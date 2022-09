00:00

Francis taught me about the technology that's gone in this latest iteration of sequencing tech. What have you actually done to update it. This is a huge step forward in our technology platform. We really really did. Every part of the sequencer. So he invented it an entire new chemistry called Sleep SPSS. We invented a whole new optic system including the glass we needed for the lenses didn't exist anywhere in the world so we had to invent a new glass to using the lens. We've invented a whole new data path with high performance compute on the machine itself. So really this has been just a ground up redo of our sequence platform so that we could get a major step change in terms of performance and really bring the price of sequencing of genomic sequencing down to the market. We're also able to make this more sustainable product and eliminate the need for the cold chain. So before that you needed dry ice to ship the reagents to run the machine to the labs around the world. And you don't need that anymore. And so this makes a sequence are accessible to countries around the world that don't have access to cold chain. So it's a big step forward in accessibility. Francis your ultimate goal is a one hundred dollar genome. You're at 200 dollars. Is this just you playing it safe. You know our path our strategy as a company has been to drive the prices down. And we've done that over the course of many years. When he first launched our sequencer in 2007 the price to sequence one genome was one hundred and fifty thousand dollars. And that was a breakthrough price in the market. We've gone from one hundred and fifty thousand dollars a genome to 200 dollars a genome in that time from 2007 till today. So greater than 99 percent price reduction. And we're not stopping there. We believe to make genomics accessible to everybody and have that difference in healthcare that it can. We need to keep going. Does this once again make you the market leader the tech leader. Do you leapfrog back to that position of leadership. You know we do we really believe that in order to move the market forward we need to drive more innovation to make sequencing accessible. At this point we do believe that our products represent the best sort of value proposition to customers in terms of performance and price. But look the reality is we're very early in this market. If you think about the market opportunity in front of us we still have largely untapped the medical need for genomic sequencing. So the vast majority of the market is still in front of us. A lot of innovation to do to really open up the markets as we think they need to be. I want to ask you about the reality of this for your customers. We're talking about labs right. Complicated sophisticated labs. You're talking to hundred dollar genome but it's an expensive cost for them. What have your preorders been like. What is the initial interest from your customer base. Ben. Well the already response has been phenomenal. You know we gave a sneak peak to a few customers before we made the right of the announcement this morning. And then every single one of them pre order. So we're at the stage now. We're taking orders. We ship the instrument in Q1 of next year. So a few months from now and we're gonna be taking orders between now and then. The response has been strong on a number of fronts. People really appreciate the price reduction. People love the sustainability right herself for reducing the waste and the plastic and people. We had a couple of customers come to us in tears about the fact that you no longer need a cold chain. So this product is now available in parts of the world. I didn't have access to high throughput sequencing. Francis your 7 billion dollar deal for Grail was vetoed by the European Union at this stage of the process. Do you give up. You know the deal for girls is an important one because as you know we invented with Grail was a blood test that can find 50 types of cancer across stages. That's life changing because we know that 10 million people a year die of cancer. And we also know that if you catch a cancer early your odds of surviving are so much higher than if you catch it late. Now 17 percent of the people who die from cancer die from cancers that are caught at late stages. So by doing the blood to rolling out drills. But this more broadly we believe that that has the potential to save many lives around the world and we can draw out more broadly than Braille today on its own. So it's important. We're going to continue through the process to see if we can win on appeal. But the European Commission.