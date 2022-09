00:00

Good morning from Hong Kong. It's 9:00 a.m. here in the city up in Beijing and also in Shanghai. Welcome to Bloomberg Markets trying to open. I'm David in Glass with Yvonne Man. Our top stories this morning. Asian stocks getting some respite from this week's selloff following the strongest day for U.S. shares in almost two months. The Bank of England's dramatic bond market intervention also boosting sentiment. A big day for the renminbi as well as oppose these steps of its currency. Defense warning traders against speculation. But bears are betting China still powerless to fight that relentless rally in the dollar. Now Singapore is positioning itself as a top tourist destination in Asia. We speak exclusively with the Singapore Tourism Board chief executive. Yeah. Before that interview though Dave that resolve that we heard from the BBC for anyone that's betting against the renminbi. This is not a one way bet. They're saying kind of follows this whole theme of intervention that we're seeing across central banks. Now this whatever it takes moment we saw certainly. Would it be OK yesterday and to be showing that dramatic intervention overnight. Yes. Following what the BOJ has been doing all this time now. And it's just in the bond markets. Right. Separately in the currency markets we've heard from the likes of the Philippines. You have Thailand to some degree. You have Taiwan talking about some controls potentially in place really just to stem and stabilize markets. And you know at least for today we are stable. We are called higher 1 percent on a 50 futures just a couple of areas to watch in the Chinese markets things like volumes for example on the back of what probably will be a price rally that the fund flows from the mainland. You had quite a sizable amount coming through the Stock Connect South Lawn yesterday. As you can see some of the sectors moving to the upside the most ethics markets perhaps the most important bit to the markets right now. And the dollar is as you can see coming off a little bit further following the declines that we had overnight. Dollar China 7 18 right now. Dollar Korea as you can see down about half of 1 percent. Bond markets are doing this. You're tense all the way down to a dozen double digits as you can see here in New Zealand and over in Australia. So again we're back here. And how long this window lasts is a question really because when you look at U.S. futures have on that doesn't seem to be seeing strong momentum and we'll see how this sort of pans out these next few hours. So because the biggest driver is still right. Interest rate differentials it's the fact that there's a still aggressive rate hikes that are due here. But take a look at what it means when it comes to central bank. I mean the gilt market I mean whipsaw talk about those shorts being burned quite a bit. Yesterday we basically saw gilts plunging some 24 percent. That is the biggest move we've seen even among the 30 year yield gilts saying the most ever after. What we saw was in fact the biggest jump in history. So it's once again where you're sad to see everyone's a macro trader and everything is working on the fly. And it really makes trade these markets very very difficult. And as you mentioned it's not just IPO story. It's basically what the bridge has been doing all along. We'll get a little more intake about what the B OK and what this means for the future path of rate hikes as well. They have a meeting coming up next month. But the PBR resolve was quite clear in that statement yesterday. And this is exactly what they said about these kind of one way bets for the renminbi. The fixing will be pretty interesting though right. Give him just the strong message from the PBS. See Dave the fixing of yesterday was that it was less strong that bias the most in two weeks. I think the less strong. Does that make blur the lines a little bit. Simon Flint running about that on them and my blog this morning. Yep. So we'll see. We'll see what happens. Certainly the markets listen to the BBC. You look at the volumes for example in the options market. In fact they talk more about that. Mark Cranfield is joining us right now our Emily strategist and our chief China markets correspondent Sophie Hartz. Acosta is joining us to here on set. Mark let me start with you. You put out a note on an MLA blog talking about the massive spike in volumes in the options market. What is that telling you exactly. It's pretty rare for a dollar. You want options to be the most heavily traded currency pair in the world on any given day. It's easy peasy currency but to 29 billion and to be more than euros and yen and all the other major currencies including the pound which of us is being having a pretty frantic time as well. That's a clear statement that there was some massive risk reduction going on in your one currencies because what happens in the option market is just a kind of a reverse effect of what you're seeing a foreign exchange market if you see a huge volume day there. And it's an even bigger day in the spot foreign exchange. Also the range of options strikes. We saw the across the whole gamut. We saw strikes from below 7 up to almost 8 against the one that just tells you that people were reducing risk everywhere. Yesterday was very much a VR event. It means risk managers were totally in control. Once the Bank of England once the BBC sends out their messages. Risk managers were just telling their traders get out. Cut your position. Get back to neutral. We're here. We don't care how much you love this trade. Just get to the sidelines. This is not a day for messing around and. As Mark Amanda Lang traders were listening to the his message. My question is you wrote a piece about how this has all happened across the region. This sort of intervention that we see whether it's in the bond market any kind of verbal imagined when it comes to effects are we likely to see more. We are likely to see more. I think for China the key thing also is and I love on one want just said about it doesn't matter how much you love this trade. Stop doing it. China is shut all of next week. It's a holiday. Do traders really want to have strong positions either way either on the parasite on the Bush side before the market closes for it for a whole week. That's that's interesting. You see what kind of these kind of dramatic interventions not just in China not just in Asia but all over the world even in markets that are meant to be stable like the U.K. positioning into that closed week. That's a difficult one. And as you said you know the interventions are not just on the effect side not just on the gilts or or bond side but also on stocks. Taiwan is saying that it's ready to ban short sales if needed. We don't know what that pain threshold would be for Taiwan for other policymakers elsewhere. And that is the big question. When will we see that ramp up in intervention. Yeah. And how do they communicate that with the market. Mark let me bring in on that question because it's almost a contradiction when some of these central banks you know the ones we're talking about today to be okay in the Bank of England will soon needing to guide the market on jumbo rate hikes. But at the same time bond buying. How is that going to work. This is very difficult. It's almost contradictory but verbal intervention they can use any time if they time it well it can be effective. We've seen even the Bank of Japan with the Ministry of Finance have been relatively good with the Japanese yen. It's calmed down significantly since they talked about it then obviously did some simple up intervention as well. So we'll get a lot more verbal intervention across Asia. Most Asian central banks are quite used to doing that. But when you have the contradiction between the underlying policy and what's happening in the economy as well traders can see that. They can see that the inflation problem is there is not going away. They can see the central banks need to tighten policies even further. And you can't hold off forever. So we may have seen a respite and we've had some ridiculously volatile markets for the past couple of weeks. We're bound to have a bit of calming down we coming up to the end of the third quarter. So people might take a bit of a rest here. But once we get into a in October people have fresh PML positions. The fundamentals haven't changed. U.S. rates are still going higher. We still haven't got on top of inflation. The dollar is very strong. All of these things will come back. So it's really a question of moderating the pace of change. Well the central banks don't. What is exactly what the CBO sees. You said they don't want their currencies to be a one way bet. They don't mind the currency going down a bit but just don't go down too fast. That's the problem. So for you how important is a fix today. It's always important. It's especially important after the previous year. I mean let's just kind of talk about how rare this statement from the PPC is. It's it's it's really really strong. And it's after it's also public. Importantly it's not just the PBS. He had this meeting with the banks that set the fixing but it's also telling the market that it's had this meeting. So improving communication on that front. And the PBS he has told the banks that set the reference rates to not facilitate speculation to respect the fixing and to make sure that it's balanced and to really warn the market that the PDC has experience when it comes to guiding Iran and to guide one way back. So yes if it sets again a stronger than expected that strong bias that the scale of that strong bias is is important obviously. But I would expect a 26 day of of strong bias today. Anything weaker would be weaker than expected would be extremely surprising. Yeah. And then we'll have more to talk about if that happens to bring it back in your hotel costs there. There. And Mark Cranfield joining us to talk about all things markets as we get set up ahead of the open. Twenty minutes away. We got Su Keenan is in New York with your first weather news. Hey Sue. All right. Thank you. We start with the Thai baht which continued its decline as Thailand's central bank raised borrowing costs by a quarter point. The move puts the bond further behind the policy tightening that regional peers have delivered to tame inflation and stem currency weakness. The monetary committee says it will be flexible on future rates while reiterating a gradual approach to shield a fragile economic recovery. Turner's pleasure on that has called for single digit interest rates by the end of the year. Rates have already been lowered to twelve percent but one told CNN Turk to expect further cuts. That's despite economist warnings that rate hikes are needed to tame Turkey's surging inflation rate of more than 80 percent. Thirty one has long insisted that higher rates bring down inflation. And a senior State Department official has told lawmakers that the U.S. and its allies are planning more sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. James O'BRIEN told a Senate committee that the measures will target sectors including finance technology human rights and energy. The EU is also proposing a new set of sanctions on Russia including a price cap on crude sold to third countries. This oil price cap will help reduce Russia's revenues on one hand and it will keep the global market for energy stable on the other hand. So today in this package here we are laying the legal basis for this oil price cap on the U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Ian continues to batter Florida with catastrophic storm surge winds and flooding. Almost one point eight million homes and businesses have lost electricity as the Category 3 storm. It's just been downgraded barrels inland. More than 2 million people were earlier ordered or urged to leave their homes. The latest estimates put the potential damage bill at over sixty seven billion dollars. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake power and within twenty seven hundred journalism analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Su Keenan this is Bloomberg. All right. Still ahead the Singapore Tourism Board's chief executive joins us exclusively to discuss post Covid reopening and recovery efforts efforts in the line city. Yeah I think there's an F1 going on this week at a lot of racing. A lot of spending. Let's see you really help me. Skin mice is is what we're watching. We're talking markets here and J.P. Morgan Asset Management basically says stay away from most risk assets right now. We'll ask him why. Amid what's happening right now and of course counting down to the open of trade Shanghai Shenzhen and here in Hong Kong this is Bloomberg Markets China Open. Good morning. When business news breaks the IMF calling CAC the UK on fiscal policy. Shot across the bow to the whole less trust administration. Bank of England acted amid concerns a Wednesday cash call would trigger gilt crash. John I've never seen that headline in my life. Trust Bloomberg for the fastest coverage and instant expert analysis said doing it to try to stabilize the market. But having very little effect. The term is kind of quantitative conundrum. We are now in for continuing coverage. Keep it tuned to Bloomberg Television and radio. Hi we. Breaking news. You're going to be fixed here 7 11 0 2. That is a 26 day I believe that we have seen that strong bias bites that bias getting a little bit less strong for a second day. So seven eighteen thirty one was the estimate here. But you are basically pairing that with the stern mess that we got from the CBO CBO saying look be rational. This is not a one way bet. And certainly traders listen overnight. Yeah. With options volumes exploding there. In fact no. This one's actually also a bit there's a bit of variance. Do they. It's about 700. But that being said you know setting a rational fix is setting it rationally based on where the dollar goes to Ryan guiding the other side of it and not betting too much against that. Now I mean at least for today right. It's a stable dollar. The dollar's off a little bit. It goes into the other story of opportunities at least for today in terms of buying into the market. You know a lot of the markets in the Asia-Pacific were in some ways oversold going into this morning. So we were ripe for some kind of turnaround. Right. And here we are. Right. Some of the buying taking place across most of these markets is that this is a 14 day RSI 30 or below indicates oversold condition. So do you take advantage of this is the key question. You pair that with. You know it's just been extreme bearishness across the board cross assets. You also I've seen Rock Bottom Fund positioning as well. Let's let's take it a city now to get more from Carrie Craig global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. And Carrie I feel like anyone that tried to buy the dip in 2022 was burned in a big way. Do you see any kind of opportune to do that now. Good morning. That certainly has been a rollercoaster for both bond debt and equity investors this year. I think we remain very cautious on the markets and would exercise a degree of patients when it comes to looking how far valuations have fallen and perhaps how attractive markets may have become. I say that because there is this big overhang of uncertainty around the central banks the inflation outlook and of course the looming risk of recession and what that means for the earnings outlook. So for us it is a case of being underweight towards risk assets at this moment and focusing much more on quality when it comes to thinking about allocations in credit and government bonds. Okay. Quality in credit. Whereabouts in the world. Do I look for that narrow set of selections at this point Kerry. It is about looking towards the investment grade market. We had had thinking about this sort of attractiveness of the oil and in yield and high yield. But we are mindful of those spreads not really reflecting the same degree of recession risk that you might see being reflected in equity markets or even in the inversion in yields. So it is a case of thinking about the scope for some of those extended parts of the fixed income market to see those spreads wide now whereas we do think about the credit market in terms of investment grade being a little bit better in terms of the fundamentals around the corporate balance sheet. Sure. You could see a little bit more of spread widening but again we think that's probably going to be mitigated by the fact that the strength of the corporate balance sheets and thinking about not necessarily adding a huge amount of duration at this point in time given the movement we've seen in bond yields but certainly moving away from those underweight positions that have been in place for a long time. Given those risks to growth that are out there and really coming to the idea that you know as we see inflation rates start to fall over the course of the next year it will be growth rather than inflation that does better for the outlook for the bond market. And I ask this question earlier. Kerry is basically everyone in this market turn into a macro trader. How difficult is it now to really rely on the sort of bottom up fundamentals to look at this market right now when it seems like the actual central banks are just so fluid. That's a great question. I think it is not a market. You want to be a very passive allocator out security much more active. There's still a wide amount dispersion between valuations within sectors and within equities. We look at the US equity market for example and certainly when it comes to fixed income you want to have a very active approach when it comes to managing that duration. As we've seen bond yields move around. I would argue that it is much more of a stock pickers market though given some of that improvement we've seen in corporate fundamentals compared to entering a downturn in the last cycle and thinking about who's really going to win and lose as we think about entering into this sort of winter season of this cycle. And I would finally stress that when we think about the outlook for equity markets we are worried about the earnings expectations at the aggregate level that we're seeing a consensus earnings relative to what might be delivered. And so that does mean the index could see further pressure from here. We are aware that some companies will make money in this environment and that's where we focus on the quality of those earnings coming through. I think that bottom up does matter much more in this kind of environment. Is there a specific sector that comes to mind where earnings might remain resilient. But the one thing that stands out for us is obviously energy. We have seen in the oil prices move down. We could see further support come through for the fact of disruptions around refinery thanks to Hurricane Ian that's now battering the. US and we've also seen risk coming up again from what's happening in Russia and also those sanctions that may be put in place by the EU. There's a lot of uncertainty around there but given that supply still looks relatively constrained even if we do see demand soften off with some of the slowdown in sluggish growth around the world we would see support for the oil price coming through and expect it to more likely rise a bit then fall from its current levels. I think that's really quite positive for the energy sector in terms of other sectors out there. There has been a case of thinking about the volatility the bond market that's been hurting the growth here parts of the market. We still expect that to persist. And so we'd be a little bit more conscious about thinking about growth. This is value in this environment. Again leaning towards that quality bias more than anything else. You know we've been talking about our top story which is near The View OK with this really big big intervention that seems to be stabilizing markets at least today. OK. OK. Join the right at the likes of the BOJ has been doing this all along. It's definitely not Kutty not so much QE so to speak. But what what's your take on this. What does it mean for the future path of rate hikes for four global central bankers out there if we see more signs of this sort of intervention. Yeah I think it's a it's a troubling environment for every central bank. It's not the Fed at the moment. Obviously the Fed's driving a lot of what we're seeing around the world in terms of the strength of the dollar and what that means to many economies outside the US particularly around Asia. We would expect to see probably more intervention when it comes to the currency side of things to try and shore things up. But definitely expect to see a shift in terms of you know many Asian central banks who had been a little bit ahead of the curve. It came to raising interest rates and it has been slowing down a little bit. Again picking up speed in terms of those rate hikes that come through to try and shore up that stability and currencies as well as that relative position compared to the Federal Reserve. Again we had been quite favorable when think about ASEAN assets the reopening that was coming through the domestic demand but that strengthen the dollar. NYSE export slowing that it's going to temper that view a little bit but we'd still see quite a lot of support coming through from an ASEAN equity markets in this environment Kerry. Great stuff. As always pleasure to speak with you Kerry. Craig their global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Couple of trading debuts to tell you about right now. Don substantially down by 7 percent and one down by double that on the other. So we'll see what happens. Not exactly the most conducive environment to really list these shares. And as you can see not a good first day at school. Yeah timing wise not the best given. Just have all these markets are you take a look at when it comes to just volatility overall deal on some stocks to watch here this morning. We're watching kind of sort of these games on lithium that's up some 2 percent playing a battery project. We're also watching some pharmacy stocks as well. Here this morning is a sign up biopharmaceutical up about eight tenths of one percent. We're also watching the TV given this late motor IPO or trading debut I should say with a farmer style farm distribution that Merck granting the firm distribution rights of this oral Covid drug. I watch the likes of Neil up some 5 percent in the free market here. We got plenty more ahead. This is Bloomberg. Right. Welcome back to the show. Minutes away from the open of trade. A fix that was 700 pips on the stronger side of estimates there are 7 0 6 is a lot that week. Seven twenty six is the high here. So we're coming off that after the PBA O.S. warning a couple of levels to watch. H.S. I fast approaching 2011 lows. Probably don't get that today but that was certainly within striking distance of that the enterprise index. Here's one that's really really been battered. Six thousand level was taken out at the close yesterday first time in 14 years. Do we get some buying coming through. It looks like we will be getting that at least for today. Yep. Things looking a little bit better. I your analyst actions. CLSA come out with a note. Quite show check rated a new buy when the price target of eighty five bucks a CFE holdings cut to underweight at J.P. Morgan. And we're watching the China tourism group duty free eight shares. A lot of movement there when it comes to price targets right. A new outperform at CCP. Yep. Two trading debuts at least here in Hong Kong. There are a few on the mainland. They're not doing very well in your free market just to tell you about that too. H.S. Tech is within one and a half percent of that low hit levels that we hit back in March. We talked about s month flows the most in about three months there. So we'll see if that continues and when the spigot of you of course coming up later today you have that exclusive interview with Joe Mao the health secretary of Hong Kong. Later on this morning the open is next. This is Bloomberg. Right. Good morning. Welcome. And we're just a couple of seconds away from the Thursday session and you look at price action indicative of a higher open you look at valuation certainly mistakenly. You might think that this market has more opportunities than Tinder. But when you look at the reality and get a feel that the ground don't bite that bullet don't bite the bullet just now. Inflation's still a monster out there. Yvonne Man. Yeah. An aggressive rate hikes right. Yeah. Hasn't change the whole story. You just have the Bowie. Surprisingly I think some people are saying there's no quant model that would foresee that they would have done this unlimited bond buying in gilt markets here. Join the likes of the. The V. OK follow through here as well yesterday. So does it bring a little bit more about the temporary relief in markets. Yes at least for today. Also that PBR see pretty stern warning coming through from that meeting and came with an official statement saying look this is not a one way bet. Rational stay rational when it comes to trading. And it seems like they listened at least for one day here today. But that stronger surprisingly stronger fixing here today as well seems to be the same sort of note and tone and what we're hearing the central bank as well. Here's your market open in Shanghai Robert 1 percent CSI 300. Hang Seng as well. Close to punching 2 percent higher here today. HSBC did come out with interesting notes about cutting the CSI 300 as well as SDH call it by about 12 to 16 percent from their target. They're still seeing upside about 8 percent but certainly seeing a bit of a adjustment there. You take a look at when it comes to adjustment the I mean we're still seeing a bit of weakness here today onshore. Right punching 720 0 5. You're offshore right. We did see that stabilization yesterday. We're back in to see a bit of a slide here 717. Sixty seven. You're chasing your year. We're back below 270. Shanghai crude also falling the likes. What we're seeing with Brennan WTI a bounce back. Given this rebound that we're seeing we're watching very much these shipping stocks in particular as well. Are the EU imposed some new sanctions on Moscow. Pretty mixed picture so far across the likes of Orient Overseas Costco Shipping Country Garden. That was one of the biggest drops yesterday. The laggards we're seeing upside about one and a half percent. Ten cent also announcing on a buyback yesterday. And not no good trading debuts here today with the likes of Wild Woo. This is the China Wonka unit. Also Leap Motor Technology the Eevee maker here both not doing too well 20 percent lower for lead motor Dave. Yeah. Oh wow. Yeah. Yeah. Not exactly electrifying gains there. All right. How's that for a pivot. Let's have a look at the fix of the day. So interesting because of that fairly public statement out of the BBC yesterday talking about how the reference rate is sacred. And if you're a short term speculator largest part of the fixing respected a lot 720 is a spread from the estimates right now. As you can see stronger bias still slightly stronger than yesterday in fact. In fact we're even pushing those extreme levels. But of course the dollar has been higher. 715 right now is the open in the onshore rates. Let's bring in our China ethics and rates reporter Tanya Chen. She's here with us in our studios right now. Yeah talk to us about this fix. So I think the interesting about the fixed thing today is that it's actually almost flat to yesterday's fixed. Right. So you're basically getting a lot of different signals from the PDC. And I think there's a lot of speculation about what this actually means. And one of our Emily Chang I think pointed this out really well. Maybe they're trying to allow for more orderly trade after the Golden Week holiday. So they're kind of allowing after you on to kind of head towards those record lows. And that's why you're getting these mixed messages with the PDC verbal warnings and then also this kind of fix that's kind of different from yesterday. What are traders telling you now. What are analysts saying about where dollar China could go next. I think I think you have to watch how the yuan plays out in the next few days. Right. So if the yuan the onshore yuan kind of stabilizes around seven point one 1 this could be the new line in the sand that the PBS is trying to defend ahead of this golden week holiday. Might. I mean might we then get something else if the dollar continues its rampage higher ahead of that holiday. Is that something that's off the table or possibly something to consider. I think there's a lot of tools that the BBC is still can potentially use. Right. Goldman Sachs pointed out today they could give more window guidance to the banks. They could cut affects triple R again. Right. But I think what they're trying to avoid is this heavy handed intervention because like most analysts on the street are saying the dollar story is driving all of the currencies pains. Right. So it's kind of indefensible right now. Yeah. Why bother. All right. Thank you. Time to check there as we speak. We are seeing movement when it comes this time. Nine days. Yeah. Onshore renminbi gaining for the first time in nine days after that stern warning that we got from the BBC. So they're listening at least for today. It's Thursday. Yes. And given us. It's interesting right. We are seeing a bit of a rebound here in these markets. But these two trading debuts we're just talking about not doing too well. No. Quite a big decline there as far as that's concerned. So last we checked it was 7 percent down under Banco units and 20 percent 20 percent on the other one too. So yes substantial there. All right. Let's just have a look very quickly here and just have a look at the. See then we'll talk about these debuts and some strength. Yeah. There we go. Nothing to write home about really. Let's move on. Let's talk a little late motor. And while we'll both debut on the hot exchange the day as we talked about not doing too well is bringing flip it. Check out our equity capital markets reporter. Demand for these IPOs wasn't too strong in the first place right. That's correct. Yvonne Man and is a quite exciting day to see this abuse happening because if we look at markets in general today's a much better day to actually start trading than yesterday. So you can imagine what this scenario could be if they actually started on Wednesday. Demand was not great. You're completely correct especially for Leap Motor which is the one that is declining the most. This morning was also the biggest IPO raised around 800 million U.S. dollars. One wall was a little bit smaller around 740. But what we see from the numbers that we saw officially from the statements this earlier this week is that just about 16 percent of the trench that was reserved to retail investors for the public offering here in Hong Kong was actually subscribed. So that gives us a very good idea of how this deal was coming. When they when you see the institutional trench they mention it was moderately subscribed. So we don't know if it was actually an overwhelming reception by the investors that we're looking at this deal. And is that I mean obviously it's just the first few minutes and we'll see how the first full day goes. But is there something that might be indicative of trends. I think that's that's correct David. Well this has been a very hard year for IPO in general not just in Hong Kong but of course if you look at London New York all of the big venues the ones that are actually coming to market they're much smaller. And when they start trading it's not very surprising to see them falling below the price that the shares were sold here in Hong Kong. If we do a deeper look up for the deals that raised more than 100 million U.S. dollars so far in 2022 before today we had 16 deals. Eight of them half of them fell closed lower in their first day of trade. It seems like it's going to be 10 after after today. Just five of those deals actually increased. And when you look at the increase for the first session it's a very very small gain like less than 5 percent in most cases which is when you're kind of looking out for the most the next debut. Well we have COLB very very big Chinese name A V it's a battery maker for evey companies. It's a very interesting name. We've seen a lot of interest throughout the IPO process. It's a one point three billion dollar IPO now. It just priced yesterday. It priced at the bottom of the range and it will start trading October 6 next week. So this is definitely the biggest name in the radar right now. And the indication that he priced at the bottom already gives us an idea that this is not an easy market to price an IPO right now. No. And look at that. You look at the totals right there. Sixty nine and 626 for us last year. Leap at the check though our equity capital markets reporter. All right. It's good to Su Keenan is in New York with your first world news. Hey Sue. All right. Thank you Yvonne. We start with the Bank of England which has staged a dramatic intervention to stave off an imminent crash in the guild market. It is pledging unlimited purchases of long dated bonds on the BBC has so far purchased just over a billion dollars worth of securities maturing in 20 years or more. Sources tell Bloomberg the UK government has no plan to change course on the tax cuts that triggered the market chaos. Total Energy CEO Patrick Poor Jani meanwhile says he's bullish on renewables even as the Russian invasion of Ukraine shakes up global energy markets. French fossil fuels giant says it is increasing spending are clean power and cutting its emissions. Now the plan comes as the power crisis in Europe fuels debate over whether energy security should be prioritized over environmental targets. You have to be careful about geopolitical risks. Let's have a large portfolio. Let's put the risks in order to be able to rebound. We believe a growth in energy. Energy is a very good business. Yes this one is where we invest in the US and the US. In the US by the way investing in energy and renewables. To North Korea now where they fired two short range ballistic missiles into waters off its east coast. That's a habit the US vice president's visit to the demilitarized zone that divides the peninsula. Kamala Harris is set to visit the DMZ later Thursday. The first senior Biden White House official to do so. The launch is North Korea's second this week and adds to the record number of ballistic missiles it has fired this year. Pakistan's foreign minister says his country will need to revisit an IMF package signed last month because of the financial toll from recent floods. Lauer Bhutto Zardari renewed his call for that release saying the damage is expected to exceed its 30 billion dollars now. He also warned of a looming food crisis due to the flooding and the war in Ukraine. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than 20 700 journalists and Alison more than 120 countries. I'm Su Keenan. This is Bloomberg writes just ahead. So Singapore is seeing this resurgence in visitors after a two year dry spell. Because of Covid the Singapore Tourism Board chief joins us exclusively in a couple of minutes to tell us really what their goals are for the year and really just how many people are enjoying the hot humid and rainy weather in the lion city. That's up next. This is Bloomberg. All right. There you go. A lot of action happening in alliance that is Singapore seeking to position itself as a top tourism and business destination in Asia with a bunch of high profile events lined up. We've been talking to guests from Milken has is there on the ground. You got the F1 weekend as well. I already saw Max for staff and eating trying out a durian on social media. I didn't quite like it. Creating a lot of buzz in the city. I mean I can tell you by the taste of durian and the smell creates a lot more for us really setting up one of those cars for everybody. But it's fantastic. Yet here we go. And we're setting up and really it's going to be very busy. Right. One of our guests yesterday talked about how it was difficult for her to come out of her hotel because of the sort of roads have been blocked because of what's about to happen here. We also did a graphic which actually shows you the extent and we haven't quite come back all the way yet. But you do see that pickup in tourism and in visitors in the city. And certainly what's absent that we can talk about this later is the flow and read for me in the China. But it's picking up here about 40 percent back roughly. Not quite all the way. Yeah. We'll get a sense really of how this looks moving forward. Yeah. Let's let's get to the Milken Institute Asia Summit. And we're joined by Keith Tan the Singapore Tourism Board chief executive the perfect guest or really talk about all this. Keith great to talk to you as well. Yeah we're feeling it that there's a lot of action going on in Singapore. You're at the Milken Institute as well. Tell us what you're seeing on the ground and how quickly is travel and tourism coming back. In Singapore. Well we definitely do see pent up demand especially from the region. Lots of people want to travel. They haven't been able to travel over the last two years especially from here in Southeast Asia and to some extent but benefiting from travelers who would have otherwise gone to Japan or Taiwan or China or Hong Kong but can't. And so as a result they're coming to Singapore. So we have seen a lot of that demand come in over the last few months. The flights and the airlines can't keep up. So I'll focus in the next few months then is on help how we can rebuild that capacity into Singapore and through Singapore. Right. And are there specific targets as far as that capacity is concerned. Well as for tourism we expect the tune of four to six million visitors to Singapore this year. There are some estimates for flight capacity. I think we've said that we expect Changi Airport to be at about 80 per cent of its capacity by the end of the year. So far tourism is still far off from 320 pre Corbett levels where we had 19 million visitors in 2019. So we'll take a few more years to get back to pre Covid levels of tourism and kids. I mean we're laughing during the commercial break about how Singapore is really kind of eating Hong Kong's lunch. Right. You certainly have a lead in when it comes to reopening. How do you capitalize on that that lead in to make it something that's more sustainable. And maybe what sort of new trends are you seeing post pandemic. Well first of all I must emphasize that we aren't competing with Hong Kong right. I would love for Hong Kong to reopen again because there's so many great opportunities for twinning between Singapore and Hong Kong events. Visa and so on. But what we are doing is to try to make Singapore distinctive and different from from the other cities in the region. And so through that we have been trying to build a richer calendar of events business events high quality business events visa events sports events not just the F1 but we have several other major sports events for the rest of the year and the months ahead. That makes Singapore different and distinctive. That won't make people want to come to Singapore concerts as well. So that's one emphasis on having distinctive events that different shades. Secondly is sustainability. There was always on the radar screen even before Covid. But obviously doing the last two years it has come a lot more to the forefront. So we are investing a lot more in length transforming the infrastructure transforming the offerings here in Singapore so that our overall travel and tourism industry can become more sustainable. Can work towards net zero targets in the decades ahead. And I think the third area of emphasis that we will be focusing on is health and wellness and obviously doing Covid people were very concerned about safety about health. We see that transposing to wellness. Can a destination like Singapore take good care of the business that come here so that you can eat where you sleep. Well you travel well here in Singapore. And ideally when you leave Singapore you are healthier. You feel better than when you entered Singapore. So those are some other areas that you want to focus on to differentiate Singapore. Yeah probably healthier too. Keith do you have any monetary targets. Is there a specific amount in terms of tourism revenue by which you can measure tangibly a lot of the things that you just mentioned. Well recorded in 2019. Tourism revenues was twenty seven point seven billion Singapore dollars. That's a significant amount. We are still far off from that at this point. Given how unstable tourism has been even over the last few months we're still working through some of the estimates for tourism the seats for this year. So we're not quite ready to play estimates for dollar dollar values yet. Obviously there's been a lot of volatility in currency markets. The dollar is king. Do you see that impacting tourism in any way. Keith. Well I'm sure there will be some impact. It's not just currencies not just it's this is inflationary pressures around the world. That's obviously the geopolitics and the war going on in Ukraine. But all that weighs down on tourism demand. But that's why we are focusing on the region. We see very strong resurgent demand in Southeast Asia and even amongst middle class higher middle class travelers. So we want to tap into that market who still want to come in and who want to travel. And at least if it's short short haul travel at least within Southeast Asia. They're also less expensive options to fly to Singapore. Not just the flag carriers as well. So that makes it a little bit cheaper a little bit more accessible for travelers here in the region. Yep. We hope to see you soon in person Keith and we'll let you go. We know it's busy. There's a break right now. They're at the Milken summit. Singapore Tourism Board CEO Keith Tan. All right. More coming up. Wired from the Milken Institute Asia Summit in Singapore. We're speaking with executives from DIY Securities and invest for the times on your screens just right there. Much more ahead. This is Bloomberg. All right. Equity markets are lifting higher here today two percent gains for HS tech and hang saying. Let's talk a bit more about Deutsche Bank now saying it is drawing up plans to deal with risks to its businesses as tensions grow between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan. Christian savings comment is a rare public acknowledgement of the situation by the head of a global financial institution. He spoke exclusively to our colleague ISE. I always said in my view for the bank as well as for corporates. Diversification is key. It's a key success factor for the future success pass. You know China will always be a key and a cornerstone counterparty and client for Germany for the German corporates but also for Deutsche Bank. And we are very happy to be there. But there are incremental markets. There are new markets. We just opened a new market in Bangladesh for instance. And that's what I meant that we all corporates but also institutions need to make sure that we broaden actually our markets. That is our goal. That is what I meant when I was talking about that. And that goes beyond to Asia actually. That also goes if you look at the German corporates reorganizing and looking into their supply chains also into their markets they are targeting also other markets could be Africa could be Latin and South America other markets in Asia. That is our our advantage now being here in 15 countries that we can help our corporate. So for me it's all about diversity and diversification. It's not about exiting a market. And China will be always an important market for geopolitical tensions are rising. US China tensions over Taiwan for instance. How worried are you about that. What kind of contingency plans do you have. Well I think everybody needs to have scenario planning. And obviously as the bank as you know risk management is core to our heart. We have our scenario planning. Obviously we all hope that there is no that there is no increasing conflict on Taiwan because I think in particular Europe and in particular Germany needs to work with both. So obviously with the US a strong ally for years and decades but also you see our business which we have done with Asia and with China. So I think it's important for Europe to find also its own balance and for Germany to find its own balance and its own direction was forgot to China was to go to a diversified market in Asia and maintaining its key relationship with us. I think the German government is working on that. We are working on that. But with regard to potential conflicts of course we are doing scenario planning and of course we would know what to do. You talk about how China will remain important but given the current circumstances do you see perhaps international banks pulling down pulling back dialing back their investments in North Asia putting it elsewhere in the region. No look I first of all I can't speak for all the banks but you know a bank is usually very well advised. If you follow your clients and if you observe your clients what your clients are doing. And as I just said a lot of clients a lot of corporate clients are approaching us with questions to reorganize ISE their own supply chains. And then we see how they are diversifying. We see a certain obviously growing importance for instance of Singapore here in Asia. And obviously we are helping our clients in this regard and we are supporting. But I think our strategy is really and this is what we try to implement three and a half years ago putting the client of the center into the centre of everything what we are doing. And then you can clearly see how they are moving. And in this regard. We are following. And that also means that there is a certain geographical diversification. Let's have a look at markets right now. First time in about 10 or 11 days that we are seeing some gains in the Chinese currency. There we go. Off ISE and dollar onshore ethics markets the year is actually at session lows and might be indicative of direction next few hours or so. 96 there in a broad sweep across assets right now. Respond in Asia. How long it lasts. Well we'll see. This is Bloomberg.