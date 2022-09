00:00

Demand was lukewarm here wasn't there. Yeah that's correct Richard. I think it's nuts. Very very surprising to see this performance today. I think it's fair to say that nobody expected to see LEAP motored down by a third of what the price it was during the IPO. This was a deal that God. For example if we look at the retail portion of it was part of the deal. It's a small part of the entire IPO. But still we had only 16 percent off demand for the shares that were reserved for individual investors here in the public offering in Hong Kong. We heard from the company that the interest by institutional investors was moderate which is not very well exciting either. If we look at one rule the IPO itself there was the numbers were much better like the that the company managed to price at the midpoint of the offer range while water actually priced at the bottom. The there was demand that was close to 85 percent by individual investors and over three time by institutions. So I think that this context just for looking for the demand for the final books of the IPO helps us understand why there is such a difference for the performance today. Would this be a good leading indicator of the listings that are to come to this market. I think it is a very very good indication of how investors are taking new shares at a market that is actually extremely volatile. You as you guys just spoke earlier. This is a much better day for equities throughout Asia. But yesterday we had the Hang Seng ing DAX hearing Hong Kong closing at the lowest level since two thousand and eleven. So of course there is a lot of volatility. It's not being easy to price those IPO is especially the bigger ones. So we just we are expecting we're looking at a very very important one. See you see a L.B. battery maker for evey companies. It's expected to list next week exactly a week from today. And the price they're due at the bottom of their range yesterday one point three billion dollars. It's one of the biggest IPOs here in Hong Kong so far in 2022. And the likes of I mean I'm just wondering in terms of the homecoming trend that we're seeing we're starting to see these these regulators. They're in town in Hong Kong. It seems to be some fiery exchanges between both sides of the honors kind of in the middle. We have a great story that talks about that. But does the homecoming trend in Hong Kong change anyway given the volatility in the markets. I think it does. That's a very good point because companies that have been working on their homecomings they are just waiting for a good window to open so they can actually go ahead and price their deals if they are doing on an offering. What we've seen many times earlier this year are the companies that actually choose to list without raising any money. Right. The those that that come by way of introduction that avoids the volatility in the market. Of course the price comes linked to what they are already trading in the US and it liquidity is much lower. So that's a price that companies end up paying. But it it just basically takes all the volatility element out of the question. You don't have to convince investors to actually put money in that stock prior to to the start. But at the same time you don't you don't raise any money. You don't. It's actually not that meaningful for the company itself.