Hello everyone. Well welcome to ISE session on crypto. This is out of one session of the day. I feel like it's obligatory at this point. It is a conference but going to have at least one. And so over the last year I think crypto has been on a pretty wild ride and that includes inside the realm of technology. We've seen prices go up. Web three became a thing and if teams became a thing. But this year has been quite a different story. So seemingly every investor and shareholder a year ago I was probably having conversations with tech companies asking where is your crypto strategy last year. These days not so much. So besides falling prices you know like Arena why do you think that is. Well I think the macro economic environment has an impact on technology overall Web two and Web three included. So that's crypto is not kind of protected from that. I think we've also seen obviously specifically in crypto some some of that some of the events like you know the price is going down. But I think it's I think it is actually a lot of it is this is macro. I also think it's a reaction to the fact that last year a lot of the growth was some of the growth was real and sustainable and somewhat speculation driven. And that always kind of comes to an end at some point. And so so a lot of the purists in the industry are leaving or have left people that were trying to take advantage of of you know basically making a quick a quick reward a return on on their investment but not actually being fundamentally invested in in the space. So that's the other factor. But actually a lot of it a lot of it is macro. Then there's particular aspects related to crypto around regulation and so on. But I think though the kind of shock to the system came a lot from the macro environment and then also heavily. And you have got a nice sense Aynsley. Well I guess the consumer would make of such products. You guys offer crypto trading as a bank as well. And so what have you seen over the last year. What trends have you noticed as we went from bull to bear market with crypto. Yes sure. I mean we've actually been involved in the crypto space. We started talking about it in 2015 and we prototypes of products in 2016. So we've always had this belief in the future of crypto for have we seen so you know we went through the whole 2017 bull market. And from a retail perspective of course like trading volumes go up loads when people are super interested in just the price and then it drops after that. But I think if you look at the 2013 Bull Run 2017 Bull Run then 2021 what you tend to see is like a lot of euphoria. So then there's a lot of funding and a lot of companies get formed some of which have got good business models some of which don't. Right. Then the tide goes out. And the ones which actually have a genuinely good business model or a good idea for the future or were able to pivot they're the ones that survive. And actually the kind of bear market helps them because it forces acts as a forcing function to structure their business to be extremely efficient and to be hyper focused on adding value for users whether it be retail or business REITs. So when the next bull market comes they're now in a very strong position and it's when you see the big crypto companies that emerge in 2017. And I think then you saw the same 2018 2019 people were building the ones that didn't have a voice viable business model. They died out which is helpful. And then 2020 again it's very frothy. Loads of people come in possibly again not really a viable business model but everyone's euphoric and the same sort of cycle happens again. I think as we saw with the dot com boom and bust you actually saw some of the mega companies were created in that time when the froth had gone away. And I think it is the same thing. It acts as a forcing function to just be hyper focused on making your business super efficient and adding value. And then as the market improves you've got a potentially well beaten company. And what about as a customer function as well say in terms of your users people buying crypto on your platform trading it selling it. How have you seen that flow over the last year. Yes. So I'm kind of the same story. Twenty seventeen then twenty eighteen. And then pre and post this current bull market like when we release crypto pre and post ISE release encrypt. So we saw a step change in the amount of users signing up to the platform. Now has the crypto market dropped in 2018. Obviously users are trading less but we never saw a return back to the previous user sign up for low. They remained elevated which was interesting. I think we've seen the same now. Like yes people's trading volume has gone down. We're actually seeing an increased interest in crypto and the amount of people signing up. So new active people on the revenue platform is actually much higher than it was early 20 20 versus now. So I think that just shows that while of course it's largely correlated with people are interested in the price and stuff they've kind of it's more it's kind of getting into people's consciousness more and more as it becomes like a mainstream asset and people are just more interested in getting involved and learning about it. But that arena also on that I guess it's now a mainstream asset show but a lot of have been burned it by the downside of crypto companies and consumers alike. How you kind of experience that through your investing as is a obviously. I think so so kind of like a guest to step back and think of our quarters our underlying seizes on the space. We. We are believers in this being a trend that is here to stay. And that is transformational for the tech world. You know we had mobile cloud other technologies that people were skeptical about that had their rise and fall more moments. I think what's happening is like even if there is a there is a fall. So to say underneath said there is actually what. What Edward was saying actually slow Matt maturation of the of the technology adoption of the use cases that are most relevant. There are of course a lot of things that still need to be happen which is actually need to happen which is where we see opportunity from an investing perspective. If you think for instance if you take kind of like the picks and shovels of building in Web three right. This sort of like Web 3 infrastructure it's still in its early days like the levels of abstraction that developers work or develop or works within Web 3. Now it's it's probably the level of abstraction that the Web site to developer worked with 20 years ago. Like 20 years ago I couldn't go to a eight week coding course and start coding. Now I can because there is that infrastructure which allows a wider range of developers and if people to kind of like enter the ecosystem. So the way we will drive adoption is not only by more people kind of like wanting to do the hard work and learn but it's also by making it easier. And then on the consumer side. From a consumer experience perspective I don't. Anyone that has bought in an FTSE and has a Madam ISE acquired the amount of time to get a heart attack for whereas mine FTSE doesn't show up anywhere and it's just the whole experience self of of trading and even simple. Actually currency is right. Without without thinking of other products. It's not for the it's not for everyone. There's still a lot of friction that that kind of like the massive foot for mass adoption to happen. We need to improve that user experience. And then lastly another area of opportunity is I think or of kind of a potential driver for for this ecosystem is around enterprises starting to adopt some of the Web 3 technologies and embedding them in their business model. So if you take an FTSE which is essentially a technology enabler for digital ownership that got the bad press for you know the crypto punks price fluctuations and so on. But people are kind of equating a technology with a use case which is not to write an FTSE enabled digital ownership in a lot of other use cases in gaming and social media. And you can see already you know Instagram embedding digital collectibles and in FTSE in their business model as a way to help create their monetization which is one of the things that trying to solve or or Starbucks using NFTE is you know not just kind of like as a way to trade but also actually as a as a gateway to access rewards and experiences. So even this technology you know has still very very infancy. And it's going to move from like there's still room for it to develop into a store of value and into Gateway. And then. And then later into an asset that you could trade on or have a live platform. Right. So we those fundamental use cases and technologies are still there in a way for us it's actually not bad that the hype has gone a little bit out because it means that the people that are going to come and build in this time are our one aware of the of the market conditions. And they're also like building for their believers. And they're they want to build something more sustainable rather than speculate around it. And that kind of brings this on to the life question that we're going to run today which is about you know should tech companies be considering adopting big chain technologies in NASDAQ. You know we have several options you guys can over. I think you know the procedure by now. But you know yes it's the future. Maybe it's the volatility of volatility subsides. And no there's no need for them. And we also do have audience Q and A throughout. And we have had one question that was about you know is this tech just too immature. You mentioned Starbucks you mentioned Instagram. These are all really big technology companies coming out with crypto Web three products. But as you said the technology itself is still very difficult to still very difficult to implement and an ad revenue. I know you've been thinking about ways in which you could adopt these technologies internally. So you tell us more about that. Yeah sure. I mean but the large question about whether tech companies should implement broad join. I think the answer is like a resounding 100 percent. And the reason for that is the structure of the block chain and the nature of the network is extremely similar to the Internet. So what I mean by that is it's a very simple network where you push all the innovation out to the edges. All right. So basically the innovation happens by people able to. Release products and services in a permission this way. So on the Internet. When that started. No one can predict like this exponential curve that would happen because it was just you know email very simple or like a bulletin board system. But the nature of the network meant that anyone with an idea could essentially it's right at the edge of the network then release it and then if the network found value in it. So now you've got a billion dollar company like Google for example. Okay. So. And then that leads to other companies being built on top of those tools and services. So when we were here everyone was kind of skeptical about the Internet is the same thing or it's not very secure. It's a mature tech but you're at the knee of this exponential curve. So block chain is exactly the same as actually a very simple network for finance and other things. And you push all the innovation out to the edges. So previously to innovate in finance extremely difficult closed loop systems. Now anyone with an Internet connection can actually create a financial tool or service or many of the different block chains and just release it in a permissions manner and then other people can plug into that. So it's exactly the same nature. I think we're on the knee of this exponential curve. So the question becomes you know who do you want to be. Do you want to be like borders books or do you want to be Amazon. You want to be blockbuster. Would you want to be Netflix. I think if you're not looking at block chain strategy now you might be in trouble in the future. And to go to that point about NF TS TS you know everyone's been talking about them in terms of like art and the monkey J pegs. They're not about art it's about digital ownership rights. It's about this digital token that could confer real world value. So I'm thinking about and if teams that are used as ticket. So Gary Vaynerchuk for example has released a very successful NFTE strategy where if you own his NFTE it gives you value in his ecosystem. So it's tickets to his events his discounts his all these kind of things. And if I was Ticketmaster right now I'd be starting to get worried because there are hungry startups all waiting to eat ticket masters lunch and NFTE provide them a way of doing that. So yeah my answer would be 100 percent. You need to start looking at it. One of the things that is a downside of block chain is the question of interoperability. Right. We had a speech even today from the Bank of England Deputy Governor John Cunliffe who said you know interoperate is interoperability in both. Chain is one of the biggest problems and issues that banks face in considering to implement it because you might find products and markets just get totally siloed on their own. How do you find that is with the portfolio companies you work with. Is it a really big issue for them that they might set up something on one block chain and then it just totally isn't transferable somewhere else. It is an issue at the same time. We're probably at a stage where you'll have consolidation across there. There are a few kind of emerging ecosystems. So to say they are ones that are are becoming somewhat dominant. Right. And Theorem is a very large ascribing ecosystems. So you can solve that problem by us essentially choosing less of them than still cover a big percentage of the market. The problem is around scalability and interoperability. It goes back to my point around the infrastructure is still being built there. It's not just interoperability. There's also like privacy. There's there's there's kind of all the basic challenges at the same time. It doesn't mean that you know in my view to the to that early question around should companies adopt block chain. I think it actually depends on what problem you're trying to solve and what can it do for your business. And in some cases there is a more immediate need to adopt it because you may be disrupted or because it's actually can provide you know like a creator. Monetization has been a big issue and in some of the social media businesses. And so it actually can accelerate your business model. So for those it's more imperative there are many. You know if you think about more traditional enterprises and adopting an FTSE as a kind of an identity verifier and other you know supply chain or other kind of use cases those are probably farther away. Maybe you don't need them right now. Maybe you're going to wait for the technology to be more advanced. But definitely in some of the you know social media entertainment that those spaces. I think you kind of have to be watching. And there are companies that are being built that are essentially starting to provide those layers of abstraction. We invest in one. There's a few others. And there are already which are removing this need for like do it yourself. Like you have to hire an army of people and build your own ISE tools from from scratch. You still need to hire but at least hopefully there will be companies building these picks and shovels that you can then adopt. And that's also going to drive and make it easier for enterprises. It's not that dissimilar from what happened. It's a kind of a drag. Normal technology adoption. Right. If you think about a lot of other solutions that enterprise uses beginning they were doing it themselves and then a product came out and. You know we were talking about the Internet and the slack right that people were building their own slag before us like existed and then they started buying slack. Right. So it's the same type of curve. Yeah. Sure. Although you know when building your own cycle using or in fact that's that's pretty much still a very safe regulated area. Yeah. So comes with its own sets of risks. So how are you guys also thinking about that like ad revenue for example. You guys are a regulated business. You just got registration yesterday I believe for the Financial Conduct Authority. So how do you think a lot more about the risks of crypto and how customers need to be protected or can be protected even from these things. Yeah it's extremely important. And having started our revenue crypto journey way back in 2015 we know how challenging it can be which is why actually increased regulation in the space helps a lot because what we found we started discussing it in 2015 because a few of us had been in the crypto space since 2013. But when we started kind of just testing the waters with partners in 2015 with kind of prototypes and things like this there was no appetite whatsoever. It's just very easy to say no because there is no kind of regulatory landscape where they could assess the risk. Even so it was just this unknown quantity. And then gradually fast forward to 2017. Regulation had improved the tools had improved and we managed to CAC partners comfortable with kind of like a quite walled garden crypto approach. And what we found is as more regulation comes in we're finding more traditional partners are actually more interested in talking to us and partnering as you know with crypto. Remember in after we launched crypto in 2017 we were trying to do expansion into various different European countries with various different products. The business kept on coming back to me and saying please let's turn off crypto because you know so and so banks don't want to work with this even though they're not even involved in the crypto flow whatsoever. It was a purely reputational risk for them what they perceived. But. We pushed ahead because our view is that this will act as a forcing function to structure our business in such a way that we select more crypto friendly partners. So that is the crypto space evolves. We can evolve our business as well. And then regulation has come in that's made it much easier for us to find new partners. And in terms of customer harm. Yeah of course like all these directives that are coming in now about more careful way of communicating to customers. We've always actually done that ourselves. We treat crypto the same way we treat our regulated products. So when we do communications we use the kind of same amount of CAC I think in the crypto space historically. You can't say that's been true of everyone. There's been some pretty crazy stuff I've seen on the tube and the buses. But I think now that that's improving and that's very important because it is highly volatile. It's still quite speculative if you're just to use the trading these assets. So yeah protecting the consumer. I'm glad now that this is starting to come into the kind of regulatory overview and I think it's good for the space. Yeah. Because one of the questions I was going to ask you both feel that you answered it. There was about you know would tech companies be daunted by the regulatory wave of stuff that's about to hit us with crypto. And you know if you wanted to implement crypto about change in your business if should you be scared by that kind of regulation coming. But we did have a result with the low poll. About 60 percent of people agreed with you that. Yes. But here's the future. So perhaps they were already braced for it to move on from that. Those. Me OK. There we go back. And so with Webb 3 funding in particular in venture capital a lot of bases raised a lot of money for Webb three last year. Part of all that hype drive and those funds now are looking for places still deployed. That capsule even in a bear market we can see you know if we look at a chart of it it just popped up and that funding rates are still really really high. You guys are still deploying CAC so into companies even when prices are low. Why do you think that is. And is it just a case of this money having to find somewhere to go even if you know the bets on the most promising. I think it's what I said at the beginning a fundamental belief in the technology and for the long term. Right. If you think about the investments we make today week we come in really early seed or series A and then generally we stay with a company for seven or eight years or so. You normally kind of have to take a view on what you think the world will look like in seven eight years from now. And therefore what what kind of like happened today is not. As I said from the beginning it's actually in some ways it's better because this whole speculation and hype is gone but there are a lot of areas to build in Web 3 and that are not even legit. People are just patching the scratching the surface. And and so there is actually there is a lot of ideas there's a lot of white spaces there's there's a lot of like pain points that drive adoption. And that's what drives all all all of these funds to to keep investing. And there are there are people like going still into the sector. There is a lot of web to developers wanting to be web developers and people that come from outside of the Web 3 that want one to join with through businesses. And you know it's still hard to recruit in this space because there's competition and there's not enough talent. So there's kind of like a there are positive signs underneath. And I think that's the view that investors are taking at early stages. Well you get to pick up on the talent side of this as well. We've had a lot of cryptic companies here. Even the biggest ones have had to cut jobs you know say we need to constrain on costs. So there is some kind of capital crunch going on here. But Ed I know we discussed previously about how actually in this case is that tech companies traditional companies banks they can all be safe spaces for those kinds of talents like you finding that more crypto talent is coming to you from you know Web three startup or Dow moves that if they've just lost their job because this tiny company can't support them anymore it's actually doing it for you inside of a very very large company is a safer place to be. Yeah I think that's a really good question and it is a good point. You know when the euphoria is there and the force that I mean what do people want. They want to kind of feel like they're making an impact and also potentially have like big upside. So when kind of everyone's euphoric people will take a lot more risk. And I think you're absolutely right when the euphoria goes away. People still want to have that impact. Right. And they still want to be working on the cutting edge technology. But they might be a bit more risk averse because all the macro stuff that's happening. And so then if you're looking around okay what companies have kind of proved that they can weather the storm but they're also working on interesting technologies. Yeah it definitely has helped us because we've got a big crypto drive going on at revenue because we believe in the technology and we've increased our crypto headcount from like eight people to two hundred people. And so I think for someone who's thinking about switching jobs and we have seen this it's really kind of proved they can weather the storm of Corona virus because you got a really diversified set of products. We're working really hard to prescriptive for it. So someone will still get those things that they want while it's taking less risk than if they join like a super early crypto startup. Now we're still could be a good option for some people but I think most people are a bit more risk averse than that and in that way. Do you think that crypto and tech is similar in that I know you mentioned you with DAX percent failure rate of bets that you make and you know some tech companies are failing just the same way that crypto companies are. Yeah army is a question around talent or just more in general with talent as well. But in the current environment I think well I think there is a general point in in tech which is a lot of the companies. There was a lot of funding. There was a bull market. So it was quite easy to raise funding therefore. Generally companies didn't fail that much and even the companies that may have not found good business models were still managing to fundraise and survive. What's obviously happening now in every sector of tech crypto or non crypto is that you do have to have a business start seeing you not have a sustainable business model or at least have a plan to get there. And some companies that have raised if they haven't managed to prove that they probably won't be able to raise and they there will be hired. I expect it to be a higher failure rate among the whole tech ecosystem not just not just not just Web three. And that will of course drive talent vendors like different views are all here. Right. You could argue that those keeping alive a company that's not going to go anywhere. CAP's also that talent trapped by a way releasing it earlier that talent including the founders can actually go and build second third time and be successful. So while last year there were companies that just kind of like stayed alive without being necessarily on a path to to greatness. So I think that's what what we are what we will expect to see. That's what we've seen in other cycles. And there's probably going to happen this time as well. Yeah. And just to end on an audience question as well we've had quite a few about sustainability. Is that something that you guys think about with block chain these days just to quickly wrap it up because at the end. Yeah. I think it's a it's a topic that comes up all the time. I think there's for example Bitcoin. Everyone's saying it uses lots of energy. Therefore that is bad. I think you know again to sort of go back to parallels with previous technologies there was that famous clipping from way back when about pieces in its pieces are going to end you know the world as we know it. Apart from the environment that you have to separate use of energy and where the energy comes from. Right. And that's why I do want to pull the wrong percentage out of the air. But I believe it was over 40 percent when they surveyed Bitcoin miners use renewables. So that is not about gasoline. So you can actually incentivize a drive towards renewables. So renewables traditionally kind of lumpy supply demand curves that can be smoothed out with bitcoin mining. I mean an extra Emily Chang person has now gone on to start a renewable energy company. And one of the ways they're going to smooth out demand is by bitcoin mining. So I think you have to separate the fact that it uses energy as do washing machines as the Christmas lights both of which can seem far more energy than the Bitcoin network. You have to separate that from where is the energy coming from because that's the thing that matters. And all good useful things in the world use energy. And so then the important thing is where does that come from. And I think if Bitcoin if crypto can actually incentivize a change to renewable energy which clearly it can. Looking at the startups that are happening now in the climate tech space that's a good thing. Well well we'll leave it. There have been and I'm sure you've just triggered a very large discussion about you know whether this is a good use of energy or not. But. Right. Thank you for joining me. Thanks for a good title. Thank you.