00:00

Let's start with what the Federal Reserve said in terms of perhaps the terminal rate the pricing you're starting to see a consensus grow of a 5 percent terminal rate or at least getting close to a 5 percent. How much of a difference does that make to financial markets. Yeah absolutely. So we've been very focused on the terminal rate. We felt that the terminal rate pricing was too low and the guiding light in terms of our analysis is that the Fed never stops hiking when the policy rate is still below inflation. So right now the Fed still has a lot to do. Now one of the things that I noticed in the dot plot was that none of the members of the Fed projected the Fed funds rate to get above 5. So I think the one thing that Federal Reserve members have not really considered is the risk that inflate and doesn't come down and they actually have to set the policy rate even higher. Now we don't know that yet but what we know is we're waiting to see that real policy rate turn positive before we know that the Fed has done enough. Chelsea the market also trying to figure out what higher rates means for the broader economy and try to factor in recession risk. But when you look at the markets right now and specifically high yield spreads what do you see that is currently baked into the market models. So high yield spreads are currently around 500 basis points. We're a little surprised we think that given the level of recession risk that we do think is rising as the Fed continues to press on with its aggressive monetary policy tightening the spreads are just not really compensating you for the rising recession risk. And and one way to look at that is just to look at the equity market. S & P is approaching the lows of the of the session and you still have high yield markets 100 basis points below where they got in the middle of the summer. So wherever meaning very cautious and very defensive on high yield where we're finding value is is staying in short dated high quality investment grade and securitized credit. Well Kelsey let's bring it back to the Treasury market today. The two yield climbing once again now seeing some calls for the two year itself to get to 5 percent. I believe it's at four point one or just shy of that level right now. What is the trade in the bond market right now. So we have been positioned for higher yields particularly in the front end. We think that can keep going and we think that it also means more inverted yield curves. So you saw the Choose Ten curve retest that minus the DS point level. We think that the inversion yield curve in this cycle is going to be more extreme than the more recent cycles. And you do need to look back to the 1970s or the 1980s to see the type of yield curve inversion that we may see in this cycle because inflation is just much higher. And on the other hand the labor market is still very tight. Initial jobless claims for instance it caught my eye this morning. They're still very low. And the central bank has told us that they need to see weakening in the labor market. Have any confidence that sort of disinflation is going to come back down.