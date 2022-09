00:00

I think the Bank of England's been back to some extent into a corner by unorthodox fiscal policies. The BBC really needs to keep a hawkish eye on inflation even in controlling inflation. Markets aren't stable. Inflation changes everything and governments central banks to try all kinds of things. Global markets moving 20 30 50 basis points off of one data point. I think that in and of itself is an indication of dysfunction. Today we're seeing economic pandemonium. What a messy time life in New York City for an audience worldwide. Good morning. Good morning. This is Bloomberg Surveillance on TV and radio alongside some keen and Lisa Abramowicz some Jonathan Ferro features down eight tenths of one per cent on the S & P T.K. this market all over the place. For me it's that the crisis is not over. It continues today. But John it is different today. There is some stability in the markets as everybody hangs on every word we could hear from the prime minister and the chancellor of the exchequer. The lady is not satanic. Tom I imagine that might be the headline next week. The week after that. How long will that be the headline for. And at what point some will someone blink care. I think it's come from all over the place. Mohamed El-Erian talked about it yesterday. I think he framed it perfectly. Some for the central bank the Bank of England. How did they tackle inflation and address financial stability risk simultaneously. At the same time let me be more direct. John they're trying to read DAX Reaganomics one and somehow they're going to get to Reaganomics too. And their bill NASDAQ. I would point out John that this was a seven standard deviation move that caused this. I think the Carl Weinberg who will join us later had the single best clarity of anyone out there. He said it's real simple. You liquidate bonds for cash that harkens back to the crises of the 90s. Lisa when the risk is in the risk free asset that's what we're experiencing at the moment. Yeah. There is this great point that Jim read over at Deutsche Bank made this morning where he said how could you have earned a 42 percent return may triple A rated investment. Simple at any time between 8:00 and 11:00 a.m. all you do is buy 40 year gilts and then you'd be fine. And honestly how much this highlight the volatility in a market where to your point the benchmark securities are flipping around as though they were a bitcoin penny stocks all over the place. Can the bank having to meet the moment Tom alluded to this. And I think this is really important this concept of fiscal dominance as the bank giving that contributed to the perception of fiscal dominance in the UK. And if that's something Lisa they need to push back against them push it back against pretty hard. And this is why I was actually kind of shocked any Blanchflower who is always for easing policy was saying that what he would do right now is an emergency 100 basis point rate hike by the Bank of England to try to shore up that credibility which you're finding right now is after decades of monetary policy being in being able to plug deficits being able to plug the gaps by fiscal policy they've run out of time and all of a sudden deficits matter in a way that they haven't in the past. And this is going to be a theme not just for the UK but for many other developed nations. Equities this morning. Good morning to you. They aren't down. They are down again by nine tenths of 1 percent on the S & P big DAX gains in yesterday's session. We unwind some of it on the NASDAQ was down by one point two per cent yield to higher CAC by 10 basis points to 383 60. I take the range on a 10 year in the last 24 hours has been huge euro dollar negative four tenths of one per cent on that currency PADLEY said 96 92. And honestly the way that things have been moving around makes it so difficult to pin down what's even important to be watching at a time when if you get some sort of UK emergency intervention and possibly uncapped buying for a limited amount of time maybe before a possible rate hike it's very hard to game out the direction of where things are going in. The direction of the data though does seem clear. At 8 a.m. we get German CPI and the latest print. It looks like anecdotal data that came out earlier this morning seems to suggest potentially a 10 percent CPI in Germany. That would be the highest going back in data to the 1990s. And we beyond that. How much does this change the scenario. Because yes a lot of the central banks don't want to see systemic dysfunction but they also don't want to see 10 percent inflation especially at a time when it's unclear what's going to stop it considering some of the concerns on the energy front. And eight thirty a.m. we get us initial jobless claims U.S. GDP on this is the third read as well as personal consumption and core P.S. for the second quarter. I am watching claims. I want to understand do we start to see more of them tick up. You know Liz Ann Sonders put out a really interesting chart yesterday and she put out an interesting article where she was talking about how there are signs that there are cracks pretty big ones forming beneath the surface here who are losing their jobs. Are these full time jobs that they're losing and they're going into part time employment so that a lot of companies don't have to pay benefits. That's something that she's been observing increasingly. And today we get some earnings particularly from. Retailers Bed Bath and Beyond is at seven thirty a.m. and the Nike after the bell we also get from Micron Technology the whole semiconductor story here how much that edify the feeling that we got from Apple John that we're getting a slowdown in demand for smartphones. We're getting a slowdown in demand for devices. A slowdown in demand for cars. Yeah. How much does this really highlight. The other side of the big tech story the earnings side. That would be the other shoe to drop. Mike Wilson of Morgan Stanley. You know Lisa it's been talking about it for a number of months now. Lisa thank you very much. Dean Koenig joins us. Founder and CEO of Macro Risk Advisors. Dean you are the guest. We wanted to talk to this morning. What do you do when the risk is in the risk free asset. This has been a theme that we've been looking at closely John for for over a year and I think the observation you could have made is that the global markets were transitioning from this environment in which the correlation between stocks and bonds was so friendly for the 60 44 portfolio. They mitigated one another. These two assets and I think the key observation was that as the volatility of both assets was going to increase so too was the correlation. And so for the 60 40 portfolio. That's quite an accelerant to the overall volume of the portfolio. I think there's there's a couple of things you're supposed to do here. First of all when market prices react as violently as they have I think you have to recognize that these prices aren't just a cause. They're they're in effect. In other words they motivate action. They motivated action from the BRT. I think you're supposed to really step back and first observe that equity prices are lower. So the entry point is better. We really don't know what's going to happen but we also obviously see that there's a lot more volatile markets. And so by doing nothing you're effectively taking more risk. So you're supposed to either direct the equity portfolio move up in quality. I think you're supposed to take a look at holding pattern trades. And I just would just look at the two year note yielding four point two percent. Not a bad place to be. I think at the end of the day if this financial dysfunction gets bad enough the Fed is going to have to blink every now central bank. You saw from the beauty they will have to play some role in financial stability. And so that to you. And that's a good place to hide out. I had a beverage of choice in my hand in 2008 as I looked at Susan ketosis of all these dynamics. You did the same thing. And the bottom line is you just said this comes over to central bank policy and theory. Back then it was a four standard deviation move. Yesterday we had a seven standard deviation move and UK gilts. Is that enough to move. Chairman Powell to amend and adjust the dialogue and to amend and adjust the policy. I don't think yet but again I think this move in the back end of the yield curve is as shocking as could be. We're all trying to outdo each other in terms of the stat that resonates the most and I'll just throw mine at you which is the five day realized vol on the gilts market and the 30 year at least there's 10 times the five day realized on Bitcoin. So these are these are volatile times. I think one of the things we're supposed to watch is correlations with respect to rates and all other risk assets. And I think if you if you see U.S. real rates rise to the extent they happen with the speed they have and the negative reaction to equities at some points it's hard to know when but at some point even the Fed blinks. We don't know if that's going to happen. But in the meantime you're supposed to take a real good look at your equity portfolio. And of course time. You know we specialize in derivatives. The interesting thing is the derivatives markets are actually providing some really really compelling entry points in what I would just call risk managed equity. There is an old trade called the collar. You buy a put and you finance it by selling a call. The up on that trade is as compelling as I've seen it in two decades. It's quite a fascinating fascinating setup. And if you're going to dip your toe back into the world of risk and let's just use the S & P as the starting point you can put the boundaries you can put the guardrails up on your portfolio. That pretty efficient prices right here. Is this the black swan trade. And I ask because John started by saying what do you do when the risk is in the risk free assets. And traditionally that has been the recipe for a massive financial market meltdown. That is the recipe that we have needed to see is when the risk is in areas that were perceived to be risk free. How much is this the black swan trade that you need to be putting on. Yeah I think it's the black swan trade in terms of its impact. Again if we look at correlations they're just all wrong way in terms of U.S. rates and what it imposes on all of these coral Larry assets tepees J.G. BS gilts and then of course the dollar. That's everything's wrongly correlated to the dollar as well. I would say if you're making the black swan trade on the risk free asset itself you're just going to be up against the Bank of England right at some point. These prices matter and they will react. And I think the central banks can overwhelm the market as they did yesterday. And so I think you're you're fighting a very difficult battle there because the worse things get the more likely they are to respond. I think better to focus on the impact of higher rates. And I think where we're trying to figure things out we've got earnings season coming is how much of the mortgage payment shock. How does that reverberate through the U.S. economy. We're still printing record earnings or very strong earnings. We still have a very tight labor market. So the question is how much of this ultimately translates into U.S. economic and thus corporate weakness. If that does occur that's the next leg down. I think that's what you're supposed to play for and hedge against 18. I also to get your thoughts this morning. Thank you. Setting Canada of macro risk. It's ISIS time. I think I was at John Tucker said it recently. The bond vigilantes hit back. He coined that term a number of decades ago when it made a comeback in the last few weeks that's for sure. This is something to cover. I don't want to do it right now. John we're going to keep the show moving along. But folks a Bloomberg cure really shows the vigilante ness of the moment. Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm after coming ashore in Florida with a deadly surge of water and catastrophic winds. When the damages are added up it's expected to be one of the costliest storms in U.S. history. About two point three million homes are without power. The storm is forecast to move across central Florida and emerge over the Atlantic Ocean later today. It's expected to approach the coast of South Carolina on Friday and then move inland again. British Prime Minister Liz Truss is defending that package of tax cuts that send markets into turmoil. Trust told local radio stations in the U.K. it's facing difficult economic times and the government had to take urgent action to get the economy growing despite the collapse of the pound and a surge in borrowing costs. Truss says she's confident the government has done the right thing. Porsche has gone public. Shares of the sports car maker began trading today after Europe's largest IPO in a decade. Parent Volkswagen raised more than nine billion dollars pricing the stock at the top end of the initial range this year. It's expected to approach the coast of South Carolina on Friday and then move inland again. British Prime Minister Liz Truss is defending that package of tax cuts that send markets into turmoil. Trust told local radio stations in the U.K. it's facing difficult economic times and the government had to take urgent action to get the economy growing despite the collapse of the pound and a surge in borrowing costs. Truss says she's confident the government has done the right thing. Porsche has gone public. Shares of the sports car maker began trading today after Europe's largest IPO in a decade. Parent Volkswagen raised more than nine billion dollars pricing the stock at the top end of the initial range this year. Hitting regulated said Porsche has 100 percent autonomy in future. It's a Porsche board to decide in future. Completely independent from VW and said it's a great situation for us. We want to unlock Porsche screw potential of course but also the possibility in future to work together with the VW Group friends. We have been efficient footfall. The offering valued Porsche at seventy three billion dollars. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Lisa Matteo. This is Bloomberg. You have to buckle off a seat belt even tighter. We have to recognize that policy makers no longer represses volatility but they contribute to volatility and that this journey is going to be incredibly bumpy. Mohamed El-Erian just fantastic. I'm Glenn Beck TV and Glenn Beck radio yesterday of Queens College Cambridge live from New York City this morning. Good morning Tom Keene. Lisa Brammertz Jonathan Ferro features down almost 1 full percentage point on the S & P when Turkey is commenting on your currency. And I've got problems too. And coming out as saying the British pound has blown up. This from a leader of a country who said yesterday the central bank rate will have to fall further. It's just a bizarre situation at the moment. Yields elsewhere higher on a 10 year by 9 or 10 basis points. Taylor Riggs. Sorry yields have been all over the place. Tom Mackenzie the range. Just let me give you the range on a 10 year treasury note. 4 month gilt market 4 percent. The high yesterday 4.0 1 percent. The lowest 369 Thomas quite a range on a morning where we don't really have any data. And I just still the down of the real yield which was a one point six zero. Comes back to one point 5 0 0 0 hedge last night in the 4:00 hour. John did a great job of regaining the bet on what the Fed will do. And I think that's underreported this morning John. There's been an adjustment in the market of what the trajectory of the Fed is. It's how the conflict between tackling inflation and preventing financial stability risks. It is ridiculous. It is the size. But it's also the mechanics and the grace of it as well. I had the great privilege of the first time I saw him as literally two feet from the on deck circle. And it's shocking John the grace that goes with the size. We'll move on here as we look for number 62 from Mr. Judge here in a moment. Emery I want to talk about the president. Greg Valliere wrote a painful note painful note this morning on the state of a near 80 year old president as well. This is delicate. These are delicate issues. How's the president doing. How does he get through each day. Well it's getting really difficult right in the sense that there's a lot of the president's plate and they're gearing up for midterm elections so the events keep coming in. There was obviously a delicate as you say but an embarrassing moment for the president yesterday when he was calling out a congresswoman a late congresswoman's name thinking she was in the room and obviously she had passed away in a fatal car accident last month. And then the White House way they spend it was that this individual was just top of the president's mind. Obviously mistakes like this can happen. You don't know what was written in the teleprompter and the likes. But it does draw criticism to a president that when you also look in the polls most Democrats are saying do not want him to lead them in the 20 24 next presidential election. Right now Anne Marie my focus is less on that political back and forth and more on what's going on with Florida. And the reason why is. From a political standpoint with Rhonda Santos coming out and actually having to ask for aid from a president who he might run against. Ed has been pretty vitriolic against. And also this question of what to do at a time when we have massive population very much at the forefront of the hurricane risk. What's the message right now from the White House. Well the White House is making clear that they are behind the leaders in Florida in terms of any of the funding any of the support that they need. The president has been calling a number of mayors throughout Florida and also has gotten on the phone with Governor DeSantis. And obviously when you have natural disasters like this for the most part politics is put to the side. Right. And this is about making sure that FEMA is in place. The president this afternoon at noon is going to be at FEMA headquarters. He's going to get an update on Hurricane Ian because right now yes it has been downgraded to a tropical storm. But the damage it has done right is incredibly destructive. And on top of that at this moment more than 2.5 million businesses and households are in the dark. Looking forward to that live from New York. This is pulling back. Live from New York. Chris Lover with down 1 percent on the S & P 500 on the NASDAQ 100 where negative one point 3 six percent. Big day of gains on Wednesday would take some of it back. This Thursday morning in the bond market all over the place. Wild couple of weeks in the bond market yields higher again by ten or eleven basis points on a 10 year 380 380 on 2s up 8 to 421 50. I swear sterling very much in focus less trust. The British prime minister standing by and defending her latest policy shift cable some back to want to wait 48 down about 40 votes of one percent a technical basis range bound. And we'll go with that. We'll have to see based on the news what what happened this morning thanks to Mohamed El-Erian just moments ago bringing to my attention renminbi appreciation this morning maybe some form of ballet there as well right now with the ballet outside the Bank of England in London. Lizzie BURDEN joins us Lizzie. I think the British press is doing a much better job at this than the global financial media. The prime minister needs to quote unquote address the nation. How is she doing on that this morning on local radio. Well I think it's less Truss's choice to go round the local broadcasters and speak to them. Some would argue that she's dodging the difficult questions from financial journalists if she wants to speak to markets. She should come and talk to Earth. But at the same time there's a lot of defense of local radio and they do seem to be doing a pretty good job. Some of them. Well there was an interview in Leeds where she was asked how she slept last night. She was told all the things that have gone on in recent days. And then she was asked where have you been. So they do seem to be doing a pretty good job of putting pressure on her. Her answer has been I believe in my tax cuts and we need to keep going with them. That is not going to reassure financial markets. Lizzie do they understand why financial markets were whipsawed in the last couple of days. What are they blaming that on. I can't say whether the government understands it. I actually spoke to the shadow chancellor reach Rachel Reeves at Labour Party conference earlier in the week and she seemed to have a very clear understanding of the impact to the gilt markets on not only the government but ordinary people. But the whole point of this was the government thought that because it had a relatively low debt to GDP ratio it could get away without scaring off the markets. But what the markets have objected to is first of all that these tax cuts are funded by borrowing. And secondly that there was no fiscal forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility alongside them. They do seem to have acknowledged that problem because now they've said the Treasury has said on November the twenty third we will get that economic assessment. Lizzie thank you. Lizzie Burton there from outside the Bank of England. I just wonder if they can wait this long November 20 said for the bunch in November 3rd for the Bank of England to some. We're not even in October yet. That month is going to be a very very very long. I don't think they've got a month. John how about a week. What are they going to do next week John. Well the bank says of the action they announced yesterday toll money goes into the middle of October. If we had this issue here it's unthinkable that any given president would go out to local radio to begin to discuss this. A Haitian float is back. I find it I guess surreal is the right word right now. And this is a joy as we continue to bring in gather in people as John mentioned Dr. Aryan Yancey Norvig with us yesterday. I thought Alan Ruskin was wonderful with Deutsche Bank right now. Carl Weinberg chief economist at High Frequency Economics and far more out of the Lawrence Klein wing of the University of Pennsylvania. With real world work in the rooms is these things get worked out. Carl you nailed it this morning by saying look it's liquidation of bonds for cash. How will politicians respond to the threat of liquidation of bonds for cash. Well I think. Good morning Tom. Thank you. I'll try to live up to your introduction. You know what government can do is the government can give people a better reason to hold bonds a prospect for thinking that inflation will come down and that'll bring down bond yields a prospect for thinking that the public finances are stabilized. That'll bring down bond yields. A prospect for thinking that once inflation is under control and growth will be able to resume that that'll bring down bond yields. But right now we're not getting any of that in the U.K. at least not in the judgment of the markets as we're plainly seeing. And whether it's right wrong good bad politics it nonetheless seems to be the market's reading. It is bad economics. And how much is the Bank of England's response kind of the playbook for a lot of central banks going forward in terms of both hiking rates keeping the front end high and buying bonds to basically monetize a fiscal response to monetize what the policymakers in government are going to be doing without completely upending the economy. Hi. Good morning Lisa. That's that's all the right questions and it's hard to know what the answers are. The Bank of England has done a good job of convincing everybody that inflation is rampant. And whether I agree with that or not. Or that's what the market believes and that's what the market expects. So having convinced the public having generated expectations in the public that there is a true inflation problem and that the right answer to that is hiking rates the Bank of England really has no choice but to continue to deliver the remedy for the problem that it's defined and continue to raise interest rates. And it's going to have to raise that a lot. If you look at their own inflation forecast which again they aim to convince us our accurate forecasts or real interest rates are nowhere near real positive. All right. Let alone high enough to break the economy. And now add to it the fiscal stimulus they have to in order to deliver the promise in order to play out the scene that they have set they have to deliver much higher interest rates. And it won't be until they do I think that the market will find an equilibrium price. Karl have we reached the limits of deficit financing. Well certainly in the case of the UK we'd have to say that the market isn't buying what the government is selling in terms of the amount of debt that it believes it can finance at this time. You know in the longer term you know we're all dead of course. But in the longer term we can probably borrow a lot more than we are right now. But to amp up the game at such a rapid pace under these current circumstances which is to say in opposition to this stated policy goals of the central bank ignoring if you will the advice of the central bank governor and his committee and his economists and his analysis. All right. And going ahead and ramping up spending anyhow that seems to be a move pushed on credibility. Cronenberg's September nineteen eighty two. And of course Daniel Yergin wrote the suburb beautifully in Commanding Heights. You were at the Bank of Montreal doing debt workouts on disasters in Latin America. What does trust nomics to look like. How do they get from what everybody believes is a theoretical train wreck to whatever the outcome is. How do you get to Reaganomics. To how do you get to trust dynamics to. Well Thomas I'm sure you've mentioned many times over the last couple of days the Reagan administration cut taxes like mad and ran up the federal deficit like mad in the early days of its administration. By the time we got to the end they were raising taxes to pay for it. And all the promises of supply side economics and voodoo economics sort of you chose to call it didn't seem to work out. So I suspect that someday there will be a day of reckoning in the UK where they will have to unwind some of this. But it's pretty clear from the prime minister's statement that that's not going to happen this week or next week or the month even after. We've got to continue this. John Farrell jump in here. You're the guy from Britain as well. What does the 1922 committee do under your odd government in Britain with an earmark is going to dictate that some potentially over the next few weeks and is right for the next few weeks at least. I think a lot of people don't see least trust changing a mind at the moment Karl. This operation from the Bank of England goes until the middle of October. The concept we're all talking about now Carla's fiscal dominance. Walk us through that concept. Karlin How well do you think this Bank of England can push back against it. Well the Bank of England John as you know has unlimited resources. It can raise interest rates to a million percent if it wants to. To achieve its goals it said what it wants to do. It said how it's going to do it. And I don't think it can or will back down on terms that the government the government has limited fiscal resources. If it gets into a battle with the Bank of England over whether the economy should be stimulated in ISE not the Bank of England will win this. It's a question at what interest rate do we have to get there. The risk the bigger risk. And John I know you're conscious of this very much more so than I am. Is that the government gets fed up with the Bank of England and starts to restrict its independence. Yet on that day Sterling will go down the tubes and on that day gilt yields will soar to levels that I dare not even contemplate. There was a whisper of that in August and they tried to address it as soon as they took over account. Fantastic to hear from you sir. As always can't win back that of high frequency economics. There is conflict across the board. There is conflict between the Federal Reserve and the rest of the world as everyone tries to grapple with the affects market and try to achieve a stronger currency. There is conflict within the United Kingdom within the UK between fiscal policy and monetary policy. And as Mohammed pointed out in the last 24 hours there is now conflict within the central bank as they try and achieve financial stability and bring down inflation at the same time at some. That's the thing we've got to sit on just a little bit more. How do you preserve financial stability coming into the gilt market and buying bonds. And at the same time address inflation high interest rates by potentially 100 basis points. That one I can't reconcile what Allan Meltzer would say in his conundrum has been there John since the advent let's call it 1987 1912 and central banking. But the conundrum here is real simple. Time is the friend of policymakers. And as Weinberg predicted for Greece he was two years out front with a lot of other people John as well I think. John you worked at that out as well as Dr. Weinberg. But the bottom line is time is your friend and trust in has to understand that her solution to her winnable policy is to extend the x axis out. That's not what we're seeing up here. It's all it wants to wait to wait and tell me things. You're not. You're not alone saying that. Tell me. A lot of people have said that that perhaps this policy might have been the right policy and maybe nine months time 10 months time. But right now what was it. What is the what the guy used yesterday febrile markets talked about maybe this was the wrong time to. OMXS Blanchard. I don't understand what that means. You know I can't keep up a guy. I can't keep up with Geithner. He's fantastic posh. I try to keep up. He's past posh than I am that's for sure. Very posh. I'm like what do you see on the screen John. I mean seriously your folks we're in a we're in the middle of a crisis is Wednesday. We got claims coming up tomorrow some economic data today. And John is still gotta go back to this litmus paper of the system. Sterling has not broken out to sterling strength. 1 0 8 level are still all over the place. And unless you start the program talking about this you've got global call core government bond markets trading like crypto actually trading worse than crypto. That's what we learned earlier from ending print. It features down 1 percent. Live from New York on TV and radio this is pulling back. Keeping you up to date with news around the world with the first word. I'm Lisa Mateo. One of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. has now been downgraded to a tropical storm. Ian has devastated parts of Florida. Flooding homes and knocking out power to more than 2 million people. It's expected to be one of the costliest storms ever causing more than sixty seven billion dollars in damages and economic losses. The storm is forecast to move across central Florida and emerge over the Atlantic Ocean later today. The U.S. is now seeking ways to encourage British Prime Minister Liz Truss's team to dial back those dramatic tax cuts. Yields are higher by 9 basis points on a 10 year three 82 18. For those of you interested in whether gilt market is trading which seems to be a asset at the moment. How was I consulting with the front end is up 20 basis points on a two year at the long end with down a couple of basis points. We are all over the shop. Tom there is a clear split in the gilt market right now. If you look from 2s out to 50s between 30s and up satirist attends a self date tire and then all the stuff that a central bank is buying at the gilt market operation which is the longest stuff right. The 30s the 40s the 50s pretty stable. That's the split is pretty clear on my screen right now. We'll continue to monitor this and of course off of our credit desk in London as well. John quickly surveillance correction John senior moment. I mean you know President Biden's have some challenge as well. So as President Keen surveillance correction I thought was Wednesday the whole FTSE. Do you think they're happier now. You know it's uh it's Thursday. Yeah. We've got an American Indian in our control room tree on house. And she said to me gently that the Shery Ahn house said Tom it's Thursday and it's Thursday. So I nailed still September claims coming up here in less than two hours. And that will be important. This is an honor. She is Ukrainian and that means something different when you're at the Atlantic Council as deputy director of European Energy Security. Grover joins us with bullet proof effort on environmental pipeline work. She is definitive out of the University of Kansas. Olga. Honored to have you with us this morning. There's this pipeline. There's that pipeline. Can Russia go out right now and blow up any damn pipeline they want to. Well hopefully not at every effort. Right now all the energies at NATO level U.S. EU wider European cooperation is being focused to make sure that that does not happen. Greater visibility on what those threats are both kinetic and cyber because both are at risk right now. Having a clear assessment of what's happening with the critical infrastructure identifying exactly what critical infrastructure is and what's more or less likely to be attack. That is exactly what the allies are focusing on right now. What's going on. Why would Russia. We were talking about this before coming on. Why would Russia sabotage the Nord Stream one pipeline. It's unclear if they did. We haven't gotten that confirmed. There were hints of that from authorities. And then we had some ambiguous comment out of the Kremlin today saying that it could be state terrorism. What's going on. Right. Definitively we do not know for 100 percent that this was Russia but everything is pointing to Russia. It initially when I first saw the headlines I had to take a few seconds and think why would Russia destroy its own billions of dollars worth of infrastructure when on the other hand it is pushing to have more gas flowing to North Sea water through Nordstrom to through reducing sanctions. But if you look at the bigger picture right now nothing is moving to Nordstrom one or shrink two. So they're not really losing any income on the gas moving through the pipelines. Russia is also creating this market uncertainty and once again spiking up prices. Just when the prices started to come down as Europe was filling up its storage and it was I mean it's getting up to 90 plus percent across a lot of the countries. So there was you know that market was slowly easing into the winter. Now it was still going to be a rough winter but the prices started to level down. Now with this recent these recent explosions we're seeing the prices going back up and we're seeing this is not because of the supply crunch. Once again Nordstrom one Nordstrom two did not have any gas flowing through it. So and and Russia can still increase flows through your mall and other Ukrainian pipeline networks as well as through Turkey. So the alternative is there. And the reason the markets are reacting the way they are is because to what you asked earlier is that risk on critical energy infrastructure across Europe one of the hardest just one of the hardest equations right now Olga is extrapolating the energy story into the economic story in terms of how much slowdown there's going to be. Germany's network regulator today came out and said the gas demand was well above last week. Temperatures have been dropping. You're starting to see the winter effect come into play and that there needs to be savings of 20 percent to avoid some sort of shortage this winter. What does that look like. How much have people really accounted for the slowdown of idling factories and unheated stores in order to save that energy. Right. And a lot more will have to be done. So just to reiterate the storage being for is one of those things that's going to make sure that people will be okay. People are not going to freeze to death. But go back to your question on the economic impact. That's still going to be extremely tough on a lot of the industries that are carbon intensive under utilizing natural gas to to produce whatever they're making whether whether it's in Germany most of its economy is heavily reliant on their industry production. So further cuts will need to be done. The sacrifices such as you know putting your thermostat at a level that you may now be comfortable at. But once again looking into what can you weatherize in the next couple of months to ease into that. Now Germany also has quite a few a five star use coming in online in the next couple of months and also in the next year or so. So they are looking into alternative options alternative supplies but there's only so many options and what can be done in the next couple of months and it will be tough and it will be extremely tough on the economy. Okay. Thank you. A difficult winter ahead. Dan how many times have said that already. I'll get to cover that at the Atlantic Council. And it's not winter yet. CPI out of Germany. We have the regional breakdown a little bit early this morning. The numbers Lisa not pretty. It's some regions double digit inflation in Germany again. I believe the headline number comes out in about an hour's time. And we could see a big number. That's a Joel Weber. Yes. Some people extrapolating out a 10 percent figure which would be the biggest in data going back to the 1990s. No I can't. This is a country that has really structured itself around not having inflation. And they're facing inflation of the absolute worst kind through commodities throwing slowing growth. How do you deal with that. I mean honestly this is going to be just a game changer when you're talking about electric blankets flying off the shelves because that's how people are preparing for a winter. That's going to be really tough. The theme of the last 24 hours in the U.K. is experienced debt is the difficulty in addressing inflation and preserving financial stability. Tom if we get double digit CPI out of Germany you're going to have a month push to do more. We heard from one ECB official earlier this morning to do something about Kuti. At the same time we've got an Italian tenure just short of 470. This is really important journalism. The oldest early on the show this morning. This is something not only in Germany but frankly in the United States. Fox as we get inflation not giving away particular core CPI in America Germany. Hearing what John an hour in five minutes. I mean that's just another indicator of the front loading that's required right now. Bloomberg Real Yield up in Germany and inflation could well be up as well. We're going to bring you that number in about 60 minutes time. Going to catch up with Sebastian Page in just a moment. The CIO and had a global multi asset RTS Rowe Price. Looking forward to catching up with him. Futures right now off the lows down a tenths of 1 percent on S & P on the NASDAQ 100 down by a little more than 1 percent a 10 year yield that is higher by eight or nine basis points again on a 10 year 380 178. Lisa we've talked a lot about that range haven't we. That range has been huge in last 24. Not quite. I will ask I will admit that Joe Weisenthal is still on a 10 year. Pretty impressive but gilt ask means more volatile than bitcoin esteemed credit sounds. I think the Bank of England's been back to some extent into a corner by unorthodox fiscal policies. The BBC really needs to keep a hawkish eye on inflation even in controlling inflation. Markets aren't stable. Inflation changes everything and governments central banks to try all kinds of things. Global markets moving 20 30 50 basis points off of one data point. I think that in and of itself is an indication of dysfunction. Today may seem bleak. Always pandemonium. What happens when the bond market is trading like a penny stock from New York City this morning. Good morning. Good morning for an audience worldwide live on TV and radio. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene and Lisa Abramowicz. Some Jonathan Ferro futures down nine tenths of one per cent on the S & P T.K.. This bond market in the last 24 hours all over the place. This is a historic moment I really want to emphasize John. It continues today. More nuance maybe not the fire that was evident yesterday Wednesday or Tuesday as well. But John there is some real tension in the market but I would link it over to everyone hanging on every two and three words syllable word from the prime minister and the prime minister and the governor perhaps of the Bank of England. November is a long long way away. November is a long way away. We could await for a punch in November or to wait for Bank of England decision in November. My question some would be do we have to wait for those two things. I would say not what I see in the first. I don't want to do the inside baseball here at the top of the hour. We got a lot to accomplish. But I would say John that I would watch inflation adjusted yields and I would watch what Lisa watches. The spread market is the almost thermometer of the belief in what Jerome Powell would do. Lisa the conflict is natural to seek. And right now the conflict is also in the hidden leverage that's been built up around markets that were considered risk free. And you asked earlier this morning John how much is this a problem that we're seeing the risk in risk free assets. And I would argue a massive problem. That is what is the cause of financial crises because of things like pension funds that have sort of hidden leverage to the longer end of the curve in the United Kingdom. Now how many bailouts can you actually achieve given some of these structural issues heat up the critical question. Mohamed al Shery Ahn asked that question for us in the last 24 hours. Can you tackle inflation and address financial stability simultaneously at a flavor of this from the ECB. Earlier in the summer. Now we're seeing it play out in the UK. Can you. It's really tough without cooperation from the physical world. If you don't get cooperation and some sort of year over year comparison in inflation if you don't understand the root cause it becomes a serious challenge. In other words 10 central banks continue to hike the front end while buying bonds while engaging in mass quantitative easing programs essentially on the back end tightening and easing. We're going to do the same time but it's the same. This is Japan bifurcation in a new way. It's crazy stuff. Equities this morning. Good morning to you. We are lower by nine tenths of one per cent on the S & P on the Nasdaq weighed down by one point two per cent yield to higher again by nine basis points 382 38 dollars. Showing a little bit of strength later against the euro. Euro dollar 97. 13. Joel Weber. And right now what we're seeing is intervention on a global scale unlike what we have seen for decades. And it comes on the heels of inflation that we have seen for decades. And we get the latest read on that German CPI coming out. The expectation is it could be 10 percent on average a record. How do you deal with a nation who has not seen this since World War 2. This type of inflation the whole structure of the economy was built around avoiding this not spending too much and now spending more to try to stave off the pain of high energy prices. The conundrum is felt around the world 830 and we get us initial jobless claims as well as the third read on GDP annualized personal consumption Corpus E for the second quarter as well. Tom you were talking about claims Thursday. How much do we actually get an accurate read on the labor market. And what you're hearing more from the reports from economists is looking under the hood and seeing weakness. More households that are taking on more jobs companies that aren't necessarily hiring as much just shutting out some of those openings or possibly reducing the hours of different employees. This is a different and nuanced picture that's moving very quickly. And we can get possibly the underpinnings of that with some earnings with Bed Bath and Beyond at 730 a.m. in about a half an hour time Nike after the bell the retailers and Micron Technology really speaking to some of the falloff in demand for chips. I would take it and push it aside. The financial stability questions now have just rendered supreme on this Thursday. And with you at least with is turning Brown on the same page Janet saying in a major major way. Lisa thank you. Sebastian Page joins us now. CIO and had a global multi asset at sea Rowe Price said. Let's start there. Can you address inflation. And preserve financial stability at the same time. Jonathan it's very hard. It's like having a foot on the brake and a foot on the accelerator. Think about what's going on in the U.K. You're printing money by buying long and bonds while you're tightening interest rates. The problem and you've hit the nail on the head already is financial stability. And look at one. And one of our analysts sent me overnight an analysis that suggested that if the bill we hadn't started buying those 30 year gilts about 90 percent of LTI liability driven investing pension managers you know would have run out of collateral. So we're we're really talking about financial stability here. And everyone's criticizing this foot on the brake foot on the accelerator. It doesn't make sense. It's crazy macro policy. But at some point John ISE and I think the takeaway is it it's not whether it can make it work or not. It's you have to do it. You have no choice. Sebastian at three years. T Rowe Price five years is short term. We all know that. Does this imply that central banks will blink. That we will impute a permanent inflation into the system which will give us a better revenue stream which means equities become more attractive. Not quite yet. And again we're still trying to tighten monetary conditions I don't think that this forces a Fed pivot anytime soon but you'll have to try to do both. Tom and I do think that the stickiness of inflation is going to persist. I've been coming on your show for a while now this year saying you know we're underweight stocks. We're we're getting there. We're going to start buying soon because we like to be contrarian but just not quite yet. And today I'm still saying just not quite yet. And part of it is the last inflation print in the US point six percent month over month in the core CPI with increases in rents and housing. And so it's really sticky. Now the craziest number and capital markets to me is the one year break even. Right. It's actually below 2 percent. Now my friends or economists tell me don't look at the break even as inflation expectations. It's technical it has a risk premium component and so on. But look one of our asset allocation committee members said at our last meeting that if we print 2 percent year over year and freight inflation 12 months from now they're going to eat their hat in our committee meeting. So that number that one year break even looks out of place to me. Tom. Short answer inflation is going to be sticky and I think we are in a new year old for inflation. Sebastian bear with me with some mental gymnastics but I'm trying to do some mental gymnastics with the idea of buying bonds and raising rates at the front end. But doesn't the unwillingness to allow the market to crash to allow financial stability to unravel prolong inflation by monetizing a nation's debt. Yes I think it does. But again you have very little choice. And this is sort of the third leg of the risk in financial markets that we are just starting to see in your time. Been talked about it on this show today. You're just starting to see it. We've had the rate shock and the repricing of stocks and stocks are down 20 percent. Everyone's worried about the growth shock. In which case by the way long in government bonds should do OK. They should be a hedge for a growth shock not for rate shock but for a growth shock. And the third leg which we're all worried about right now. Maybe that's why we're not leaning in right now to go back to neutral on stocks versus bonds. Is the financial stability the plumbing. And think about the Covid experience in March 2020. Authorities the Fed. You have no choice but to get in and solve the plumbing issue because we're talking about systemic risks. So yes I think it will overall make the fight against inflation much more difficult. And it will also mean that over time the tightening is going to have to be persistent at least for the left for the next twelve months. So it's you know it's everyone's bearish loose. Everyone's come around to your view. Right. And look I I I think it's very hard to make a bullish case right now. I play devil's advocate with our asset allocation committee. And I basically showed data that doesn't look at all like prerecession year over year consumption in nominal terms. Earnings surprises leverage much lower PMI levels are actually still above 50. So if you compare those data to March 0 1 and December 0 7 you're not you're not in prerecession level. But again everything else is just so bearish and that financial stability is becoming an issue. So these are treacherous markets. Sebastian I'm Lisa's age in and she just consultancy. If you want someone to play devil's advocate advocate on the on the committee if you got especially given that big is a big right. What's any of that suggesting he wrote for us. I just can't take it. Go on set. Thank you. Well you know the devil's advocates are really hard to find on the bullish side right now. I think even out that you have them on your show off their stride they're struggling to make a strong bullish case right now. Right. But at some point this is price. It is the most anticipated recession in history in my mind. I'm not sure this is the right candidate for the bullish side. I actually believe there was there was a bullish commentary out not just from medical clinic but saying basically that we've had such a wash out of sentiment that it's starting to look like a lot of the bad news has been priced in. But that's as good as you can get in terms of optimism. The Fed pivot is the thing that really excited about the bullish side. The struggle I have with that they say if they're pivoting because of recession and by pivot I mean pause because if recession or financial stability risk is that bullish. I don't know this that's Polish. Forgive me for the second and third derivative here. Sure. But what that means is longer term inflation. That means is rates higher for longer. I think it's pretty clear that everybody has in mind a continued increase until we get to that point. I'd say like March 2023 or me at that point. We'll see. Thanks so much. Be Santa. A million times IPA overtaken by events. Charles Evans that the Chicago Fed precedent at an event hosted by the London School of Economics features right now down six tenths of one percent on the S & P just about off session lows on the Nasdaq 100 down nine tenths of 1 percent. Again yields higher by 8 or 9 basis points 382 on a 10 year check in on the gilt market for you. Just briefly I bring that up on my Bloomberg terminal. It's amazing to see the split in the gilt market at the moment. So basically the Bank of England has this gilt operation now daily going out to the middle of October. And when you look at gilts what you'll notice is that 30 year plus is trading firmer with you to lower. And then everything house tenants down to to right is softer with you. It's higher not some. That's because all the stuff from twos to tens is the stuff that they bank of in. It's not buying at the moment in that go operation they announced yesterday. What do we learn from trust this morning John. I mean LOUSIE Burton not much time but the answer is not much. Right. And there's some information in there like that. It's sort. It's not much Thursdays at work on it. No change. Yeah no change. Reminders. Folks in the litmus paper is sterling. 1 2 8 75. I got a call that technically range bound right now on the lawn at the White House. Annmarie Horden joins us Bloomberg Washington correspondent. Emery there is a hurricane. George Bush Junior never recovered from her hurricane. Every politician. Give us the tension between the president of the United States and the governor of Florida. They're on the phone on this natural disaster. And other than that they have nothing in common. They have absolutely nothing in common and it's not lost on anyone that these two could even go face to face potentially in a twenty twenty four presidential election. So obviously things are tense. There's not been the nicest of words or politics towards the two of them but they put that aside. And what is going on in Florida. You have overnight the president declaring this disaster. He's unlocking these federal funds for loans for housing for anything that the state needs. And even yesterday he was at an event last night. But he did start off talking about the fact that he wanted to give an update about what's going on in the hurricane. He wants to make sure that. And we've seen a number of these readouts. He's on the phone with mayors if they're not picking up. He's leaving messages. That's one of what one of the readouts said. And then this afternoon he'll be getting a brief on exactly the damage that was done. And that's at noon with with FEMA. Do you have any sense in your reporting of a federal policy to end lots and lots of development amid areas where there can be a natural disaster whether it's a volcano or a hurricane or whatever. I don't detect a policy do you. No I don't. And I'm not sure that actually would work for politicians right especially when they're trying to talk about bringing back jobs and investment and building new homes. If that would actually work. But it does bring up a very good point right because you have a number of these cities just absolutely flooded in Florida. And the way the world is going when scientists say that we could and should expect more of extreme natural disasters due to climate change in me this ties back to the conversation that we've been having overcome by events. As Tom been saying the idea that nations have to actually be spending some real money to counteract real things at a time when money is much more expensive. How much can the United States spend the 70 70 billion some odd dollars that some people are estimating the damage to cost to repair and still keep the rest of its budget. Because right now it's not so easy just to expand and borrow more. It's a great question because also at the same time you have a number of legislation that's come in over the summer that is going to be towards putting money towards investment whether or not as the Hard Inflation Reduction Act last last summer or this summer money going towards clean energy. It's a great question. I think when it comes to things like natural disaster you'll hear from politicians you'll hear from this White House that they will do whatever it takes in essence to make sure that they can help people rebuild. But we do know and we've seen that for years after Hurricane Katrina people were still struggling to get back on their feet and get their homes rebuilt. Emery we appreciate the coverage AMH down in D.C.. Going to keep us up to speed on this as the news continues to come in. Dan in Florida for everyone down there. We hope you do well and stay safe Tom because as you know things are difficult at the moment and it takes a long time. It could take a few days take a week for the damage to really repeat itself. Places like this. This is far worse than what I personally witnessed. Oh I can't remember John 1990 whatever. Hurricane Bob. And this is not weeks. It's months John. It's out. There is a fiscal impulse to rebuilding. There's no question about that. But far beyond that it's just the permanent damage and particularly the damage not to the fancy people that we talk to every day but people just making a go of it. The middle class of America. Yes. Right. Now when to talk about the markets too. So I'm going to come back to that story through this morning of course some Bloomberg TV and on Bloomberg radio. Stocks at a moment down about six tenths of one percent on the S & P on the NASDAQ 100 down nine tenths of one percent. Talked a lot about the bond market your time by 8 basis points on a 10 year 380 117. Talked a lot about a gilt market too. And Lisa I'll keep bringing this up. Just the divide the split in the gilt market between what the Bank of India is buying and what it isn't buying at the moment in that gilt operation they announced yesterday. How much is this operation. Save the housing market. Operation Save Pensions. This is operation tried to preserve a lid on just full chaos being unleashed in the U.K. market. A lot of people have been writing notes about how the U.K. is a front runner not necessarily an outlier with respect to the conundrum of trying to deal with fiscal policies that can no longer be expansive purely on deficit spending alone. I don't know if he's safe the housing market with this. That's right. But ultimately ultimately rates are going to go up. Lisa my question would be how much ask Mohammed that question yesterday. And he said hundred basis points basically baseline and perhaps even more. And you've pointed this out that the mortgage market is much more short term in the United Kingdom. And so it will go up more directly and more immediately with rate hikes. That said what at what point does that become a financial stability problem if you get a housing market crash. That's dramatic. Well then what has the Bank of England really address that. And that goes to the question of Mohamed El-Erian was asking are these two issues these two goals contradictory of both suppressing inflation and preventing some sort of systemic credit hopefully in conflict right now. Yeah. And not just in the U.K. some in Europe too. And really that's where it started. The ECB talking about raising interest rates and then also talking about containing spreads in places like Italy. Yeah but within the nuance of the geographies including everything going in the Pacific Rim I would point out that there's still at war in Europe. I mean that's the heart of the matter is showing about the econ mumbo jumbo. There's a war going on. Energy supply energy supply. Top of mind going through winter. For the Europeans that ease down six tenths of one percent yields up 8 basis points 381. From New York Jeff Carrier Goldman coming up very shortly. This is Bloomberg. From New York City. Yes not over got three more months of our whole quarter and a couple of days. I couldn't stand six tenths of one percent on the S & P. It's been a long one as in at least that's for sure. The Nasdaq down about nine tenths of one percent. A rough sort of small caps down six tenths of one percent. But tell me where stocks are. You can guess where the bond market is. This is where the bond market is. Yields on a 10 year higher by 8 basis points 381 still 20 basis points south of where we were yesterday at the highs. Give you an idea of the range of the last 24 hours. Two year for a team that's called it for 20 your top by 5 basis points. Just wanted to reveal the split in the gilt market submerging emerging care today this morning. So the gilt market operation of Bank of India announced yesterday is basically to buy bonds with a maturity of more than 20 years and a secondary market. So what you're seeing today in the gilt market is everything. 20 years plus. So let's take the 30 year the 50 year yield. So a little bit lower. Everything the Bank of England is not touching in this gilt market operation. Yield to higher Tom. So look at this divide. We've got a 10 year up 15 basis points a two year up 20. And we're just pinning down the longer enter the bond market because the BMA is going to be in here for the next couple of weeks. Now this is really really important. I don't want to do the chart here. It's too important to get to Mr. Curry. But John I. All I can say here is the persistency of trend gave confidence to own that 30 year paper and it was blown up by the prime minister in a big big way. And we'll look and see if we get some more comments from the government today. Lisa I know you want to do some single names. Can we just get the numbers for Bed Bath and Beyond. Because you talked about that a little bit earlier. Net sales stand 28 percent year over year. The adjusted loss per share is 322. The estimate was 158. Wow. I'll keep going through the headlines but the stock moves pretty obvious. Dani Burger. Yeah it's gonna be down. And if you want to bring it up we can take a look at that right now. Bed Bath and Beyond a fascinating display of is this just that execution issue is there's a retailer getting really squeezed or something of both. But what I'm noticing is that sometimes the earnings projections are getting downgraded at a faster clip even than people have expected even though they have been coming fast and furious. We'll keep a look at Bed Bath and Beyond after the bell. We're going to be watching Micron. And the reason why this is particularly interesting is because this gives a bellwether a view into the semiconductor field as well as into Apple in some of the big tech companies that are banning fracturing products that use these chips. We're looking at a lot of the major semiconductor producers from Intel to FMD to Micron all down some 40 to 50 percent so far year. Today Apple is only down only I should say about 14 percent year to date. If you take a look going back or at some point it's down a bit more. But right now how much do we have more weakness time to price in at a time when you're looking at just some dramatic revisions downward Manus Cranny conductors RTS on after a big day Dow up over 500 points US peaks with the launch to thirty seven hundred aspects and Dow off the 28000 shark to twenty nine thousand six hundred right now. The mercury economist from the University of Chicago Jeffrey Curry holds court at Goldman Sachs as global head of commodity research. Jeff love your note where you really go into the price theory of the dollar of your commodities space. You have something that I would suggest 104 percent of our listeners and viewers don't understand commodities. Year to date in Japan up 51 percent. Year to date in the United States up 22 percent. The dollar matters doesn't it. Absolutely. That's why we titled The Peace Dollar Dominance and the main point there is as the U.S. hikes interest rates faster than the rest of the world you get a divergence in global interest rates which then in turn puts upward pressure on the dollar. So funding costs in dollar increase and then people deleverage. Dollar denominated assets and commodities are one. I don't care if it's a financially held one or a physically held one you rather liquidate that and hold cash paying 5 percent then take the risk of that and then what happens. Deflation sets in and dollar denominated assets that deflation then increases real US incomes which then puts more upward pressure on interest rates. And so it's a very ISE negative feedback loop. Take us to supply and demand. Then I guess we could go to the next OPEC meeting if we really wanted to. But do you throw general equilibrium study of oil out the window because of this excess dollar move. Really good question and ISE keeps me up at night a lot. Here's the way I think about it is let's go to the definition of inflation. Too much money chasing too few goods. You have two conditions that get inflation too much money and too few goods. We still have too few goods. The oil market is in a deficit. Inventories are low. But what's happening. Money supply is shrinking. And so that's taking the price level and driving it down. Even though you still have to feel good. So we look at the fundamental picture. Our base case is it's going to continue to tighten as we go into year end. Particularly you take out the SPDR barrels you get stabilization in and China. The oil the gas substitution in Europe this market is going to get tighter and tighter as we go into the winter months. So we we need to see some stability in money supply or in the dollar in terms of thinking about that liquidity issue. Then those fundamentals can press higher. But I think right now you need to really separate what's happening on the money supply side and what's happening on the fundamental supply and demand side. One aspect of the story Jeff. It's gotten a bit lost in the recent turmoil and turmoil and worry about a recession is possible capacity to produce. And there was a story out today talking about how OPEC plus may actually cut its production at its next meeting. How much do you expect something like that. Not necessarily in response to the price going down but in response to a lack of capacity to continue to produce at levels that they're doing now. Well I mean they're data dependent. If they're going to cut production they're doing it because they look at the market being in a surplus and that's what makes sense. But in terms of thinking about the overall capacity that should affect longer term prices which is one of the reason why we're bullish long dated long term oil prices weaken your auto capacity which means you have to forward invest. And ultimately that's what you can solve this problem. But to attract that capital you need higher long dated prices which is why in our note we regulated recommended going long long dated oil for precisely that. What about natural gas. I know it's a hard pivot because it's a different asset class but we're seeing a bit of overlap here as Europe faces a winter of discontent where they're flat on their back. Where is the extra margin of supply going to come from for Europe at a time when the U.S. is exporting more than it ever has and is facing some constraints with production there. Well I think the answer to that is look domestically you're going to get it through weaker demand. You know we're bearish. European natural gas going into January and February and see it trading below 100 euros per megawatt hour. Why. I'd like to point out no one ever gets hit by the train they see coming in the sense that you know the disruption happened in August. So you were able to make adjustments by reducing demand. Industrial demand destruction making substitution into to other fuels. So we believe you know barring an absolutely freezing cold winter they're going to get through this winter. Prices are going to moderate. But longer term you have a problem to get to your point. You know you have to come up with supplies whether it's through exports of LNG or domestic investment or substitution in other fuels. So longer term you've got a problem in Europe. Jeffrey unfair question but it's unfair Thursday. What is the optimal price of a barrel of oil for OPEC. Well if you look at where the equilibrium price should be yeah it should be somewhere in there. Eighty five ninety five dollars a barrel given the fact that that's where probably the cost structure in the U.S.. Why do we know it's got to be somewhere in that vicinity. Because rigs were rising when we were above 100. And since we've been now below that hundred let's call it around a hundred recounts in the US are coming up but they're off about 20 25 rigs over the last three to four weeks. We'll just tell them you're getting down on these levels. You're now below the equilibrium price. So somewhere in that I'd say ninety five one hundred dollars a barrel seems to be where the market functioning. And we also look at you know that's where our price target is. And for you a hundred dollars a barrel. And you know the potential for upside around that I think is substantial. Going back to the point that we're out of spare capacity a Jeff wonderful to hear from you. It's been too long. Jeff Covid of Goldman Sachs. Thank you buddy. Wonderful as always. Thank you very much. Equities right now are down by eight cents of one per cent on the S & P or the Nasdaq down by more than one full percentage point. I keep running through the market boards for you. Year yields are higher by nine basis points on a 10 year 382 dollar just a bit stronger against the euro. Euro dollar 97 28. Done a lot on the kill market already this morning. We'll keep doing that for you. Whipsawed yesterday by the bank having its gilt market operation at the moment 30s 40s 50s pretty well behaved given the gold market operation is going to run through the middle of October. The front end though up another 20 basis points up 21 on 2s on tens up 16. So Tom those are clear to fight off. Keep going back to it. There is a clear divide in the UK bond market between well this bank giving them will touch right now. And that operation announced yesterday and and what they won't. I think it's an interesting ballet. Bank of England and there'll be data dependent. We've got all the other fancy media phrase you talk about John. This is about policy. This is about politics away from the Bank of England. And I'm monitoring very carefully what I see of the British press of Truss's comments today. You know what. She's not you know I guess the phrase in a mean spirit would be you know Winston Churchill the fiscal authority. I don't know what I would say. Tom Keene not off the hook here. Yeah that was a narrative that came about yesterday because the Bank of England stepped in and now it's targeted its 20 year plus. It's time limited. It goes through the middle of October. And if you look at what the debt management office at the UK revealed last week to accommodate this Esquith extra effort the debt issuance a lot of it is also going to come at the front end. So the bank of him is not here to mop that up. Well not yet anyway. That's not what they announced yesterday. It was targeted. And whatever the other fancy phrases from the pitch is the yen intervention was targeted in. They're almost back to a 145. They at 146. That's a failed intervention. When does that occur. A Band-Aid. Tom none of that BHO the Bank of England addresses the underlying policy conflict. None of it. And that's what you need to address. It's already clear this out. Jamie Stretch is going to join us shortly. They had a G. 10 effect strategy at CIBC. Looking forward to that. Yields are high by 9 basis points. Guess where stocks are the negative lower. Three quarters of one per cent from New York. This is pulling back. Keeping you up to date with views from around the world with the first word. I'm Lisa Mateo. One of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. has now been downgraded to a tropical storm. Ian has devastated parts of Florida. Flooding homes knocking out power to more than 2 million people. What we've done is we've taken decisive action first to make sure that nobody is paying more than a typical fuel bill of two thousand five hundred pounds that will come in this Saturday but also to reduce your tax budget to make sure we grow the economy and also curb inflation. And that's so important. The market putting this government under a lot of pressure. That was less trust. The UK prime minister from New York. Good morning. Equities lower by three quarters of 1 percent on the S & P down by almost eight tenths of 1 percent on the NASDAQ down by more than one full percentage point yield time by nine basis points on a 10 year in America. Let's call that 383. The dollar was stronger against the euro now unchanged at dollar 97 37. Tom is just short of that level. I don't want to wait 73 for global Wall Street the launchpad the Bloomberg screen our use of equities bonds currencies commodities is original. Today John and I were talking about this stranger and I haven't done a Miriam on a John Fab Royal FCB O'Riley. That's what it looks like. It's different today. Symptoms of fever like underlying issues. Very good. Thanks. Yeah. Thank you. Real problem. I like to let myself. One guy said the word yesterday. Yeah. It's just that just today when there is a tradition in Toronto from CIBC of research that is always thought provoking I think of their wonderful Benjamin Tal who was exquisite un-American small business. So too in London writing a brilliant note yesterday. Jeremy Stretch joins us now ahead of the G10 affect strategy. Jeremy you didn't mince words. It is anarchy in the United Kingdom. What must the prime minister do. Well I think it's very interesting to listen to those words from the Prime Minister this morning there is no sign that the government under this new prime minister remember she's only been in situ for less than a month. The government has put in place a very aggressive fiscal strategy which ultimately the market does not believe in. And until there is a degree of rowing back in that strategy on at least some degree of means or mechanism to try and make the sums add up because of course that was part of the problem with that fiscal event last week. It was fiscal easing. But without any plans to raise additional revenues until there is any signs of market confidence that those not some sums can add up when it seems to be the case that the market is going to continue to pressure the U.K. government nothing comes via the gilt market particularly currently in the front end. But also ultimately I think it will resolve itself via the currency as well. And I think the currency is probably going to be the obvious release valve of choice. Jeremy has got an idea of what kind of price we need for this to clear. How low to sterling need to go how much harder gilt yields need to go how much work does the Bank of India need to do. Well on the bodies of course the ultimate questions are clearly as far as the workings of the Bank of England market as company pricing in that we could easily be getting towards six six and a quarter percent in terms of the base rate through the course of next year. I'm not sure that we get that sort of magnitude. I think if we get to four and a quarter that might be as far as the Bank of England can or should go. Because of course we're assuming a very substantial downward correction in terms of activity levels next year. Probably growth is probably going to decline by around 1 1 and a quarter percent. So I think in the context of the clearing price of sterling it is inevitably probably going to be another move lower. So I think that one or 350 level that we saw in the Asian session on Monday will be tested. Those parity probabilities of continue to explode over the course of the last few sessions. And I think we can and will see that level being tested. But I'm not sure necessarily there is a magnitude of additional selling that would take us substantially beyond that. But I think it is going to be very much the case that Sterling is going to remain on the defensive for the near term. As I say the Bank of England will continue to be pressured to do more although I think the bank will be very reluctant to look at an internal meeting hike because of course the bank is still very scarred by those events of 30 years ago with the euro crisis when the bank hiked but failed to defend the currency. It's just the next meeting. Lisa is a lifetime away. It's November 3rd. Lisa November 3rd. Is the bank having the decision. I believe the end of November is the budget year. On October 14th that's when this gilt market operation is due to finish. I just wonder if those states will get ripped up and we have to rethink this whole thing especially if less trust continues to double down and basically say I'm not thinking it all off a shift that the markets will do what they do and we're going to do the best that we can. And they're getting it wrong. How much Jeremy. Is there a pressure point a paint point at which Liz Truss has to respond. And if not Liz trusts that at least the Bank of England given where the pound is headed and your expectation we RTS right there on the road. There is an obvious disconnect between all of those dates you just mentioned. I'll throw another date into the mix. There is an S & P ratings review coming on the 21st of October. And in the current context of what we've seen in terms of CBS and the increasing the cost of insuring U.K. debt that does underline the risk of a potential downgrade as well. So there's an enormous degree of pressure on the government to set for current expectations that showing no sign of reversing course which is quite remarkable in terms of the market pressure they're under as far as the currency is concerned. But it is very much the case that we are still headed lower. I think as I say the Bank of England I think would be very loathe to be forced into into meeting action. But clearly I think if we were to see you know another three to four per cent intraday move as far as sterling moving lower than it would be very difficult for the bank to ignore that. And I think the pressure on them to come in and try and put some degree of interest rate floor in the market why not expect hike will inevitably accelerate. Jamie Stretch. Thank you sir. From CIBC. Thanks to tell. Thank you Jeremy. That Canada Tom Mackenzie October 14th is when this gilt market operation finishes. That's the schedule. November 3rd is the Bank of England rate decision and then later in November. The budget does that get ripped up. I don't think we've got to move much forward from there. I haven't done the standard deviation studies this morning. John what I would suggest we heard this from one of our guests earlier. You can think it out all you can but you never know where it's going to come from. And none of this even talks about you know Michael Purvis is brilliant at ADX. Why none of this talks about Pacific Rim upset. You know I just I don't know where it's going to come from but I can't get out to November right now. I throw in Italy as well. Yes. You go to sell senior basis points. Yeah. Lisa we're at 470 basically on Italian tenure this morning. Yes. All different sides of the same story. How much more is the Doha going to possibly rise or strengthen versus all of these other currencies forcing them to raise rates in order to attract funding at a time when they need it. They did it to support their economies in the face of the energy crisis that's looming down over the winter. At what point do you get some sort of realization in the population of how much imported inflation is going up because of the weakness of these currencies and it becomes very much more a political issue. We've talked about a policy conflict across several dimensions within the United Kingdom. The other policy conflict and it's been the story the last six months I would argue with the affects market is the conflict between the Fed and every other central bank trying to claim a stronger currency. A softer frame rate. Basically it's pretty. And this morning they saw it read as follows Fed policy in the war in Ukraine. Everything else Noyce went on to say. In short the dollar goes on rising until the Fed slows down the war ends or the U.S. decides that it's time for Son of Plaza. And at what point is that a positive or is that a negative because the U.S. is flat on its back and where's the peripheral growth going to come from. But that's very much where we are. And what we're hearing from Fed officials. We heard from a lot of them yesterday. They're all coming out and they're saying they're focused on inflation. There's more work to do. John I really want to point out Ellen Zentner of Morgan Stanley I wrote this banner out early this morning that some pushes against what Kirchick says. I've got a fancy pants chart on. Yes but I'm with Zentner. It's not enough. Excessive move yet to get you to the Plaza Dance and the conditions now are so different than the early 1980s. Was you share that fancy pants chop with us in a little bit some maybe 10 minutes time. It's a good Bloomberg chart. I gotta take it. No that's good. We gotta go DAX just above Home Depot downstairs. They make that Africa fetch. It's a CAC. This is pulling back. Monetary policy is meant to be boring. Monetary policy is meant to calm nerves. No doubt we are seeing dysfunction in the markets overseas. But at this point the Fed is primarily focused on those inflation figures. Some stabilization for the markets would be a good thing. Investors are becoming increasingly concerned about not just the U.S. economic outlook but the global outlook. The blinking is probably going to start in 2023 when the US Fed cycle essentially comes to an end. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz. Good morning everyone. Jonathan Ferro. Lisa Abramowicz. Tom Keene. An historic week for markets. We will look at equities bonds currencies in a moment. Commodities with giants of the industry. But right now John I'm going a cold German inflation. I'm going to call it maybe a little elevated over what we've seen and what the survey predictions have been double digit inflation. Tom in Germany Truly historic double digit inflation in Germany. Put this in the diary. The next ECB meeting October 27. There are going to be people on the Governing Council the ECB that won't Kutty and amongst a rate hike and some we've seen this policy conflict play out between financial stability and monetary policy in the UK in the last 24 hours. Does that play out in Europe in a more pronounced way with some of the committee pushing harder for more tightening to bring inflation back down. At the same time you start to see some financial stability risk bubbling away in the market. And this is so important folks are we follow on from what we did yesterday. Thank you for all the notes from radio and TV over the quality of the gas. Yesterday we're going to continue that in this hour. The laureate Michael Spence will join us later in the hour. Just thrilled at that honour. John I want you to frame right now the political dialogue you hear from Britain this morning. Well Tom I don't hear a lot and that's the issue. There is no backtracking here whatsoever. Policy conflict is the way we roll framing this and have been for the last month or so between fiscal authorities who are pushing for growth the monetary authorities who are trying to get inflation lower. But something Mohamed El-Erian talked about yesterday I think is really important. We have a new policy conflict now within the Bank of England between a set of individuals who want policy to attack inflation and bring inflation lower. And another set perhaps the same who are very concerned about financial stability. And the question we're asking is whether you can tackle inflation by raising interest rates and address financial stability risk by buying bonds. Can you do both at the same time. Lisa what I saw yesterday was a defeat of spread analysis and conventional analysis just down to price. We saw seven standard deviation move in the long term gilt Bloomberg index. I mean that is just about price of bonds price lower yields higher. And just a whipsaw move. These are markets that are not expected to move like this. And we've been talking about it. John opened the beginning of this show with this this idea of what happens when full faith and credit becomes the most risky part of the market. It becomes very difficult to find conviction. And so even though yesterday you saw the biggest one day gain and the Bloomberg aggregate index going back to at least 2000 even though you saw those big gains that is usually what you see in a bear market with very little conviction that will not necessarily be met with the same sort of policy rescue as in the past. Let's go to the data right now to get to control bit here John. German to euro is something I would look at here a spike up to one point nine five percent maybe a bit quiescent given that double digit inflation holds up around the world on a 10 year in Italy were up by 21 basis points. Now for 71 I think around then up to almost 472 that's Italy on treasuries are up by 9 or 10 basis points to 383. The euro's weaker dollar stronger 97 23. And in the gilt markets all we've talked about this a few times a clear divide between the stuff for the bank available buying the secondary market and the guilt operation announced yesterday and the stuff they won't touch. The tenure in the UK is up 18 basis points. The 50 year he's down by a couple of basis points on a 30 year is up only for Joel Weber. This is a great joy right now. He's one of my heroes and also had the joy of working with a guy named John Henry a few years ago. Mr Henry was what we call a turtle trader based on trend and commodities coined a few dollars and ended up owning a small baseball team in Boston. And John there's a there's a soccer team in Liverpool I think that's been doing fairly well recently over the last few years. After that Jonathan Ferro John Henry giving John Henry a men's help was kind of threw open. He is the founder the chairman of Graham Capital. Was thrilled that he could join us this morning. Ken how do you do trend investment in commodities. A CTA structure given all the financial instability of the moment. Yeah well you know look at the systems that we use and try and find a pretty long term in nature so some of the short term volatility we're seeing over the last few days. You know we we it's going to help us one day. It's going to hurt us another day hopefully over some period of weeks and months. It works out pretty successfully. I think it's important to note that RAM does both discretionary trading and systems trading and they're very different in how they react to short term market behavior. The short term market behavior behavior is backed by this concept of hedging. Hedging in 1998 didn't work out because of substantial leverage. Do you detect another shadow another ghost out there right now. That would be like excess leverage in 1998. I'm not sure it's a leverage issue I think you have a profound problem which is that central banks for 11 or 12 years between 2009 post financial crisis and two thousand twenty one had globally coordinated easy monetary policy. Now we have a very very inflationary reaction to 12 years of very very easy policy and it is a very difficult spot there. And to try and get a control on inflation in an environment where the markets use the easy monetary policy. And you can see some of this volatility is really a reaction function to that problem. The central banks are having and can you call this volatility at least in the short term crazy. The technical word for it in some of your written statements I'm wondering given the crazy volatility if there is a trade to put on where the safety is or is it just in cash and pile it up and sit there and wait. You know look there's a lot to do in the markets. And it's kind of interesting being at the home of a hedge fund that both is in discussion and trading which involves a lot of shorter term reaction on the part on the part of our traders and and and our systems that are so long term in nature. But for example after yesterday's move where we saw unprecedented you know price volatility and particularly in and U.K. fixed income but putting global fixed income most of our traders sort of cleared the books and decided to step aside. And I kind of liked that in a trader where they don't have a hero mentality they have a survivor mentality. On the other hand our systems you know which are long term they kind of ignored the volatility yesterday. We gradually reduce positions as markets get more volatile we sometimes will increase them when markets get less volatile. But the reaction punch was pretty slow. Ken given the fact that your trader stepped away and they were not alone a lot of traders have stepped away. The trading volumes are getting thinner. The liquidity is getting less and less. Even in some of the most liquid instruments in the world. How concerned does that make you to the point of financial stability. Well it's something we focus on every diagram. We have a risk committee that meets every morning we have since 2007 and one of the things we focus on is what's happening in liquidity and how has it changed since the last period. And is it is there a problem spot for any of the positions we might have on. And we want to be the first to get out not the last to get out. But that's always when you have a problem. From a for active. And so yeah I think liquidity is is down. It's not evaporated. There's plenty of liquidity in most of the big markets but it's something you really have to keep an eye on. Ken I want to go back to you know what John Henry and you and Monroe Trout and others invented. It was a time when there was an actual Sharpe ratio an actual risk free rate. And of course that all went away. It evaporated in the searing Nassim Taleb mentions that the gravity has come back to our physics. Do you shift what you're doing now. Because finally we've got a real rate. Finally we've got a risk free rate. Finally we have gravity. Well we you know I think the most important thing to look at is this is that we have significant inflation and significant inflation means that central banks have to respond. And that creates trading opportunity. That's that's the way I think about it. Sure. We're where we're generating on you know Fed funds significant income whereas you know a year ago that was not right. I think the most interesting comparison I can give you is if you look at the performance of equities from 2009 to 2021. There was a an A. It was sort of a golden period for beta investing right. You had plus 10 percent average annual returns for stocks at least at a time where history raged almost zero. So the spread between risk free rates and what you made by investing in equities was the highest in history. Now in an inflationary world where risk free rates are rising and equities are having a tough time that relationship's flipped on its head. Kenneth wonderful to catch up with you and hopefully we can have a longer conversation again in the future sir. Kenneth dropping that of Graham Capital. Want to pick up on what's happened in the last 10 minutes as well with German inflation come again at double digits just 50 minutes or so after we heard from the government the shop's administration financing the latest emergency intervention in energy by redeploying a fund created to help offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic fund. Listen to these numbers will be bolstered with new borrowing of at least 150 billion euros to cover the cost of the gas price cap according to people familiar with the matter. Yields on a 10 year lease are at 227 and Germany right now about 15 basis points on a session last December. They were negative almost 40 basis points. That gives you an idea of the change. We've seen Primo in the last 12 months or so. They're the highest at one point. Going back to 2011 that's at the height of the euro debt crisis. Taking a look at some of the rest that's getting priced in. This is the conundrum. You have central banks that want to fight inflation. Futures negative 1 per cent on S & P on the NASDAQ 100 futures they're down way one point three per cent. Your tie up by eight basis points on a 10 year in America. The Treasury 380 wants 58 dollar a little stronger euro. That weaker euro toll at 97. Twenty minutes ago some inflation in Germany double digit CPI double digit inflation in Germany just one of the events there but shows a data dependency becoming data reality. And that's where Matt Miller will face here in the coming days and weeks. We spoke to him in London which seems ages ago given all this financial turmoil. But joining us again was just wonderful critical thinking skills across economics and finance from Bank of New York Mellon Jeffrey who joins us this morning. Jeff thank you so much for taking time with us today. You have studied as a student at NYSE I believe it was Black Wednesday in 1992 in the theater. Is that market participants can corner a market. Is George Soros and others did back then. Can the markets corner the prime minister of the United Kingdom. Well they're certainly trying to do that within the currency market. Now at this point the Bank of England is providing some relief. You look at the Bank of England's reserves this time around. They're not even going to try with a pound. Right. Some central eastern European countries have more than the BBB at this point but they can't get into the gilt market which is something much more within their control. And it's a market that now that they're on one side seems like the best market doesn't want to be on the other side. Jeff this is a Band-Aid and the fan that gets ripped off again on October 14th. Jeff what do things look like. By the time we get to October 14. October 14th is a lifetime away. Monday is the immediate risk because now it appears the chancellor does have the backing of the prime minister. We had in the Tory Party conference that speaking slot 4 p.m. UK time. Is he. When speaking to the base really going to double down on the tax cuts and everything else that's been announced. This is the Tory Party conference. I think he's actually going to go for that and that's going to be the next risk event. You know 14 you can forget about that. It's really mundane matters now. So do you think that 14th that day in the diary just get scrubbed Geoff and this operation has to continue for a whole lot longer. This is I think what the market is tactically now doing. So because remember the issue with forward guidance the issue with forward guidance and policy basis. You just squish all of the volatility towards the end date. Exactly the same thing happening right now. You're going to squish all of the potential gilt market volatility towards the 14th. And when they look at swaps and but when they look at some of the leading indicators the baby could realise that without changes on the fiscal side of things they're going to be faced with the same problem. So I do extend I do expect this to extend of course pending decisions from number 11. Jeff how is this not basically just financing through monetary support the deficit and the financial plans of less trusts. So size matters of first the initial indications are relatively small and we have gone to great pains to stress this came from the FTSE. This is a financial stability argument. This is something that's time limits a quantum limit set. But if it gets extended if the quantity becomes more extended as well then I think markets can see through this easily. But again they're not going to that's happened by the gilt market. They're going to go through sterling. But it raises an issue we've been talking about all morning this conflict between trying to lower inflation and combating financial stability. Mohamed El-Erian in conversation with John was talking about this very point. Are we looking at inflation. That's going to be much higher for much longer because there is an unwillingness to allow markets just completely grind to a halt which could be the consequence of some of the rate hikes that are getting projected. Well it seems like central bankers are willing to push things as much as possible but the behaviour shown this yesterday not at the risk of financial stability. So global central banks are making the argument that it's a very strong argument that suggests that since 2008 regulation capitalisation supervision all of that that's improved to the extent that they are not looking at the 2007 2008 like scenario. So they can push the envelope a bit more and then try to squeeze the household. Chairman Powell said that is going to be pain. But the risk is you don't know whether NIKKEI is over. So where's the opportunity right now. Jeff you. Is it a. Is it that obscure affects trade off the Pacific Rim of the Covid out on. Where's the opportunity within this clamour. Well the opportunity is basically it's the two sides of the same coin whether you call the top in the dollar when you call the top in the dollar. So when looking at whether the position markets are yes I would say in Asia. So a lot of funds of flagging. You know if China reopens earlier than expected you'll get a demand boost. That allocation will go through into those areas. Ian in particular is very under positioned right now. We're looking at Brazil going to have very positive real rates to run off today. Also what do you do with Korea. Is the non China. I mean is Korean wine the mother of all buys right now. No not yet. Korean wine. You know Taiwanese dollar all those China proxy currencies. You cannot increase asset allocation until there's a clear story from China. And right now when you've got China battling to try to contain depreciation expectations and its currency I don't think they know yet if CNY depreciates 5 percent. You're not going to get positive 5 percent in the Korean one. Jeff we have a responsibility to talk about this delicately but I want to ask you this question. How close did we come to a real accident yesterday morning. So yesterday morning clearly things were rumbling. We did get close to an accident. Now how big an accident. I think now it's only you can't prove the counterfactual. But based on the allocations in the operation yesterday maybe it wasn't as big an accident as I think made out to be. We have to remind the LDA I environments in the UK very heavily regulated. The BBB was always going to be able to react in size and force. I would say if that were a real accident we would have seen the baby come in later in the data much more forcefully much stronger would have been of limited duration flights up. But now because they had advance warning they could have added some limitations to this when it comes to financial stability in markets. Whatever it takes. Jeff thank you sir. Bank of New York Mellon. And it's whatever it takes. Lisa does that mean it's no longer whatever it takes to bring inflation back down. How can it be whatever it takes to bring inflation down and whatever it takes to preserve financial stability. The answer probably is no. It's hard to understand how this could possibly be how they could get there. He might have their cake and eat it too. How much is this going to work in contrast with each other. If they want to fight inflation but aren't willing to allow the market to do what it does as it raises rates. And then we get basically them backing away and then yields have to go up at the long end because you've got inflation expectations over the longer term that have to logically go up. The struggle to normalize set some to find this new equilibrium without central bank distortion. It is going to be so so hard. And this was one of those fractures were a big big fracture I would argue along that along that effort. I'm a geologist. I'm going to go back to the boring thing I've said on and on. We're coming out of a natural disaster. We have a war on top of it. And the simple solution think of Greece a couple of years ago extend out the x axis. And that's the only political way to solve the problem. Right. Farris the chief economist at Credit Suisse will join us very shortly. Yields off the highs up just six basis points 10 year 370 956. Equities on the S & P down nine tenths of one per cent. Waiting for some economic data here in the United States of America equity futures going into that down 8 cents of one per cent on the S & P the NASDAQ 100 down by more than one full percentage point might NIKKEI away. So I'll put these numbers for you in just a moment. It looks up five five or six basis points on a 10 year 370 876 claims. Big downside surprise 193 could. What can we see on that. Yes I think it's 93 K.. The economy's terrible. Was 215. Lisa your thoughts at 193 on jobless claims in America. This is not what the Fed wants to see. It's great for the employment picture for the United States because it seems like very few people possibly one of the fewest readers ever in terms of filings for new employment claims and employed to get employer unemployment benefits. But this does seem to be moving in the opposite direction from a Fed that wants to see a tightening labor market that wants to see employers having an easier time hiring people and not having to fork over such high wages. Amazon by the way just raised their minimum wage yet again to attract people even as margins are getting squeezed. Not the picture necessarily. This central bank wants to see personal consumption decent as well. Some relative. The expectation for the second quarter one point five percent. So the extra read we just got comes in at 2 percent just for claims T.K. 1 3 and should 93000. That is a tight labor market the minds of many people. Yeah a four week moving average was just what I like to take easy to see off the Bloomberg folks. And I'm going to just roll it out as 250 down to 240 down to 222. How about 200 17000 jobs. The economy's terrible job. I mean I just. Can we have a moment of silence for James Glassman of J.P. Morgan. He has killed this big fan of Jim RTS locally. He's absolutely nailed this. A few other people as well getting a third rate on a whole host of indicators for the second quarter. But what stands out here is the latest data on initial jobless claims off the back of it yields still higher at the front end by six basis points. Tom a two year 419 in futures and negative 35 Dow futures negative to 24 right now. And this is a huge joy to know the team that Neil Source of Credit Suisse put together decades ago. Credit Suisse included the giant dominant console. Him now over at Mizuho and still at Credit Suisse is Ray Ferris. He owns the high ground on Pacific Rim analysis and also foreign exchange in London for the shop. We're thrilled that the chief economist of Credit Suisse joins us this morning. I'm going to cut right to the chase Ray. And this goes into your foreign exchange that round yesterday was original. What is the original solution for the prime minister. Well look I'm thrilled to be here. I've been a longtime listener to the show and it's great to be on. But I just wanted to address the elephant in the room. That is a fantastic bow tie. I love it. I think it was said a little bit earlier about when a guest that you know the U.K. increasingly needs to be viewed in the context of an emerging market sort of situation. Not that they're going to default on their debt but the economy has lost a nominal anchor for the system. And that's I think why investors don't want to hold bonds and they don't want to hold the currency. The fiscal agent looks like it's a little out of control. And the Bank of England isn't stepping up to the plate to regain control to establish that nominal anchor by saying that we don't care what happens on fiscal we're going to control inflation. What needs to happen here is the Bank of England needs to step in. They need to be aggressive with their next rate hike to be better if they move before November and they need to signal that they will do more after that. Markets are pricing in very high rates as the terminal rate. They don't have to get there. If acts you have a huge credibility with Asia with China with Japan and you come out and calculate one point six percent global growth for next year. Are we pricing for that. No I don't think we are certainly not in equities. The way we look at equities and I wear two hats of Credit Suisse. I'm chief economist but also the chief investment officer for the Americas. About three weeks ago we went underweight in our investment wealth division equities for the first time since 2013. That's really a huge move for us. And when we look at equities we think as we just published yesterday our new economic quarterly. The worst is yet to come. Was the title. And it's all about the fact that nominal growth is going to slow financing costs are going up and wage growth. The persistence of a lot of costs you know are going to be there for another few quarters. So profits are going to get squeezed. Margins look to high consensus earnings look to high to that point. Let's go back some of the data that we just got the initial jobless claims of one hundred and ninety three thousand and it was the expectation of two hundred and fifteen thousand. You hear the Fed saying they want to see a little bit more slack in this labor market or even a lot more with the projection of four and a half percent of an unemployment rate up possibly by next year. How far away are we. What kind of fed funds rate do we need to get to the type of slack to the loosening of this labor market required to bring inflation down. Oh absolutely. The Fed's going to be angry about these numbers. We've got a forecast of four and a half percent for really four and five eighths for Fed funds as the terminal rate. But we stress we don't really know where this thing could peak and that the there is an asymmetry still in the Fed's reaction function to the top side. They have shown that they aren't going to ease just because numbers get or turn a little bit less hawkish just because numbers get a bit better. The June July CPI data and they will respond aggressively if the numbers aren't so nice the August CPI data. So could they hype beyond what the market's got price you know the four and a half percent for a terminal right. Next year. Yes. Do they I think just really dislike the idea that markets have got a cut price for 2023. And are they going to continue to argue against that. Absolutely. Ray we saw the Bank of England the conundrum that's becoming increasingly a global conundrum and perhaps may face this Federal Reserve which is when do you reach the breaking point and then how do they counteract that from a financial stability perspective. What is the breakpoint when it comes to real yields which we saw hit one point six percent just a few trading days ago whereas the break point for this market and then for the Federal Reserve to have to step in and a stability stance. Well let me identify three different things here. The first is that one of the key reasons I think real yields are going as high as they are back into positive territory is that balance sheet strength in the United States especially within the housing sector is the best that it's been in depending on your metric. Anywhere between 20 to 30 years the Fed has to push up yields much more than we would've thought a year and a half two years ago to actually slow the system down. And that's kind of what the crimes they did. The second thing is I'm here in Dallas. I was meeting with a lot of retail corporates yesterday. And when I asked are we in a recession. Everybody in the room put their hand up. The key thing here is there's a dichotomy in this economy. The goods sector the cyclical components housing and good. Right already are in a recession. Services is doing just fine. And that's where you're getting this continued labor force growth. Now some real income growth. And the Fed is just gonna have to keep pushing against it. Futures deteriorate on negative one point four percent. S & P futures VIX are two big figures thirty two point two. Three not through the highs yesterday but the stress is out there off of the good news we saw on claims rate. First I want to speak to you about the U.S. economy and the Fed's path forward. If we get a real rate out to two point zero five percent which is my calculation of maybe great financial crisis average before the crisis I should say. Do you suggest they need to overshoot on the real rate to really turn things around or can they go to just above 2 percent and stabilize. Sit there. We think that they're are going to be able to our base case is that they're going to be able to pull off. A tiny bit of growth and a lot of that is because of this balance sheet position that households are in. If we're going to go into a recession in the next 12 to 18 months it's not going to be because we're forced into it by financial distress. It's going to be because consumers choose to retrench. But with this type of employment growth they're probably not going to do that. Do we have to get the you know now very fashionable vacancy to unemployment ratio down a lot to get wage growth to come down. Well history says no vacancy. Unemployment doesn't actually forecast wage growth very well. So we think it's going to be a tough fight. That's probably gonna have to go to four and a half percent. They could go a bit above that. But you know we've got employment growth payrolls coming down to 150 or so by the end of the year early next year. And then you know I think the risk is maybe we go a bit softer gradually. That'll pull down wage growth goods. Inflation is going to come down. Looks like housing on a forecast basis has already peaked. Services are gonna be a problem for a while but they're going to edge off. So we're optimistic that by the end of next year the Fed's going to be much closer to where it wants to be without necessarily having to pull the economy into a recession. Right. So I'm going to send you a signed by saying you like that. Oh fantastic. I can't wait. I'll make it happen right faster. I've got a choice. Take Hamachi paying for that instead of buying it. If I'm walking by Credit Suisse Zurich and going into the euro mess in Zurich it's a little more roto keeper of the AirMax from Zurich is expense that want that yet someone 93. Just take a step back. Think about how people outside of this world would observe the conversation we've just had just this or read a reserve just unelected would be angry. They would be angry that jobless claims at 1 93. Now people on Wall Street understand why that's part of the conversation. But can you imagine some of the rest of the electorate who aren't familiar with this conversation and they hear Senator Warren say things like this Fed is trying to push us into a recession. This one is a really hot thing for this fat communicate. And I'll keep come back to this. How does the Fed once these numbers turn the other way communicate to people that this is the price we have to pay to get inflation lower. And this is something we need today. I think Warren is onto something here. Let me. When I met Elizabeth Warren John the first time nobody knew who she was. She's an arch expert on bankruptcy law in America. She's the real deal. And people criticize her when she comes over to economics when she comes over maybe the centrist politics. But the answer is she's dead on on the pulse of America. Wait a minute. We want to increase the unemployment rate. Really. That's a hard thing to process. May sound politically gone into the midterms. I think we going to hear a lot more. They sound like well especially if you end up with a situation where the Fed explains that this is the reason they have to hike even more because it's not moving in the direction they want to see. So the Fed is angry with these numbers. You know who's angrier. Well the other central banks are looking for the Fed to simply slow down slow down 2 percent coming up. Gosh and distant fat of Alliance Bernstein. Looking forward to that sacrifice of credit size. See my share of principal global investors. Katrina Dudley from Franklin Mutual just brilliant yesterday on institutional responsibility to protect shareholders with prices plunging in fixed income Lisa Abramowicz and Tom Keene John Farrell getting ready for an important nine o'clock hour as well. Futures deteriorate down 49 of VIX out two points earlier thirty one point nine nine. Right now our team is committed to bringing you voices within this crisis and there is none on policy and economics. Mark competent in this world than Michael Spence the laureate of Stanford New York University and of course chairman of General Linux Group Global Growth Institute. Professor Spence thank you so much for joining us this morning. I want to go to another time and place in your yurt when you were studying with John Hicks long ago. Let us go folks to 1981 and William Grader's classic The Atlantic essay on a very young David Stockman. The whole thing is premised on faith. The inflation premium melts away like the morning mist. A great battle over the conventional theories of economic performance. David Stockman in the middle of Reaganomics. Michael Spence the tumult of the last 48 hours seems like a Reaganomics redux. Is it. It looks like it Tom but I don't I actually don't think it is so. Both Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher were dealing with a situation in which you had embed inflation but also you know kind of stagflation pattern low growth. And they they were basically trying to remove the constraints and obstacles to higher rates of growth. That that meant cutting back over and cutting back. You know unfortunate and dysfunctional regulation. I think this is a completely different situation. We've lived in the you know liberated economics world for a long time. And we're we're actually going in different directions. So you know I mean policies are always context specific but I don't think this is analogous to that situation. So then what situation is this. What is the policy prescription for the United Kingdom or quite frankly China or any others. What is the new Spence prescription. That starts with recognizing that you know for a whole variety of reasons we have quite suddenly shifted into a supply constrained world. So you know growth strategies based on expanding demand don't make any sense. I mean I think that's the core of the mistake that's been made in the UK. You just don't cut taxes if the supply side can't respond especially if you're fighting the central bank who's trying to get you know nearly out of control inflation back under control. And then at that in that scene I think you have to face the fact that in the short run we don't have any choice. The supply side agenda that we really need you know reversing the productivity trends isn't going to happen overnight. So the central banks who were a little late to the game but in an awkward position just have to deal with the inflation thing by trimming back the demand side as best they can and as delicately as they can. But then the rest of the agenda should be focused on real supply side constraints both domestic and global. And there are a lot of them aging populations you know feeding deflationary pressures from the emerging economies diversification and global supply chains. The energy transition in Europe I mean the list is very long and I won't bore you with the whole thing. But but you know that's the situation that we have to bottom line is we need a productivity surge. Without that or to get there. There is also an issue with how do you fiscally arrange a situation where deficits are not easy to finance any more. How concerned are you about the inability of a lot of nations to finance some of the developments required to increase productivity required to increase growth in the face of inflation that is persistent. I'm very worried. I mean you know went one of one of the other sort of constraints that you talked about before Lisa was the rising levels of sovereign debt. You know when in a rising inflationary environment you know then that on in many countries maybe the United States is uniquely an exception places fairly severe constraints on the kinds of investments that form a portion of you know sensible growth strategies you know supply side oriented growth strategies of the type that we you know the bills we passed recently in the U.S. So I think that's you know essentially a reason why we may not be able to dig our way out of this hole all that fast. Well you're right. Recent writings on investment sir. And I'm going to assume the chair Dow Jones Berkeley to Stanford was a Michael Spence disciple. He's got the definitive book on post solar productivity. And that's all great. But the answer is we need capital deepening. How do we do that. Well I mean we need to make sensible choices. So the first thing you do is you don't do is cut carbon revenues right. I mean you know if we're gonna get out of this we all have to pay a price. The politicians have a tough job convincing people what's right. But basically you know we have to finance the investments we need to get over this. And that means probably some at least holding fast on the tax situation is not increasing. Michael Spence thank you so much. An honor to have you with us today from always Stamford and New York University and Great Atlantic as well coming to us from Italy today. Lisa I really can't say enough about how every research note from Smart Crew comes back to something we don't want to talk about which is the complexities of productive Tivoli. Peter Boockvar publishes moments ago echoing what we heard from Professor Spence. This is a difficult moment and it is not an over exaggeration to say it is a sea change. It is an inflection point. This is a new era where fiscal policy cannot have the same effect in monetary policy cannot have the same effect as it's had in the past. It's very difficult when suddenly the policy prescription. The knee jerk policy prescription of the past does not work. It's counterproductive even at this point because inflation suddenly has reared its head in a way that people have not seen for generations. These times are just so so unusual in the blur of the screen and it's a screen with a certain frenzy to it. Within this crisis today Lisa I continue to go to pound sterling 1 0 8 80 a little bit of a lift of the pound in the last 20 minutes. Not that that matters but that's my observation. And how much is this a dollar story if I'm talking about this right people pointing fingers at the UK's policy prescription the political side as the culprit behind this. How much are they really leading the way in terms of what other governments can I can expect perhaps the more extreme version. But if you're trying to juice growth it is not easy to do so. It is not cheap. And that is the reason why Michael Spence for saying he's very concerned that we're not going to dig our way out of this hole for quite a while. Which kind of goes to the whole lost decade of profits kind of question. Then I'll say 20 minutes earlier this morning a research shone from Ellen Zentner suggesting that Morgan Stanley we are distant from dollar excess in a plaza like accord in CAC chugs at the same time sending saying son son applauses here Lisa. I mean that's the kind of tension that's out there. And right now the administration of President Biden has come out and said there's no need because right now the strong dollar is helping bring down inflation. So what's the real motivation there to offset that claim Stan and show a fully employed America. I believe futures are negative. 46. A VIX was out two figures thirty one point nine to stay with us on radio and television. This is Bloomberg.