Super Duty this new F series it is one big truck. Tell us how it is different from what we've seen before. David you have more towing more hauling you know more power out of the motors. We have four motor options but I think the real change here is the technology to first truck to have 5G integrated. We have all sorts of trailer features even. You can even set the navigation to a preferred route for four trailers because that navigation would be totally different than a retail customer. So it's really investing in technology. We can now ship software to this truck where we haven't before and our competitors haven't. And that's becoming a bigger and bigger issue or opportunity for us. We have a Ford pro-business and our software sales are growing about 40 percent a quarter because we can ship software to the car. What about electric vehicles. Is there going to be a version that says electric fields ever. You know look we're done. We're the number two electric brand in the U.S. right now thanks to F 150 lightning and many of our other electric vehicles. And so there they're our truck customers who find that electric going electric is interesting. The last customer would probably do that would be a super duty customer. As soon as you know most 90 percent of our super duties are towing heavy tooling like ten thousand pounds. And for a battery electric vehicles not it's not a great vehicle. It's up. So you wind up sacrificing range a lot like cut your range in half with towing. So this is this is not the kind of vehicle that we would use for electric. We don't think the segment's going electric anytime soon. So when you bring a new vehicle forward like the super duty do you have to take into account in a way you didn't before the supply chain. I mean do you actually engineer the product to some extent to anticipate a more resilient supply chain than what you had in the past. It is a great question because there's no more complex. If you're number one in the super duty business it's all about complexity in this business you know bucket trucks and cabin chassis and 250 450 650 zeal a very complex business different axle ratios all sorts of different features. So the number one thing we can do to limit that risk is reduce complexity. We've been driving down complexity as well as going to almost 100 percent order to delivery. We don't really deliver vehicles off of inventory and the dealers anymore. We ship directly to the customer through the dealers. Now a specific orders orders they they order their own truck. And so we can have visibility of of the supply chain we need. But the number one leverage in D risking our supply chain is going to be reducing complexity. Jim what about the financing part of the business. What about Ford Motor Credit. Do you anticipate some hit there. Ford Credit is really important. I'm glad you asked that. Yes. You know obviously borrowing costs that are very important to a credit company. So many of our customers finance through Ford Credit. Our borrowing costs are going up a little bit. Not huge but they are going up and that costs more money as well as used car values. When when those used car straight in like in a lease we almost vehicles we sell them you know they're not worth what they were. We're very careful on reserves. But you know that that's a reality. So we are seeing headwinds for our finance companies. Not huge right now. We're still at like Pete profitability for a finance company. But. But there are definitely the inflation's hitting all of us in all parts of our business.