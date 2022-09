00:00

LET ' S START WITH THE QUESTION OF RUSSIAN GAS, GIVEN THESE ACCUSATIONS OF SABOTAGE ON NORD STREAM, AND THREATS FROM RUSSIA TO CUT OFF THE REMAINING GAS SUPPLY THROUGH THE UKRAINIAN PIPELINE AS WELL. WHAT WILL THAT MEAN FOR YOUR PROJECTIONS AROUND THE ECONOMY OF THAT AREA OF EUROPE YOU COVER? BEATA: GOOD MORNING. AFTER A SURPRISINGLY STRONG FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR, THE EFFECTS OF THE ENERGY CRISIS ARE BEING FELT IN EMERGING EUROPE. UNDER THE SCENARIO OF NO GAS FROM RUSSIA, THE SITUATION WILL GET EVEN WORSE. THAT MEANS RELATIVE TO OUR BASELINE FORECAST, GDP GROWTH WOULD BE LOWER BY 1.3%. EMERGING EUROPE MAY BE IN FOR A LONG AND DEEP WINTER. FRANCINE: WHAT IS BLEAK? HOW BAD CAN IT ACTUALLY GET IF THE DAMAGES FOR MUCH LONGER? THERE IS SO MUCH SPECULATION, HOW UGLY CAN THIS GET? BEATA: A LOT OF EMERGING COUNTRIES IN EUROPE RELIED HEAVILY ON NATURAL GAS FOR HEAT PRODUCTION, ABOUT THREE QUARTERS OF HE PRODUCTION IN HUNGARY, FOR IN SERBIA COME FROM NATURAL GAS. HEATING HOMES WILL BE DIFFICULT. AND PRICES OF NATURAL GAS ARE ALREADY AT HISTORICAL HIGHS IN EUROPE. THESE PRICES HAVE NOT BEEN PASSED ON TO HOUSEHOLDS, THE RETAIL COSTS OF HEATING. IF THINGS GET WORSE, THAT MEANS NOT ONLY SHORTAGES BUT ALSO HIGHER INFLATION. TOM: BETAA I WANT TO GET YOUR VIEWS ON INFLATION SHORTLY, DO YOU START TO FACTOR IN BLACKOUTS ACROSS EMERGING EUROPE ON THE BACK OF CLOSURES OF BUSINESS? WHAT DOES IT MEAN ON THE GROUND? BEATA: EMERGING EUROPE IS MUCH LESS DEPENDENT ON NATURAL GAS WHEN IT COMES TO ELECTRICITY PRODUCTION. THERE IT IS COAL THAT PLACE A MUCH BIGGER ROLE. THEREFORE, I AM MUCH LESS WORRIED ABOUT BLACKOUTS AND THE ABILITY TO HEAT HOMES. ALSO, I AM WORRIED ABOUT GERMAN INDUSTRY NOT HAVING GAS. THAT MEANS DOWNTURN IN GERMANY, WHICH WILL TRANSLATE INTO MUCH LOWER DEMAND FOR EXPORTS FROM CENTRAL EUROPE. FRANCINE: WHERE DO YOU SEE THE BIGGEST FAULT LINE, AS THE EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT, WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR EXTRA SUPPORT FOR COUNTRIES TO PROTECT THEMSELVES AT THIS POINT? BEATA: WE ARE TRYING TO HELP AS MUCH AS WE CAN. AT THE MOMENT, WE ARE VERY FOCUSED ON PROVIDING ASSISTANCE TO UKRAINE. UKRAINE IS VERY DEPENDENT ON NATURAL GAS FOR ITS HEATING. WE HAVE INVESTED 300 MILLION IN NAFTOGAS HELPING THEM WITH EMERGENCY PURCHASES TO PREPARE THEM FOR THE HEATING SEASON. WE ARE ALSO KEEPING LIGHTS ON IN UKRAINE, LENDING 130,000,00 TO ENERGON. TOM: WHERE DO YOU SEE INFLATION PEAKING? BEATA: THE INFLATION MAY NOT HAVE PT AT SIMPLY BECAUSE -- PEAKED YET SIMPLY BECAUSE IN MANY COUNTRIES THE COST OF PRODUCING ELECTRICITY HAS NOT BEEN PASSED ON TO RETAIL CUSTOMERS. ONE EXCEPTION IS THE BALTIC STATES, WHERE INFLATION IS ABOVE 20%. IN HUNGARY AND POLAND, WHERE CONSUMERS HAVE NOT YET ELSE HIG -- FELT HIGHER ELECTRICITY PRICES, IF THEY FEEL THE PINCH, INFLATION WILL BE HIGHER. WHEN IT COMES TO THE FISCAL SPACE, WE ARE WORRIED ABOUT THE COST OF BORROWING IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS. DURING THE PANDEMIC, EMERGING EUROPE AND BEYOND WAS ABLE TO BORROW VERY CHEAPLY. NOW WE SEE BIGGER INCREASES BOTH IN ABSOLUTE TERMS AND RELATIVE TO THE COST OF BORROWING IN GERMANY.