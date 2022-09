00:00

I'm excited that you have got an important update to share with us. First is great to be here. Super excited. We just recently announced a name change and that from tech and digital to tournament's. And we're so excited to really show the world what does it really mean to transition from smart to cognitive. So let's jump in to that question. That's the first thing that I was going to ask you is what makes the difference between a cognitive city and today's smart cities. Yeah. When you think of smart cities today innovative things I t comes up and that's exactly what a smart city fundamentally centers around. It centers around machines. But when you think about the flow of life it's around humans not machines. Cognitive focus is on people and humans centricity oftentimes in a smart city. They sacrifice human centricity for efficiency in the cognitive city. It's all about that human experience. Secondly when you think about a city built around machines it's oftentimes about one time transactions in a cognitive city. It's about establishing relationships. It's about creating a 360 degree learning loop with how you interact with that city and learn from it. And city learns from you. And finally when you take those two together ultimately boils down to a smart city is very very reactive. The damage is done. Now what do I do. Well cognitive city is proactive and predictive. What technologies that underpin a cognitive city will transform the lives for the better for the residents that live that. Yeah. When you think about transforming people's lives the technology is fundamentally underpinned that are A.I. robotics. Trust technologies. They really change your experience and they do that in three ways. So the first you could think about friction. How hard is it to do things. Men going to the airport now with Covid all this friction. Well imagine a world in which you see your luggage when you pocket and the next time you see it is when you walk into that hotel and it's there. So eliminating that kind of friction. Secondly it's all about giving you time back in your life. Man time is so precious these days. The ability for when you're waiting at an airport you got an hour and a half. You know what. It'll tell you exactly what places you can go to and where you can shop within that time frame or most importantly giving you back like the call moments of truth. In other words if you get home 30 minutes early you get an opportunity to share a story with your son or your daughter or spend time with the quality of a loved one. Those moments of truth are what make us more human. And that's really ultimately what cognition is all about. What role will data play in the cognitive ecosystem. You have really really important question. You know when you think about data it starts all with the word trust. If we don't get your trust we don't get your data. We don't get the data. We can't create any value. So when you come to new home it is your choice. You are in full control of what happens and who uses and who sees your data. We understand that could be a daunting thing for many people. I mean if you go today's world you go to a website is 500 pages. You just click and say accept and hope and pray that it's gonna be OK. What we have done is create a can sit manager platform to provide you with a common architecture an easy way for you to put all your preferences in. And maybe you're not an expert in medical. So you might say hey guess what. I won't allow my doctor to set my preference because I trust them. So you can only do it yourself or you can assign proxies. But the point is you are in control now when you come to Neal. We want you to experience all the great predictability. We want you to enjoy yourself and want to save you time. Make things easier for you allow you to spend more times what who you want to him what you really want to do. But in order to do that we have to have your information. And so if you allow us to you will experience something that you've never experienced before. We will experience what it truly means to be free. What it truly means to maximize your time and enjoy your loved ones and enjoy nature. But if you decide not to then quite frankly maybe you're not ready for Neal because if we don't have your information we can't deliver that experience. But we understand that you are in control. You're at the center of it. But man if you take that first step you'll never forget it. How is your team and yourself transforming this elaborate vision into actual reality. Yeah it's a great great question. Everyone on the team is so excited and working so hard the last 24 months whether it's a billion U.S. dollars we put into core technology we're talking about A.I. It's a long chain whether it's the investment in compute capacity with our hyperscale data centers our core networked fiber 5G that we've installed in the environment or we go back to human centricity. We invested over a half a billion. And how do you foster ideas how you gain entrepreneurship. At its core so that we can solve problems that we quite frankly don't even know will exists. When this project is completed so it's all around both on the infrastructure side it's on the application side and more importantly it's really investing in people entrepreneurship. This is the first time in history that digital Twin City is going to be built at the same time that the real physical city has been right. Yes it is. We're super excited about that. If you think about a digital twin what does what does that mean. It basically means that you have a digital representation of the physical world here gets where it really gets cool. They also intersect one another. So I could be in the digital world in trying to experience Neal on my computer or a P.C. but I actually show up physically in Neal as a hologram where I can interact with someone or we can share a story or we can share an experience. So it's the melding of these two together. That's incredible and the experiences are just amazing. So we're super excited about that. It's in everything we do. Also when you think about digital and being able to create a digital twin in the real world there's only one of you. While we go to digital world you could have multiple of your personas interacting at the same time with a variety of group of different people. So you might have one persona interacting and teaching kids around your favorite topic or subject. You might have another persona where you're giving a lecture or you're enjoying friend time or you're watching sports. So it really at the end the day it makes you more of you. It's all about how do we bring humanity into a city and really put humans at the center of the conversation. Thank you Joseph Bradley for joining me today on the sponsor's spotlight of lifting the lid on cognitive city's.