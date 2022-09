00:00

You have this new deal you've struck this partnership with Robin Hood and I'm wondering you're somebody that already works with so many institutions. What does this do to really add to your base of retail customers. If thanks. Thanks so much for having me on. Yeah. We announced a broad partnership with Robin Hood here today at Converge our first platform ecosystem conference. You've got thousands of people here in San Francisco which we're pretty excited about. And this morning on stage Robin Hood CTO you talked about this. And what I can say is your Robin Hood is an amazing retail investor platform. They have 23 million users. It really is sort of represents the kind of mainstream user participating in this more democratized financial system. And what we've done with Robin Hood is a few things. I think the first is just making you SDC one of the different currencies that people can trade on. On Robin Hood they started with some of the you know kind of traditional popular crypto currencies. But years SDC has just become such a critical part of anyone that's operating in the digital asset space whether you're using exchanges wallets defy. And so just having that built in to Hood and their 23 million users is really powerful. The second thing really was you know they've launched a new wallet a web three wallet and they're really trying to bring that huge user base they have into Web 3. And you know making frictionless fast and easy payments is a core part of what people want to be able to do in Web 3. And SDC is a core part of that value proposition and built in part on that. I mean as you think about how core USC is in the stable ecosystem is when it comes to the linkage between the traditional financial system and the crypto world. Let's take a quick listen to year of what Fed Chair Jerome Powell had to say. Given that there's so much regulatory attention. Take a listen to this sound bite. There is a real need for more appropriate regulation so that as as defy expands and starts to touch more and more retail customers and that sort of thing so that appropriate regulation is in place. Now I'm really curious here. Who do you think is going to take the biggest lead here and really stepping in and setting the groundwork for the U.S.. And how soon do you expect it. Well I mean I think this is a critical issue and I think there's bipartisan support for this idea that payments stable coins such as USD C are a critical piece of how the dollar is going to compete on the Internet. And the focus of policymakers regulators like the Fed and Treasury and others is we need to have a clear set of statutes for dollar stable payments in the United States both to manage the risks but also to make it clear that this is a new model for using dollars on the Internet. And I think that with that is going to come tremendous legitimacy for not just stable coins but for the advancement of digital assets as a core part of the financial system core part of the financial system. And if we think about what's happening in China and hundreds of millions of accounts when it comes to the digital one already very early to really get behind a central bank digital currency. Do you think the U.S. is falling behind. You know we like to say that the U.S. is already winning the digital currency space race dollar. Digital currencies are the most widely used digital currencies on the Internet today which say something which is the preference for the dollar. The power of the open innovation of block change. The power of private sector innovation in the space that's already created a leadership position for the dollar and for the United States. Now what the United States needs to do is codify that and solidify that so that these digital currency dollars like SDC and others that many other firms will likely issue can become the foundation for how financial products and services and payments and commerce are going to work on the Internet. And so really this is an opportunity for the U.S. to seize that existing leadership position and strengthen it. We're also coming at this conversation at a time of just tremendous strength in the dollar. And if you look at something that Sam Bacon freed tweeted just earlier this week. Boy would the world be thinking differently about crypto price moves if they measured it forces world currency baskets instead of just US dollars. I'm wondering how you interpret that and what that means for currencies around the world in relation to crypto currency. I mean look it's it's a fascinating time. From a macro perspective I'm going to be talking in a few minutes here at Converge with Larry Summers about that macro outlook and about the role of the dollar and what role the dollar is playing not just in currency markets today but the role that the dollar is going to play on the Internet. I think right now it's a pretty it's a pretty pivotal moment. And I think the structure of the international monetary system is at stake. And there's a new kind of competition that's happening in currencies. And I think you know payments stable coins and this form of digital currency aligns with these kind of changing macro dynamics. And so I think we may together give us some more specificity here. What does the future look like in a world where currencies have been kind of all over the place. More recently a lot of people really worry about the value of what they're holding. So what role very specifically does a stable coin play especially outside of the U.S.. We've we've seen incredible amount of adoption of dollar digital currencies like USD see all around the world. The demand for being able to transact in the dollar and using it as a medium of exchange on the Internet is very high. I think that says a lot about the strength of the dollar as an international currency. And I think the growth of these networks the growth of these block chain networks the proliferation of more and more of these digital wallets like Robin Hood or Coinbase or so many other products that are out there are are you know are going to make these kinds of fiat digital currencies even more popular in the world. And I think that's you know I think that's a you know it's a tremendous opportunity for the United States. Now a question for you just about circle itself. Do you have any fundraising plans. What's next for you guys as you grow. And what's the status of going public. Yeah. So circles in a really strong financial position. We've been growing pretty rapidly over the past couple of years. You can see that in sort of the growth in U.S. DC the companies more than doubling in size this year and we're in the best financial position that we've really ever been in. We are in a registration process with the S.E.C. to become a public company. And we continue to go through that process of becoming qualified to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and hopefully we'll get there in the near future. What's the competitive landscape here. Do you think that U.S. D.C. will see us dictate very soon together in market cap. Why do you think that hasn't happened yet. And when will it have anything yet. I don't like to make no time frame predictions or things like that. I think we've always just been very heads down focused on building something with a lot of trust and transparency. Doing it in a regulated environment. Partnering with great institutions with great companies to continue to build this out. Working with the developer community to grow this. And I think if we continue to do that the rest the rest of the world kind of gets done. And so we're in the very early stages of the adoption of of dollar stable coins and technology like this. And we think the total addressable market for this kind of technology is M2 money which is in the tens of trillions of dollars globally. And so it's super early stage. We're just focused on just trying to build infrastructure that works for developers businesses people users all around the world. And we'll just keep trying to improve that.