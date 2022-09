00:00

Mark can you give us some insight into how you learned about the fact that Tony was being let go and who might potentially replace him. Tony Blevins as you said one of the most senior people at Apple he has been part of a 30 person or so group who reports either to CEO Tim Cook or C Jeff Williams. Blevins has been the company's vice president of procurement. He's been at the company for about 22 years in his role. He did pretty much every major supplier or partner negotiation basically driving down cost of components like cellular modems cameras. He worked on the deal with Global Star to create the new satellite features for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. So this departure is a sizable void for a company for the company. He has been integral to the company's success. He is known for his negotiation skills. This video has been discussed privately amongst Apple employees and Apple suppliers for the last few weeks. And today we learned that Pleasants is leaving the company. This was a decision made by Williams his boss the CEO of Apple and Levin's team which was several hundred people will now be reporting for the time being. To Jeff Williams. Hey we're talking with Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. Hey Mark. Shares of Apple there near down about 6 percent. So near their lows of the session. Mark you understand this company you understand the players. You said he was really key part of really the inside group. So what could be potentially the impact the material impact on the company as a result of him leaving a material impact as he was known as a shrewd negotiator. He was known to have the ear of Apple suppliers and strike many deals. Instead it will now be members of his team doing that. Apple has a few other vice presidents in their operations organization. Obviously their CEO Jeff Williams he's the boss often when it comes to operations as does with Sofie Khan Apple's senior vice president of operations. So they're likely to take a larger role. There's an executive named Daniel Roscoe's at Apple who is another vice president that works in procurement of components. He's likely to take a bigger role as well below Sabi Khan. So this is a bit of a gap for Apple. I want to get to we spoke to Blevins who said he wanted to take the opportunity to sincerely apologize to anyone who is offended by what he called the mistake in a sense of humor. We spoke to Apple as well and the company said that he will be parting the company.