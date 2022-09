00:00

Well first of all on the debate quickfire Intrade so you can give a little bit of background about what your job actually is about and how it's a focused start with you. Emily ISE Emily Prince I I'm responsible for analytics at Elsevier the London Stock Exchange Group. So being involved in analytics there was always a curiosity for many decades. I think I can finish. I don't know that we always understood it and how to use it. But I think now you see it very entrenched within all of our teams. So it's quite interesting point earlier about the democratization of technology for us. An A.I. is actually something that we see across all of the teams from sales to customer services to product to course technology. Thank you for having me. I'm founder and CEO of UTI Mining Stimulant. And we essentially use A.I. to enable brands and retailers to to provide that omnichannel hyper personalized seamless experience to consumers. We also enable consumers to make informed buying decisions around beauty. So we leverage a I specifically. Machine learning and deep learning to match people to the right beauty products. And we do that with brands and retailers to allow them to drive their sales their conversions increased customer lifetime value retention increase the average order value and to use their customer acquisition cost. Because right now it's so difficult especially in the current environment to understand who your consumers are what they want what that what their needs are and ensure that you're not just marketing to cold customers and increasing revenue is incredibly important in the current environment. Good morning everybody. John Davidson director of Digital Free in the UK. So telecommunications company. So we've got a variety of applications very I some of retention already. So sort of sales optimization marketing optimization. So that's across our consumer businesses across our enterprise businesses. As you can imagine quite a lot of investment in network optimization making sure that our customers get rolling coverage at the right time as well as a lot of in-house automation and fraud reduction. So many many users. Great. Oh yes. I should say if you've got any questions put your hand up. Try and spot it any time. Want we'll wait till the end. If you want to step in and get a question in and please do so I think I'm going to start with you to see me. And I'll see to me this question first because you know it's early. Let's get out the way. I want to get you know you've obviously spent a lot of years building your company. I'd love to see what your definition of A.I. is obviously in two minutes if you can if that's even possible. I don't know that it is possible. I mean you know when I started this journey ISE so broad that I think everyone has different definitions for a ISE first days at Oxford. I think we spent hours trying to decide you know what does I mean and what is the actual definition. But I think simple in its simplest form it's just simply simulation of human intelligence by machines. And there are different types of well to specific types of A.I. There's general A.I. you know the ones that they're building and narrow A.I. that we interact with every single day. Machine learning deep learning. A really good example of narrow A.I. is Netflix and its content recommendations and general A.I. the one that I wish was around with them. If my son asked for you know the proper troll theme tune again that Siri would turn around and say no chance we've heard it. That would be a great example. Generally I it's not around yet but hopefully soon. What do you think. I mean it's a you make an interesting point of what it is. And I'm fascinated as well especially from my point of view. We get pitched loads of different startups and ideas and people claiming that you know things that they are and they can solve any problem. And I'm kind of interested in what people's opinion is about. So the worst example they've come across in their business about someone coming to you with a pitch about you know what AIG is and how it's going to solve a customer problem and you think you know no way. That's that's that's not what you know. Does that even come close to it. I mean Emily have you come across some of these examples at all. Some horror stories obviously if you can. That was fantastic. Maybe you tell me office. You know we think I can definitely subscribe to that. I think there's been a there's been a kind of hype if you want to in some aspects. So VII and that is the answer to all of our problems. I think actually to one of the points made earlier I don't know that we wanted to answer for all problems and I think we are learning this. I think we're learning where we want to apply and where we don't want to apply and where we need to grow in our sophistication or in some lake and Providence from a data perspective. Privacy considerations there's a lot of work to be done in terms of how do we feel about this. I'll draw an analogy to fire when humans discovered fire. We had a lot of adverse effects that came with that. And it's taken us time to put the right guardrails around using it. And I feel very similarly around A.I. It has transformed and it's extraordinary what we've actually done in terms of physical climate risk modelling as a result of using our techniques. But on the other hand I've seen catastrophic failures from any perspective where it doesn't either have the domain. He's where we've got a group of deep scientists that don't necessarily have the anchoring in the technical problem that is actually an important problem to solve or the considerations around maybe some of the ethical challenges in using it. This is really important. We get that cross pollination to make these solutions truly effective. If you come across any horror stories John horror stories I think probably overstretching what I would be aiming to see his definition of said quite a few examples of Britain not narrow. I'm also a very slim or slender I mean particularly in the context of the customer service delivery. Millions of customers a lot of interactions every single month. So a lot of promises about what small assistants or chatterbox can deliver and the level of sophistication associated with those and so forth. A all of due diligence over the years checking whether or not they can do what it says on the tin which in many cases is a slight elaboration on the truth. I mean I think particularly when his point is what we have found is that there is no scenario where we can see kind of switching off all of that human interaction. There is definitely a need for it. The lead on is finding the sweet spot which you pivot from an automated experience over to the human experience. Have you managed that. I mean we talk about millions of interactions and often is always talk about Aaron the strength of the data sets. But on a human level how do you avoid getting to know your customer too. Well right. Because whilst many people are accepting that interacting with technology some people when they realize they might be you know a chapel you I get really freaked out about it and hates it even though you're trying to get them something that hopefully solve that problem. I mean you must see that. Three for example how do you how do you solve that problem. I've seen three before. I think the what we have experienced is is not necessarily that customers like or dislike one or the other. They just want to know who it is that they're conversing with. So you got to be very transparent about the conversation. Is it with a ball or is it with a human being. So trying to dress up the ball. Many years ago as a as a human being was not the right thing to do because customers get frustrated and you see that come through. The conversations that they have with those assistance is that the tone changes significantly as they move from one to the other. I think they're probably a little bit more forgiving with the bolts but the profanity can creep in point quickly if they get frustrated which is clearly a trigger to transition that customer over to a human being. IBC That said make it obvious you're building something from the ground up to solve a certain problem which I find fascinating. Yeah I think with the chap for example on the functionality is when talking about machine learning but natural language processing really understanding you know the customer's intent. And sometimes I guess if the data hasn't been well if there's not enough data the model hasn't been trained on understanding what the customer's trying to say. That can be really frustrating customer experience and there isn't sometimes enough transparency I think with regards to you know clearly communicating quite clearly. You're speaking to a bot or we can transfer you over to a human and there needs to be some sort of augmented intelligence. And we we do that a lot at UTI like we train our models to understand the various ways someone could ask for a CRM or a cleanser or any other type of beauty product. But ultimately we're quite transparent about the fact that you know UTI hasn't been trained on everything. Thank you so much for being part of that learning journey and and for transferring over to him. And I had a frustrating customer service experience with that with a bot recently and I started typing. It wasn't profanity. It was very much like this. You know the intent is so far away. This isn't you know natural language processing at its at its best. And when when brands are saying that they're using a I think you know sometimes it doesn't have to be algorithmically driven but I think be quite transparent about that process just to elevate the customer experience even more. I mean the whole purpose of is to identify the needs and the concerns and really try and solve the problem. And if it's not doing that then it's not the best experiences. I think the fine tuning is key as well is where the the natural language processing. Investing in this sort of the conversational assistance alongside that. Well certainly what we found early on in the sort of the mobile industry was sort of examples where we would find customers getting put through to some bereavement teams because the forums say my phone's dying. So you like you see that. Okay. That's that's clearly a traumatic experience. Week to pass movies. So shooting that. Okay. Phone dying is not quite the same as the human. Do you get them involved by making them. I mean how do you make them feel like they're part of the process so that the more people use it the better the. But how do you get people to feel like we're making this better. Well I'm thinking I really want a solution. You need to solve the problem immediately. And the brilliance is I'm bright. You don't do it. I'm getting pretty upset. Did you also see me do it on your on your application. You make people feel like if I keep these and this is going to get better for me. How do you convince them it's going to work rather than working from the beginning which people kind of want. I mean we design with the customer in mind and we understand the various different customer personas and we try and figure out all the use cases and very much challenge Tom Keene approach. But we are incredibly transparent being a startup. Please stay startup. You know that this is very much interacting. Building your profile will allow you to get more accurate recommendations. We haven't had a frustrated customer experience that's seen in our retention rates but I think that comes down to the fact that we spent so much time in anthropomorphizing UTI. We tried to humanize UTI as much as possible to the point where we say actually you know where we've built that relationship with you you can make mistakes. And I think that's incredibly important. But designing with the customer mind and understand the various different personas is incredibly important especially when you're thinking about collecting data like we talk about how much data and how we can personalize this experience when we're collecting that data whether through surveys or you know asking someone to take a selfie. It's a lot of personal information and we're asking them to give us their biometric their lifestyle their location. So we understand you know that you'd be the hot water everything that goes into their daily lives that we can make those beauty recommendations. And I think by taking that amount of data there has to be an element of trust that we need to understand how to build and deploy and extract that data so that we can improve the models consistently. But we're also not just you know leveraging the customer data. That's to make real time recommendations but creating synthetic data which allows us to speed up that process of being able to make matches and drive that personalization experience consistently. So the reliance there is so much faster than it is measurable in other industries because we create fake data you know so that when we are making those matches we have so many different use cases. And the same when it comes to the entire process in deploying. I think we've got a chart to pull up here. It wouldn't be Bloomberg if we didn't have a chart I think where we can see hopefully the investment into startups in the EMEA region. We're still seeing a lot of spending but obviously it's coming down. And I got a question for me. I think you had a really great position for either working on the stock exchange to see how people are spending money on a solution has been how are you. What's the latest trends that you see both internally but also the people you interact with. Yeah. And we've we've really seen a true democratization in a way that's used to be a skill set that was very rare that you had to buy into a new way too. How are you going to address those problems. And I think there was a sense of you could go out to market and buy something in and it was going to solve all of the problems. And in reality I think as an industry we learned that doesn't quite work like that. So there is a can reconciliation with whatever your technology and business is today. And there has to be that way of actually integrating and aligning. And frankly sympathy to maybe some of the challenges that exist within the business today. And I will say from personal experience we found it to be most effective when we brought all of those teams together when we said it wasn't just one team who were responsible for innovation with a capital I and everyone else was not responsible for innovation. It was a collective mandate to say everyone is responsible for this and that we are really empowering everyone upskilling as the training. But the democratization and availability made it something where actually you didn't have to buy in the same way. I'll also say that there's a we were speaking about it before this panel. There's a transferability that we've never. I think we've never really seen before within financial services. So I will be self-critical and say that in my career I've been very narrow minded in financial services looked left and right in terms of financial services and what as a community we are doing and learning from each other. I will say personally that I have been extremely guilty and not looking outside the field and actually looking within health care and pharmaceuticals and aerospace. And it has been extraordinary. The learnings that we have taken and 15 are allowed to both the learnings that we have taken from those other industries and is fascinating the conversations we're having now because we're pulling up examples of use and application. I am completely orthogonal segments and then finding a real immediate transferability into some of the problems that we are solving within securitized prepayment modelling. So it is extraordinary the reach that some of these things have. And because of that you find a real democratization in terms of your ability to open up the opportunity to a much broader group of people. How are you doing that. I mean one loves a silo right. So how are you managing it. What what made you decide to think. Hold on a minute. I can go talk to someone healthcare. And they've got a much better idea than someone in finance. I think as much as we love a silo we're all so curious by nature. I'll say that in analytics maybe that is especially so. A lot of the people we hire are not traditional in this. And that was deliberate actually. We started deliberately going outside of financial services and hiring into engineering hiring into health care. We've got a number of doctors on the team now. So it is a profile that you wouldn't normally expect within financial services but we find that those people have such a different way of thinking. But this steam same underlying skills that allows them to be relevant and applicable where they don't feel that they are alienated they are no see how they can really contribute in a very immediate way. But they're bringing a perspective that we've never really seen or thought of before. And they often come with data sets too. That's one of the amazing things you think about the role of social analysis within a lot of financial industry modelling. Where do you get the strongest amounts of social data. It's not within the financial services industry or outside of it. And often these people are the ones that can do that cross pollination and really effective ways. So I've had someone join recently who's brought phenomenal insight from NASA and the power of that satellite imagery data and being able to analyze the quality and maintenance of buildings has driven a much greater effectiveness and the predictability of our models. So we see almost in components the use of the ISE is very localized in terms of solving for very specific problems and say we've taken away that kind of euphoria and said it can solve for everything it solves it piecemeal piece in ways in which we still retain the order stability and the accountability of these models and the control frankly. So people still have control of the problems as you still have the specification and way that you can explain to the regulators. Why is it doing that. What will happen if this happens. But we are gaining insights from really deep loan level data for example that would another never otherwise have been possible to simulate. So I will ask you some questions but from a complete different viewpoint when you were raising money for your startup what did voices ask you about user experience. I mean what was their first question whether having intelligent questions about how users are going to interact with what you are trying to raise money for or did they care about completed with things like how much money am I going to get back. I think firstly they wanted to know whether what we were was building was really I think it wasn't for the user experience came later on. I think it was because so much of I guess it's been incredible dilution of A.I. like lots of beauty brands say customers go on Web site and they think the quizzes a trip. And it's not quite similar to you know when Netflix launched years ago those the content that was being recommended wasn't algorithm algorithmically driven. So it was getting their head around the fact that you know we were the first beauty personalization engine that was patented. We have built something proprietary here. Everything that you see isn't real. And we're essentially cornering the market. And that's kind of where that kind of system is had. And then the beauty industry I mean it's increasing by 30 percent CAGR every single year. It's valued at about two point seven billion. So they could see the potential which is why we we we got the backing not just from TV season but also from Google with regards to you know what we were building. Later came the customer experience. The retention stats is like how quickly can we get this team out there and used and how quickly can we get to 100 million which is obviously a kind of unicorn status that we need to to get to the next four years. But I think mostly it was around you know is this something that can essentially you know allow them to see that return on their investment. And then is it good for consumers. Let's talk about a pandemic. It's like Brexit. We can't really avoid it I'm afraid. I look at it in theory. It should have been a dream scenario for customer support stories. And I tried to find some data to support this and it was a real struggle. I did find a research paper and I've had to print out the title and it's called a I Enabled Opportunities and Transformation Challenges for SMB is in the post pandemic era and lucky few when I read it. So don't have to. And main take. It was. It is a great solution for what happened the pandemic if you already had great data sets and if you already knew what was coming. Well that's not useful. So I have a question for you. When you were at the coalface of this especially in terms of the amount of customers coming to you in a pandemic and asking all sorts of questions like what would that sort of missed opportunities and what would you have done differently and what solutions would you given them if you knew what was coming. Well I think we're definitely in better shape if it happens again which clearly I hope we don't. But I think what it did do is it shone a light on where there was underinvestment where they were capability gaps. And the tidal wave of demand coming in there certainly highlighted where we needed to scale up effectively. And that was across all of our cut of digital attractions because clearly we became very very dependent on those channels very very quickly. I think yes it certainly provided a catalyst for growth because certainly customers that weren't previously engaging with a particular touch points and channels have stuck with them. I would say the sort of the growth that we were predicting on the back of the pandemic hasn't necessarily sustained a small number of his customers naturally or sort the flexing back to human interactions because that's what human beings like. That's what they want. But we've definitely seen that as a spur for continued growth in certainly automated interactions and kind of selfishly that's provided a very strong platform for internal investment within the business as well. And maybe you see something similar for you. Yeah we should reflect that. I kind of agree with what you were saying where if you already have the data and you have the skill set then fantastic. And I think the reality for us was actually we did see a spurt of activity through the pandemic but not for the reasons you might expect more because we saw a huge shift in terms of the workforce and where people were moving. And I think it was the the moment where a lot of people took. I don't think I think for many people they took a step back and said what is it that I'm doing. And is this the right course. I think a lot of those deep questions were starting to be asked and I think as a result of that. And then the fact that we did have some of these trends running already and people were starting to see the power and the promise of a lot of what was what was being created. We saw quite a stepwise shift. And so actually one of the things to support employees actually and boost morale we actually did a lot of online training programs and use the pandemic as an opportunity to really do a lot of cross training introduce different people to different. We actually find that from a I'm going slightly off track but from a global perspective it was the great equalizer because we always had a slight tilt to either to the US or to the UK. And this actually suddenly became a great way for lots of different colleagues across the globe to really interact in a fair way where you weren't huddled around a spider phone and trying to get your point across and jump into a live conversation that was happening in New York which was all too common in the past. And I think nowadays we see much greater sharing of information. It's much easier for me personally to cross pollinate the teams and as I say as a result of the training we did through the pandemic. I've got a much better baseline knowledge across many more individuals where they can be much more self-sufficient. So it for a totally different reason. We saw a much greater uptake but I could read with the point you either had it or you didn't beforehand and it was a huge advantage if you did just on the loss of the pandemic. And I think it's me. It was both about privacy already. It in different areas it's really displaced. So I think fears over privacy. When I started covering tech in 2017 and one of the first big steps that we did was the Amazon Echo listening to you and then recording everything you say. Then snippets being passed around employees in different offices of people see their bathroom you know shouting at the kids to get their shoes on to go to school you know even worse things. Right. And at the time obviously it was a huge privacy shock. I think we did the same story now especially after pandemic. I think I just give a shrug. Not not not ready CAC because you got bigger things to worry about. I'm not quite sure the answer about why but I think Simi did. Do you think the law of the land in your industry now regarding how people and how your consumers worry about privacy from your point of view what are you most concerned about. What your biggest fears about upsetting your customers about them using a product and you getting it slightly wrong and then worrying about oh you know I'm worried that not the chap what side of things I'm more worried about I'm going to lose my privacy a part of my identity. I'm not sure where it's gonna go. How do you how do you make them trust you. And we communicate a lot. We're incredibly trans transparent every time. Point that a customer has with a UTI from the moment that they are taken a selfie. We explain the uses of their biometric data and then at the end you know we can have those policies on the site that tell them how the data's going to be used but are they really going to read it. I think when what we've seen is that most people are really happy to share that data because they know that it will drive personalization. They'll be recommended products that work for them. They'll be recommending products that they need. The marketing will be relevant because you know collaborative filtering and that way of recommending products to customers just isn't the way. Just because customer A was recommended in an X product doesn't mean customer B is going to like X product because there is no carbon copies of one another. So I think you know they're open to having their data you know used in that specific way. If we're transparent about how it's going to be used. But privacy is something that we're massively seeing you know increasing pre Covid. People most probably were aware of how their data is being being used but as I guess consumers got more savvy and they were thinking during a pandemic they were reflecting on their values. They were very cognizant of how they wanted you know brands and retailers and companies to be using their data and how powerful their data was. They were equating their data to gold and then they were going to turn to corporates and businesses who were going to be transparent about how their data was going to be used and protecting essentially their data. So I think seeing that shift in consumers and then being much happier than they have been before in the EU aligning it's gone beyond GDP. The EU aligning the way that a lie and the use of customer data is is going to be used. Google's actually changed the way that they actually take consume customer data and it's not driving that Google analytics. Anyone who hasn't made it onto Google Analytics for you know you'll see that soon. So you know it is something where consumers are much more aware but they want to understand that their data is being protected. And when it is being used that it's being used to benefit them the same thing. Don't you think consumers are being more trusting. Being aware or a bit more blotto. I mean I totally agree with Smith's point. I think the transparency is key. I mean you know context is there is an expectation that we use the data particularly network data to make the network experience better so that we can see where the customers using it how they're travelling are responding. There is a kind of an implicit understanding that you will use that for my for my benefit. That said is that we continue to be very transparent about the way that we use that very visible in the way that we can allow our customers to modify whatever preferences that they've gotten a very easy way. We were a regulated industry sort of and relatively sort of cautious. As a consequence industry. But nevertheless. Yeah. I mean there is without a shadow of a doubt a strong customer expectation that we continue to deliver against the three near the end. There is a quick question. Do you think we'll be here in five years time. Matt Miller the same found discussion. I mean do you think we're going to be using the term III even in remotely the same connotation that we've completely moved on. It's just you on the analytics team and that's what you do. What you company. I agree. I think it's just going to be analytics and it's just going to be data and it's just going to be healthcare and it's just going to be it is just going to be part of everyday life. But I think to the point about privacy there is going to be a kind of acceptance in terms of what's appropriate looks like and and hopefully there is a bit of a catch up. But there is also a settling in terms of acceptability. And there's a feeling I think for some people of intrusion at the moment. And I think some of it is a perception of intrusion. Some of it is real. And making sure that the guardrails are there. I think is very critical to normalizing. I think until that step happens we're going to see flare ups in terms of misuse of a naturally. I think it's really down to the creator and the user of that to have the right principles in place to make sure that it is used appropriately. But it's very much at that level at the moment. We see with some of the customers we interact with some of the providers they are very clear about their expectations of use and others are not. And that needs to become something that is much better. There's much better framework around to make sure that we're not breaching on rates that people feel should be in place. Well you know if you do catch the misuse of. You never to come obviously very interested. Anyone else that applies to a book that draws the end. Our chat. John Smith OMXS. Thanks very much for your time. Fantastic for joining us. Thanks for your insights. Thank you very much everyone else for attending. And a huge thanks to our sponsor IBM for making this conversation possible. Obviously we have a full day of events lined up for the rest of the day. I do hope you will stay around for that. They save face for breakfast and mingle. The summit begins at nine o'clock. The program ahead. But also thank very much everyone for turning up for a live event. I know it's is a bit of a change but now we're all used it. Hopefully this will continue. Maybe you will solve some of the problems. We don't. We've got a box for your data. Well thanks very much. Thank you much for our speakers for attending today. Thank you.