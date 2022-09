00:00

From the world of politics to the world of business this is balance of power with David Westin. From Bloomberg World Headquarters in New York to our television and radio audiences worldwide. Welcome now to Balance of Power. Will Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida yesterday. And it tore a path through the state as he hit land. It was a Category 4 major storm and it's continue to rampage its way now going into the Atlantic Ocean. For the latest on what where Hurricane Ethan is and what in fact it is done we turn now to the man who covers extreme weather for us here at Bloomberg. He's Brian Sullivan. Brian thanks so much for being back with us. What do we know. So right now it's just about it's any way any ocean just off of Cape Canaveral. It's going to hit the Gulf Stream waters which are really warm. And now it's going to give it a boost in strength. Right now it's a tropical storm. It's going to get back to hurricane strength kind of make a hook and then head right to the South Carolina coast where it'll slam into the region around Charleston South Carolina with another storm surge that's up to seven feet. Well what do we know if anything about the loss that's been inflicted thus far in Florida. Before we get to Georgia. It looks like there's going to be billions of dollars lost here. You know folks on commodities real estate property infrastructure. The grid has taken a hit as far as the human toll is concerned. But that's kind of still up in the air at this point. But I'm sure that the first responders are probably going house to house and a lot of these places to see if the people got out. It's the only way they can do it. They knock on the doors and see if anyone is there. There's a lot of talk before the storm hit. That's the storm surge. May be a lot of the problem. Do we have any sense of what kind of storm surge they had in southwestern Florida. It was catastrophic. And the pictures that were coming out of Florida. You know that was just lifting cars up and floating down the street. Or you know you saw a lot of places where you know you get caught after pictures of these beautiful little homes and then all you could see is the tops of the roofs. So the storm surge was up to the height but it really did a lot of damage. OK Brian thank you so much for all your reporting on this. That's Bloomberg's own Brian Sullivan who reports on extreme weather for us. And now we're going to talk and turn to somebody who has a lot of experience with these sorts of disasters Brock Long. He's executive chairman of Haggerty Consulting. Michelle Long served as administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency under President Trump. So Michelle thank you so much for being with us. What do we know about this storm has to compare to others you've seen. There's a major hurricane hit. It's gonna be one of the top 10 worst storms in our country's history since we've been tracking hurricane data since 1851. You know a lot of people say it was a Category 4 not a 5. But you're talking about one mile per hour difference when it comes to category categorizing a storm from a cat 4.5. And this one was right up there. Unfortunately southwest Florida took a tremendous hit over 18 feet of storm surge. And you know not only does it do inflict a lot of damage to dwellings and residential homes but more importantly the roadway system is going to be punched out in these areas I think is as you start to see more pictures the roadway systems billions of dollars worth of roadway systems are going to be punched out. And even more frustratingly to the citizens is the water infrastructure. The sewer infrastructure is going to be heavily impacted particularly in Lee and most likely Charlotte County. And it takes a long time to put back together. So you know unfortunately for the citizens that reside down there they're going to have to change their mindset and lower their expectations that the infrastructure is just not going to work for a long time. So we're going to have a long time dealing with the aftermath of Florida. But according to all predictions it's not done with us yet. It's going out of the Atlantic is going to come ashore as you heard somewhere on South Carolina Georgia. How much risk is there in that second hit. Yes. So so the you know after it moved off the southwest Florida coast you're going to see 20 inches of rainfall in some isolated areas just north of Orlando and central Florida. So there's a huge inland flooding problem. You're going to see storm surge into Jacksonville along the river basins inside Jacksonville as it's exiting into the into the Atlantic. And then wow you know four to six feet of storm surge along the South Carolina Georgia coast doesn't sound impressive compared to 18 feet. You've got to understand that the Georgia coast and the South Carolina coast are incredibly shallow. The continental shelf is incredibly shallow which means the storm surge vulnerability is very high. It has some of the worst storm surge vulnerability along the East Coast than anywhere else. So four to six feet is no joke in those areas. And you know I would urge the coastal residents to really heed all local warnings and be very careful about that. They don't get caught off guard even though it's only classified as a tropical storm tropical storms. And you know in our past it caused just as much damage as cat ones and two hurricanes. It could drop copious amounts of rainfall and cause problems well inland. So this storm is far from over. So we'd like to talk about what could be done to protect against this or prevent it. But put this in some perspective 18 feet of storm surge. Is there any way to protect yourself against that. Well you know unfortunately a lot of people while hurricanes are classified by wind intensity the most dangerous hazard is the storm surge as storm surge has the highest potential to kill the most amount of people or cause the most amount of damage. And it is the foundation of all evacuation plans along the coast no doubt about it. And a lot of times people that are new to coastal areas have no idea what storm surge is because hurricanes are associated with high winds. The problem with storm surge is that I've always said it's the unforgiving hazard. People do not live to talk about their experience with storm surge. And so therefore our country continues to go through these events and doesn't learn lessons as a result of storm surge. Now in the future we've got a lot we need to have you know a a non-political discussion about how to build properly along our coast. We've got to change the climate. We've got a lot of people flocking to the coast. We need to build in incentives to communities that do the right thing that implement proper land use planning proper building codes proper residential codes. And unfortunately over the last two years we've had more construction in this country in the last two years. And all of it was done to the minimum standard of every state. And that's a huge problem. And you know the good men and women at FEMA are never going to be able to get caught up if we don't continue to recognize that we've got to do more to build our communities correctly going going forward in the future. As you suggest that's a political issue because you're talking about growth and a lot of states are tackling real estate taxes all sorts of things that governors don't always like to deal with. You mentioned the good people of FEMA. How challenging is it for them to have this come just on the heels of Fiona and what it did in Puerto Rico. Well you know when I was in office in 2017 to 2019 if you look at the the events that we had there the system was was taxed. Then Harvey Irma Maria Michael. California wildfires. And people don't recognize need to recognize that FEMA watches over half the globe. They watch over from Taney an inside pan in the Pacific all the way to the U.S. Virgin Islands in the Atlantic. And their job is continuously getting more difficult. And you know and so it's it's a relatively small agency as well. I mean you think FEMA is 21000 employees roughly. So when it comes to disaster response and recovery this is about partnerships. FEMA's assistance is designed to help a state governor overcome any gaps that that governor is seeing in the response and recovery efforts. And ultimately their assistance should be pushed down through a governor ultimately to the local level to help those that are on the ground in the incident command effort. So I've always said it's a partnership. Disaster response is locally executed state managed and federally supported not the other way around. And actually the system is playing out very well here. Politics are being put aside. The requests are coming up from the local government through the state to the federal government. And disaster declarations are being put forward pretty quickly so that the people at FEMA I know are good hearted. They put their politics aside and they bust every branch to try to save lives and help communities recover. Just give us one last thought on that partnership you describe because I'm mindful that you run the Alabama versions of Magic or Agency before you went to FEMA. So you've done the state and the federal. How does that coordination work out their respective roles or is it basically all hands on deck when something happens. Yeah. And what you got to know is that a majority of disasters and emergencies go undeclared by the federal government. Most of the emergencies that communities undergo are state and local issues only they don't rise to the federal disaster declaration level. But what happens is is that when local communities capacity to deal with an emergency has been exceeded they next call upon county county mutual aid. And if that cannot help them overcome the situation they'll call upon the state for support. The state governor can issue an emergency which frees up resources from personnel to money to equipment whatever it may be to help the county overcome the emergency. And then if the state is overwhelmed and has capacity issues that's where you call upon the president and states to declare the disaster. FEMA doesn't declare the disaster. The disaster is ultimately up to the president. FEMA makes a recommendation to the president for disaster declarations. And the president in this case heeded the governor's request and resources were flowing pretty quickly. But there's a long way to go. There's absolutely a long way to go. And while the cameras will move away from hurricane even and in a matter of a few weeks or months there will be FEMA personnel state and local personnel on the ground for for many years to come. Helping to establish a new normal in these communities have been devastated. Okay. So long. This has been very helpful. Really appreciate your being with us as Brock Long of HAGERTY Consulting former director of FEMA. Coming up markets are roiled once again in the aftermath of the Beazley intervention yesterday. We're going to go through those markets. Michelle Garrard she is U.S. NatWest Markets. This is balance of power on Bloomberg television and on radio. This is a balance of power on Bloomberg Television Radio. I'm David Westin. We want to keep you up to date with news from all around the world. For that we turn to Mark Crumpton here with the first word. David thank you. Ian isn't finished with Florida just yet. One of the strongest hurricane to ever hit the United States has now been downgraded to a tropical storm. But being continues to dump rain on the state as it makes its way up. The U.S. Southeast Florida Governor Rhonda Sanford spoke this morning in Tallahassee out of water that's been rising and will likely continue to rise today even as the storm is passing is basically a 500 year flood event. And I know Seminole County has has has done evacuations. I know they've issued open shelters. But we're going to see a lot of images about the destruction that was done in southwest Florida. And obviously we have massive assets there. More than two and a half million homes and businesses are without power in Florida. Homes have been destroyed and cars are floating in the streets and dumped as much as a foot of rain onto some cities. Vladimir Putin is vowing to go ahead with the annexation of the parts of Ukraine that Russian troops still control. That after the Russian president held widely condemned sham elections. The move puts the Kremlin on another collision course with the United States and its allies. Russia will sign treaties to absorb the four regions. At a ceremony on Friday Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi will spend three more years in prison. Bloomberg has learned officials extended her sentence today after she was convicted of violating the Official Secrets Act. This is the sixth round of criminal verdicts against Suu Kyi since the military staged a coup that overthrew the civilian government in 2021. It takes her jail term to twenty three years. She still faces seven other corruption charges. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. I Mark Crumpton. This is Bloomberg. David thank you so much Mark. Well we're keeping an eye on the markets as they surged forward. Yesterday was a risk Guy Johnson a day perhaps in the aftermath of that extraordinary action of the Bank of England. Today they seem to be taking a turn right back where they were were giving up pretty much what we got yesterday. Take us through the markets where they are why they're doing this. We turn now to Michelle Girard. She is head of us at NatWest Markets. Michelle always great to have you with us. What are you excited. What do they do. I think. Well I think what they were are doing is you know yesterday's action from from the BNP I think raised it was the sign of central banks. I always say blinking because certainly we are not going to see the Bank of England reverse course on the rate hike path. But you saw central banks taking action to sort of help the markets that look to be increasingly dysfunctional there. And and then that comes back around to this mindset. Well you know maybe similarly the resolve of the US fellow reserve members to continue on their hiking path in the face of whether it's market disruption or weak economic activity. You know that might that might actually mitigate. And what happens. So the market rallies thinking that perhaps this will in some way if it makes you know that officials worried about the markets or the economic outlook there's spillover from the U.K. Maybe there will be as aggressive. And then today we have fed speakers coming out saying no no we don't think there's much spillover. None. No. We still think that you know we've got to focus on inflation and the market gives you know you see the market go down the equity markets suffer. But you know again on the prospect that no we're we're still on that rate hiking path. Yeah exactly. I mean Jim Bullard among others St. Louis Fed president saying you know we're going to stick on that path as you just said. So at what point have the markets fully discount. Let me tell what equity markets specifically here. Obviously there's a discount rate. And if you think that rates are going up and the discount rate is higher that ticks down the value stocks. At what point are we priced in Michelle. Well I mean the market is expecting that the Federal Reserve is going to raise interest rates to over 4 percent probably by the end of the year. I think that that is well well embedded if you will in market pricing where where there is still a disconnect that is is looking at what happens over you know over the remainder of 2023. You still see the markets expecting rate cuts in the face of what is anticipated to be very weak economic activity. So I think the markets have had gone a long way to pricing in a certainly a downbeat economic outlook. If not an outright recession. But they're still expecting things that bad that the Federal Reserve will it will come in to the rescue. And again the improvement in equities yesterday was you know a sign that all of the B O E were shows that that that can happen. And again this steady. Drumbeat of Fed officials not in any way wavering I think is something the markets will have to contend with next year if we get weak economic growth and the Fed continues to hike. You know it's going to put additional pressure on equities because that's not the direction that markets think the Fed will go. So help me with this Michel. I mean obviously you've heard the expression don't fight the Fed. This is sometimes almost don't believe the Fed because the Fed certainly hasn't said they're going to cut at all. If anything they tried to discourage us from believe that. So so why don't the markets take the Fed at its word. Yeah. No I mean it's in some ways it's a regime shift. You know we have had certainly since the financial crisis any time there is market uncertainty any time there's weak economic activity or market disruptions I should say that uncertainty. But you know we had the taper tantrum. The Fed backed off temporarily. We certainly when we get into economic periods of stress the Fed is very quick to rush in to stabilize. The equity market goes down after a few days that you start to see the Fed speak more friendly if you will to the markets. The Fed has been has conditioned markets to sort of them to expect they will ride to the rescue and they could do that when inflation wasn't an issue. Unfortunately now we're looking at a situation where inflation at these levels makes it impossible for the Fed to be able to ride into the rescue when there is market disruptions like the equity market weakening financial conditions tightening. It's actually what the Fed needs to have happen because it's part of the plan of helping to bring inflation down. So again I think markets have just been so conditioned over the last decade or more to expect that the Federal Reserve will blink if you will. They may say they're going to tighten. But when it gets tough they'll they'll back off. And again I think they're misreading that in this inflation environment. That just can't happen. I don't think like the markets expect. Michelle you use the term regime change that we're seeing here. To what extent is that really increased signaling the risk of a market failure not the fact that asset values are going down but the markets basically don't function probably which is I think a virtual what we saw in the gilt market yesterday in the United Kingdom. Yeah. And that is and that is fair. I mean I really wouldn't say that I would qualify them. The Fed officials or are in the U.K. Bank of England officials coming to address you know market functioning issues that shouldn't be seen as sort of a riding to the rescue in the way that I that I had just met. I in terms of you know acting to just keep the aid as you said the price asset prices from falling or the economic pain to be to be less than purely as is different in the case. If we were to get into a situation where you did have markets not function structural problems. Absolutely. The Federal Reserve I think would do the same thing that the Bank of England did. They'd be very clear that this is not this is not us reacting to a change in the fundamental outlook. This is us reacting to market functioning concerns in the end that the two shouldn't be conflated. And when we have that one of the questions I have is how big is the risk from things that we don't really have much visibility into public markets. We have pretty good visibility. We believe they're highly regulated. Obviously the banks have a lot bigger reserves. They did back in 2008. At the same time there's been a real shift toward private credit and shadow banking. Right. And I think that you know this is always you know this is the concern. And as you said is you know in 2008 or that you know the difference is between now and 2008 are very acute. And again the leveraged households are not leveraged. The banking system is is well protected and sure about. I mean it's a very different circumstance but. But what you say is true in the sense of it's easy to understand. The first order effects from higher interest rates are dramatic moves in in Treasury yields. But it's the second order effects that you know when you get extreme moves that that people you just don't necessarily know. And some of the volatility in in markets is attributed to that. You see markets behaving in ways that don't make any you know don't make any sense. The relationships are breaking down. And it's because people are forced to take actions that they wouldn't do normally but are forced to because either there are liquidity concerns that mean a lot. That was obvious. It was seen in the U.K. so. So that is of course the risk. And what makes markets very treacherous at times like these is that you think rationally about how the markets should react but that may not be how how things play out. And the wiser words never spoken. Thank you so much to Michelle Girard. Thanks Michelle for being here as most juror. Michelle Girard she's head of us at NatWest Markets. Still to come we're going to talk about all that lithium we're going to need for our electric vehicles with Jonathan Evans of Lithium Americas. This is balance of power on Bloomberg television and on radio when business news breaks. The IMF calling count the U.K. on fiscal policy shot across the bow to the whole Liz Trust administration. Bank of England acted amid concerns a Wednesday cash call would trigger gilt crash. John I've never seen that headline in my life. Trust Bloomberg for the fastest coverage and instant expert analysis said doing it to try and stabilize the market. But having very little effect. The term is kind of quantitative conundrum. We are now in for continuing coverage. Keep a doing do Bloomberg television and radio. This is balance of power on Bloomberg Television Radio. I'm David Westin we're keeping a close eye on the markets all day long and to bring us up to speed to the minute we turn now to Abigail Doolittle. So where are we now. Well we're looking at a bit of a round trip from yesterday because of course yesterday we had a relief rally a reprieve from all of the selling today. We've got more selling that S & P 500 right now down two point one percent. The Nasdaq down about 3 percent. This of course as yields climbs and this is a familiar story. When yields climb stocks go down because everything risk assets become more expensive the liquidity drains out of the system. Speaking of liquidity draining out of the system the mortgage rate now the 30 year mortgage rate at the highest since 2007 at six point eighty two percent. And what's so interesting David a year ago. Twenty five hundred dollars a month would buy you seven hundred and fifty eight thousand dollars worth of house. Now it's about four hundred and seventy six hundred thousand dollars. So it's really just amazing how much more less house that people can buy. And because as you say the 30 year mortgage rate was three point 0 2 percent a year ago and now it's six point eighty two percent. It's incredibly low double. It's incredible. So that's a real life example of why when yields go higher everything goes down because again they become more expensive. You can just afford less of whatever the risk asset is. And of course housing is a risk asset although a steady risk asset that we hope. Yes. Thank you so much Elliot Doolittle for that report of the markets. Coming up we'll take a look at the supply and demand for lithium as we head into an Eevee future with Jonathan Evans of Lithium Americas. This is balance of power on Bloomberg Television and a Bloomberg radio. This is balance of power on Bloomberg television or radio. I'm David Westin now to keep you up to date on news from all around the world. We turn to Mark Crumpton here with the first word. David thank you. As we've been reporting today on Bloomberg Florida woke up to a disaster. Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm but it's left misery in its wake. There are flash flooding and two and a half million homes and businesses are without power. And parts of the state is still getting drenched and will go down as one of the most powerful and costly hurricanes ever to hit the United States. The potential losses could approach 70 billion dollars in the UK. Chancellor KYC courting is defending those tax cuts despite the collapse of the pound and turmoil in the market. In an interview today quoting said the tax cuts were necessary to spur growth. What we're focusing on is delivering the growth plan and making sure with things like high energy intervention that people right across this country are protected. And without growth you're not going to get the public services. We're not going to generate the income and the tax revenue to pay for the public services we want to see. And that's why the mini budget was absolutely essential. Courting also said the government's energy intervention will save households thousands of pounds. The U.S. is getting set to announce new sanctions targeting Iranian oil exports. Bloomberg has learned the announcement could come as soon as today. The Biden administration is seeking to sever a crucial financial lifeline and put new pressure on Tehran to return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. Another leak has been found on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. That brings the total number of ruptures to four. Several governments have called the leaks deliberate and sabotage. The pipelines carry gas from Russia to Europe. They were already out of action. But any hope the Kremlin might turn gas flows back on have now been dashed. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. I Mark Crumpton. This is Bloomberg Daybreak. Thank you so much Mark. Lithium something that until recently many of us probably had not really thought much about. But now with a major move into electric vehicles and the lithium that they need for their batteries. We're all asking ourselves are we going to have enough lithium for all those millions of electric vehicles we're told are coming and coming rather soon. We welcome now someone who is involved in making sure we have the lithium. He is Jonathan Evans. He is president and CEO of Lithium America. So Jonathan thank you so much for being with us. Give us a sense of the world supply of lithium. How much is there. How much do we need and where does it exist. So thanks for having you on your show. So lithium isn't rare. We actually have quite a bit of lithium in the U.S. and Canada. Our project in Nevada is actually the largest deposit in the United States and the fourth largest in the world and untapped at this point. Traditionally it's come from Australia from Chile and Argentina with the bulk of the refining being done in China. But with the quick adoption of these and actually even stationary storage batteries for renewable energy the demand has really taken off. So you think about today there is about six or seven hundred thousand tons of demand of this product which is pretty small compared to traditional markets like copper or things like that. And that demand is set to two to a more than five times by 2030. So we don't have a lot of time to take advantage of a lot of the great legislation in our fight against climate change. So give us a sense of the timeline. I'm getting lithium mine up and running and functioning. How long's it take. You can take ten years especially in locations like the US where there's a lot of work that needs to be done upfront to prepare for committing to go through the permitting process. Then invariably there's usually an appeal at the end of that permanent process. It's quicker in other locations like Canada and Australia. But again it still takes several years for the time you discover or categorise a deposit. The shortest is only about five years. The longest could be could be 10 to 20 years. Any upon what types of issues that the company runs into to develop it. So if my math is right ten years takes us beyond the 20 30 date that you just mentioned. So we I guess time is a wasting as a practice. Talk about the permitting because that's something that obviously has been very talked about a lot in Washington with the proposal from Joe Manchin on permitting reform. How important is some sort of reform for your business to get the permits faster. I think it's important even beyond just critical minerals a sector where in its access fee for all the infrastructure to support this transition to green energy. When you talk about transmission lines or pipelines in our case here is to develop these deposits there aren't that many that are being looked at right now but the process can be very long and lengthy especially the appeals process. And that actually helps or it actually hinders capital deployment where private companies. They're not sure when they're going to get a return on their investment. They don't invest at all. So luckily our government has stepped in the loan program office and I think the very good legislation that's been put out at the Inflation Reduction Act which is going to help spur development domestically. But there still is work that needs to be done to ensure that we come up with a good compromise solution and have strong legislation and strong rules. But at the same time we're with to proceed forward for this infrastructure change and for commercial green energy in United States. Well my understanding is the inflation reduction actually helps on the demand side to make sure that we're going to actually make the transition. But on the permitting side does it do anything to expedite the permitting. No it does not. There's other legislation that the government has probably gave it earlier that does add to the permitting process in terms of helping optimize it especially on areas like hiring additional personnel for the Department of Interior and Bureau Land Management. All very helpful. But there's still some more areas that the government I know is focusing on. It is a bipartisan focus. And I'm hopeful that we can come to a solution. And we need to as a country because as I said this is more than just critical minerals. This is the whole infrastructure for our country as we convert to intellectual electric electrify our country across the board. You said earlier Johnson that there really isn't a shortage of lithium globally that there's a firm a lithium around the same time. My impression is a lot of people are locking up supplies as high as they can. Certainly we've heard stories about China locking up supplies. But also I wonder if U.S. auto manufacturers are coming to people like you and saying we'd like to have a contract long term contract to get access to lithium reproducing. They are actually and I'll go back to the Inflation Reduction Act. The legislation requires that the critical minerals are sourced in certain countries mainly countries that have free trade agreements with the United States. And there's an additional instead of their to actually build here in the U.S. where there's actually a tax credit for those production facilities. So the domestic auto manufacturers and even European and Asian manufacturers really want to relocate here to take advantage of those not only the tax break for the purchase of the vehicle but also the long term tax break once the facility is is is actually built. So there is a lot of private capital that's being unleashed with the Inflation Reduction Act which is really what's been needed. Why this industry hasn't grown quick enough with the help of the government ISE inflation reduction act that just passed. So I think you're going to see a big change and things are going to rapidly accelerate now and you're going to see investment here in the United States which I know that's one of the reasons for this as well as to build our mentally our national security in our march towards energy independence. But it's actually also our economic security and good paying jobs. It's one thing to get the lithium out of the ground. It's another thing to make it usable for the batteries. As I understand you the refining process where are we on the capacity for refining lithium. There isn't very much in the US. It's not outside of the realm of things we know how to do. And actually we used to do a lot of that here and it went to other countries but very little has been done. But even when you have refining you actually need to get the source of lithium from somewhere. The most economic way to develop these projects is from resource through refining right at the same site. And actually that's kind of the way you want to do it because the carbon footprint in the lifecycle analysis of that is much better than the way it is today where you have stuff shipping all over the world from Australia to China or Australia to the US they're really co-located. Projects that are integrated actually are much better but we don't have much of either. In the US there's only one active lithium project that's producing in the US and last I saw there's probably three refining operations in the US. That's it. We're moving to electric vehicles overwhelmingly to try to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions. And what sort of emissions does the mining and refining process generate. It all depends on how you divide design the process. So our project in Nevada and Packer Pass is designed to be carbon neutral. We actually generate most of the heat as part of a we waste heat from our process which gives us about half the electricity we need and capture the waste heat and generate electricity. And then we will in hydropower from the Columbia River Valley. So there is a way here actually upfront to be able to design these projects where impact on the environment like the carbon footprint or the amount of water that you use we recycle. Eighty five percent of the water that we use in our process is recycled even though most importantly the social licence and the engagement the local communities a lot of these projects are set up in very rural areas where there isn't a lot of economic opportunities. So that's another piece that actually needs to be considered. And part of the project plan whether that's local infrastructure like schools or daycare or road improvements. A lot of these communities haven't seen any economic development in some cases ever. So this is a multiple pillars that need to be addressed even beyond the carbon footprint but they can be done has been very helpful really. Thank you for being here. Jonathan Evans of Lithium Americas. Coming up addressing gun violence. Public health issue with Michael Dowling of North Well health. This is balance of power on Bloomberg television and on radio. This is balance of power on Bloomberg Television Radio. I'm David Westin. Gun violence is something that is racking the country. Whatever you think about the Second Amendment where it was in legislation it is a problem we need to address in this country. Welcome. Now somebody who's trying to address it in a very specific way. As a matter of public health he's Michael Darling president and CEO of Northwest Health. New York is state. It's the largest health care provider. So Michael thank you so much for being with us. Really appreciate it. Give us your program and how you're coming at this problem. Well it's multifaceted but it is a huge public health issue and it is something that should concern all of us. And that is one statistic that stands out among so many. And that is that gun violence is the leading cause of that among children and adolescents. So that should get everybody's attention. So why we are doing is working with organizations across the country. We have created a national coalition of health care organizations all concerned that this whole issue as a public health issue and we have just launched an ad campaign that is being made available to every organization across the United States. And the idea here is to make sure that families are more comfortable talking about the issue of gun violence and asking members about guns because we sent we our kids got a neighbor's homes. And we do know that about four and a half million kids live in homes where there are guns that are unsecured and not locked. So the ad campaign is all about asking the question just like we would ask a question about animals in the home or whether or not you have a pool that is safe or we would ask questions about food allergies that we ask questions about whether or not if you have a gun. Is the gun on the lock and key. And this is for the safety of our children about it. Children are injured or killed daily by unlocked guns in the home. So this is a major major effort. And I have seen an uptick in interest here since I've been involved in this for many years. About four years ago he took an ad on a New York Times basically requesting that all healthcare organizations since I considered a major public health issue that they engage in dealing with this around on the issues of prevention and safety. So we also hold national forums every year on this. We work with every organization that's involved including every town for gun safety which I owed. Mr Bloomberg is very involved and we have worked with his organization. I should mention I should mentioned right there that Michael Bloomberg are a founder major shareholder and it's his organization Every Town for Gun Safety. Go ahead please Michael. So this is about making sure that we make it comfortable to talk about this for that people are interested in sharing information. And I think that every organization whether they be hellcat or non health care showed up the CEO down the side that this is something that concerned about because this is about the health of our communities. This is about our kids. This is about to set futures. So every organization should be involved whether that health care or not and create an infrastructure inside their organizations to pursue activities to educate more people about the about gun safety and about intervention. Michael you're a very big health care provider in your own right. You're going to reach a lot of people. What kind of reaction you gave from other health care providers. Because I know you're encouraging them to join with you. Well it has changed. And when I went public on this about four years ago there was a lot of ambiguity a lot of hesitancy among many people to get involved because people who are nervous is very polite. It's very political. It can be polarizing. But over the last couple of years I've noticed a message of change. And recently as part of our current efforts along with working with a lot of other people we have now have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of organizations involved. And I just sent a letter wrote about two weeks ago to CEOs across the country health care CEOs because I'd like to create a CEO Health Gun Prevention CEO council where the CEOs put down names on those. And I have got phenomenal positive response. So there's definitely been an improvement. And it demonstrates that if you stick with something over a period of time just like we handle the issue of automobile safety years ago and I remind people of this when Ralph Nader went out public years and years ago about airbags and safety belts for automobile safety everybody said the guy was crazy. That would never happen that manufacturers wouldn't make because the public wouldn't buy it and the public wouldn't buy. But look what has happened today. You couldn't buy a car without safety belts or airbags. So we have to be optimistic about over time we will make create a change of attitude which resulted which will result in better outcomes. Well let me just ask what the outcomes part because you see an awful lot of patients every day through your system. Are you seeing any trends aspect to gun violence there whether it's intentional or accidental. It's getting it's been getting worse in our children's hospital. We have more children coming to our hospital. We've had more children so far this year coming to our hospital with severe injuries than we've seen cumulatively over the first five years. The numbers are increasing phenomenally. Gun ownership is going up. And of course I'm not I'm not going after the Second Amendment issue at all. The issue is if you have a gun. Make sure your focus on safety and prevention and you are a habit at home. You'll keep it locked. Kids get injured at home. It kids dare get injured at home. And some are killed because of guns that are in the home that aren't secure and not locked. So what we want to see over time is a deduction in the degree of injuries and deaths that will take time. And therefore you have to be a resilient and persistent where we can all share in your desire for that goal to be achieved. Thank you so much to Michael Dowling. He's CEO of Northwest Health. Coming up we hear from former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers on what went wrong with Britain's economic leadership. This is balance of power on Bloomberg television and on radio. This is balance of power on Bloomberg television and radio. I'm David Westin. We talked earlier today with former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers about what went wrong with how the United Kingdom is managing its economy. David we're in very complex and uncharted territory with what's happening in the UK and wouldn't amaze me if we had situations like that in more places. Look the U.K. has fundamentals that are out of whack in which the market does not believe that they have a sustainable path of macro economic policy that over time no matter what interventions you do spells very difficult times for their long term bonds for their currency for their rate of inflation and ultimately for their economy. They pursued yesterday what's called it in this little field a market maker of last resort option at a moment when there were huge margin calls. And so there was great selling pressure but no buying pressure on long term bonds. They committed to step in and buy for the next two weeks. And that for a time stabilize things. But it's not going to stay stable forever on the basis of two weeks by. And it's probably not even going to stay stable for two weeks unless there is a sense that this is a bridge to the fundamentals being fixed. And that's not what we are seeing from the indications we're getting this morning. That's why I encouraged the IMF to make clear that it was monitoring this situation. And the IMF made clear that it was concerned that even adding some editorial ization on the rigorous city of the tax policy of the tax code which I'm not sure is their usual role. But there's got to be real concern when your currency is not a reserve currency. When you're a country that has a history of inflationary blow outs and that even needed to be visited by the IMF in the 1970s you just can't make announcements about unlimited fiscal policies at a time when people are forecasting double digit inflation and then have your central banker say that it's okay because you're subsidizing energy. And so that's going to hold the inflation rate down when ultimately it's going to increase energy use and push up the price that the whole country is paying. That of course was Larry Summers who's a former U.S. Treasury secretary. You can watch more of Larry Summers tomorrow on Wall Street week at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Check out the BOVESPA newsletter on the terminal also online. Coming up Bouncing PA continues on Bloomberg Radio. We're going to talk to former HP CEO and also former presidential candidate Carly Fiorina about those leadership changes not only in Great Britain but also in Italy. And this is Bloomberg.