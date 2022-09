00:00

We've seen the ECB of course making this move in September 75 basis points. You've said that the policy makers need to be cautious after having front loaded. So does that mean we should not expect another move of 75 basis points. We should expect something smaller in the forthcoming meeting. Good morning and thank you for having me. It is very clear. What is our pass in terms of policy decisions. We we will continue to be data driven. So we need to get the data and then take decisions. The 75 basis points this season in September was a very clear signal to everyone that the ECB is ready to act and we will act. But policy decisions must be measured and balanced and desirous source of stability. We don't see that quite often. Unfortunately recently and I think Europe and all the decisions that we have been taking for these already long periods of inflation and opposed to Covid crisis have been balanced measured and effective. And that's what it will continue to be. Mario good morning. Thank you so much for joining us. So you're kind of pushing back a little bit on this idea 75 basis points. Can I ask a question. Where do you think the neutral rate is for the eurozone now. What exact level do you think it is. Give me a range. I mean some some of my colleagues and other analysts also have been putting numbers on the table. I think we are still far from that number. But a really would like not to have a precise number because this is really even a moving target. Some in some sense. OK. We continue this process now. I'm sorry Maria to dropped you. You're saying you're far from the neutral rate still and yet you're pushing back at 75 basis points so you don't want ECB policy to get anywhere near restrictive territory despite the fact we're seeing the biggest inflation problem in decades. And I'm just curious about why you justify that approach. Underbelly. I understand it is gradually imbalanced but don't you want to get restrictive. Don't you want to tackle the inflation problem. We certainly do but we need to also understand the sources of inflation and this is started as supply shock that has been eating ISE in succession. This is this is the end of the Covid crisis and we need to be balanced. That's my that's my point. I think I think we have a very clear pass to our policy rate in the coming months. That's that's very important. That's a signal that we wanted to send to the market. But there's one thing that I am always worried as a decision maker and is is not to be pushed to to backtrack on this pass that we have to follow if we go back and forth. These will send mixed signals to the markets to the agents to our citizens. And that's that's bad. We need to be a stabilizing factor in our economy is not a destabilizing one. And that's why I think being cautious is of the essence. Do you think and thinking about stability in markets. Governor we've seen of course a lack of stability here in the U.K. in gilt markets as an intervention by the Bank of England. And a lot of this stemming from the intensity of it stemming from last Friday's fiscal announcement. Is that any read across. Should there be any to across any lessons learned for the ECB from what's happening in the U.K. right now. Well we all are affected by decisions of either in other jurisdictions in the UK and the US. Of course we take them very seriously in our judgment fight for our own decisions in Europe. Again the message that I think it's important right now is that we have to go back to a response that is sustainable that does not create issues different than what we want to address. And that's that's very important. We we have a very strong feeling in the labour market in our economies all across Europe. We need to sustain that. This has to prevail over a second round effects in deflation as long as we don't get to the peak of inflation. We will not have a clear pass in terms of how far we need to go. And we are unfortunately not yet there but we are very close. So everyone in the markets. I mean what is happening in the labour market in our economies need to understand that as soon as you get to the peak on inflation everything will become much more clear. And we can be very confident that the ECB will be there to provide liquidity to continue the path of interest rate hike as long as it will be needed. But that's that's that's almost the generally delivery of fact if I may say that. Mario you say the ECB will be there to provide liquidity and certainly they've been good at that in recent years. Perhaps that's the alternative problem. Maybe they're not good enough at mopping up liquidity. Christine Lagarde said that she doesn't think the discussion around Kuti should start until rates normalize. Now you said we're very far from the neutral rates so we're very far from normalizing. So do you agree with Christina Guard that we shouldn't even start the conversation or do you think Kuti should start sooner and maybe the ECB should be considering to mop up some of that liquidity in an inflation wave. We have a package of instruments that we have to take hold together in a coherent way at this time what is at stake and what's on the table is the decision. These have these interest rates. So of course we will take each decision in turn right now front loading other debates will in my opinion may have these destabilizing effect that we really need to avoid. We need to be considered a source of stability not institution that keeps moving targets that keeps putting decisions and discussions on the table just for the sake of responding to two issues that are not pressing right now. We we have is best towards normalization of monetary policy. And that's the focus right now.