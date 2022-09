00:00

A few years ago a venture capital firm NMC surveyed about 2800 European startups that claim to use A.I. and found about 40 percent of them weren't using any machine learning at all. So how should investors and journalists for that matter interrogate claims made by companies that say artificial intelligence sits at the heart of their business. It's not just about whether a company uses A.I. as claimed but also whether A.I. tools are being applied to complex societal problems. They simply can't solve or they've been built on a shoddy way that encodes biases and actresses. At a time when a height is at an all time high with generative art tools like Dali spawning news reports decrying the end of the creative industries and at least one Google employee very publicly falling for an A.I. jackpot. How can we attempt to sort A.I. facts from fiction. What due diligence challenges do a ISE startups present to investors and customers. What can companies do to show off their true capabilities. And are there any obvious hallmarks of a ISE snake oil. Now to answer some of these questions we have a fantastic panel of experts and I know you've been introduced to them by name but I'm going to invite them to just very briefly explain a little bit more about that company and their role. Before we get stuck into what I hope will be a very lively discussion. Over to you Tom. Thank you. My name is Tom Siebel. I'm the chief executive officer of a company called C3 A.I. and we are a enterprise A.I. application software company where we apply to business processes at a very very large commercial and industrial scale in telecommunications manufacturing oil and gas utilities financial services. What have you to bring precision health to bring significant social and economic benefit to those enterprises their customers and the community at large. Frederica it's very nice to be here. I'm Federica Katona. I run the technology division of one of the two largest human rights organizations in the world. And I always say I'm in the business of dystopia. We on the one hand use technology to investigate grave human rights abuses. But at the same time increasingly we're seeing that technology itself plays a growing role in human rights abuses around the world. And Poppy Harlow. Yes. So Money's Poppy and CEO trace say dot traces of cyber A.I. company. And we're using artificial intelligence to protect businesses from cyber attacks. And today every second of every day we are using that technology to interrupt in progress cyber threat. So I'm going to start with a question that I want all of you to answer. You know there's always been a culture of fake it till you make it within startups. And I'm curious whether you think there's something different happening here with regards to A.I. systems. And let's start with Poppy. I think. First of all I think is an essential component of future innovation and I think the fact that you've got so many businesses claiming to use A.I. is symptomatic of the fact that we get the A.I. is going to be a real really important force for the innovation over the coming years and decades. So I think A.I. is at a point now where it is essential to any sort of future development but it is also becoming a little bit of a buzz word as you say. And there is a bit of a I remember chatting to you about. I saw ads for toothbrush. It was claiming to use a ISE brush your teeth. And I thought a little bit skeptical about whether that is true or not. But it's it's an emerging technology. It's something that people don't necessarily always understand. And technology is really difficult to describe. Doctors may always have a mantra of show don't tell. So it's not about us saying hey look what we're doing using A.I.. Let me have a conversation with about algorithms and how that can defend your business from cyber attacks. It's saying let me show you my technology for no money. I am going to go in install my technology in your business and show you what it can do. And I think that becomes a really compelling way of showing it in real life on real data systems because sometimes you get a that's set up in a laboratory environment with perfect information. It's all gate up. A particular way to find a particular thing. Working in a real world is a very different case altogether. Federico do you think. What do you think. I think there's there's a reason why we're talking about A.I. and the reason why we're talking a by about A.I. is that the technology has made significant and impressive progress over the last few years. But that progress is limited to solving very narrowly defined very specific tasks. And what's happening and in a way we are complicit. The NGO World Journalism Investors is that real and imagined gains are being conflated. It's gotten a little better as my sense. But for a long time I think pre pandemic was the peak for me. Not a day passed by without some news articles some academic paper making incredible claims about the capabilities of A.I. just to throw some at you. A I can solve world poverty. No it cannot. A I can detect whether you're gay or straight from your face alone. It cannot. I can detect people's ethnicity and raised a I can be used as a lie detector at the EU border and the frequency with which these claims were made. The problem is it's bad for businesses. Is that for government. Because A I is sold to solve problems that cannot solve. But it also results in real and tangible harm and that harm affects some people more than others at the border. If you're not a white person. So I think that's why the discussion really matters. As much as I was actually go to Deep on Frederick a subject which I think we'll get into later we'll talk about the hype factor in A.I. and the hype factor. And I don't think it's reached its apogee yet. This has a way to go. And so every company now technology company has decided that they're a leader in A.I.. Every company's decided that they're a leader in quantum computing. I mean honestly with all due respect guys this is all complete poppycock. OK now let's take an area that's existential. You know where Poppy plays in in cyber security. I mean this is really existential. And if any of you read a book called The Perfect Weapon have you haven't read a book called The Perfect Weapon by a guy named David Sanger. I strongly recommend it. But it's basically a history of every state sanctioned cyber attack that's taken place since starting with Stuxnet which maybe the US did with the history with the Israelis ending with solar winds. But all of these cyber security companies all magically have a kind of a cyber security company. NASDAQ happens to be probably the only legit. What. OK and the rest of it is just complete poppycock because A.I. is important. They've said basically what these guys have is databases of known strings. OK I want to cry and what have you. And they do doing database lookups on the way you know as the string comes through the firewall. Guys this is not a I. OK now. So I think you have kind of maybe one exception and another 200 a cyber security companies. They claim to be an A.I. and it's complete and total leave. Not true. How about SAP for turning down my language a little bit now. Poppy don't trace has been the target of criticism. I know it's been largely stopped by a short seller but the criticism says that you're overhyping your products capabilities and some customers have allegedly characterized it as a snake oil. How does a company like Chase respond to criticism like that and try to showcase your products capabilities. I think much as it's deeply irritating to hear this sort of unfounded criticism. It's the nature of being a public company. We became public 15 months ago. And there's people that love buying a stock and it's people that want to make money on the other side. And that's completely legitimate. We'll leave that to them. But the thing that I always come back to is you know we have seven thousand four hundred customers. That means a seven thousand four hundred CSO and CIO said thought I want to see DAX and choice walking in my business and demonstrate its value. And then I'm going to part with the hard earned cash that this business is generated to buy that technology and keep hold of that technology. And that's the sort of key indicator for me. OK. With the technology currently available what kinds of problems A.I. systems good at solving. I know for the week has talked about some of the ones where they've come back and. Yeah where do they not work so well. How do you draw that line. Tom let's start with you. I think you can look at the world of A.I. as divided into three parts kind of like Caesar divided Gaul into three parts. You have Eiji AI which is artificial general intelligence. This is kind of this deep mind idea that we're going to develop computers that have a capacity equal to or greater than human beings. And the dark side of that is when you're smart refrigerator takes over your house or you know how for 2001. And I don't think you need to worry about that anytime soon. I mean the smartest computer largest computer set up that I'm available in the world might have the mental capacity of a meal worm. Now it's true that we could have a guy that can play chess better than a human being or play go better than a human being. Maybe bake a cake better than a human being. But the problem is developing a computer that can play chess paga play or drive a car and write an apple better than a human being. Ain't gonna happen anytime soon. OK. Now the second the second largest application of every day is in social social media. Now this is a very nefarious guess because we have figured out how to manipulate people at the level of the limbic brain to limit brain. Is that part of the brain that we have in common with a lizard NIKKEI it deals with evolved about 200 billion years ago and it deals with the stuff of survival like food water sex. And it releases a neurotransmitter called dopamine. And these guys have figured out how you know that every time this buzzes you know you literally stop a beat. Every time somebody lives your photo you get a really sad double beat. And you know we have you know two to three billion people you know addicted to this technology. And it's a public health hazard is causing it a major public health problems particularly in young women. Depression suicide. One third of these people are body image issues. I mean it's it's a horrible. Terrible problem. So there's there's social media the third is kind of the more mundane play area where C3 I place so C3 I have a place in the area of applying machine learning kind of traditional now well-developed A.I. techniques big data fusion and then machine learning the business processes where we can you know we can improve product availability we can improve or reduce failures we can optimize the supply chain and we can make it so customers can reduce customer churn. And the economic benefits of this at a company like Shell today. This would be two billion dollars a year. Land Alba sell a chemical company. This is one billion dollars a year. United States Air Force because of increased availability of aircraft. It's billions of dollars a year. So those are those kind of the three areas of the way that we look at I and we tend to focus on those that are kind of business oriented and and highly ethical because there are some you know you face this litmus test of kind of crossing the line and unethical opportunities with A.I. every day. And Frederica is going to go along on this. But it's really really troubling. Yeah we'll come. We'll come. I think for the record on that note let's ask you what are some of the problems that can emerge when I apply to social issues. So I think. As I said a ISE very good in solving narrowly defined tasks but there are some tasks that are fundamentally dubious and one of these is predicting the future. Predicting social outcomes. So who's going to drop out of school. Who's going to be violent when I arrest them. So this is a category where simpler regression models. The reality is simply so complex that we're not really seeing. We do not have evidence that AI is really better at making these predictions. So that's the category. But what are the consequences. The consequences are that predictions have real world consequences. If you are being flagged as an unreliable staff member as potentially violent that changes how people interact with you. And again there are contexts like the workplace where this can lead to discrimination and harassment. But the areas where we work in disasters war zones the border the suspicion or being flagged as aggressive deceptive can really harm people's lives. And I think what's so insidious about this is we are increasingly surrounded by systems that make assumptions about who we are and the burden of proof falls on us to then correct these systems to say this is actually not who I am but we're dealing with systems that are inaccessible to those who are affected. And even making that statement or proving that you haven't committed fraud you haven't lied. You're not trying to cross the border illegally can be a real real burden. So this is I think one one really big category. And the other one that's important is even in a seemingly more mundane context we see a lot of sloppiness with watching ISE being deployed. Well we can talk about this later. Sure. I'm Poppy with your doctor. This technology is looking for anomalous behavior within an organization to try and find cyber threats. But within that you know there could be occasions when your technology is kind of pointing to an individual to suggest that there may be they they need to be investigated. Are there any ethical concerns that come about with. I think A.I. is. Brilliant at augmenting the human in the system and supporting the human in their job and A.I. isn't used. I don't think when it shouldn't be used to give a definitive answer. It's not saying I'm a mass graduate. So as with policies the site must be. It's not a formula. Here's some inputs and there is an answer and it's de facto this answer. It's much more of that sort of algorithmic constantly reassessing as a whole ton of information. And across all of these bits and information probabilistic lead. This is the bit that you should pay most attention to or these are some areas of expertise. I always liken it to when you meet a friends for coffee and you sit down and say how are you. And they say Yeah I'm fine. But you think I think they are fine. It's the tone deaf not brush that had spilled coffee on themselves. Whatever it is there's lots little indicators where you think you know. I don't think they are fine. And that is what a guy is really good at digesting a whole bunch of information and then intelligently saying proper ballistically. These are the key things that you should be spending your time on. So for us in terms of cybersecurity to your point it will be saying hey business these are the top three things that right now look most unusual given what we use for the kind of behavior it has happening with the organization. If you can do three things today investigate these three things. What they're not doing is saying Bob in H.R. is a fraud star and you should fire him immediately. Tom do you agree with the. Well I think that this invention of A.I. this is a big technological advancement. And when we look at the intersection of technology and sociology you know there have been some unintended consequences that have been highly deleterious of some enormously positive inventions. Let's look at the 15th century of the Gutenberg press. OK. Now we can print the Bible in multiple languages. OK. People can learn to read. We don't have to only go to the pope or to the monk like you know figure out what's going on with you know you know in heaven. Well I mean let's think of the consequence the Gutenberg press. I mean that obviously is a big deal. And it changed all our lives for centuries. But you can have a direct line between that and the Reformation. Hundred years war. Thirty years war. I mean there was nothing but war as in Europe for like 200 years. Right. Ending with the Treaty of Westphalia. Let's look at the steam engine and NIKKEI and the Chicago loom. I mean I would argue that these are positive attributes. I think the industrial revolution was a good thing. OK. That being said you know you can draw a direct line between you know the between the invention of those technologies and Dickens Sony and Europe. Child labor labor unions and communism were what one or two. What about either. No no. Same thing when A.I. is bigger than that. OK. It's better than let's look right here in River City. OK. You guys are about to release about a half a million dollar award in national in your NHS to use A.I. and to digitally transform your health system which is which which needs some help. Now we can use A.I. to aggregate the genome sequences in the health records of the population say of the UK into a unified federated image. And then we can use and we can use machine learning to predict for example who's going to be diagnosed with what disease in the next five years inter clinically and avoid the diagnosis. This is a big deal. We can use. I think we've got a problem with your mike. I'll just talk. OK can I. Can we to. We can use A.I. to for A.I. assisted medicine. We can use A.I. for genome specific medical protocols. And there's just all goodness in light. We're delivering lower cost health care to much broader populations. You know augmented by this guy. So we get the underserved populations at the same time. These data will be used to ration healthcare hard. Stop. Who cares about you know think about what some of the dark side of this guy. When we know that you know one of us is going to be diagnosed with a terminal illness in the next two or three years. Do you want to know that. I'm not sure I do. And the idea that whether we're dealing with a single care provider or the private sector see Facebook for details. OK. The idea that all these organizations are going to beneficially I mean you can get over that and the decision will be made. OK. You are too old. You have comorbidities or whatever. And we're not going to replace the kidney. Whereas in Switzerland if you had a hundred thousand dollars you go to Basel and you get your kidney replaced. So it's a. So these are you know there's an example of an enormously positive thing with very very dark and deleterious consequences that we need to be careful of. Frederick if you wanted to jump in. Yeah. Just reacting to a both of you said I think what you're describing. Pompey that's the ideal scenario. Ideally we're adding A.I. to assist in decisions that are then carefully made by humans. What we're seeing and again I'm in the business of dystopia. So I am biased. I see the worst of the worst. What we're seeing is AI is used to reduce cost. One of my researchers is currently on their way to Jordan where they're investigating an automated system that's been used to distribute Covid related aid for the poorest of the poor. We don't have the finding it in writing but what we're seeing is the slop pissed off this lobbyist potential application where the questions are wrong. People can no longer access aid that they really desperately need to survive. So those are the lot of the scenarios that we see in Thomas. That's what you mentioned as well. Is a real risk that we use aid to save costs to to provide health care cheaper and as a result of this. And as an investor that's something to really look out for not just does it work but how is it maintained and regularly audited and used in practice. That's as important as the more fundamental. In fairness though I mean it's not all bad. And maybe we can make mean we can make the you know we can produce energy in a more environmentally friendly way. The grid can be safer OK. Health care can be more affordable. People will be more healthy. There are positive results of these technologies but they are deleterious consequences that we need to anticipate. And if we don't anticipate them and deal with them before they happen we're going to have to live there. OK. Orwell wrote a book about this called 1984. And we're not very far off in a lot of places. And so so be afraid. That's a positive outlook for Frederica why should it matter to an investor. If a system is slightly biased let's say if customers are willing to pay for it. Snake Oil II is primarily used in markets that are already quite broken. If I dare say so hiring securities. So it's used. Snake oil is sold to solve problems that are objectively hard to solve. Who to hire. Who is a security risk. So there will always be buyers. So that's not a good indicator. But the risk is I think two things. One is regulation is coming. We're seeing it in the EU. We're seeing the discussions globally. The second one is that there's a real reputational risk maybe not for investors but for the company. I just was in Denmark where apparently every single day there is now a news story about some government tech users and scandals. So that's the second one. And then just finally I just have to say that because I work for human rights organization also companies have human rights obligations that they need to meet. And have a responsibility. We've only got a few minutes left so there's a question that's come in from a member the audience which is about the EU A.I. Act. Poppy is that a sensible approach to preventing some of the most harmful uses of A.I.. I think. There needs to be more accountability and regulation is a good way of making businesses and people and societies accountable to the way that they use technology. And I will just point out that A.I. itself is isn't bad or biased or malicious. It's just a system that is learning from you and the data that we will consume. And if you give it biased data you're going to get biased pop out the other end. So you do have to be thoughtful in how you are training these systems and how you're applying sort of ethical considerations. My nervousness about regulation is that this is an industry that is changing incredibly fast like the amount of innovation the amount of capabilities that is coming out is changing month to month and regulation doesn't happen in that same space. So you're only ever going to be regulating for the well that's already refined to yesterday's world. So I think the market needs be a little bit more developed before that regulation can have a more powerful impact. Anyone else want to weigh in on regulation. Well you know this bias issue bias only relates when you get to people. OK so when you're dealing on most of what we're trying to A.I. is the machine. So we're doing a torque temperature rotational velocity. And you were optimizing mosquito production processes and operational processes of aircraft or production lines. There are no bias there. These are just hard physical data. Bias is when we get into sociological data. For example we're dealing with the criminal justice system. We're going to be in there. There is enormous so enormous social bias in those data. And when we apply to that we will simply perpetuate that cultural bias. So that is in minutes. It's very legitimate bias only relates to where we have the interaction of A.I. in humans. And honestly that's about 20 percent of the application they are in the world. Right. We've got very little time left. I've got one last question I want you to answer with just a couple of words. You're not allowed to include your own companies as an answer. Name one company you'd invest in and one you'd run away from. I don't know how anybody could ethically be a Facebook shareholder OK and look themselves in the mirror in the morning. I don't know can't read how anybody could work there and look themselves in the mirror without slitting their throat. OK. OK. That's funny. Give me a minute. I'll tell you what I really think where these people the damage they're doing to teenage girls. The market they're creating for slavery and the Middle East in Africa. I mean this is this is the primary means for you know facilitating the slave trade the Middle East and Africa. I mean how bad can this get. Okay. So if you won't invest in Facebook what what what about company would invest and just such just the company that's in. I honestly don't know. I don't. I don't know. I've got a recommendation that you can recommend each other's. Federico have Avery. I would not invest in computer vision companies then and sort of identity prediction. There are these companies that have patents on weaker identifying weaker as in a crowd in China. The entire computer vision industry. There are some real issues. What I would invest in. I'm not an investor. There are some really fascinating uses of A.I. in the human rights space for example to train AI and to detect weapons. And it's really useful for example for work in Ukraine to detect whether cluster munitions have been used. And Poppy I had you know I struck a streetcar particular names. I think a ISE got some really interesting E cases in healthcare and being able to sort of pull that by informatics information together. And I think that sort of pretty good. But fundamentally I don't think people should be investing in businesses because they use A.I. They should be investing businesses because they solve problems. And as long as those problems are being solved that's good. You're not going to name any company or not. And I know that you would run away from. Correct. Okay. On that note we run out of time. I'm sorry we didn't get to all the questions but thank you very much to my brilliant panel. Applause.