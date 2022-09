00:00

Hello everyone. My name is Gillian Deutsch and I am Bloomberg's tech correspondent in Brussels so usually I'm covering the world of tech regulation out of Brussels. But today I'm very excited to be hosting this conversation about the future of the Internet with one of our favorite buzzwords in the tech universe. The metaverse says if we will be talking about the potential for the fashion industry in the metaverse I hear so much hype about what the metaverse could bring for brands for fashion houses. It could be a new new mechanism for advertising finding new new audiences. We also could see a whole new way of trying on clothing. We also may all have digital closets when you open up our laptops in the future. But where there's lots of hope there's also lots of hype and lots of skepticism of what this will actually look like. I'm sure many of you have seen the videos and photos of Mark Zuckerberg vision of the metaverse. And there Mark doesn't even have legs let alone trousers to purchase and wear. So when want to have this conversation about what the members is actually going to look like. And with that we have some really great panelists here. I want to kind of start off though with a bit of a show and tell because you can't talk fashion without showing a bit. So one of each of our panelists to kind of explain what their companies are doing in the metaverse what their vision of the metaverse is and we have a little clip from each of them to kind of give you guys a good image of what that would look like. Dr. G do you want to start. Of course. Hello everyone. Can you hear me. Taking more horizontal division of the matter first and I think that's how the future stands for it's about community is about an opportunity to make an Internet from people to people above the tool people. Thank you so much Adriana. Don't talk about the fabric and. Yeah. Good morning. Um I'm a co-founder of The Fabric and the Fabric and is the first digital only fashion house launched in 2018 Amsterdam. And we build our own collections. It's free and I think. Excellent. Well we have a video can explain what snaps vision of the metal vs.. Yeah of course. So SNAP is a messaging app. Um as you probably know the busy embracing people of all races all sizes all a socio economic background. But how you have your phone. Well I like to an outfit and see a self inflicted enough to be able to be who I want to be. You can see yourself in the camera. We also have 3D filters. You know everyday we'd have we have and 50 million people engaging with augmented reality on Snapchat. So this is where we play with fashion brands and we engage with them so that people can not only try beauty makeup on but they can also try watching sneakers uh jewelry on thanks to augmented reality filters that leaving the camera. Thank you. I am glad you guys all got some visuals. I will start off with you Adriana because I know for many of us our first introduction to the metaverse was Mark Zuckerberg rebranding Facebook to the metaverse. You've been in this world for much longer though. Can you walk us through where it was this industry in 2019 when you first began and where we are now. Yeah. When we first began nobody really understood it. So we would be in conference like these and minimum people would think like yeah right. Sci fi story. Really interesting but this never going to happen. And I think Covid will accelerate the understanding of these meta reality which is the reality that we all live in already digitally and how having our digital personas became super important because we all interacting mostly digitally with each other. Right. So we saw an enormous acceleration of not only the understanding of it but also the entertainment industry the gaming industry taking a lot of space during the Covid times where again we were meeting and entertaining ourselves primarily digitally. And that is when fashion brands actually woke up to this opportunity together with the. I would say also the more Democrats station or what we call NF TS which are digital files that have ownership in block chain. So when we talk metaverse I always say that versus two sides for me is one is immersive experiences. It's free. These experiences augmented reality experiences. It's a new media type. It doesn't replace photography as in place. Videographer doesn't replace text but is another way that we will be able to express ourselves. And the other side of the metaverse is the block chain which then allows us to own virtual objects and transact those vulture virtual objects among ourselves. And the combination of these two elements together are now what I would say very well understood in the fashion industry. There has been a huge boom in the legacy of fashion brands dipping that toes into the space creating collections. The metaverse fashion shows and we have been in a very good position to help and facilitate that conversation and that introduction of the traditional worlds into the digital world. And ultimately what we always say is if if you are in the fashion business you know what it takes in terms of capital supply chain stock management. None of that happens in the digital world. So that is like the the nice sound of oh there is money to be made. There is a business to be made that is highly profitable. Great. The other side is that we are going digital. We are all establishing our digital presence whether it's through a filters like SNAP where there's food. The central land events it is happening. So it's a new business model that suddenly is extremely interesting for the fashion industry where it is. It is more sustainable it is more democratic it's more creative and it's more profitable. Chief on I want to talk to you because you have obviously worked with many big fashion houses. And what are our brands perspectives right now. What kind of dipping their toes into this. But there's still a bit wary. Can you explain where brands are actually at with with engaging the metaverse with the mistakes that you see as well. Right. I think based on our experience in the central London in the Matt Miller Fashion Week I think right now is a great moment for experimentation. I think brands can really try to expand the storytelling. I always like to say that the metaverse is not a new thing. It's something we have been viewing. Look NASDAQ million what he used to do with the beginning of the cinema. So we're just trying to unlock creativity in many ways. And the matter first the next generation of that. So brands I think are coming with very open mind trying to figure out how they can bring their identity. And then I think when they talk to strategists and consultants I think it's great that they try to find their path and not always follow a standard behavior they not always have to do and NFTE drop or be a. I think brands are trying to comprehend. And also I think they're giving themselves an opportunity to create. And I think that it's for example an example to fabricate but also so many creators in the central and community how a big brand in the fashion industry can create a collection with a new generation of creators in the digital realm. I was gonna bring this to SNAP because SNAP has quite an interesting perspective on engaging in a metaverse. I mean obviously many people here used Snapchat or maybe your kids use Snapchat is bit. No. Right. I find it quite interesting. You guys are not trying to sell like Levi's digital only clothing for your bit money. What is what is snaps involvement in the metaverse and why are you not doing that. Well if we start first with the the biggest portion which is augmented reality we truly believe that the next computing platform and we've heard just an investor thinking about you know Web zero when he's thought that could start computing what one web two Web 3. That version is gonna be about experiences. And we strongly believe that human needs to be at the center of these. And that's why we are so engaged into augmented reality which is a digital layer on top of the world that's existing around you. We want to add that layer for people to to feel then to see today. You do it with Snapchat and you open up the application and you add a filter onto your feet onto your hand or whatever. But tomorrow that's the way we see it progressing. Is that connected device are going to be everywhere and digital is gonna be so so so fast with the 5G coming up etc. that we would be able to fuel these connected devices. And you talked about the specs which are off today. So these are the Snapchat sunglasses like glasses. I would say that have you know computing overlaid on top of the world around you. This is how we see engaging with the real world around us with that digital video that I was mentioning. It's called a fashion statement wearing those around. It does so. So that's that's what we're doing with augmented reality and with fashion brands trying to to create together for the human. The human world has been named a couple of times also today. And that's that's where we center on the reality of humans adding that layer of of computing. So to answer on beat Modi because that was also one of the question. It's clearly one of the the biggest avatar in the world. And we're very cautious in to the way we we market it. So that's why we're doing a few collaborations with brands. But we're not setting outfits. They're not yet. I'm not saying ever but ever. Never. But do you I mean do you think that this push for digital only clothing is overhyped. Does that why you're so cautious about pushing that kind of thing. Not saying it's over hype but we are really engaged with the real world. So there's definitely a digital world. I will. Our lives are becoming much more digital. In a sense. And we've been working a lot with the fabric and and and experiencing with Dr. Geagea. So there's there's definitely you know just a trend and not just a hype. That's that's a subject. But we're engaging with with augmented reality right now. Now I do want to ask a very. For all you to participate right now. A very unscientific poll that I want to gauge the audience. Raise your hand if you've purchase an item of clothing on the Internet. I think most of us probably have you know keep your hand. If you have ever purchased digital only clothing is skin skinflint avatar. Got some hands okay. Again I'm here so. So I don't know Adrianna. Doctor did you. Which one of you wants to be in the hot seat. But you got quite an audience of untapped audience of people who could buy these digital only clothing. Why. Why should they go and buy some skins and buy some of the clothes that we saw. First I think because we are changing culture right. So we are dealing with a cultural transformation. We're not just here from the business point of view that is of course a big part of it. But we we're changing the way we see ourselves. So first of all if you want a butte a different identity complete your identity in a different way expanding your body existence. And because I do feel that in the future our physical clothes will be triggered and expanded by animated elements and an orderly that will be just a normal thing. Ten years from now we already saw the product that is going to trigger that. I can have a go. So uh if today um you go and buy a bag of 400 dollars of a brand let's say Gucci run that I like you've got an identity. You also say to that brands and you've got a bank. That's all you've got. If you tried to trade this back you're probably gonna have two hundred dollars because second hand it's a pain. If you ever tried to sell second hand clothes it's not that easy. And that is it. So your relationship with the brands is very transactional. Once that brand is digital it cannot meant to your identity digitally because you are a digital advertising your living a digital life. You paid four hundred dollars. It is a limited edition and you're probably going to sell it for 4000. Besides that having the ownership of that bag means that you're part of a club of Gucci you're going to have access to things that other people don't have. Because this bag is also your kind of VIP connection with Coochie in the virtual world. Everything that I said right now is already happening. The only thing that is not happening is that the 3D environments that exist like the central lands are not yet at full scale that we are feeling confident and comfortable to go there and play around. Right. It is one of those things in one year from now it's gonna be gone is the pains of early technology. We're not using them to its full potential quite yet but it is a very you know it's a very short period of time before it takes a takes off. The other one that I think is close to everybody's heart and certainly for everyday use always in the daily video calls. Some people I know. Oh that's great. I mean everything vehicles my vehicles. I'm everyday I'm wearing my pajama pants and maybe a nice stop. I need to put my makeup on because Snapchat has a makeup filter that I can put on and actually I can put my jewelry from the fabric paint on the colors as well and make quite a statement. I can change it for every call without leaving my my chair. Right. I can actually change my identity without leaving my chair. And depending on the call I might do a different accessory or a different makeup or different top. That's already happening. So this snapper function and that we use you actually can have the fabric and accessories to wear on your calls. Which is a world that we all living already. So I think that is why the little fish is more interesting than his going. That's very interesting. I of course who want to talk about the economy would not be a Bloomberg summit if we don't talk about the economy. We are obviously you've seen headlines about Nike slogan and FTSE for over one hundred thousand dollars. This is obviously very intriguing for brands but in our daily lives for all. The question on our minds is are we heading for recession. We aren't heard. We're already in a recession. Right. People have to obviously buy physical clothing. We obviously all need to get dressed to come here. Why should people spend four hundred dollars also on virtual clothing. Do you think they really. Well especially as I was looking at their budgets and saying I need to cut something. This is this really necessary. You're nodding your head. Adriana Yvonne Man and others because I was controversial when it comes to NAFTA because I think we have lived the the normal excitement of new technology bubble. And if anything I think the times that are now normalizing times and I really welcome that because it means that now we start building products that really have validity and we get out of this kind of finish excitements. Right. So I do believe that the price that we have seen in two instances two instances one 2019 I hope and I do also believe that I'm not going to be reached that easily anymore that you need to be giving a lot of value to justify the hundred thousand dollars for NAFTA for a picture. It's normalizing times and it's great. Which means that the people that builds and are building products and the building solutions are the ones that are going to stay and are going to win. And what I want to ask you though I mean given the current economic situation how is that affecting the central land. Well I think that the central and actually is composed by so many users and creators. So of course that if there is a recession these studios that work with brands they may feel it. But right now I think majority of the studios are really working full steam. We have many events in the virtual world. And I think it's interesting for us to analyze it sometimes during a recession. You try to find other ways to gather people and virtually a lot of costs are lower. Right. So sometimes rather than you doing an on site event you would do a virtual event. And so that economy particular get benefited. So I think for us of course the hype of metaphors that happened in February now also that the FTSE crash I think it brings a little bit down to the place where whoever is in those manic versus is a real consumer that believes on that idea and people that really want to build that together. So we are seeing that fluctuation and understanding who is going to really stay to build something powerful. Jeff you want to ask you about the reality of using augmented reality to try clothes on. I mean I remember growing up going to the mall shoes. My mom make me walk around the mall multiple times to make sure the shoes actually fit. Checking to see there's room in the back of a heel right. I mean you can try stuff on virtually but obviously the feel the fit you can't see that. Right. You need to actually try that on. So. So are there too many limitations using augmented reality for the metaverse or where. How. How will it actually be useful to people. Well actually though of course if you look at you know different February X they don't move the same way. They'll weigh the same way. They don't they don't look the same the same with the lights et cetera. So there are definitely limitations. But we are we have been improving so much in the past let's say two to three years. We have new technology such as the ray tracing technology that's often used in gaming and virtual spaces to to show the lights and the reflections. And you know if you look at what we've released I don't know if that was on the screen but we've realized that if any bird on a rock with before and after we use that red tracing technology and the one using the right tracing technology is just duplicating the exact rule the exact product that you have in real life. And if Tiffany's has said yes for SNAP to to work on that iconic piece I think you know it's at some point it is really a statement saying OK the technology is here for diamonds. It's not there let's say for about an hour. But it is very tricky because if you want to wear something on during the the same size you're in the same weight. So apparel can get very tricky and the fabric and the movement et cetera. But we we have acquired you know a few companies that are helping us solve. That's an increase a currency within the fitting and the citing of things you probably have heard of them. It's fit analytics which is a sizing tool. That's lots of retail Web sites used. You want to go there and you don't know what size you are. And so you're gonna pick your weights you're your height et cetera. And then they're going to tell you you're a. Small in that specific product. So we're trying to bridge the gap between these frictions that you might find online and bring these new technologies unto ourselves to increase accuracy. So fitting sizing rendering sometime sometimes is a challenge. But if you look at what we've uh we've accomplished in the past two to three years I think it's pretty impressive. And we've been working with you know all of these luxury brands. These are. Someone was mentioning Cartier earlier Prada Louis veto. They are at the zeitgeist. You know there they have the exquisite. Sense of cruft. And that's what we're trying to replicate on the platform. So yeah actually I mean I also am coming from the Brussels regulatory world where often people talk about the negative implications of social media. And so I obviously am looking at the metaverse and I've reported previously on possible harms the metaverse of course. And one of things that when we're looking at fashion I know German we've talked in the past about you know the looks for people. The metaverse is it's quite crazy neon colors. But also you see no lip filler is cheap. Filler is trying to make make their their avatars look almost like Bratz dolls. And I remember growing up and Bratz dolls were for Chris ISE right. For her promoting negative body images for young girls. Where do you see your products fitting in to the metaverse making sure they don't harm the young girls. Yeah I I do feel that that's why it's so important that we set up the Web 3 based on communities because I think the communities they are people. We are all part of that. And the example having the central idea is we do have some Bratz doll faces but we also have completely non-human characters. You can actually create your identity without any specific beauty standards. There is no a beauty standard in the matter. Reverse that is so this is the way you should look like. So we have this image from Dolce and Gabbana catwalk in which the models were cats. And I think there's an interesting statement. But you also can see that coming from the individuals which are regular people creating in our community that you can be whatever you want to be and it can be a different you or it could be you as you are in the physical world that with additional features. So I think it's really a space for freedom of expression. But we have to be together and stay together in understanding how we don't harm the new generations. And I think people are very aware of that. That debate is very important. They space. I want to bring it. We have a couple of Q and A questions from the audience. One is from Karen K.. How do you make the metaverse in a fashion inclusive to working and lower class individuals who don't necessarily have the hundreds of pounds to spend in a digital world. Each round I want to kick us. I this question because it's is actually one of the reasons I'm in this space is when we're creating these web free it means that again ownership means true ownership. And we have the opportunity to actually leapfrog the economical system that exists right now whereby anybody anywhere in the world can become efficient create to sell their collections make profit out of it buy new collections resell its rights so that the fluidity and the liquidity of the trade is going to be much bigger than what we have right now. And the truly the only thing you need to launch your labor in the month of us is a computer. Not every economy on every circumstance. Not everybody has a computer in the house but there is a vast majority that there is. Right. And soon probably we can even call its own own mobile phones and then you reach out to even bigger amount of population. But I think again to me web free. It makes then the Web promise easier for decentralized economy. It is of being able to be more equitable being able to distribute the wealth in new ways and I'm a strong believer of that. That's why I'm doing it for. We're running out time. But I do love this question that pops up about what regulation is necessary to make sure the metaverse platforms don't absolve their responsibility. I know the European Commission this month has already said that they're going to look into the metaverse not a proposed regulation but you already have European Commission's ISE on you. Jeffrey do you have any comments on regulation you would actually like to see. I think regulation doesn't provide companies to have. Good values you know regulation always comes after because it takes lots of time to get rules around something that people don't really understand that's number. So I think it's about focusing on the values of human values that try to whip replicate them into the world. That's that's coming next. So you need to have you don't have to abuse of the system. Now we know what's been the major issues that the web too has caused. And and the limitations. So we need to be very thoughtful in how we go to the next version of the Web with core human values. Actually we're out of time. But I do have one quick more on ask from the audience. We have a poll question for you guys. If you use your QR codes to check what the poll is. Which industries will benefit the most from the metaverse. We have gaming fashion brands financial services dating companies. And there obviously is so many more that we hear about education as well. Gaming seems to be the biggest one fashion number to. Gig beginning fans. Excellent. Well thank you so much. This is the start of many many conversations I'm sure we'll have about the metaverse. Thank you so much.