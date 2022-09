00:00

THE ISSUE WITH ATTENTION AGAIN IS RUSSIA, THREATENING TO CUT OFF THE LAST GAS LINE TO UKRAINE'S EUROPEAN ALLIES. REPORTS OF SABOTAGE ON THE NORD STREAM PIPELINE UNDERNEATH THE BALTIC SEA. IN A HURRICANE IS LASHING FLORIDA RIGHT NOW. NO MATTER WHERE YOU LOOK, ENERGY SECURITY IS FRONT AND CENTER. ROMAINE: WE ARE GOING TO FOCUS ON ENERGY SUPPLY WEATHER IN EUROPE OR THE UNITED STATES. WE STILL DO NOT KNOW EXACTLY WHAT HAPPENED, BUT WE KNOW THAT NOW GAS IS NOT FLOWING. A CATASTROPHIC EVENT POTENTIALLY IN THE MAKING. WE WILL HEAR FROM THE CEO OF TOTAL. A LOT OF DEPENDENCE ON FOSSIL FUEL'S AND THE IDEA THAT COMPANIES IN THAT SPACE HAVE A LOT OF OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE SOME GAINS. IT GOES BACK TO THE GAS FLOWS. THAT FLOW HAD BEEN SLOWING. THIS CHART GIVES YOU AN IDEA OF SOME OF THE RUSSIAN OIL FLOWING INTO WESTERN EUROPE. THAT IS THE NORD STREAM FLOWS, THAT PINK/SALMON COLOR. THE GREEN IS WHAT COMES TO UKRAINE. YOU CAN SEE THE DROP OFF ONCE IT GETS TO JUNE. THOSE FLOWS GIVE SOME PEOPLE IN THIS MARKET A BIT OF CONFIDENCE THAT MAYBE WE MIGHT AVOID AN ENERGY CRISIS. BUT WITH THE WAY IT HAS DROPPED DOWN AND WITH THE SABOTAGE OF THE NORD STREAM PIPELINE, A LOT OF CONCERN ABOUT WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN. TAYLOR: TOTAL ENERGY IS ABOVE THE OIL AND GAS COMPANY SEEING RECORD PROFITS, WITH A SURGE IN PRICES FOLLOWING THE INVASION OF UKRAINE. THE FRENCH ENERGY COMPANY PRESSURED TO STEP UP MOVES TO SEVER LINKS WITH RUSSIA AND TO INCREASE INVESTMENTS IN GAS SUPPLIES FOR THE COUNTRY. THE TOTAL ENERGY CEO IS WITH US NOW IN STUDIO. IT IS GREAT TO HAVE YOU WITH US. TALK TO US ABOUT THE NEWS OF THE DAY. WITH THE DESTRUCTION OF THE PIPELINE, HOW DO YOU THINK ABOUT SUPPLYING EUROPE WITH GAS, AND THE ROLE YOU COULD PLAY IF YOU WERE TO STEP INTO THAT MARKET? > > DELIVERING GAS TO EUROPE, THERE WAS A LOT OF DEBATE ABOUT THE DEPENDENCE OF EUROPE ON RUSSIA BEFORE. SUPPLYING THE EUROPEAN MARKET TODAY, WE KNEW THAT EUROPE WAS OVER DEPENDENT ON RUSSIAN GAS. FROM OUTSIDE ENERGY, LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS COULD COME FROM QATAR. WE'RE THE FIRST U.S. ENERGY EXPORTER LAST YEAR. BUT FOR THE WINTER TO COME, THE STORAGE IN EUROPE, I THINK BECAUSE OF THIS PIPELINE, WE HAVE A WINDOW ON THE GAS SIDE. THE OTHER ENERGY SIDE IS ANOTHER STORY, BUT THE GAS SIDE, WE ARE SAFE. WE NEED COMPANIES TO FILL THE STORAGE. THERE ARE TIMES WE ARE NOT DELIVERING ANY GAS TO EUROPE. THEN WITH YEARS TO COME, WHAT DO WE DO? WE KNOW THE FUTURE OF EUROPE IS RUSSIAN GAS. THERE ARE COMMITMENTS TO THE U.S., TO QATAR. CAROLINE: HOW HARD HAS IT BEEN FROM A TECHNICAL STANDPOINT TO EXTRICATE YOURSELF FROM THE LONG TERM RELATIONSHIP YOU DID HAVE WITH RUSSIA? HOW HARD HAS IT BEEN TO PIVOT AND TO ENSURE THESE INCREDIBLY IMPORTANT RELATIONSHIPS WITH QATAR AND THE U.S.? > > WE SPEND TIME IN EACH COUNTRY. WE ARE LOCAL IN EACH COUNTRY WE WORK. WITH RUSSIA, IT IS A DRAMA. IT IS CLEAR WE WILL NOT INVEST MORE IN ANY PROJECT IN THAT COUNTRY. THERE WAS A UNIQUE POSITION WE BUILT IN RUSSIA, 10 YEARS, 15 YEARS. BUT JUST BECAUSE WE ARE INVESTED IN THAT COMPANY -- I SPENT THREE YEARS OF MY LIFE AND QATAR 20 YEARS AGO, SO I HAVE A LOT OF PERSONAL RELATIONSHIPS. WE ARE WORKING HARD. QATAR HAS A JOINT PROJECT, 20% OF THE MARKET. THEY WANT TO ADD SUPPLY. THE MARKET REQUIRES IT. WE MADE SOME GOOD OFFERS. QATAR IS IN OUR HISTORY. WE ARE THE FIRST TO INVESTING ENERGY IN QATAR, 40 YEARS AGO. IN ENERGY, IT IS LONG-TERM RELATIONSHIPS AND FUNDAMENTALS. THAT IS PART OF THE DNA OF A COMPANY LIKE TOTAL ENERGY. THE CONSEQUENCES ARE CLEAR. WE HAVE TO BE CAREFUL. LET'S SPREAD OUR RISKS ENOUGH TO BE ABLE TO REBOUND. WE BELIEVE IN THE GROWTH OF ENERGY. IT IS A GOOD BUSINESS. IN THE U.S., WE ARE INVESTING IN ENERGY. ROMAINE: QATAR, MEXICO, MOZAMBIQUE. YOU ARE ALSO IN REGULAR OIL EXPLORATION. I KNOW THAT IS A NEWER MARKET, PARTICULARLY IN AFRICA. THERE HAS BEEN A LOT OF TALK ABOUT. WE KNOW HOW DIFFICULT IT HAS BEEN TO FIND RESOURCES THAT CAN BE PRODUCED. > > WE DRILL A WELL. WE KNOW IN OUR INDUSTRY WE NEED TO EXPLORE. IT IS OIL AND GAS. WE ARE CHASING GLOBAL OIL. WE FIND MORE NOW WITH U.S. COMPANIES. WITH QATAR ALSO, WE ARE PARTNERS. TODAY, WE NEED TO FIND OIL TO SUPPLY THE WORLD. WITH CLIMATE CHANGE, THE OIL INDUSTRY HAS DIMINISHED INVESTMENT IN THE OIL BUSINESS. TODAY, THERE IS A GAP BETWEEN THE SUPPLY AND DEMAND. WE WILL FIND NEW PROJECTS AND BRING THEM TO FILL THE DEMAND. TAYLOR: WITHIN THE U.S., BIG OIL AND BIG GAS HAVE OFTEN PIVOTED TO RETURNING CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS BECAUSE SHAREHOLDERS WANT THAT RETURN ON THE INVESTMENT. WHAT IS THAT BALANCING ACT, RETURNING CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, VERSUS THESE INVESTMENTS THAT YOU DON'T DESCRIBE? > > THIS YEAR, WE GENERATED NOT FAR FROM $50 BILLION. OF COURSE WE THINK OF TWO PILLARS. WE ARE IN A STRATEGY TO TRANSITION FROM PURE OIL AND GAS TO BE A TOP FIVE PLAYER IN THE WORLD. WE HAVE DECIDED TO INCREASE OUR INVESTMENTS UP TO $18 BILLION. BUT ON THE OTHERS, WITH SHAREHOLDERS, I THINK WE ARE TARGETING U.S. INVESTORS, WHICH ARE QUITE IMPORTANT. MORE THAN 40% OF HER HOLDINGS ARE IN THE U.S. FOURTH THE CASH PAYOUTS, WE HAVE AN ORDINARY DIVIDEND, WE HAVE BY MAX, AND WE HAVE DECIDED TO USE SPECIAL DIVIDENDS WITH HIGH PRICES. WE KNOW THE APPETITE OF INVESTORS. THEY LIKE BUYBACKS, BUT THEY ALSO LIKE SHARES, CASH. LAST YEAR, WE DISTRIBUTED TO POINT SEX FOR -- 2.64 EUROS PER SHARE. THIS YEAR, QUITE A BIG INCREASE. ALL SHAREHOLDERS IN THE OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY, THEY ARE NERVOUS. WE INVEST A LOT. WE ASK THEM TO BE PATIENT. IT IS A VOLATILE PRICE. IN 2020, NO ONE WAS COMPLAINING WHEN WE FACED A NEGATIVE PRICE. TODAY, EQUITIES ARE CHANGING HANDS BECAUSE WE MAKE NICE RESERVES. FOR ME, IT IS NOT ONLY ABOUT THE SHAREHOLDERS. IT IS THE COMPANY, THE EMPLOYEES. CAROLINE: WHAT ABOUT THE FRENCH GOVERNMENT? > > EUROPE HAD A DEBATE ABOUT WINDFALL TAXES, BUT TO BE CLEAR, AT THE END, YOUR TEXT IN THE COUNTRY OF THE BENEFITS YOU DO TO THE COUNTRY. OUR ACTIVITY IN FRANCE IS MAINLY REFINING. TODAY, WE MAKE MONEY. WE THINK LOSSES ARE ALMOST ONE BILLION EUROS IN THE LAST THREE YEARS. I EXPLAINED TO THE GOVERNMENT, IF YOU TAX US WHEN WE MAKE A BENEFIT, HOW DO WE MAKE INVESTMENTS? MAYBE I WOULD PREFER TO INVEST IN THE U.S. IF YOU TAX US MORE. THE ENERGY CRISIS TODAY IS REALLY POLITICAL. THE CUSTOMERS AND THE CITIZENS ARE FACING LARGE BILLS. THEY THINK LARGE PROFITS. BUT THE PROFITS ARE BECAUSE WE PRODUCE OIL IN ANGOLA AND PRODUCE GAS IN QATAR. TOTAL ENERGY WILL PAY IN 2022 ALMOST $30 BILLION OF TAXES ROOM THE WORLD. $30 BILLION. LAST YEAR, IT WAS $15 BILLION. IN THE COUNTRY WHERE WE PRODUCE, WE COLLECT THE TAXES, BECAUSE THE PRODUCTS ARE HIGHER. IN THE COUNTRY WHERE THE CONSUMERS ARE, THE ACTIVITIES ARE MARGINAL BUSINESS. THAT IS THE WAY TO RECONCILE -- I BELIEVE IN THE RULE OF LAW, PARTICULARLY IN A DEMOCRACY. WE PAY TAXES. THE AVERAGE TAX RATE OF TOTAL ENERGY IS 50%, QUITE HIGH COMPARED TO MANY INDUSTRIES AROUND THE WORLD. ROMAINE: WE REALLY APPRECIATE YOU STOPPING BY, BEING SO CANDID. THAT IS THE CEO OF TOTAL ENERGY WITH OUR FIRST TAKE ON TRIPLE TAKE. REMOVE MOVED TO OUR SECOND TAKE, THE CLIMATE DISASTER AFTER THE NORD HOUSE PIPELINE WAS HIT, SPEWING OUT GREENHOUSE GASES. YOU HEARD FROM THE U.S. SPECIAL ENVOY. TAKE A LISTEN. > > LEAKS ARE THE PROBLEM WITH METHANE ALL AROUND THE WORLD, BUT THIS IS A MASSIVE LEAK BUBBLING UP UNDERWATER, MUCH LARGER THAN NORMAL LEAK. METHANE IS 20 TWO 80 TIMES MORE DAMAGING THAN CEO COMP -- CO2, OK? IT AS THE AMOUNT OF METHANE IN THE AIR. ROMAINE: WE BELIEVE OUR POWER AND RENEWABLES COVERAGE TO TALK A LITTLE MORE ABOUT THE ENERGY -- THE IMAGES WE ARE SEEING IN THE GULF. ALL OF THE CHEMICALS AND METHANE THAT COMES OUT OF THAT -- GIVE US A CONTEXT FOR HOW BAD THE DAMAGES. -- THE DAMAGE IS. > > WE KNOW THE AUTHORITIES IN DENVER, WHERE THE LEAKS ARE, THINK THAT HALF OF THE GAS THAT WAS CONTAINED IN THE PIPELINE HAS ESCAPED. THEY THINK IT WILL TAKE SOME DAYS FOR ALL THE GAS TO BE EMITTED. UNTIL THAT HAPPENS, IT WILL BE DIFFICULT FOR THE AUTHORITIES TO GET NEAR THE PIPELINE TO ASSESS THE DAMAGE BECAUSE OF THE SAFETY . THE CLIMATE IMPACT -- IT IS OBVIOUSLY A HIGHLY FLAMMABLE SUBSTANCE, SO IT IS DANGEROUS FOR ANY SHIPS TO GO NEAR THAT AREA AT THE MOMENT. TAYLOR: HOW DOES THIS COMPARE TO AN OIL SPILL? > > IT IS QUITE DIFFERENT. WE CAN SEE FROM THE PICTURES THE GAS BUBBLING UP FROM THE SURFACE. IT CREATES THE ISSUE FOR THE SURROUNDING AIR. EXPERTS TELL US THEY DON'T THINK THERE WILL BE TOO MUCH DAMAGE TO THE MARINE LIFE IN THE AREA, WHEREAS WITH AN OIL SPILL, THERE IS HUGE DAMAGE TO ANYTHING THAT COMES INTO CONTACT WITH OIL. THERE IS A CLEANUP OPERATION THAT NEEDS TO HAPPEN. WITH THIS, THE IMPACT IS MORE WHEN THE GAS LEAVES THE WATER. CAROLINE: NEXT STEPS, RACHEL? RACHEL: AS I MENTIONED, WE'VE GOT TO WAIT FOR ALL OF THE GAS TO LEAVE THE PIPELINE BEFORE ANY INVESTIGATION CAN HAPPEN. WE KNOW THAT SWEDISH AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED SOME SEISMIC EVENTS, POSSIBLY EXPLOSIONS, THAT PROBABLY CAUSED THE DAMAGE. ONCE WE CAN GET EQUIPMENT THERE TO LOOK, EVERYONE WILL BE ABLE TO SEE WHAT HAPPENED AND WE WILL BE ABLE TO APPORTION BLAME OR START CONSIDERING WHO CARRIED OUT THIS POTENTIAL SABOTAGE. CAROLINE: WE THINK YOU SO MUCH FOR WHAT IS A CATASTROPHE IN WHICHEVER WAY YOU LOOK AT IT. COMING UP, WE LOOK AT SECURING THE ENERGY SUPPLY. ROMAINE: THIS IS TRIPLE TAKE AND WE ARE FOCUSED ON THE GLOBAL ENERGY CRISIS. YOU HEARD FROM THE CEO OF TOTAL ABOUT EUROPEAN ENERGY ISSUES, AND WE LOOK AT THE DISRUPTED PIPELINE IN THE BALTIC SEA. ENSURING ENERGY SUPPLIES IN THE U.S., YOU ARE LOOKING AT HOW THE PATH OF HURRICANE IAN COULD IMPACT THE U.S. POWER SUPPLY. TAYLOR: WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT MAKING LANDFALL IN THE SOUTHWEST PORTION OF FLORIDA -- IT HAPPENED AROUND 3:00 P.M. IS A CAP FOUR STORM. IN RED IS THE COAL PLANTS. DARK GREEN, NATURAL GAS. BLUE, HYDRO. LIGHT GREEN, NUCLEAR. WE THINK ABOUT THE WIDE RANGE OF ENERGY SOURCES AS WELL AS COMMODITIES. CAROLINE: THERE IS AN ADDED LAYER TO SOME OF THE ENERGY SECURITY CONCERNS WE HAVE BEEN FACING AROUND. REGINA IS AN ADVISOR FOR KPMG AND HAD A VERY BUSY 2022, I'M SURE. TALK TO US ABOUT NATURAL DISASTERS AND WHETHER THERE WILL BE INFRASTRUCTURE OR PRODUCTION DAMAGE. REGINA: POWER AND UTILITY COMPANIES IN THESE STATES ARE INCREDIBLY PREPARED AND THERE IS A MUTUAL AID COMPONENT WHERE MOST OF THE UTILITIES WILL BAND TOGETHER TO ENSURE SECURITY OF SUPPLY. MY MEN AND OPERATORS AND EQUIPMENT WILL COME IN. I KNOW THIS COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN THAT AREA. I THINK OUR INDUSTRY IS REALLY WELL PREPARED FOR THIS KIND OF DISASTER. IT DOES NOT MEAN IT WON'T BE UNCOMFORTABLE. THERE WILL BE PEOPLE WITHOUT POWER. BUT I HAVE CONFIDENCE IN THE INDUSTRY'S ABILITY TO ADAPT AND RECOVER. ROMAINE: THE INCREASING FREQUENCY AND SEVERITY OF THESE DISASTERS IS ANOTHER CONVERSATION. BUT HOW MUCH OF OUR ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE IS ADAPTING TO A NEW NORMAL? REGINA: IT IS ALL KINDS OF STORMS. I SIT HERE IN TEXAS. THERE ARE ALL KINDS OF STORMS AFFECTING US ALL OVER. FRANKLY, OUR INFRASTRUCTURE IN THE U.S. IS NOT AS RESILIENT AS IT NEEDS TO BE. IT IS GOING TO TAKE BILLIONS OF DOLLARS TO FURTHER HARDEN AND MAKE MORE RESILIENT THE POWER INFRASTRUCTURE, THE PIPELINE INFRASTRUCTURE, HOW WE MOVE ENERGY AROUND THE COUNTRY, AND HOW WE ENSURE THAT WE PROTECT THOSE BOUNDARIES BOTH FROM POTENTIAL ACTS OF TERRORISM AS WELL AS THESE CLIMATE ACTIVITIES AND MORE FREQUENT AND SEVERE STORMS. TAYLOR: WE TALK ABOUT THE CLAIMANT ASPECT AND MORE FREQUENT STORMS, BUT WHEN WE THINK ABOUT COLONIAL PIPELINE, WE THINK ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED WITH NORD STREAM, AND THE SECURITY FROM A PIPELINE PERSPECTIVE. WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THE TERRORIST THREATS AS WELL, HOW IS THAT IMPORTANT ENERGY SECURITY? REGINA: I THINK WE LOOK AT THREAT VECTORS FROM ALL KINDS OF ANGLES. IT COULD BE PHYSICAL THREATS. IT COULD BE STORM RELATED THREATS. IT COULD BE CYBER RELATED THREATS, ATTACKS. FOR MANY SENIOR EXECUTIVES ACROSS THE INDUSTRY, THIS IS THE KIND OF STUFF THAT KEEPS THEM AWAKE AT NIGHT, AND THEY HAVE PLAN A, PLAN C, AND THEY ARE SHARING IDEAS OF HOW TO MAINTAIN RESILIENCY'S. I KNOW THEY ARE WORKING WITH GOVERNMENT AND INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES TO PROTECT THEIR INFRASTRUCTURE. THIS STILL MEANS WE NEED TO INVEST AND NEED TO CONTINUE TO WORK TOGETHER, BECAUSE THESE THINGS ARE HAPPENING MORE AND MORE FREQUENTLY. OTHER THINGS WILL BE IN PLAY AS THE STORM COMES TO THE WEST. THEN WE WOULD BE TALKING ABOUT GASOLINE DISRUPTIONS. CAROLINE: THINGS HAVE BEEN SETTLING DOWN WITH PRICES, AS OF LATE. IS THAT LIKELY TO CONTINUE, FROM YOUR PERSPECTIVE? REGINA: I THINK WE ARE NOT OUT OF THE WOODS. WE HAVE HAD SOME NICE DOWNWARD PRESSURE IN PRICE DUE TO EXPECTATIONS, LOWER DEMAND, AS WELL AS THE STRENGTHENING OF THE DOLLAR. BUT WE ARE STILL IN A FRAGILE SUPPLY SITUATION. AND I THINK THAT DEMAND COULD BOUNCE BACK VERY, VERY QUICKLY. WE COULD SEE THINGS THAT PUT MORE PRESSURE ON UPWARD MOMENTUM . EVEN WITH OPEC, WE ARE SEEING THEY ARE UNDER PRODUCING AGAINST THEIR PLANNED QUOTAS. ANYTHING THAT MIGHT COME OUT OF A MEETING -- I THINK WE ARE IN A RELATIVELY HIGH PRICE ENVIRONMENT AND WILL MAINTAIN VOLATILITY. I LIKE WHAT WE HAVE BEEN IN, BUT I'M NOT BANKING ON THAT TO CONTINUE. TAYLOR: WE APPRECIATE YOUR TIME. REGINA MAYOR FROM KPMG. ROMAINE: TIME FOR A LOOK AT THE GLOBAL ENERGY CRISIS. BLOOMBERG ECONOMICS ARE ALREADY PRICING IN A RECESSION. CAROLINE: MENTAL PRICING IN, COMMODITIES -- SAYING OIL PRICES ARE NOT THROUGH YET. TOTAL IS MOVING INVESTMENTS OUT OF EUROPE.