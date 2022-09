00:00

Good morning everyone and thanks thanks so much for joining us. We have an esteemed and very thoughtful panel of European venture capitalists this morning. We're going to have a great discussion. And first just because the B.C. market can be a bit opaque at times. I want to do a bit of an unscientific polling if you will. So we ran a Twitter live poll in advance of this panel to get a sense of how are people gauging the current slowdown and V.S.. So so you can see the the I guess the leaders a bit split waiting until mid 2023 to the end of 2023 for the V.C. down market to last. So again unscientific but tells you people are expecting the current trend to continue. And then we're also going to run a live poll as Brad demonstrated. So you can all scan your QR codes I guess. And if we can get it up on the screen again just to kind of gauge I guess the gap between the U.S. and Europe to to set the scene for our discussion. So how far behind does the European V.C. ecosystem lag the U.S.. Would you say there is no gap. Would you say it's a one to five years gap. Would you say it'll take more than five years for Europe to catch up to the US. We should get some results. So the US is in sight. So two thirds of people saying one to five years sounds about right. Great. Well thank you all very much. And now I want to turn to our panelists. I think the first question again just to kind of set the scene and you could all just just talk about maybe starting with Tom and then going down the line you know how is your investing activity changed this year compared to last year and why. I mean I'd love to say that we are consistent year after year and nothing changes. But that would be very far from the truth. In reality are our dollars deployed this year is running significantly below last year but even significantly below are sort of our lifetime average were about twelve years old and firm and we're way below the average that there are a couple of drivers of that. Of course we are at the end of the day driven a little bit by the spirit of an industry and the spirit of our own performance on our portfolios performance our company's performance. And anybody who sort of denies that got anything to do with how you feel in the morning when you wake up is full of B.S. in my view. So there's a course a sort of an emotional aspect to this but there's also a kind of a technical part of this which is so many companies in our ecosystem raised two even three times last year. And the deal sizes last year were way larger than normal. You know there were anything within 30 to 80 percent larger than the normal deal size. Therefore companies are quite flush with cash actually leaving last year. So most companies in particular most good companies that we all want to be investing in didn't need to raise this year. And so when you look at the statistics there's actually very few deals in market let alone getting done. And so I would say our deal pace is going to be lower driven by this emotional aspect of course but primarily by just the amount of deals in the market. There's just not many because most companies are trying to avoid raising this year if they possibly can which is a mistake in my view in the hope that next year is better than this year. And I think it would therefore raise next year which is a pretty significant mistake. I think. Yeah maybe to give some context so light speed is a fund that invests across stages so we invest from seed super early founding team to starting up to a PFO growth stage essentially. And I think you see quite a difference between the two teams in the different funds in terms of pace right now. Early stage is still quite active on our end and I think especially sort of media series has been very slow. But sieges have been happening mostly because founders is struggling out especially ones that I really really have high conviction what they want to bid despite a recession looming despite what they see in the market. And actually it's very exciting because the founders are coming to market now day. They're really behind where they're betting and they usually really high quality on the growth side. However it's exactly what Tom said. Basically it's a very hard to find companies right now that are best in class and then want to race in this environment because they usually have a lot of cash already. And then secondly it's really hard to price. We really struggled to sort of readjust the public market expectations of the founders when we think it's a high point. It's been a bit of calibration as well over the last months. And I think that hopefully by the end of the start of next year we'll get a bit close to that point where we can have those conversations. But it's been quite slow in the late stages of life. US. Well clearly we are in a recession and a recession affects every sector in the economy including venture capital. Having said that dumb ideas were a deep tech investor and we are probably least effected by that because deep tech is much longer term. And there are a few encouraging long term signs of having been in this industry for some time. I have seen four of these cycles and the story is always the same. First of all people have to concentrate on cash. And as Tom already said many of the companies have been very fortunate to raise quite a bit of money during this fantastic cycle and we've just been through. The second thing to note is for the first time in history European venture capital is giving better returns than U.S. venture capital which is again a good long term sign. But then there is also the correlation that of course investors have known for a long time in the space that if you invest in a venture fund a new venture fund during a recession there is actually a great correlation between the vintage year in a recession and the positive return. We can get and the same thing is true. For pension as a venture companies themselves. So a recession is actually a very good time to start a new company in a way obvious reasons. You have got access to a lot of talent because during a recession there is more. More highly qualified people available. And for venture capitalists of course. The valuations are more reasonable during a recession. So this is not necessarily a bad period for venture capital. Yeah I think our conversation is coming in a very interesting time because already this year is quite an answer and macro outlook and in the last week has by even more rattles in the market and changes especially here in the UK. And so maybe we can we can I guess reverse that or staying with you. Herman I know. How are you. I guess viewing the macro outlook and what are you advising the entrepreneurs that you work with in the current storms. Well the macro outlook clearly is that we're in a recession and a recession will probably last you know a year or two. It's very difficult to predict at the moment because there are so many imponderables that bear on on the development of the UK particulars and this very stormy period of having an financially undereducated chancellor who goes by a neo liberal ideology rather than rational decision making. So that doesn't help. But sooner or later you'll probably do a U-turn and come to his senses again. When when you look at Europe as a whole the way I see the situation is that if you look at European tech Silicon Valley is there. The UK is here. Europe is here. And my native Austria is there. Then they the gradient used to be very steep. The order is still the same but the gradient is much shallower. I think a lot of the environment in the UK is now closer to Silicon Valley. But don't underestimate Europe by it. Europe is often treated as the sort of lumbering consensus giant but we've got very vibrant tech communities in Berlin and Munich and Paris and Helsinki. So Europe is snapping on the on the heels of UK as the leading venture company as indeed many people partially because of Brexit especially at our universities here in Britain are leaving and going back to Europe. So the fact that the the order is still the same but the gradient is much shallower can also be proven by Austria even Austria. My native Austria and I run a summer school there. I've been trying to help Austria you know catch up with the rest of Europe. Even Austria has three unicorns now. So it's even trickling down to to to the very east of Europe. Ashley having made an interesting point at the beginning about not being sure how long the recession will last. And I think that's an important point that we've been telling founders a lot. And so I think there's a there's an interesting game that you need to play on one side. You don't want to slow yourself too much down. So once the opportunity comes back up you have a knight completely depleted your go to market team. You're proactive at men and whatnot and you kind of don't have the chance to catch up again. And right busy and next wave of upswing again. But on the other hand I think it's really important for especially young founders first and founders farmers that haven't been through a recession recession yet. We often see them thinking that this is going to last into maybe and this year maybe mid next year and then it's gonna be fine again. No one knows really. And so I think preparing yourself to make cuts that could be potentially deeper than anticipated I think is also mentally something that is important. And so I think when we're trying to do is also connecting those founders with founders who've been through this cycle before who've done this before. It's a it's a challenging time mentally and emotionally. Right. And so sometimes it's also better to prepare yourself a little bit more drastically right now versus making a thousand cuts over over a few years basically which is gonna be more dramatic I think through culture to the company as a whole. So I think just. Anticipating that does not might last longer than we expect initially is is the thing where we keep on telling the founders. Yeah. To be honest I'm also trying to say that let's not focus on the macro at all. To a certain extent albeit that is a very simple statement to make. If we invest globally with a large portion of our capital deployed in places like Brazil Colombia Mexico India Indonesia for a time and for some of these countries they were in incredibly difficult and continually difficult macro conditions whilst the US Europe etc were were booming. And yet companies great companies got built there. One of our portfolio companies called New Bank was built in Brazil at the time from when we invested. Till now where the currency depreciated by roughly 80 percent. And yet they built a well hopefully a 50 to 100 billion dollar account. I think trading today at more like 25 billion. But if you think about that company macro is completely against them. But to a certain extent they exploited that. They exploited the fact that the existing incumbent banks were not investing in their branches were not investing in their product. We're not investing in their customers. They exploit the fact that there weren't sort of great jobs for people emerging from STEM education in Brazil. And they took those resources i.e. the opportunity within their category within banking and the resource of talent. And they built a fantastic company and a very lean way a very low capital intensity way which in banking is not easy to do. So actually what we're trying to say to to to our founders is think about what builds a great company. There's basically three buckets of resources. Does the idea and within idea you need drive and motivation. We all have ideas but actually following through on them was a big parts of the idea and drive motivation. There's capital and there's talent the people to go and help you build this thing. The first one is Judy actually mentioned. There's always lots of ideas. And generally speaking as great people with motivation to go after them on average there's 12 to thirteen thousand see deals per year globally. Twelve to thirteen thousand. And that doesn't really vary that much. This year will be lower but it doesn't really change very much. If you look back over like ten years of history it's relatively consistent because people with ideas people motivation are there. What changed in last few years is this amount of capital. So this resource bucket of capital changed dramatically but at the expense of too many of the ideas getting funded for too long. When instead those great people should have recycled back in industry with better ideas and at the expense of the talent bucket because the talent was getting spread like very thin jam across the entire industry and being incentivized to switch to keep hopping like all of us will have our statistics with our companies. Employee retention collapsed over the last few years because it was very hard. If you were earning X and Google comes along and says well here's 5 X and 5 it sounds crazy but that is the statistic. At one stage in 2020 21 Google or Facebook we're approaching employees of our companies at five times the salary. Even for people who are very dedicated to a cause a five times salary bump is not easy to say no to. So when we talk to our founders to cut a short. Ideas are great and always their capital is needed. But actually talent is the most important thing. And this adage that comes at a sudden the value of many years of do more with less is sort of a bit of a synopsis or a simplification of talent can overcome lack of capital. And so we're actually super excited about this timeframe because we think the best companies will rise to the top. They will be able to get the best talent and then eventually capital will flow to them. There's loads of money around. It just needs to find those best companies. And so we're actually let's be honest quite thrilled with the kind of the current state of the D.C. market. It's much healthier now than it was one year ago. Far healthier. I think Herman had a point you're having. Yes. I wanted to make some comment on these American monopolies the gaffer you know Google Amazon Facebook and Apple just scooping up the talent and sometimes also scooping up the other companies in areas that aren't even core to their to their main mission anymore. So I'm just writing a book on technology sovereignty of how these dependencies that Europe is beginning to suffer from just because of American monopolies and the sheer financial power that they have so that they can pay five times the salary if they really want you know to build up a capability or now in quantum computing. Whereas Ben I spent a lot of made seven investments in a quantum computing. If I look at who finances quantum computers at the moment it's in the US. We've got two or three companies that have now raised over half a billion you know say Quantum which we're also a small investor and ionic. Both have raised seven hundred and 600 million. We have you know great government support in Europe for these companies will go to billion in Germany 2 billion in France a billion our flagship project. But as Tom said we do not have a startup problem in Europe. We actually produce more startups in Europe than the U.S. We have a scale up problem. When when we have really good ideas and the companies show that the product that the new idea does actually work we don't have the financial firepower to then put hundreds of millions behind this company to make it a global leader. So that's I think the main problem that we have in Europe. I mean one point I want to follow up Tom he said something very interesting earlier about it being a mistake to hold off on raising this year in the hopes that things will turn around a bit. And when one of the issues I've heard about from other investors is like that did the bid ask spread is still being too wide. You know founders had this expectation that they can raise money at a valuation. Last year when the market has changed a lot this year some CAC know how. How is that like. Are you seeing that spread narrowing at all. And I'm one of the audience members has asked you if V.S. debt might be part of the answer this year for companies that need funding as market school says so. Are you seeing that spread narrowing it. And is that more part of the answer this year. I think it's still quite a mixed picture actually. So we see ISIS both happening. It's been over the last few weeks actually still around is happening at multiples that were more last year of 50 x hundred eggs. Karen I saw some of the best founders and best asses at they can do that. However on the other side I'm also seeing companies gone. I'll going into a flat rounds actually to beef up the balance sheet where we see more convertibles happening that kind of deferred a pricing conversation a little bad but add a little bit of cash as well. So I do think structure is coming as why more and more I've not seen any of that the last two years actually and we've seen in a few rounds now especially later stage. So I think there is definitely some interesting stuff happening there. And I do think I do think it still takes a little bit of time to reset but I think farmers are becoming more I'll be more open now to having that conversation and seeing what makes sense. But I sit on both ends. So it's not. I think one unified picture at this point. Yeah I'd say that. The answer is no. I think there's still a lot of naive thinking about where companies are at. And it's not helped by the shareholders of companies and I'm sure people would accuse us of the same thing thinking that their own companies are amazing. In reality. We could all sit here and really think back over the last 20 years how many phenomenal billion dollar companies have been created and by billion dollar homes. I mean viably billion dollar. You know with 50 million plus of profitability at some point in the near future there's actually not that many. And that's kind of makes sense right. It shouldn't be that easy to produce billions on our companies right. This is hard to do. Produce a company that customers want to pay you for your services. To be a software service ought to be for computing service. What are before you know the delivery of goods for the delivery of food for financial services. It is not easy to build a billion dollar company yet if you look at this kind of silly moniker of the unicorn. I mean it was like the last five years was like unicorns are was being bred as if they weren't special. But you know when I read my my my sons and daughters you know books at home unicorns are these mythical special things. They don't seem very special with the hundreds of them being printed right now. But to be honest it's all B.S. They're not real. Company is real when it has a viable technology. Nobody else has and more viable profits that are defensible than nobody else has. And most of the companies just very bluntly in the V.C. ecosystem are not in either those two camps. And so there will be thousands of companies thousands that need to go out of business between now and the end of 2023. And every going to be shocked about that and appalled by that. And they'll be weeping and gnashing. And you know all the great blogs and publications will write about this. But this is perfectly normal. This is what the system seems to be. It's a very fat bottom of the pyramid 13000 CE deals a year feeding up through the companies. Make it or don't make it when they don't make it. Sometimes they've actually got a great technology but they can't fix go to market so they get bought by somebody else so they emerge somebody else or the idea didn't work. But the team is fantastic. They cycle back into the industry and is fat. Bottom of the pyramid gets to the very top small of the pyramid. Whether it should be a couple of trillion dollar companies. Who knows. Maybe isn't that healthy either. But realistically the majority of ideas don't make it to the top and we just have not seen that for the last few years because almost every company could raise capital for last three years almost without fail. Didn't amount of your ideas. Amazing. Not amazing traction. Not traction. Ten other companies are SpaceX 100 John Tucker is your space. That will change. And until that changes it also means that people are going to hold on to their companies. You see a lot of convertibles a lot of internal rounds being done. A lot of like oh well it's OK. We'll figure it out. And that's kind of normal again. It's an emotional business we're all in right. Everything to do with making decisions is emotional the end of today at least partly. And so we just need for that to wipe out over the next six to 12 months and then rationality will fit in. And that's wonderful. Not every company should make it. There's no problem of that. We should embrace failure. It's not a bad thing. Failure means we tried. We recognize that it didn't work and we moved on to the next thing that's healthy. And I think that hasn't happened yet. I think you know one of the issues in Europe. You know there are so few successful companies that make it to that point. And then there's the question of if they're able to stand on their own feet as a public company do they less than the U.S. the list in Europe. You've played before that stage is their late stage growth funding to back those companies. So I was I was curious to ask you know this panel as well you know should there be more of a push to keep later stage companies in Europe. And if so what needs to happen for that to materialize. Well this is the big question of technology sovereignty which all of a sudden has become an iconic issue for this decade. And one's got to be very careful to. Distinguish between not wanting to have a globalized industry which clearly would be a bad decision. You know it is good that there is the option of selling companies to the Americans and maybe sometimes to the Chinese. As long as there is a reciprocal arrangement that European companies also buy American companies because as Tom already hinted that Darwin was right. You have got to let evolution work on a global scale. However there is this issue of dependencies. So when technology sovereignty becomes an issue is if a country becomes dependent on a critical technology. By critical technology I mean a technology that's necessary for a government to run its country properly and for economy in a country to work properly. These critical technologies for example are the semiconductor technology that Trump managed to use the American dominance in silicon design software with synopsis and cadence synopses and cadence of 90 percent market share in silicon design software worldwide. He managed to use this in the sort of extra territorial power that he has by turning this monopoly into a weapon. This technology into a weapon to force other countries including Britain to do what he wants. Now these dependencies are as severe now as military occupation was in the past and we just have to find our own independent access to critical technologies. So every nation now has to ask itself three questions. Question number one do I have all the critical technologies that I need to run the country and its economy. Do I have it myself. In which case and we're fine. And of course the answer for Britain for example has to be absolutely no. There's no chance in hell that Britain could ever become technologically sovereign. The second question is do I have access to these technologies from multiple independent countries so that there isn't a single country that can hold that can compass me to do things that I don't want to do. If the answer to the second question is no you've got to ask the third question. Do I have unfettered long term longer than five years access to monopoly or oligopoly. Typically from the U.S. or China. And if the answer to all three questions is no then we have to do whatever it takes until you get at least one. Yes. Because if not you accept this dependency on another country which in my opinion is just as severe as military occupation in the past. So there will only be three technology sovereignty circles in the world the US China and Europe. And I very much hope that despite Brexit of course Britain will side with Europe and help together with Europe to build the you know the third option that we have in the world. I just add to that by the way it's really interesting. Think about that. That's what a deep tech side of things as you always do Herman. But there's also a point about sort of economic sovereignty which is if Europe keeps ceding its best graduates or its best ideas to other parts of the world and think about the number of French and Italian and Irish and Germans working in Silicon Valley. It's a huge number. Right. And we know that 50 percent plus of sort of entrepreneurs in the valley are in Silicon Valley are immigrants. If Europe and indeed India Southeast Asia Latin America et cetera keep seeding the best kind of company builders to the US and to the US capital markets. Not only do we have to worry about sort of our technological sovereignty but also our economic sovereignty. The fact is from where I sit which is actually a very small part of it of this year the capital markets Europe has ceded its capital markets to the US. Completely see to this are companies in Europe are public companies that we hold in Europe on average trade between 1 and 2 percent of the average daily turnover of our U.S. comparables. That's adjusted for market cap. There's no trading of our companies in Europe. We have a couple of two three four or five and they weren't once save 10 minute our market cap companies here in Europe that trade in between 500000 and 2 million not shares but euros and pounds equivalent per day. I hold stakes as when these companies of 500 million a billion. I mean the market just doesn't make any sense. How can I as a fiduciary for my limited partners encourage my company to go public in a capital markets. It's just basically it doesn't work. It's more complicated in the regulatory side. It's longer winded. There's no research coverage. And then when you finally do go public there's nobody trades or shares. Or we could take a six hour flight to New York be warmly embraced and encouraged made very easy to go public. Huge research coverage not always very sensible research Covid but huge research coverage. An average daily trading bonds that are multiples of what we see in Europe. So if we think about technological sovereignty very very good point in her making. And also to say Europe is in very big jeopardy of becoming economically and capital markets wise dependent on the U.S. capital markets. And by the way. From what I can see the debt capital markets exactly the same thing. You look at what's happening in in options and derivatives the same thing. I mean think about the great option rid of houses of the last 20 years. Such an et cetera. They're not in that market really anymore at all. All those trade is being created affects inflation. Interest rate. They're all being driven by U.S. capital markets houses. And so where I look at today as a technological problem but also a ginormous economic problem. And more and more regulation is not going to help us get out of this. We need to figure out first of all how do we have a healthy functioning capital markets because that's the core of all economies. And it does not function in Europe today. Well thanks very much. I'm sure we could talk much longer about this but for the sake of all the panels after us I think unfortunately we have to wrap up. But thank you for a great conversation and thanks as well to you off for the questions and.