of the mission of our families to reach these two worlds of the creators and the curators of fashion and lovers of fashion all around the world. And yes we've been through major crises since. I mean we launched October 2008 and two weeks later Lehman Brothers went bankrupt and everyone thought the was my friend. No one would buy anything. And and that was the year 2009. It was the only. One of two years where the global luxury industry dipped and the other one was 2020 with Covid. So for 25 years this industry has been incredibly resilient actually. And obviously we've seen the digitization of the industry take place. It was an industry that was always very resistant to technology very fearful of technology because you know in a way is there is human versus machine. And we were watching the previous panel and very powerful conversation around it. But the machine can't help the human. Right. And that's that's but that debate that tension you'll feel it in the fashion industry. And and our journey has been really to try to regionals two worlds. What are the next barriers. Do you think that will crumble in the face of this tech evolution. We've seen of course the acceleration during the pandemic acceleration is a catalyst that event. What are the next barriers that a fall as tech continues to evolve. I think there's so much to do. If you look at the penetration of of online in the luxury industry is only 22 percent. Prokofiev was 13 percent. So it's definitely doubled to 26 percent during cold here because the stores were closed and normalized to 2022. But 80 percent of fashion of high end fashion is still both in physical stores. So for me the ultimate from from here is how do you dissolve the barriers between physical and digital. How do you make the physical star you know how to bring the human interaction that is unique to a physical star and elevate it through technology. Because if you go to a star today it's the same as experiences in the 90s. You just have a contact lens maybe pigment but still it's you know the salesperson still disappears to try to find your save and comes back. Sorry sir I don't have it. Let me call another star et cetera. So there's even basic things like that. You know payments is still queued up to make our payments. Or maybe they're bringing if it's a more elevated star they will bring the machine to you. But you know it's the it wasn't touch. It's one of those areas in our lives that wasn't touched by technology. Every everything else even Starbucks you can either on an app. Right. And just show up and pick it up. And and luxury really hasn't fully embraced this digitization and for good reason because it could it can sometimes killed the customer experience and they don't want that. But how can we apply technology to halibut elevate the human experience in Star. And that's what we've done with Brown's hearing Lennon in Brook Street with somebody we acquired five years ago a very iconic 50 year old retailer. And we invested in technology to make to make it to the shopping experience of the future which are now in in France. And we're now with his master plan is to bring this what we call luxury new retail vision. So for me actually it's quite simple. The next big frontier is how do we digitize not just you know pockets of the industry but how do you unify the entire experience both online and offline and bring that together. And that's that's where the biggest opportunities without losing that kind of exclusive cachet that goes goes with luxury. And what would what role would A.I. play in that. I think it plays a really important role but always in terms of assisting and assisting the human socially one of the most complex problems in A.I. is is fashion because it changes all the time. It's driven by creativity which is something that machines don't deal very well with. And and it deals with culture cultural trends with the zeitgeist. And just because everyone is using polka dots doesn't mean that you should continue producing a designer polka. That's probably the other way around. Right. And it can change from one season to another or from one week to another. And this is extremely difficult for computers to predict. So it's not it's really if you speak to the real experts a people that have focused on solving the fashion problem through a dealt alley that is is really about assisting the human. That's the role of curation. And the role of creativity will be you know human led I hope forever. But at least for many many years to come for that. How do you think I should at this point by the way say that please do send in your questions as well to to come up on the screen. We'll put them to Jose through throughout this conversation. How are you thinking about about the matter. That's I don't want it to be a platform for Facebook bashing but when I think of the metaverse you do. Absolutely. You know you're drawn to that image of Zuckerberg is legless avatar. Are you confident this is more than a more than a pie in the sky kind of aspiration how important you think the metaverse will be for that kind of goal of yours which is the greater digitization particularly at consumer and customer experience. I prefer to talk about Web Three as opposed to Metaverse because the metaverse for me is a Serb component is one of the ideas around this revolution that is Web three. Right. And for me the best definition is web when and as a computer programmer. I was web zero like no web in the 90s. Right in the early 90s and 80s. So then I saw Web 1 and web when you can think of it as read as an Internet where you can read stuff and that's Yahoo. As a portal and where you would find the links or add the places or Netscape. Those are very early non interactive one direction portals. That was web when and then web tool was about user generated content. And companies like Far Fetch PNB Goober like to say marketplaces and and obviously social media etc. so that it's and you can you can define it by Reed's right. So you read and you're right and the system interacts and out of that interaction the experience becomes much richer much more powerful. And Web Three is about read right on. So it's when you're you're actually owning the assets your data. You can own your data. You can be rewarded financially for interacting with the systems and in a decentralized way. And it's and that is very very powerful site. I truly believe that Web three lives up to its name and it will be the next step and stage the revolution. So how do you position for that. You're investing an area now already in this space. Oh yeah. Yeah. I think now the metaverse is one of the ideas that you can you can you can mention crypto defy an RFD et cetera et cetera. And then you'll have the metaverse. And metaverse is one of the ideas. And quite frankly my personal opinion is I certainly don't think it's going to be owned by a corporation and a company. And I certainly I think that a totally virtual world and experience is ultimately inherently unsatisfactory because we three dimensional beings know like we were talking about the difference between being here and being on zoom calls for a couple of years. Right. It's very different even for the audience that is watching as the fact that we are in the same space grabs our attention much more than if we were both on Zoom. Right. We were just talking about the same because we're three dimensional beings driven by by feeling and an emotion. That translation in a virtual world is very poor indeed. And I think it will always be. But it has its implications in gaming for example. But to much. But game is already huge. Right. So I think actually you will see gaming in my view games becoming metaverse is as apples as the hardware run because it's much easier if you'll have a huge installed base already. It's much easier to decentralize and their economic forces at stake there. But it's in a way it will be it has to be game to face the idea that I just school because it's a more satisfactory experience than in the real world. I think is absurd. And therefore I think it's I think much much longer than what some people are predicting. And definitely being owned by a company is contradictory to the whole philosophy of Web three which is decentralization. So it will it will if it happens it will take time. I think it will get bigger. MI 5 and it will be decentralized. It will be a protocol ideally. Right. And that's that's the way the metaverse is is going I think. Really really interesting. I'm going to move back to the A.I. question because we've had a question comment from the audience. How can you use A.I. to make the fashion industry more sustainable. That's an excellent question. I think that first of all the fashion industry has huge sustainability issues. It's a very polluting. It's there's a lot of overproduction. I think actually overproduction is the lowest hanging fruit. And the biggest impact that we can have if we can just predict better what people are going to buy produce less ideally even produce on demand. I'm an investor and of a company and I'm on the board of a company called Plant for me. And the publicity that that works on on demand argument luxury and working with companies like at mass companies like these are where the items. Not actually produce until you buy them so you have zero overproduction and that's very powerful. The other thing is companies like Fisker Collective Real Real etc. that are in the circular economy. Right. So if you can buy something that was pre owned that certainly extends the life of the product in terms of AA in particular predicting the trains. I can hear myself. Okay we got headlights working now. So I think you know that's that's when concrete area. But there are many other applications. I think you know sustainability is a vast vast topic and we're very active with clear sustainability goals that far fetched reality. Thirty one of them is to be more circular than linear. And we've invested in preowned and report. What about creativity. Another question is come in on the question of creativity. An A.I. whether A.I. enables creativity within luxury space or in fact degrades that. And there's a risk to creativity if you start to pull in A.I.. I don't think I think it enables creativity. And if a company wants to replace creativity by A they will fail very very fast. A.I. is really not. Certainly not in fashion. I don't know in other areas but it's certainly decades away. Twenty if you're an optimist even if you were a maximalist that believes that computers will do everything better than humans. I fundamentally disagree with that. But what we know I'm not an expert but even the experts that are a maximalist they'll tell you we're 20 years 10 20 years from from removing the creative function and job of humans in an industry like fashion. So it's always so if a company attempts to do that they will fail very fast. However let's not dismiss it because I mean the amount of stuff that gets produced industrialized and ends up in the landfill just because people are not using data at all and not using A.I. at all to be applied around sustainability. It's a huge missed opportunity. We shouldn't do that. We shouldn't the DNA. Let's use a so that we can predict train trends and have a more sustainable industry. OK I want to talk about dealmaking. We've got a chart. I think we can throw out that shows how active you've been in terms of partnerships deal making investments likes of Ali Baba JD Reebok of course and most recently arguably your most significant which is the forty seven and a half cent stake in Weiner. That's a forte. Talk to us about the rationale behind that deal where it positions you how it positions the company and are you going to be taking over all of those shares ultimately. So the rationale is really about our vision for the future of luxury as we call it luxury. New retail for us is a convergence of physical and digital and that capture the attention of the luxury industry. A few years ago we had a conference in 2016 where we laid out this vision. And we've developed technology that that really brings those two worlds together. CAC year when maybe the most important design the fisherman group really loved everything we were doing with other with other other not empowered luxury but in fashion. And we worked very closely with the customer management team to see how this could be applied to to have luxury. And they came to the conclusion that to the next step in the digital strategy and an advancement for CAC and then socializing with the Adam is also that each man group was the farfetched vision and the farfetched technology. So it actually came from the tech. The technology side and the pines. We said well if we're going to do something really big and strategic with all the results we should also read platform weight app. But of course if we do that then how do we align interests between the two companies and that that naturally evolved to the deal we have today. Do you take full control at some point. So right now there's there's regulatory approval to go through. We will. After a successful regulatory approval and completion of the deal we will own forty seven point five percent. So no one will have a controlling stake in that company. It will be trying to control. We're very excited to work with with additional groups in the transformation the way that from a retailer electorally retailer a very prestigious local retailer. But the retailer is still into a platform a true platform where brands can sell their equity. And this is transformational for the industry because there are more than a thousand five hundred brands and is aimed at some of them smaller emerging designers that use those platforms and that sell on those platforms a very important part of their business. And we can enable them to go direct. Okay. We're running very short time. And in fact we've run out. One last question I have to ask you. The dollar at record highs the euro 20 year lows the pound of course front pages levels we haven't seen since the 1970s. Good or bad for a company like yours listed in New York dealing with European luxury FROMMER and accounting and reporting perspective. Bad because we report. So even though we growing in euros and in certain areas of the business growing very fast in euros you then translate it to two dollars and it's it's much lower growth or even deep into negative growth. So we reported negative growth small negative growth but it was actually positive growth in constant currency. So that but that's just the translation. It just doesn't add any of the sophisticated investor read through that and understands that the underlying business is incredibly strong. Of course we have the war in Ukraine. The Covid-19 situation in China which have materially impacted our growth this year. But the rest of the world the underlying business is extremely strong. Jose in IBEX CFR IBEX thank you very much indeed. That is time.