00:00

Hello everybody. Thank you for sticking around here. We can have a very interesting conversation about how tech or how tech how green is tech really going to be going to break with convention of the day. Ever so slightly before we have a conversation because I'd like to show you the results of a rather loud and definitive Twitter poll results which we're gonna pull up. I wanted to ask a question. Do you believe most tech companies are as green as they say they are. The answer is ninety three point five percent. No. Which is a pretty definitive response. Pretty loud. I do usually find is a good experiment on social media. When you need advice is to ask what the very loudest people think you should do and then do the opposite. So on this occasion I'd like to run the poll again with everyone in here and who's watching online just to see if your opinion on this answer differs. So it's the same case a slightly different question but it's still a yes or no answer. So if you fancy voting on this we'll talk about it. But in the short term. Ellen and Sophie it's great to have you here. I just wondered if first you could give us a sense of what your companies do and then your initial thoughts reactions to the rather. Claire said that our Twitter users gave us so almost all we do. Happy to. I live European business for a watershed which is a technology company that helps medium and large businesses run their own kind of program everything through understanding where their missions lie to acting on those missions reducing those emissions and then ultimately reporting and being transparent about that as well. Happy and happy to give a quick take on that and then I'll hand it over to Sophie as well. I think I would say maybe to the tech question inherently tech like many other industries has very non green elements of it. And one size that's it's not created equal across all tech businesses as well. I should say there are choices when every business on how green they want to be. And I'd say transparency is really important to consumers to stakeholders to help them understand that. Examples that is let's say data centers for example most tech companies have big data center footprints. There's a lot of choices they can make on whether it's on prime or colo or in the cloud where the grid is in. A lot of that can actually impact actually how green that part of air emissions are or actually how they run the processing. So that's just one example of many. But it really depends. And I'll say it's very business to business and we encourage a lot of transparency around that such that as a consumer you'd have a better sense of how to answer that question for that very reason. Sophie Wood a kosher. Yeah. Yeah. So cozy. Lots of you might know cause there is a search engine that plants trees. We do quite a lot more than that at this point. Now go 12 13 years on down that path and no doubt will kind of cover those things during the session. But I run the UK for a cozy and also the policy piece which involves tackling climate policy. Given that we're a search engine and we plant trees anyway we'll come to that to this to this question. I mean I'm not surprised. And and as as Alan was saying I mean essentially every company no matter which business your own which which sector you're in has a responsibility to be as green as possible. Every company has the values that the company sets. And I kind of say you know everyone has their course in context. Right. So you if you're in the tech sector like we are you're inherently involved in ISE sector. We just we're looking at hearing about the kind of the carbon emissions of that sector. And therefore we have a responsibility to engage with that responsibly to take the right steps to mitigate the carbon from that. And we have been and with 200 percent energy renewable at this point sort of carbon negative and have been for a long time. So we've we've taken that as part of the kind of the values that drove the company kind of very seriously early on. And and yeah. So I think that that's important for companies to consider. But then on top of that obviously there's this regulation that can help with that. Right. That number's pretty high is things 93 percent. So I think there's clearly a bit of a gap in terms of expectations for employers. Employees are looking for from their employer and what actually the employer is delivering. Well let's have a look at the result of our line of poll. So this is a slightly less extreme answer but it's still a pretty resounding no. You do not believe your employer or business does enough to combat to control environmental impact. So it's a very similar set of answers from both of those. Both of those questions. Before we get into the nitty gritty then Sophie can you just explain to me when I'm searching on a closure Miami NIKKEI as you use it. How exactly are all my searches translating into trees going around. Like how do you do that. Compete with Google. Is a pretty big right. I mean it's very hard to compete with Google. I mean Google owns 96 percent of the European search market. Right. So that's a tough tough one to crack. But we're doing pretty well. We have 20 million users across Europe in the U.S. largely but elsewhere too. And in terms of kind of those users why they're using a crazy I mean they fundamentally are very concerned about climate change in terms of competing with Google. I mean we have a value proposition which you know really speaks to people who were who were worried and also are looking for a way of making a difference. It's free. It's accessible. You just need Internet access. So that speaks to a lot of people who are desperate to do something. And we see that number rise as unfortunately you know climate disasters increase. Unfortunately we see people you know coming to accuse you of more more which which is good for us. But obviously it reflects a wider problem. So in terms of how how ACOs your works I mean transparency is incredibly important for us. So if anyone and I would encourage anyone who doesn't use ACOs it too quickly gone on the app store and download. And you can see as I'm talking what I'm talking about. But we have a large number which now sits over 150 fifty seven million trees which goes up as more and more users use a coaster and click on ads. And it's an imperfect system that we thought ACOs are on. Right. The idea of clicking on ads and consuming. But that is the challenge of the search markets. Space right. So we can talk a bit more about those challenges obviously but it cosier was created to basically create a scalable revenue stream so that we could contribute to reforest the planet. So we set upon the thing infrastructure and all of the money that is generated through ads goes into fighting climate change. Eighty percent has always been signposted for reforestation projects. So one of the largest reforestation organizations in the world. Which is great. And the remaining 20 percent goes into other exciting initiatives like renewables like regenerative agriculture investments and a few other different fund projects that we're involved in. But the idea is that we are using a business model a search engine and and kind of putting all of that revenue into the profit center to fighting climate change. So instead of keeping the ad money the ad money is going towards planting trees. Absolutely. Okay. Ellen you come from the from the other side of this. In terms of working with companies that have maybe not put climate and green credentials at the heart of their business but want to help them figure out where those emissions are and how to offset them or get rid of them completely. Could you just talk us through a little bit about what the average process that that looks like and where some of the stumbling blocks are with some of the businesses you work with. Yeah I'll say it sort of it starts the data. It all comes on data. And it's that's the kind of critical piece to understanding where your emissions lie. And so when we begin working with the business across many different types of industries what we first do is work with them on actually adjusting that data taking it from primary sources where we can. So we're really getting back to kind of where it's where it's most wrong where it's most accurate. And then using that to actually identify where you know what that means in terms of their total emissions. And so we have climate science team internally and that's all the methodology that we use. We make that methodology very transparent to our customers. They can follow along on that journey. And then it's ultimately giving them a picture of what those emissions look like and where they lie. And once you have that that's when you can start taking action. We often find the customers come to us thinking their emissions are going to lie in one place and being quite surprised actually where there are hotspots of emissions in their business. An example of that we work with Manzo here in the U.K.. They weren't thinking about payment processing as a place that actually housed a lot of their emissions as a business. But once they were able to figure that out they were then able to do something about that. And that can look like engaging with different vendors and working with them directly to reduce those emissions or get them to get a program in place or in some cases looking at removals as an option or avoidance credits as well. So I think once you can follow that data which is really where we start with businesses that's where the action can come. And then once that's done as well it's an ongoing basis I should say. You can then start to report on that and produce that kind of transparency effort that we spoke about earlier. And that's interesting because in the in the first the first light we saw that 90 percent of people who think companies aren't as green as they say they are. It may not be because those companies are lying. They might just be wrong. And they actually think well we thought we were doing a good job. And they come to a company like Watershed and you say well now you are completely wrong because this is where it's all coming from. Do you find that is consistently the case that companies are completely wrong about where the problem lies. Not always. I think there we work with wonderful sustainability teams and companies who've been thinking about this for a while and and have been thinking deeply about the data. But there are often surprises. And also as a business grows there's going to be changes in the business that are going to impact their emissions as well. So whether it be an acquisition or a new business line or a country expansion and navigating emissions that way can be challenging unless you've got some support behind you and understanding grid factors and downstream supply chain elements that can actually contribute to that. So I'd say it's an ongoing effort and that's why it can't just be a sort of look at this once a year and then get off to the races. It needs to be something that is very much integrated into the everyday practices of business. Now you mentioned transparency earlier Sophie and one of the things that intrigued me when we were speaking ahead of this panel is you said the most popular piece of content that it cozier publishes every month is a pretty granular breakdown of how much money you've made and where you're spending it in a very different way to you know quarterly or annual report that a public company would have to do. Why do you think that is. And what is it about the transparency that that keeps people wanting to read that. Yeah. I mean our users are incredibly engaged with the product. And when you're talking about the little tree counts that you get at the top for lots of people they really consider those to be their trees. Like I think you know if you have kind of upwards of 100 200 whatever trees you know people love to see the number go up and they want to know where those trees are actually being planted. So storytelling and helping to bring people along with the journey is really fundamental too cozy. It also makes us very different to other kind of tech companies I would say in terms of kind of we're very you see a lot of the characters in. People up cheap. Planting the trees employees etc. on that kind of content that we put out. So we're very much kind of a personable kind of company. And in terms of the monthly reports we've been doing them really from the offset. So we really wanted to ensure that transparency was in great ingrained within the business model. And it is. It is amazing to see that that is consistently still despite all that the kind of the videos that we put out all of the stuff on social media. That is the thing that people are interested in. And they're also interested to see that you know we as much as our tree number goes up it also goes down. Sometimes we're really kind of. For us the tree survival rate is one of the most important things right. We're not just planting trees. The trees need to survive. And as the science changes as well we are then making adjustments and making sure that it's accurate and reflective of what's happening on the ground. So we have a tree team which goes out and kind of looks at all of the projects and checks. What's how to check. Check you know everything on the ground is is correct. And then we adjust the tree counter accordingly. So say for us integrity transparency knowing that things are moving target we're planting lots of trees but they need to survive. We know storytelling also helps with accountability as well. It keeps us true to our mission and it keeps users along with us as well. So that's probably why it's one of the most kind of red pieces for us. But yeah users really enjoy interacting with that content and seeing where the money's going which the tree planting projects the tree that the money is going into. Yeah I mean I definitely with it with the trees. It's quite nice for me to know that the heavy metal drummers of the early 90s and the searchers about it that I've made have gone some way to solving deforestation. But the other side of this is is as you say is this accountability and it's keeping the sort of impetus up. And you must Ellen give companies reports or give them the tools to make reports about how they're improving or if they're improving. Do you have conversations with them about whether or not they should be publishing those perhaps in a similar way to to to encourage you know in a way that violates any you know regulatory issue they might have. But is that a conversation you have. And if so how does that go. Absolutely. And I would say it's kind of to build on that. I think what you've seen the engagement you see from your community and I think this is true for companies sitting to report for investors or their customers as well that Covid engage. We're seeing only continued increase and we very much encourage our customers to report and to be transparent on that reporting. Now there's kind of a lot of companies today that are starting to do this on a voluntary basis and their voluntary disclosure schemes that many of our customers choose to report to for that reason. And also we see the kind of incoming policy that is going to be requiring this for many businesses as well. I think both both those forces are important and they are beneficial. And we tell our customers report as much as possible be as transparent as possible. Be clear on the methodology. Let us arm you with how we got to these numbers with you because exactly as you say the science you're in here is going to evolve. And it's important to just be transparent on how that's anything impacting ultimately your business as well. And you want to be up to date with the newest methodology. And that's a lot of the role that we play with our climate science team with our customers. And so I'd say it doesn't stop at just kind of doing things internally. It also is something to engage investors and engage its employees and it engages prospective employees as well. And so it's absolutely sort of a big focus for us as we work with customers. And how is the regulatory change if you like in the regulatory landscape over the last 10 15 years affected how you talk to companies in terms of reporting like how has it made it easier for you to convince them to publish knowing that maybe it'll help with. I don't tend to proposals or whatever or whatever else. It absolutely has. And I think there's there's some unification around reporting that is very helpful. Right. It's difficult if everyone is reporting in a very different way. And so we are optimistic that some of these disclosure schemes are starting to unify around certain standards. That's going to be very helpful for comparing apples to apples across companies. And today that's still very very challenging for the average person really for anyone to or to compare across businesses. So I think that is a very helpful mechanism. That is that is definitely coming into effect. Sophie tell me what I mean. You alums because you've been around out 12 13 years something something like that whether you're doing something right because you're competing with Google and you're still in business and you're still doing good things what is what you've done so far allowing you to now think about doing over the next few year next three five years. That's it. That's a really good question. So yeah I mean lots of people will know us as the search engine that plants trees. But we are also many other things where the largest European search engine where the largest nonprofit search engine. We're also we also now have a tech climate tech V.C. which has become the largest in Europe the wealth fund which is fantastic. And so we speak about the kind of 80 percent always going into reforest. And projects. Which makes us one of the largest reforestation movements in the world which is awesome. The remaining 20 percent has been used for a number of different things. We've got a regenerative agriculture fund one of the largest as you'll know one of the largest causes of deforestation which is incredibly important to us. Right. There's no point in us planting trees and other people are kind of ripping them out with the other hand. And so and so commercial agriculture is something we're really interested in kind of moving the system towards a regenerative agriculture. So we're doing a number of different things. And one of the other areas that we we work a lot on in terms of. Also as a ICG company looking at our own carbon footprint is the renewable sector. So the we've been using solar for a long time. In Germany we've built a number of plants there which is great. And we've built. We've spent seven million on that which as a startup initially was quite a big investment for us. And then we have invested in a further 30 million when Russia invaded Ukraine into solar energy in Germany to help to try to drive that green energy transition in Germany away from fossil fuel dependency. And also in the UK we are now going to be announcing as well further investments in the renewable sector here. So we're looking to invest about a quarter of a million euros in the renewable sector here in the UK which is fantastic. Read excited about that and we want other companies to come along with us. Right. I mean it cosier has funded a lot of trees and it's having a bit of an impact which is great. But we can't do this by ourselves. We've spoken to others especially about the need to have others join and come along with us on that journey. Say partnerships are really important with other organizations who feel also compelled to do something to to invest in that transition. So we'd love to work with other organisations who also wants to invest in renewable energy across the UK and elsewhere as well. So. So there's a few different projects and we're definitely trying to fight climate change and on a number of different fronts. Well we've had a couple of questions that came in. We've got another five minutes or so to talk about one of them that I can I can see here. I'm going to put to come consumerism and population growth ever be positively reconciled with environmentalism. Now that's an easy question for four minutes in a tech conference to answer. But can it. Yes. No. I mean that's a really difficult one. I mean it's a lot of things and that's quite a loaded question. I mean I think you know I mean as I said earlier. Right. Our business model unfortunately does require people to buy things. Right. And then with that we're being doing something which is good for the environment. I mean the current system needs to move away from extractive capitalism I would say. Right. We need to move towards something which is much more inclusive. We need a just transition. We need to make sure that everyone comes along with us on this journey. So so fundamentally I mean there's a lot in there but we need to move towards something which is much more sustainable and inclusive. Yeah. Okay. Sorry. Helen did you have a comment on that. No I think it is obviously a big question. I think that there are choices in how consumerism operates. And also I think as you're using funding to invest in technologies that are going to be critical for this transition I think as it goes is doing or as we've seen other tech companies like kind of what Stripe and others have done on investing heavily in kind of forward buying and corporate removals. You know that's coming from an era of actually making revenue on consumerism but it's investing in technologies and we're seeing more companies actually start to invest there. It is encouraging. But the outcome of that question I think will there's a lot there in what remains to be seen. Yeah the one thing I wanted to get to is is to figure out how you maintain that inertia. I mean see Sophie you mentioned that you tend to get an uptick when there's been natural disasters. People obviously concerned about environmental impact want to do something because you know one of the choices that they make to sort of make a difference. Bit by bit. And Ellen in your conversations with companies sometimes the data show that yes you need to do this this and this. And in the first instance it might be easy enough to get those conversations going. But how do you keep people engaged and actually wanting to continue making a difference and not just being a box ticking exercise. Is there a lesson that you can teach us. Yeah I have to start there. I think the. The big piece on this I think is also helping companies frame this not just as a box ticking exercise or even just an altruistic thing but they're actually being some real our allies and real return on investment from investing in strong sustainability strong climate programs. I mean this can help with things like logistics optimization that can actually help the bottom line or helping on kind of travel optimization that they can improve the bottom line. We see investors wanting to pay premiums for companies that actually have really strong programs in this place. So it can really help with getting funding in certain cases as well. Then there's sort of the less quantifiable around employee engagement and attraction that I mentioned earlier. And so it's going to look slightly different for every business. But it is not just a box ticking up size. And if anything we actually see huge amount of value coming from many of the businesses that end up engaging quite deeply here and being able to show that data over time. I think it's gonna be a critical component and that's where things like software and pulling that actually into everyday business practices not just sitting in a little corner of a business it's going to be really critical for that. Sophie how do you how do you maintain that interest. How do you how do you keep people coming back once they've discovered that they can use you. Yeah I mean for us it's not a lack of concern around the environment right. I mean where B2C company. We go straight to the consumers. The users of the Internet are concerned about the environment. They come to us. And I mean in some ways it's always the opposite. A lot of our users are kind of under the age of 40 45 and are incredibly worried to the point that they have you know climate anxiety. And and and we do a lot of content to try to help people through that. Right. Because this is a marathon. It's not a sprint. So it's more like how do you prevent the overwhelm and how do you make sustainable choices which are integrated within your life. You know to to to which align with your values. And for a lot of people because there is a way of doing that without making too much of a change. So I think we always have the kind of the opposite problem. How do we how do we look after our users. How do we make sure that they're getting the information they need and that they feel empowered to make greener choices. We have greener kind of products and ways that you can. When you use ACOs you kind of differentiate between different things that you might be shopping for et cetera. And also just making sure that they have the information about how to perhaps direct their climate action as well. Well Ellen Sophie it's been absolutely fascinating. We are suddenly out of time. But thank you for joining us today. And thank you everybody for attending or for watching online. Thank you both.