Wednesday September the twenty eighth a day to remember not because of what is happening in equity markets but a day to remember what is happening particularly at the long end of the gilt market. A 100 basis point move today. The countdown to the close starts right now. The countdown is on in Europe. This is Bloomberg Markets European clothes with Guy Johnson and Alix Steel. So the Bank of England's efforts to rescue the pension fund industry kicked off around 30 minutes ago. This is what you're looking at when it comes to UK 30 year. We are as you can see and you don't see this very often moving by 100 basis points. That's a 1 percent move in the risk free rate. Unbelievable. Shocking. You won't see that very often. The pound to be honest is is a surprising non-event in all of this. You could argue that you would have expected more sterling weakness today. We haven't have it haven't had it. The market is still talking about the fact that with the Bank of England needs a monetary response. This was a financial stability response. We need a monetary response. Sterling getting away with it today. The stocks 600 were up by one tenth of 1 percent 388. That's not where the action is. I'll say some individual stocks of the clothes that are being affected by what is what is happening with the UK Bank of England story. But today Alex that is the story. It's all in the gilt market. That is where the action is. Yeah it really is. And we are seeing some trickle over here in the US. You look at 10 year yields up by 16 basis points but compared to 105. The 16 feels like absolutely nothing at this point. But as you had the buying come in and lower yields you are seeing a little bit of a bit into the equity market. The S & P is up nine tenths the NASDAQ 100 up and that's despite the fact that Apple is still trading a bit heavy down three and a half percent. That weighed much more heavily on the Nasdaq earlier on the iPhone 14 demands hasn't materialized the way the company thought. So the production line for that isn't gonna be as strong as they thought. But I have to wonder I know this isn't the focus today but is this the start of the rollover in the demand side the supply crunch issue another demand issue. Well that went up pitting margins. And that becomes you know third quarter fourth quarter earnings story a minor highlight compared to what's happening over in your neck of the woods. Well let's just let's just kind of look at it and see what the effect of the Bank of England announcement a little bit earlier on this morning has had. Basically the Bank of England is now in the markets. In theory this isn't QE because it's not designed to lift inflation. This is a financial stability intervention that we're seeing here. This was recommended by the FTSE not the NPC but the Bank of England is in the market. It is pledging unlimited purchases of long dated bonds. It is going to do it out of reserves for the kicker there is that it's actually going to do it. It's going to create new reserves to do it. So I think that the argument there gets a little bit nervous but this is the move. So what you've got today is 100 basis points coming off the 30 year. But look at where that takes us. That only takes us back a few days to where we were. This is a huge climb that we've seen in long and yields over the last few days has been causing consternation for the pension fund industry. We'll talk about that in just a moment. I want to show you a couple of other charts before we get to that because I think these are these are instructive as well. The British pound has not reacted very much today. There is still an expectation that the bank is going to have to step in to raise rates. We're hearing that it Blanchflower a little bit earlier on former NPC member. He thinks you need a monetary policy response here that is north of 100 basis points and ultimately at 1 0 7 maybe the market continues to signal that. I also just want to show you swaps as well because this is the other area of focus. So you have an area of focus that's got a lot more attention over the last few days. Swaps have come up really sharply over the last few days ago. Ignore the percentage that we've come up very sharply at the beginning that we were kind of 1 percent. We're now trading at five point four. This is a two year swap. This is what a lot of mortgages is priced off. You could see the same thing with the three year swap and you can see the same thing with the five year swap. So you've not you're not seeing this Bank of England effect coming through and changing what is happening in the mortgage market. This is a financial stability action designed to counter something that is happening in the pension fund industry particularly. There was this concern about collateral caused collateral collateral calls for leverage even mildly leveraged funds that are bypassed basically trying to match liabilities over a very long period of time. This is an industry that is advised often by a company called Mercy. This is a huge pension advisory business financial advisory business. The head of asset allocation there is Rupert Watson and he joins us now to give us his assessment of what is happening here. Rupert it's always great to catch up. I haven't seen you for a while. Let's talk a little bit about what has happened today and why the action of the Bank of England was required for the pension industry. What are your thoughts on what has happened over the last 24 hours. Okay. Well if you don't mind I'd just like to begin by sort of explaining how pension funds work and how LTI portfolios in particular work. So pension funds are quite complex beasts. They have a whole bunch of assets that are there to meet liabilities which are typically very long dated in nature and because they have very long dated nature. Pension funds will typically hold a whole load of gilts to match the duration of the liabilities so that as the yields go up and down the liability values the overall funding level of schemes remain reasonably constant. Now in order to allow pension funds to buy lots and lots of well you know a certain amount of what we call growth assets. So equities and things like that that will generate returns. Pension funds have their LDA portfolios liability driven in. Testing portfolios which are made up of a large number of levered gilts. Now when gilt prices fall in value that means that the funds need to have more capital in them to stop the leverage going up to especially high levels. So what happened following the budget or mini budget last Friday was that gilt yields started to go up. That meant that funding levels that sorry. Be that the leverage levels in these Aldi i.e. funds started to go down and that created a claim a desire a need for for more collateral to be posted. And the sums are eye watering now. So what happened then was that firstly existing schemes who did have time sold other assets equities possibly gilts possibly corporate bonds to stick some money into their older iPhones or and this was what really started kicking off yesterday and this morning is that LDA funds themselves started dumping their index linked gilts in particular at any cost to avoid the funds completely collapsing. And that created a life of its. So on your chart you showed you showed 30 year long dated gilts. I'm not sure if you're able in the time provided to pull up what has been happening to 30 year index linked gilts which have moved even more dramatically. And we're moving very dramatically this morning. Hello Robert. Hi it's Alex in New York. That's a perfect explanation. So did it work. The bill is going to be in the market until October 14th. Is it going to work until then. What happens on October 15th. I I'm going to give you two answers. The first one which is I don't know. The second one is if I have to know and have to give an answer my guess is yes it probably does work. Pension schemes are able to get funds from anywhere else from other places and that will help them leave relieved of their schemes which means that they won't be needing to become forced sellers of index linked gilts in particular and long dated nominal as well. So my guess is this will work. Rupert what would have happened if the bank had not stepped in. But one thing would have happened was that those players in LDA markets would have been forced to potentially sell more index linked bonds. Now somewhere along the line people you know not necessarily pension funds insurers foreign investors at some point would have looked at U.K. yields and said that pretty attractive 10 year yields 30 yields went above 5 percent on a global basis. That started to look really rather attractive. And so other Vestas would have stepped in possibly before the Bank of England and would have put it that would have pushed yields lower. But I think it was a well-timed intervention. And I suspect that it will ultimately work. But do we think though that the model of LDA ISE pension funds is that going to go away because of what happened. Well it remains to be seen but it is worth noting that what matters for pension scheme is its funding level. So the difference between the value of their assets and the value of their liabilities. And I think it's a mistake to look at either the value of the assets or the value of the liabilities in isolation. And so while real yields have been going up which has been hitting the assets of the pension schemes the value of the liabilities has fallen very very sharply. And so overall this week in general funding levels for schemes will be stable some will be small but some will be back. But this has not been a disaster for the funding level of schemes because of the way you know because of how pension funds work. And you can't just look at the assets in isolation. Rupert will this encourage further consolidation. It's already a fairly consolidated market are smaller operators going to be the ones that are most at risk. And if so is this going to encourage scale once again to become a more dominant theme. I'm afraid that's bad. I don't know the answer such as you said as you know it's what you do. I'm afraid I can't answer that question either. Fair enough. Do you think the Bank of England this this was a holding action Rupert. This was as you say designed to fit a fix a specific problem. Do you think they did. Do you think the Bank of England is done. Do you think the bank and Bank of England is going to have to take further action. And if so what action do you think will be required over the more medium term. It's crazy. More stable financial system. I think from the Bank of England's perspective there are three things going on. The first in terms of their actions. The first is that they are raising rates to slow economic activity. And as the governor and the Bank of England said the other day they're likely to be raising rates quite aggressively in the near term. So I think they will continue to do that. They're also going to continue. They put it on force that quantitative tightening their selling of gilts but that will restart later this year. And I think that's unaffected by what's been going on today in the last couple of days. And this action they took today is just that to stabilise what had become pretty disorderly markets. And assuming and it's an F assuming markets ceased to be disorderly then this particular intervention today will be a one off. We've talked to a close pretty quickly. Well I think it is pretty clear that the Bank of England will need to be raising rates aggressively. They've said they're going to wait to do their next move until November. They're going to raise pretty aggressively then and thereafter. I just think we don't know what aggressively yet. Looks like we're broke. We appreciate your time. A really good perspective to get a day like today. Robert Watson a Mercer head of asset allocation. We thank you so much for your time. Coming up more on that dynamic intervention by the beer. We were going to talk with a macro strategist on the fixed income team over at Goldman Sachs Group Richard Gill. Coming up next. This is no. So suddenly the Bank of England finds itself in the ECB situation where it has to figure out how to use monetary policy to contain inflation and then some other measure to contain financial risk. And then these two things are in conflict. So we've discovered that this is an even more complicated exit and it doesn't help the central banks on Lake. The problem is the markets will actually prevent amateurs doing stupid things they haven't prevented it. But now we're having to see these organizations that intervene the Bank of England. But we are now in chaos. Today what we saw was a monetary intervention that presumably the Monetary Policy Committee should have done. But the statement says this was not a meeting of the NPC. This was financial policy meeting. I really don't understand. Today we're seeing you know the economics of pandemonium. A great sound bite there. Economic pandemonium. Former billowy monetary policy committee member Danny Blanchflower earlier on Bloomberg Surveillance. All right. Let's get to the market reaction here. Group rate Gill is macro strategist a fixed income team over at Goldman Sachs Group. What was your big takeaway. But what do you make of today and the price action. Yeah as you just spoke about with your prior speaker that was needed to address the market volatility and the issues that were posed to the pension fund industry. But that measure from the Bank of England it is targeted it is temporary even though it is open ended. And so there is still potential for more volatility in U.K. and fixed income markets. Importantly the key consequence for us of last week's fiscal announcement is that it reinforces upward inflation pressures not just from the fiscal stimulus and the fiscal support that it implies but also from important inflation. Given the weakness that we've seen in the currency since then. The next meeting for the Bank of England. Beginning of November. What would be a reasonable expectation at this point in terms of the rate hikes that need to be delivered from the NPC at that point. That's a great question. A week is a long time in politics and a month is an eternity away in financial markets. There's still a lot that could happen between now and that November. That meeting we had previously anticipated a 75 basis point rate hike at that meeting and then again in December. We've now revised those forecasts higher. In light of recent developments. We think the bank rate could increase by 1 percent or even more at both remaining meetings this year. So significant hawkish implications for the Bank of England policy. And as we heard from the chief economist Hugh Pool yesterday he did imply that there will need to be a significant monetary policy response. So far the Bank of England's written communication and its verbal communications indicate that it's not inclined to deliver an into meeting rate hike. It wants to wait to incorporate the fiscal measures into its updated economic projections. And we do think that that is going to point to a increase in the pace of tightening not least given the market due to the 50 basis point rate hike last Thursday is being somewhat behind the curve and an out of step with the 75 100 basis points rate hikes we're seeing elsewhere. How has what we've seen from the U.K. in the last like 96 hours changed your market strategy. How would you have to adapt. Will it have zero exposure to UK macro markets. We actually had an exposure to UK rates heading into this. We had no active view on the gilt market. We were underweight the British pound and therefore on the right side of what we've seen happen in market developments. I would say big picture financial markets have been in this tightening financial conditions throughout the year. And so we've had a sell off in risk assets and rates on hawkish policy developments and then pockets of relief. But really to get out of that loop you need to go down one of two paths. Either there's a clear sign that we're entering a recession or we're going down that soft landing path and the signs of easing and inflation and loosening in labour markets we still don't have clarity on either of these fronts. And so our investment strategy right now is to stay defensive to be up in quality and of course diversified. Only that's the only free lunch in finance. So where we do have exposure to markets like corporate bonds for example we like to be geographically diversified. One market we do like is emerging market for bonds that we think corporate fundamentals are healthy. We think the yield female is attractive. And because it's an under researched market as an active manager there are alpha opportunities in that segment of the market. The real challenge at the moment is is to understand the bigger picture. And I'm wondering whether or not there is a danger that once again we are going to see central banks pivoting transit wrap this conversation up. Today the Bank of England basically indicated that it is more worried about financial stability than it is about inflation. It could have raised rates today it could have done so aggressively but it wanted to sort out the financial stability financial stability risk first. If central banks because they are raising so aggressively meet the point at which financial stability risks become intolerable is that going to be their primary focus. And is that is there a danger that that is closer than we think. Well in terms of what the market reaction has shown this past week is that we've seen a steepening yield curve. And that tells us that market focus has pivoted back to downside risks and a risk of that hard landing because central banks are getting too high too fast. And we're seeing financial market conditions tighten. Yet central banks are remaining resolute focus on rate hikes. Given what spot inflation is doing and not being as forward looking as they previously were they sideline forward guidance for data dependence. In that environment when the data is still indicating you should hike for the forward signals suggest you should perhaps begin to pivot. There is an increased risk of a hard landing and recession risks. And so that is the reason why we like I said are staying defensive here until we have better clarity on what is happening on both inflation dynamics or recession. Kubrick thank you very much indeed. Really appreciate the input. On a day like today Kubrick Gill of Goldman Sachs thank you very much. DFT reporting over the last couple of minutes the Barclays empty SB pulling mortgage products from the UK market. Coming up Wall Street bankers getting their turn now and asking questions to the new UK chancellor quasi cloud saying about those incredibly important tax cuts and the ripple effects that they are having around the world. Details to follow. This is Bloomberg. UK Chancellor Aquatic Ma Tang met the Wall Street bankers earlier today saying he was committed to fiscal discipline. So let's get more from Wall Street's point of view. We want to bring in Bloomberg Sonali Basak ISE. I would love to be a fly on that wall. What was said that we know of a few things that are really interesting. And Harry Wilson of Bloomberg got the initial read out here that bankers had really told him to not wait until the end of November for this big budget reveal that it's not going to calm markets to not have more information sooner. Now will that news be good news I think is another big question. I think I've been asking your guests about that October 14th Mark where the gilt purchases really stopped. What happens from the middle of October till the end of November where you're waiting for that budget plan. I think also it's important to take a massive step back here because think about who was meeting with him. It was also executives from a lot of big U.S. banks. Remember these are the regional executives. And to put this in context remember a lot of these banks had reduced their footprint for many years in the U.K. in the wake of Brexit. So they've already started to set back at you. Right now you do have those U.S. bank executives the regional executive stepping in for a meeting like this at a time when a lot of their clients. And you've been reporting it on it all morning are facing collateral calls and potential for selling. So what stops the bleeding. One recommendation here was more communication earlier on about the plan at whole. Jihye Lee did the chosen to have any requests for those he was meeting with. That's a great question. We have been asking around about this because one thing that was earlier reported by Sky News is something that the banks can't really do. Remember the banks are intermediaries. So to be told to for example not short the pound. That's not what the banks are doing anyways. It's their clients that would be making such a decision. And so the chancellor would have to be meeting with a different set of advisors and investment managers here for such a move to happen. I think that's the key question here. Is there anything market wise that can be done in the near term to really calm some of this bleeding and really stopping folks from making bets one way or the other. It's not a great stuff. ISE over. Thank you for the reporting. Bloomberg Sonali Basak on the meeting between quasi quite saying and the leaders from Wall Street. In some ways equity markets today have been out of the spotlight and probably quite happy to be out of the spotlight as well given what has been happening in the gilt market for 100 up by three tenths of one percent back north of seven thousand DAX stabilize it up by around half 1 percent. The CAC up by three tenths of one percent. That's not where the action has been. The action has been in the gilt markets been in bull markets more broadly around the world. But these are about to close. We'll give you the details next. And to a certain extent the foreign exchange markets we're waiting to see just the kind of impact these rate rises are going to have around the world. We started to get evidence out of the U.K. We're certainly seeing evidence out of Europe as well. There's the other story as well which we need to bear in mind and that is what is happening with the geopolitics. It's not ignore the energy story. We'll talk about that in just a moment. Europe is being squeezed from just about every single direction. Today the reasonably positive we're up by around three tenths of one percent. But to be honest it's most of the day bumping along the bottom. We picked up a little bit as we seen some traction over in the states. As I said earlier in the show I thought today was gonna be about Apple. How wrong was I. But the Apple effect has been significant and it has cast a long shadow. So let's talk about some of the other assets that I'll be watching. Let's see what's been happening. There's the U.K. 30 year. You don't often get in in a in a major 30 year bond market a move of 1 percent. A lot of people draw conclusions that we are in the U.K. certainly becoming more and more like an emerging market. Maybe that maybe that chart there kind of speaks to that. The U.K. to you though what is interesting there is you're not getting quite such a big move which is fascinating. So what you've had today is basically a bailout of the pension fund industry. But the market is still expecting a very big very sizable monetary response from the Bank of England today. The currency went sideways. I think that's a bit of a result actually if I'm being honest. That I think is the tell that you want to be watching for in terms of what the market's attitude towards that rate hike is. Keep an eye on what is happening with Sterling and maybe not just the cable rate the broader basket. Let's show you the breakdown for the sector point of view. Again we can't see the bottom but banks are down there pretty hard. It's just not just UK banks that are being hit hard. All season names in just a moment. But the insurance industry is down. Obviously the fund managers the pension fund industry has been under under the kibosh today. You are looking at the groceries the food and beverage industry down as well. You have seen though unsurprisingly a really big bounce back from those that are yields sensitive real estate up by 2.5 1 percent today. Let's talk about the financials though. Let's see some see some names. Energy PSC down by six point to eight. Virgin Money right at the center of the story surrounding what is happening with mortgages. More and more names are withdrawing mortgages from the market and we see more names being added to that list today. And then you've got Deutsche Bank a wrap up on Deutsche Bank. You could call comments bank today. You could have a whole load of other continental banks that Deutsche is down today. And Alex Christine saving not sounding particularly positive the CEO over at Deutsche Bank. No not at all. So let's take a look at that because a lot of us the volatility as well how do you manage that. So Bloomberg spoke with Christine Saving earlier exclusively on Bloomberg and asked how the bank is managing risk in the face of this market volatility. This is the decade of volatility because a lot of things which happened then obviously also with the awful war in the Ukraine show to us that volatility will take over and that means you need a superb risk management. And fortunately for Deutsche Bank I mean we have transformed this bank over the last four years quite significantly. We always set core to our businesses our own risk management risk management positions for the clients. And that's exactly what we are doing these days who want to be close to our clients in each and every market. Here in Asia but also in Europe and in the US and convinced the clients with our risk management capabilities. I think that is really key because in these days if you don't have the proper risk management you capitalists who are Francine Lacqua how much exposure do you have to UK assets. They have imploded. We have the pound and a 37 year low. We have you in the U.K. surging 10 year yield at 5 percent 40 50 year bonds are trading at 25 cents. How is that impacting you. What kind of losses are you looking at possibly. Well fortunately we have a very diversified book. And you know this is the advantage of being a global bank. This is the advantage of having a bank was for proper business lines so that you're not dependent too much on on one business line. And again we entered this kind of period with a clear view that volatility takes over. These kind of moves are not unrealistic that this could happen. And this is the way we've positioned ourselves and in this regard. I'm actually quite comfortable and also confident with the positions we have. Is the UK experiencing a currency crisis right now. And if it isn't. Are we looking at one in the coming weeks. Well obviously we are seeing almost dramatic moves. And but I wouldn't talk about a currency crisis. Not yet. I I clearly think you know the UK has seen over the last year. If I look at these kind of countries like the UK I'm looking back for the last 50 70 years and you know they have maneuvered through various crises. So I am confident that the UK will come through this. I cannot tell you actually what the today's rates move are and volatility as I said states but I can also see that over time the pound is coming back because it's selling. The Deutsche Bank CEO speaking to Bloomberg Haslinda Amin a little bit earlier today we got from an energy crisis basically to a currency crisis or a financial stability crisis. But the energy crisis has not gone away. And I think that needs to be borne in mind as well. The volatility that we've just been hearing about being amplified. I would argue over the last day or so by the damage that we've seen done to the Nord Streams Pipeline Nord Stream 1 and 2 Nord streams. Germany is obviously afraid that this damage could be permanent. It is very hard to say where these pipelines could come back on line. We've also got the issue of what is happening with after gas in Ukraine as well and whether or not we're going to continue to see transit there. Joining us now on set is Bloomberg's Rachel Martin who covers all the thing. But her job is increasingly becoming more like Le Carre a movie or is having a blast. But a little bit earlier on a Fleming novel we're getting into the realms of the incredible now. What do we actually know about what has been going on the Danish the pictures from the Danish armed forces that are incredible. It's very tricky and very easy to get carried away with sort of thoughts of submarines and sabotage. But some of what we do know is in those realms you know we have had European leaders coming out today saying this is sabotage and it is difficult to understand how explosions or blasts could happen by mistake. So we know that there has been identified seismic activity that that identifies these as blasts. Now we won't be able to get any more information really on the extent of the damage until we can get equipment divers whatever they need to get down and have a look at the pipelines and in order for that to be safe. This huge amount of methane that was contained in the pipelines has to leave the pipelines to kind of get rid of that explosion risk because obviously it's an extremely dangerous place right now to be there. I mean the pictures honestly are mind blowing. Really Rachel when we get some results and some answers do you get the sense that Europe is looking at retaliation at this point. Well we've had a few strong statements from the European Commission and from NATO saying that any kind of deliberate damage is completely unacceptable. And you know Europe will consider action how strong that will be. We'll have to see. But we know that Germany has the German Navy has sent some ships to the area to sort of see what damage they can assess at this point. And we know that European leaders are starting to come out and say that they are keeping a closer eye increasing vigilance on energy infrastructure because obviously this exposes how vulnerable Europe is. And everywhere Israeli to things like sabotage or cyber attacks how much gas is contained in the pipes. How much is come out and how much is still to come out. It's difficult to tell. We know that there was what we call test gas in Nord Stream too. And that's less than would have been in Nord Stream one. So we can kind of see that from those bubbles that the methane is still escaping and we don't know how long that will take to emit. And we've heard from experts that it's very difficult to measure because water reflects light and therefore it's much more difficult for the cameras to see how much methane there is. So we'll have to see how it progresses and in the coming days. But we know that the leak that the damage is big because of the pressure and how quickly it dropped in the pipeline which alerted the operator to the damage. I'm sure spy novels will be written about this stuff in the future. Rachel thank you very much indeed. Rachel great. One of the big guys Rachel Morrison thank you very much indeed. Okay. Quick check on the markets. European she's actually finishing their session highs. It'll take Haidi Lun York should I say it's a very little take. Hi. These are the final numbers. But as I've said repeatedly throughout this program equity is not where the action is today. When you get a hundred basis point move in the U.K. 30 year that's where the action is. And that's where we will continue our conversation at the top of the hour. When we say we Alex I myself go to Bloomberg Radio the cable show 5:00 p.m. in London 2:00 p.m. in New York you'll find us on the ABC Digital Radio. You'll find us on all of your Bloomberg devices. And if the book costs a little bit later on Spotify NYSE Valley. All right. Coming up we've got former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers. He'll be joining us with his thoughts on the Bowie's intervention and the impact on the power. Remember last week who said we could see below one dollar. We're gonna break all of that down Larry. In an interview last Friday on Bloomberg Television he said the government is creating the circumstances for the pound to sink pass parity with the US dollar. And today the currency pretty much flat after the VOA said it would step in to calm the frenzied bond market. Larry Summers is back with us to share more of his thoughts. Larry it is always a pleasure to get your perspective. Your take on what the BBC did today intervening into the long end of the market for a couple of weeks. This was a market maker of last resort operation. Given the severe problem being created by forced liquidations associated with pension funds who had been hedging their long term liabilities. I think it was the right thing to do given the technical factors that a risk that had arisen in the market and it's obviously brought some important stability to the guilt market. It does not resolve any of the fundamental contradictions in British policy or address the tension between the anti inflation imperative and the massive fiscal expansion being engaged in by the British Treasury and the ultimate need for tight monetary policies. If major inflation is to be used to be avoided. So they took an aspect of the situation that was hemorrhaging and they put they put a tourniquet around it. That was the right thing to do. But it does not by any means separate mean that Britain is out of the woods. Barry good morning it's Guy Johnson in London. Are we getting to the point where given the magnitude and the speed of the rate rises that we are seeing globally and this is manifesting itself in a number of different markets that central banks are at a point where they may have to pivot to worrying more about financial stability and less about inflation. I think that remains to be seen. I certainly wouldn't be surprised if we see other financial stability issues arise that demand response that demand responses. But I think that inflation remains a serious challenge and that if central banks don't carry through on their efforts to stop and contain inflation they may risk deferring even greater risks as leverage builds up as inflation expectations become more entrenched. I think it's important to remember that many of those who favor changes from the current monetary policy path point to the fact that expectations seem relatively anchored of inflation particularly in the United States. And they do. But what has kept them anchored has been the dramatic efforts of the Fed to catch up after falling far behind the curve. If the Fed were to give any sign that it was abandoning those efforts I would expect expectations to anchor very quickly Larry. Are markets working and functioning properly and will they continue to do so. That the gilt market was not working and functioning properly. That's why the Bank of England needed to step in and perform this operation. I think other markets right now are functioning but that's something that needs to be continuously monitored and certainly an environment of more volatility. There is more risk of breakdowns in market functioning. You've already outlines Larry the response that we need to see from the Bank of England significantly higher rates. What response to this scenario do you think we need to see from the UK Treasury. Look I think the key to what has happened here is the problematic fiscal policy choices at a time of major national security challenges at a time when unbounded significant expenditures for energy price relief are being legislated without measures to pay for them. The further step of large tax cuts is I think inevitably going to call into question the credibility of policy and wall tight money can in the short run restrain excessive aggregate demand. It of course worsens the long run fiscal sustainability picture by raising rates by raising real interest rates and that creates the kind of doubts about the medium term. I mean the key to analyzing this situation is recognizing that in healthy and healthy countries macro economically the general pattern is that when interest rates are being high that goes with a strengthening of the currency. When I win you see the currency falling sharply at the same time that longer term interest rates are rising. That is a sign that you have a kind of generalized loss of confidence. What you see not infrequently in emerging markets we had elements of this in the United States when we had a dollar problem during the Carter administration. You saw it with the French franc with meat Iran. Britain saw it in the nineteen in the early mid 1970s and a much more extreme form before it went to the IMF. Larry we have the opposite problem now in the U.S. We have a dollar that seems to not have a cap anywhere that we look at it. Is there a risk that the dollar strains will cause something to break here in the US and we'll have financial instability because of it. Look I've learned a long time. I learned a long time ago Alex that the answer to all questions was a form. Is there a risk. Is yes. That would not be the. The that would not be the primary place that I would be worried about the consequences of dollar strength. I would be much more concerned about what it might mean in emerging markets with significant foreign currency denominated dash or in financial institutions with currency mismatch liability liabilities and assets. I would be more worried in the United States about the consequences of rapidly rising interest rates and you can never be certain what the consequences of of that will be. Certainly we've taken very substantial steps over the years since the financial crisis to fortify and strengthen the banking system. But I do have concerns about the shadow banking system and the situations outside of the banking system where there could be significant risks. Sir we will leave it there. We appreciate your time. We thank you for it. The former Treasury secretary and Wall Street Week contributor Larry Summers. Thank you very much. This is Bloomberg. U.S. stocks are on the highs this session here the NASDAQ 100 up by over 1 percent. Abigail Doolittle tracking the latest Abigail. Yeah Alex. And it feels like this one is going to stick. Today it's all about yields down stocks up. That S & P 500 up one point three percent. The Nasdaq up just a little bit less. This of course as again yields down. We're in this time period where you can have these daily moves of double digit basis point moves on the two year yield the 10 year yield right here. We're looking at the 10 year yield coming in about 18 basis points. It's just an incredible move on an intraday basis closer to three seventy five. Apple weighing on the market. So imagine how big this game would be if the biggest point mover to these indexes was not down. That of course on the idea that their current iPhone is not as big of a hit as they had expected relative to some other stock movers. We do have Biogen rallying in a big way up 38 percent. This of course on a breakthrough trial around their Alzheimer's drug. That's also helping out Eli Lilly. We have D.R. Horton. That is a sharply higher up about six point two percent despite pending home sales missing. 