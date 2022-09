00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] Let me just get started with Hurricane Ian. Given the fallout that we're seeing right now how big of an impact will it have in the oil and gas industry here. So I would say so far the impact has the Gulf of Mexico production. So when you look at oil we're talking roughly about point two percent of global supply that's been shut as a result. But just given the pathway of hurricane and it's unlikely to do the same damage that we've seen other hurricanes do. If they make landfall in Texas or Louisiana. So I think the impact will be temporary. But it depends on how Hurricane Ian will also damage some of the infrastructure particularly storage infrastructure in Florida. And that could see localized issues particularly say gasoline and diesel. But apart from that it's actually looking to be quite a limited impact on oil and refined product markets so far. Of course with the broader issue right now is what's happening with the European energy crises and those gas flows from Russia with we have seen Russia really weaponize gas and now with the allegations that it's actually maybe attacking the infrastructure as well. How long lasting will this impact be especially not only on the supply but also on pricing. You know in terms of what what we're seeing on the on the gas side it certainly is quite concerning that you know we are probably going to see Russian gas flows to at least northwest Europe probably go to close to zero. Watch this. This winter season officially starts west of October. And I think that's the risk everyone is really prepared for. But just given what we're seeing in terms of the demand destruction already in Europe it's likely that Europe will end this winter which officially is around thirty first of March probably with enough gas just given the fact that they've managed to find enough supply the LNG and there's a ready organic demand destruction because of high prices. So I think Europe will be OK but this high price environment is certainly going to be around at least for the next six months probably for the next year. Just given that replacing that Russian supply is going to be a monumental task for the gas market. Speaking of demand destruction how do we gauge the dynamic for China at the moment given that we don't know what's going to happen after the party Congress whether there is a pathway to reopening. Do you see sustained commodities demand particularly when it comes to things like iron ore and the implications for Australia. Yeah look that's probably one side of the commodities sector that we're actually thinking can be potentially oversold as we kind of get caught up in this stuff. The US dollar earned and hire us years when we talk about base metals and iron ore. It is very China centric. Know we're talking 40 to 60 percent off of global based metal demand. 70 percent of the world's iron ore imports goes to China. And so so much is dependent on the policy decisions of where China goes after the National Congress on October 16. If we do see a relaxation of that Covid policy what is really front and center for us is that we could see a positive demand in Huntsville. And in that we're talking a bottoming of the property sector and infrastructure investment that's allowed to really grow quite strongly. And this is something that we're looking at very closely. But just looking at it at iron ore itself you know we're talking 30 percent off of China's steel demand coming from me to structure a 30 percent of China's steel demand from property. So if we do see this this relaxation happens off the Covid policy it is actually very positive particularly when it comes to iron ore in our view. But base metals are likely to be supported too. Does that account for a broader restructuring of the property sector or are you assuming a soft landing there. So right now if you look at what's happening policy wise we have seen them turn more accommodative. If you look at the property developers there is easier access to credit. If you're looking at what local governments are doing they are making it easier to purchase property. But these policy measures are just not going to have the impact they've had previously because household and business income is still being threatened with Covid related lockdowns and restrictions. So once we see that that that part of the reason why we're seeing this property sector still way down for us that is really the recipe to to at least engineer some level of bottoming. And in our view a soft landing is possible. But it is going to be challenging but at least it are bottom. And that for us is something that we really need to see for this this commodity sentiment particularly based loans in iron ore to improve out of China. What does this mean for China as a competitor for energy supplies especially as we go into the winter and North Asia LNG prices still remain elevated. So China's LNG imports are probably one part of the market that is probably going to see a contraction this winter. No it's not just because of high LNG export prices even though that's a big factor. You got to keep in mind that domestic domestic gas is placed on the pipeline. Imports is going to be stronger for China than needful for LNG imports is just less. And you combine that with overall weaker demand. You know I think that's going to be one of the biggest stories forming is that we're going to see much weaker Chinese demand and much stronger European demand for LNG. But just like if we look at what's going to happen moving forward it's really going to be like when it comes to energy it's going to be a global story. When we talk about how China plays into it because where it is very big when it comes to mining commodities for gas it's about 9 10 percent of global demand. And for oil it's around that 16 percent. So it's not as notable and as big. And yes it will draw energy flows. But what you need to watch in case there is a policy shift and demand improves is certainly going to be more mining more than using the energy commodities.