00:00

Welcome Will well thank you very much. I know what they're all thinking right now. Finally the regulator is here. Exactly. Now. But it's so great you're here. I mean understanding the power big tech companies and if necessary addressing it controlling it is so important. You're the senior director for the Digital Markets Unit GMU at the Competition Market Authority CMA. So you're an acronym nestled within an acronym. I'm afraid I think maybe we should start out by you explaining what the DMCA is and what your mandate is. Sure. I mean perhaps just briefly on the CMA as a whole. So our job as a whole is to make markets work for consumers businesses and the economy. And we do that for a whole range of things. Consumer law enforcement competition law enforcement really would the equivalent in the U.S. be the FTC somewhere between the FTC and the DOJ or the combination. Okay. And so within that the digital markets unit has been set up to prepare for a new framework that the government is planning to legislate for to consider the market power of the very very most powerful firms particularly in platform markets and work out how to open up some those markets to fall to more innovation and more competition. And I want to come back to the phrase he is planning planning to legislate. But first I was I was sort of curious what our audience how much they knew about the DMCA and the CMA. So we we designed a live poll so we can maybe throw that up on the screen. Just sort of asking about current impressions of the CMA. CMA made me might reveal something of the political leanings. But but while we while we wait for our results so earlier in the year there was a statutory commitment from the government DAX sort of empowered to give statutory powers to the DRM you formalizing the role strengthening your enforcement abilities. That's still pending. So give us an update and tell us what it means that this law hasn't yet been passed. So the government has stated in the Queen's Speech in May that it plans to publish a draft bill this session of parliament which will create this new framework. And we're working with the government on the underlying policy and preparing to implement that. When it comes in. But we're we're on a bit of a twin track approach because while we're doing that and we think that's important to be able to really tackle some of these issues most fully. Meanwhile we have our existing powers. And so we're using those to the best of our ability against trying to tackle some of the problems we see deriving from free market power in some of these. Second I feel like you're you're like a superhero without the Cape right now. So what is it. How far keep it. What are the limits without this this lobbying pass and what you can what you can do to follow through on some of the investigations you've conducted. Yeah. So the the traditional tools have been around for a long time. They were all set up essentially before digital was a thing. And they were they still effective for certain things. But they they. We think not quite sufficient to to do with some of the challenges here. And that's to do with enforcement action in particular being backward looking but having to be quite narrowly targeted to a specific issue it being quite difficult to design remedies that will actually be effective in the market. So what's needed is a bit of a shift to being able to set some of the rules up front in a frankly in a more collaborative way with the companies concerned than it really can really work under that enforcement framework so that we can get better results more quickly in the markets and again open it up to open those markets up to stronger competition more innovation create more of a level playing field for businesses other than the really very biggest ones to compete fairly right now. Now one aspect of the mandate is to help for the CMA Review mergers. And now you've warned me that they you have to be careful in addressing specific cases. So let me try to be suitably oblique. Well one one thing that the CMA has and outsiders have wished for is more action on so-called killer acquisitions. These deals by big tech companies to buy smaller firms and maybe parka or kill them entirely. So I guess I wondered like two regulators have the necessary tools right now to stop these kinds of deals. So we mean that the that the work of looking at mergers is is it takes a similar approach across across sectors. We are always focused on the evidence. Always try and understand what's going on. Whatever industry that's in what we said particularly in relation to the to the move to digital is that we need to be able to think harder about the prospects for future competition. And that's partly as a result of us and others around the world having a look back at past acquisitions and thought perhaps we should have asked some tough questions about where that might be going at the time. And so we've been we've been doing that in these sectors. So that's really interesting. So the key is it's looking how it impacts future competition. So not evaluating where a market is and how a deal that seems small might impact things now. But looking ahead and saying well candidly anti-competitive outcomes. Exactly. And by its nature merger control is always forward looking because you're saying there are two companies wanting to merge. What's the effect on competition like to be in the future. So you we always need to try and think about dynamic competition. What this. But here I think in particular we're trying to think about what this might mean for innovation in the future in these markets where whereas we know innovation is so critical. Right. So now let me have a go at one specific case. So you guys had some success with the Facebook goofy acquisition. You largely won in court on most of the counts although it's remanded to you for for one individual account. The CMA is also I think had some success with the gene editing company's grille and alumina. And so I guess I wonder is there anything of a turning point here in the UK or in Europe in general in stopping these kinds of deals between big companies that could potentially squash squash competition. I mean I'd hesitate to describe some sweeping trend. Again we go through that clearly sets out process on any merger we look at. We have this two stage process where we do an initial investigation where we have to work out if there is a realistic prospect of a reduction in competition subject to that we can then take it to the second stage where we have to work out whether it's more likely than not that there'll be a reduction of competition. And at that second stage a an independent panel is appointed. It's nothing to do with the CMA board or the CMA staff and they have to date the decision. So that's that's what happened on the method. He acquisition Microsoft. Activision is now gone to that to that second stage as well. So as I said it's a it's an independent evidence driven process. Those points I described about future competition innovation those are ISE are if you like about the questions we tried to ask ourselves as we go through the work. But it always has to come back to the evidence. Well let me ask it this way. On Microsoft Activision I mean that's the biggest deal in Microsoft history. I believe it's the biggest deal in the history of the video game industry. Is it getting a more vigorous review right now in the UK than it would have gotten before the DMCA was formed you maybe five years ago and a different different regulatory climate. Five years ago it would've been rather different anyway because this deal like any big global deal would have resigned the responsibility for that would've resided in Brussels. So now we have to think about London too. I mean it's a really big acquisition. It's hard to think that five years ago Matt Miller I mean it happened that we might that we would've just somehow glossed over it. It still looks like a big significant deal. I think almost whatever lens you put on put on the market. But I mean just it just to underline. There are other other deals in tech for example Facebook customer time and Microsoft nuance that we looked at and then cleared. And indeed Norton. Norton have asked. We looked at it Phase 1 thought there'd be a problem came to Phase 2. And actually we switched the decision and cleared it. OK. Well let me take a step back. So the DMV has conducted some 10 investigations are looking into mobile platforms online advertising Amazon. When you kind of consider the body of this work and step back what conclusions can you draw about the state the health of competition in the UK when it comes to tech or tech markets. Healthy in the UK right now. So I think that's that's probably too big a question to answer simply as you as you know. But we certainly worry about tendencies to work towards market power and the prospects for that market power being being competed away if you like naturally. And so that's what lies behind what we think is the need for a new approach. The idea being that we would need to pass it would be a very high bar but we would be saying there are certain companies in particular markets where that have such an entrenched position of market power that they need essentially an element a special special treatment. And without that we're in this position where we we we can go in with specific cases here and there. But it can be difficult to really go off to the the really the real underlying source of the market power. But it all comes down to the specifics. And you know I would say if we had to describe us as sort of USP for ourselves among authorities like us it's really on really understanding the business models and really doing the work to understand the market in the round tried to work out what's going on what the risks might be. Also because of the many benefits off from these markets. So we've done that in most depth on digital advertising. So particularly good. Think about Google and search and Facebook and social media. And we've just completed this study on the mobile sector. And so there we can really build what we think is a really good understanding of those markets and then work out what might be the right action to take. Well let me ask about that because this is an incredibly concentrated market to major players complete consolidation lots of gatekeeping power in terms of what apps make it on your phones and what don't. They take a toll of every piece of commercial revenue that passes through our phones. So you've conducted one of the most in-depth studies of that market. What is intervention or remedy look like. Yes exactly. As you say we've just spent 800 pages essentially explaining what you've just what you've just summarized and what is the last page say summarize. And so the answer to that is we've got a set of things which we are either doing already or considering doing immediately with our current powers. So those are the two competition cases in relation to Google and Apples. You know the requirement to use their own app payments services. We have consulted on a market investigation specifically into web browser restrictions and cloud gaming which are all about the worry that the rules that those gatekeepers are setting are essentially shutting off competition from smaller smaller firms. So for example the web developer who might want to develop sophisticated Web app and can't get back to the iPhone because because of the way that the browser software is configured so that the precise remedies are quite specific. And you know we've got a list if you like of sort of 10 to 15 concerns across those those two mobile ecosystems. And the approach is needed for each one which can be quite can be quite happy to be quite specific as well. Right now Apple has its reasons for exerting such control over the OS ecosystem. Write it. It wants to preserve order on the ecosystem. It doesn't want third parties to create redundant stores beyond the you know it's own payment mechanism. Has it been receptive to your suggestions. And and you find its justifications for exerting control over over the iPhone ecosystem to be disingenuous or self-serving. So that that is exactly the job of answering those questions is exactly the job of these kinds of investigations. So on the payments ones those are in flight. So it depends on what we find through the course of those on the on the on the browsers thing for example we have had lots of engagement as you might imagine from Apple. And a lot of that is about the importance of privacy and security for users which you know as a general principle we are. We were always we worried that we wouldn't hold down scared. It's hard to dispute that. But the question that we we if you like working out whether to ask ourselves through this proposed investigation is whether the whether those arguments if you like whether they stack up whether it's whether it's really necessary to put such rigid controls as we see in place in order to achieve those. Benefits or whether it's possible to achieve the benefits while actually still allowing somewhat greater competition. I mean these are exactly the right questions but it just strikes me that we've been asking them for a long time and that that EMU. But in the US for example the investigation of online ad networks has been ongoing in the U.S. forever. And you know as somebody who writes about big tech and is somewhat sensitive to the concerns of smaller players who complain about the big tech companies I just wonder why does it take so long. What about the process here. I don't know. The political process or the regulatory process is drawing out what appears to be a consensus about about resolving consolidation in tech. Yeah. So the processes in the US are different to the ones here and it's more it's more litigation driven through the courts. And so that has its own requirements. But one doesn't take a decent amount of time to assess had to really think through and understand these issues. But I think you can. I mean there were some well-known if you like case studies of how difficult it is to really get to useful results through the traditional enforcement tools. Probably the most obvious one is often quoted as Google Shopping in Europe where the complaint was back in 2011. And that's sort of still rumbling on. And I don't think anyone in that case I'm not. I think it's still a lie. Well I'm not I'm not sort of casting aspersions on anyone. I just think it's fairly obvious to say that they didn't think it would take a DAX. The complainant probably isn't that happy. Other participants in the market probably on happy consumer bodies probably on that huffy. And I'm pretty sure Google might not be happy that just because it's it's a very long drawn out process to the very definitely remember the plaintiffs aren't even around and those companies don't exist as far as I know. Yeah it takes a long time. Again things can move very fast in these markets hence the need for a structure that's able to move faster faster with that if we were really able to make any any useful headway. Right. Well one of the investigations that you've conducted that I'm the most interested in is the Amazon one. And you've been I think since the summer talking to sellers in the U.K. about the Amazon platform. What can you tell us about what you've heard and Amazon's response. Is it too early to give us a little determination as to whether there might be some anti-competitive effects in the way Amazon administers its marketplace. I'm afraid it is too early. Dani Burger. Okay well what can you tell us about that that case that it started and that we're gathering evidence talking to the people you'd expect us to be talking to and again that we need to let that run its course to really to really work out what's going on. Those those investigations have a have a clear set of processes by which you have to get the information in and consult carefully on any on any outcomes. I mean these big tech companies you know with tears streaming down their faces hold up the small and medium sized business as like you know their their constituency like you know and the way in which they help them is so important to them. And yet here cases examining whether it's a double edged sword. Right. Whether the the big platforms actually hurt as much as help sellers. I guess I'm wondering you know is it. Well let me just turn it around. Is there something legitimate in the way in which these few powerful tech platforms allow small businesses in the case of Amazon sellers to scale instantly and to build strong businesses. So I'll talk in general generalities wealth and Obama's and but but yes absolutely. There are big benefits from these markets. We absolutely don't dispute that. For precisely those reasons. I mean not just access to a large market maybe even global in some cases but you know in time your business models didn't exist however long ago. And that's wonderful. But if if power builds to the extent that you know those companies are almost impossible to dislodge then that can result in problems both if you were a competitor to those companies directly or if you're a firm that relies on that as a platform on which to do business. And so we you know we think that we need to make sure that the terms the terms of those that those platforms are offering a reasonable and there they are they aren't shutting down routes to potential competition which again is some of the issues that we we've been looking at in the mobile space where where we're concerned that for example on the browsers piece those restrictions put in place by Apple we think look as if they are likely to cut off routes to competitors. Two apples benefit but again to beat to be determined through the full process of these these investigations. Interesting. So we're running out of time. So let me hit a few more quick issues. In the U.S. We've seen antitrust bills seemingly bipartisan support emerged from committee ready to go completely founder under the weight of acrimony among politicians. What have you learned about using the legislative process to address some of these competitive issues. Is it is it futile considering the climate today may be different in the UK than the US. So I find that the U.S. much more mysterious more familiar with the U.K. obviously. I mean we are we are independent of government. So what happens in legislation is not it's not our job essentially. That's for the government to work out. We are here to do the job that we get given through statute. We have a certain job at the moment. As I said the expectation is that that job will get added to through this new framework. We think it's quite important as I said to to create some shelf tools if you like to be able to tackle some of these issues more quickly and more effectively. And yes that does in this instance require require legislation. You're not an expert on U.S. politics. I am not an expert on U.K. politics but I am led to believe that you have a new boss now a new prime minister who as far as I can tell is maybe more likely than our predecessor to be a pro free market and deregulation. Do you have any idea how the administration of lives trusts might affect the work of the CMA. Generally speaking though as I said we are independent and governments and read carefully apolitical. And I said we'll do the job we were given given through parliament. Another would say you mean talk about free markets and regulation. One thing that's important to keep in mind I think is that what we're talking about in this EMU framework is not you know red tape regulation across thousands of companies. We're talking about a handful of companies at most where there is that very specific entrenched market power. And actually if you're if you're someone that really worries about free markets I would argue that right now these markets are not free because they are at the behest of these these big platforms. In many cases. So what I think we can all agree probably we want is for competition to be effective and people to be able to have a fair crack at the crack of the whip. And when you've got this huge entrenched market power there's a risk that that can't happen. Well when you make that case to the new prime minister we look forward to hearing how it goes. Thank you Bill Hader. Thanks very much Fred.