All right. Thank you very much for joining us today. I have the feel of where Matt Tom pay with me. So the idea for the app originally was to help the visually impaired navigate places like the subway at the underground. How are you positioning the company now. Well when I founded Way Map I was really inspired by something that Steve Jobs said when he was trying to get the iPhone through it. But he said if we can make this work for blind people it would work for everybody and pretty much does what we're doing which way that we design something that started with solving a real problem for blind people like myself. But actually it's something that's really needed in many verticals. So it's a very commercial product and it is one that's going to be extremely profitable. So how does the technology work. Because you say it doesn't rely on G.P.S. which is how most mapping apps. You'd expect them to to work. So what technology does it relate to. Well basically because we we use the principles of inclusive design. So we started out trying to design for the most difficult user and we took advance technology that was available that was being used in the military space and in an asset location space. And we turned that into something that really converted your mobile phone into a very accurate navigation device. And really what it does is it takes the sensors on the phone. They're not very reliable and enough very accurate. But they they give you a reading of the direction you're going in if you're going up or you're going down. And so on. And by also measuring the step length by knowing your step length a week we created an algorithm that when we put it against maps we can predict your next step to within one meter. So in other words we can keep you within one meter accuracy and 10 degree heading accuracy all of the time. And because all of the maps of your phone and the close softwares on your phone if you use your mobile phone company loses you. You don't have access to Wi-Fi then you don't need it. It works. Now if if it's there of course we use it and it helps us out. But we also put in many other things into the phone that that allows it to have people with disabilities. We just simply don't stack on top of the the basic device all of the extra features that this say that different forms of disabled people need. But actually most of those are really code for for the ordinary person such as you know like I use a mobile phone. Everybody uses a mobile phone because it's accessible for disabled people. Just some really cool features. So. So like what are some of these features. Well so in terms of the for blind people for instance the most important thing is that you get a an instruction on time and that the instruction is clear and that the instruction makes sense to you. So for now I'm being trained to use a fake calendar to use a guide. I learned several tricks about how to get around. What we do is we harness that and we create mental maps so that you know simply by saying straight ahead rails on your left. Right. It creates a mental map of where I am and what I need to do. And it allows me if I have if I'm for instance see the Washington Metropolitan Police for instance have asked us if we can develop a product to help them to find older adults who get lost. And the answer is yes we can. But in fact we can put into the system something that would prevent people from getting lost in the first instance such as being able to off ramp being able to identify markers around you know having very simple age within the phone that allows you to solve simple problems. But if you take it then for say you do it for me. What is they offered things was that I used to always have to ask my wife to take me to a supermarket to buy stuff. And so what we we've done is we developed this system because we know where you are. We didn't one meter and we know the way you're looking. Within 10 10 degrees we. So if you're in the wine aisle or in the coffee aisle and we know if you're looking at the flight wine or the red wine and so on. Yeah. And for me it solves a great problem. But actually for retailers we are finding that they're really excited about this because it gives them greater opportunity to do proximity marketing. So the the app is free for users. So these retailers and municipalities etc. These are these are your paying customers. Yes absolutely. So it is the service provider as we call it the venue owner that that pays for it. It is relatively inexpensive in terms of marketing budgets and the. And at this present moment in time we are rolling it out across the entire greater Washington metropolitan area. So that's you know the Tri-State area in D.C. and D.C. will be become the first city in the world to have a really inclusive transportation system that can be used by the 10 million visitors that come to D.C. every year. So for instance in the mayor's office I mean you can imagine the bureaucracy in D.C. and the security and so on. But if the mayor's office ended all of the tourism really really excited about this. But even more importantly we can now take this into the area of social care. We can get people who have dementia people who have learning difficulties and so on. So we take something that will work for everybody that that increases the experience. And we we have in-depth features that allow people like me to be able to enjoy the city the same as everyone. That's great. Well that was that's all of our time unfortunately. Thank you so much for joining us. Thank you. Applause.