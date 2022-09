00:00

Talk to us about how much you're looking to raise and what the plan is for the capital generated. So we've been a growth story. We started our journey in 2007. We look back now we see the time has come to scale up what we have done. We wanted a transformational activity that would change the whole approach of the company. So we decided that it's a great way to go public. And what we intended to do is to take a minority stake for the listing. And of course you would have heard the RTS story of taking a 15 percent stake in the company. And what is going through the public is the remaining 11 percent. And we are on the final approach towards the book building and we open tomorrow. So for us it's a very exciting time right now. So where does that capital get deployed then after you successfully raise it. Let's say things go really well. Get the money that you've been looking for. Does that go into certain expansion plans. New hospitals just run us through on this. We has invested almost more than 4 billion dirhams in capital across various projects. So for us the next two or three years is all about ramping up. We are at a 45 percent occupancy and our focus is more on the complex care of the segment. But we feel that we can serve to the market which is closer to the region. So we have designed a product that is destined to grow. And what we wanted to do with this IPO is to make the balance sheet stronger and to make sure that our scale our plans are intact. So that's the main focus of this IPO. So it's going to be strengthening the company. We have grown at a fast pace. We've been opening hospitals almost every year and we think that is the right time to go to the public market. And why did you choose a local offering instead of an international one. So we have been carefully assessing all possible scenarios. We've been talking to various investors. We have done a complete roadshows and we were quite surprised with the level of interest that has come from the local markets finally. And we think having a strategic partner like RTS and going back to where we belong. So that was the whole intention of going back to Abu Dhabi. And we were always you know from the beginning we were thinking of Abu Dhabi but going for a local listing we saw the interest. And after the strategic stake it was a very small offering. We thought it's best to be back to the local people that have supported the growth of the company. So what's the thinking behind IHG buying a stake prior to IPO instead of locking in a cornerstone position in the IPO itself. So I don't want to answer on behalf of RTS. I think they've seen the value in the company and they've been very active to help get investor. So probably they would have made the right decision by coming in at a stage where we are also going to go public and making sure that the company remains public locally. And how much debt does Brazil have on its balance sheet right now. After the ITC deal our debt has come down significantly to almost one point seven billion. And with the next tranche it will be further down. So if you look at it bit up to debt range it will be less than to post the closing of the IPO. Why did the whole roster of banks change as you kind of went through this process. So once we realized that the whole process is going to be a local process and we will not have that much of a room left to accommodate all the interest that we have had in a store with a period of time we took a mutual decision alongside the banks. It was a very clean discussion. And so it was a mutually taken decision to decide that that's a good time good strategy for us to follow and list locally. So we had a really good time learning curve with the banks as well. Where's your priority in terms of deploying CapEx. I mean it's going to go mostly into Abu Dhabi. Is this going to go into other parts of the UAE maybe a little bit of Dubai maybe outside of the UAE. What's on your mind. So for us our immediate priority is scaling up. We have built cancer center that we opened in 2020. We are eyeballs are on Virgin Medical City. So utilization of the asset is our prime focus. But other lever for expansion is Saudi. So these are very interesting market for us and we're taking very unique products into Saudi Arabian market. So we're not trying to do another secondary care hospital in Saudi Arabia. What we are trying to do is take complex levels of care look at assets that are underutilized sitting in public sector educational institutions and repurposing them. And that's what we have been good at. The one thing I've noticed in getting around some of the health care services in the United Arab Emirates is it's very expensive. I mean if you're not based theory coming from a high. Networth background. It's quite quite a challenge to get the financing together cost inflation. What are you doing to keep her keep a lid on that. So you know if you look at the offerings that we do. We've always been committed to affordable care and that is what our motto has been right from day one and that can only be achieved with the volumes. So we obviously scale is in a sense of whatever we do we do 300 cardiac surgeries close to thousand spinal surgery. So that gets you the advantage of scale to bring in efficiency level. So we get the best reads from whether the medical consumables or the device companies. So we've always been a company that did not wanted to make it too aggressive or to make you know cost and profits were not the only motto for us. We were most focusing on the patients building things that they were travelling before. So we are the lowest price point compared to probably some of our competitors in the market. So again everybody benefits by having a patient come to us at the same quality and much better outcomes for.